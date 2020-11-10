|
|
|AKRON
|OHIO
Tuggle rushes for 2 TDs, Ohio extends Akron's losing streak
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) De'Montre Tuggle rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio beat Akron 24-10 on Tuesday night.
Ohio (1-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series. Akron (0-2, 0-2) has lost 19 straight games.
Tuggle, who had 239 all-purpose yards in a 30-27 loss to Central Michigan last week, scored on a 9-yard run on the sixth play for Ohio's second straight game with a TD on its opening possession. He added a 1-yard score with 2:02 remaining, capping a nine-play drive, in the fourth quarter.
Kurtis Rourke passed for 92 yards for Ohio, and Shane Hooks made four catches for 73 yards. Keye Thompson and Jett Elad each made a second-half interception - both leading to missed field goals.
Zach Gibson threw for 218 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Akron. Teon Dollard had 165 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Dollard
7 RB
165 RuYds, 12 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
D. Tuggle
24 RB
139 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 2 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|435
|307
|Total Plays
|72
|50
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|185
|Rush Attempts
|42
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|218
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|5-36.4
|Return Yards
|0
|60
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|435
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|18/30
|218
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|22
|165
|0
|39
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|11
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|7
|22
|0
|5
|
M. Horton 19 S
|M. Horton
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
|G. Qualls Jr.
|6
|3
|64
|0
|35
|
A. Grimes 16 WR
|A. Grimes
|8
|5
|60
|0
|21
|
N. Stewart 2 WR
|N. Stewart
|6
|5
|59
|1
|25
|
T. Scippio 88 WR
|T. Scippio
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
S. Naim 81 WR
|S. Naim
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
M. Wolfley 24 TE
|M. Wolfley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|7-0
|1.5
|0
|
J. Riley 6 CB
|J. Riley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bischof 22 LB
|B. Bischof
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Daranijo 24 S
|A. Daranijo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 18 CB
|A. Watts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 94 DL
|J. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McClain 45 LB
|R. McClain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sy 11 DL
|N. Sy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hawkins 67 DL
|L. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 96 DL
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|1/2
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Romenick 42 P
|K. Romenick
|4
|40.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|4
|18.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|22
|139
|2
|25
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
A. Rogers 18 QB
|A. Rogers
|4
|17
|1
|16
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|3
|-7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|7
|4
|73
|0
|40
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|3
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Burton 82 TE
|A. Burton
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Collier 5 S
|J. Collier
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|6-0
|1.0
|1
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elad 6 S
|J. Elad
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Johnson 30 LB
|B. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Motley 23 CB
|I. Motley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Motley 24 CB
|X. Motley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Burks 92 DT
|Z. Burks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 44 DT
|J. Burton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DL
|B. Dugan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 4 CB
|J. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 CB
|T. Drake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 LB
|J. McCrory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 54 DT
|K. McCracken
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vandenberg 25 K
|T. Vandenberg
|1/3
|44
|2/2
|5
|
J. Fortkamp 97 K
|J. Fortkamp
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|5
|36.4
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 30 LB
|B. Johnson
|2
|19.5
|27
|0
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|3
|5.7
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 39 yards from AKR 35. 30-B.Johnson to OHI 38 for 12 yards (81-S.Naim).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(14:54 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 40 for 2 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 40(14:17 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 43 for 3 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 43(13:41 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to OHI 50 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(13:08 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to AKR 10 for 40 yards (6-J.Riley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(12:55 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 9 for 1 yard (94-J.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 9(12:49 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 23 for 23 yards (39-M.Ballentine).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(12:05 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 38 for 15 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(11:36 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 40 for 2 yards (23-I.Motley).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 40(10:57 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to OHI 49 for 11 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(10:19 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles pushed ob at OHI 39 for 10 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(9:41 - 1st) 5-J.Knight to OHI 39 for no gain (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 39(8:58 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 81-S.Naim.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 39(8:53 - 1st) 5-J.Knight to OHI 34 for 5 yards (38-K.Thompson12-J.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 34(8:11 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to OHI 34 for no gain (6-J.Elad).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(8:02 - 1st) 6-I.Cox to AKR 38 for 28 yards (7-J.Richardson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(7:33 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to AKR 29 for 9 yards (6-J.Riley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 29(6:54 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 29 for no gain (6-J.Riley). Penalty on OHI 61-B.Kitrell Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 29. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 39(6:38 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 82-A.Burton. 82-A.Burton to AKR 34 for 5 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 34(5:53 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke sacked at AKR 38 for -4 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OHIO 38(5:09 - 1st) 43-J.Wilson punts 27 yards from AKR 38 to AKR 11 fair catch by 5-J.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(5:03 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 12 for 1 yard (92-Z.Burks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 12(4:23 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - AKRON 12(4:19 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to AKR 27 for 15 yards (6-J.Elad).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(3:45 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 32 for 5 yards. Penalty on AKR 66-R.Beckman Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 32.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 22(3:24 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 27 for 5 yards (6-J.Elad).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 27(2:46 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 30 for 3 yards (5-J.Collier).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 30(2:02 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 35 for 5 yards (55-R.Mathews).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - AKRON 35(1:21 - 1st) 42-K.Romenick punts 50 yards from AKR 35. 6-I.Cox to OHI 24 for 9 yards (54-C.Lyons). Penalty on OHI 13-A.Whitney Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 24.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(1:09 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 33 for 19 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(0:45 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at OHI 35 for 2 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 35(0:04 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 39 for 4 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(13:40 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers to AKR 25 for 16 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(13:02 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs ob at AKR 1 for 24 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OHIO 1(12:33 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 55 yards from OHI 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 20 for 10 yards (30-B.Johnson48-K.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(12:20 - 2nd) Team penalty on AKR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 15(12:20 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 17 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - AKRON 17(11:44 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - AKRON 17(11:38 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 19 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - AKRON 19(11:01 - 2nd) 42-K.Romenick punts 40 yards from AKR 19. 6-I.Cox to OHI 49 for 8 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(10:48 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner to AKR 45 for 6 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 45(10:06 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to AKR 43 for 2 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 43(9:34 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers sacked at AKR 49 for -6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 49(8:56 - 2nd) 43-J.Wilson punts 46 yards from AKR 49 Downed at the AKR 3.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 3(8:47 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 52-B.Dugan Offside 5 yards enforced at AKR 3. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 5 - AKRON 8(8:47 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 43 for 35 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:11 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Wolfley.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:06 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 7-T.Dollard. 7-T.Dollard pushed ob at OHI 48 for 9 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 48(7:29 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to OHI 48 for no gain (52-B.Dugan).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - AKRON 48(6:49 - 2nd) 19-M.Horton to OHI 46 for 2 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(6:17 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson to OHI 44 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 44(5:33 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to OHI 23 for 21 yards (5-J.Collier).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(4:53 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to OHI 14 for 9 yards (4-J.Hudson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 14(4:31 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 38 yards from AKR 35. 48-K.Kelly to OHI 28 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(4:21 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 29 for 1 yard (45-R.McClain11-N.Sy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 29(3:47 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers to OHI 35 for 6 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 35(3:20 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OHIO 35(3:16 - 2nd) 43-J.Wilson punts 45 yards from OHI 35 to AKR 20 fair catch by 5-J.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(3:08 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 20(3:04 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 28 for 8 yards (30-B.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - AKRON 28(2:21 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 44 for 16 yards (30-B.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(1:42 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 81-S.Naim. 81-S.Naim to AKR 48 for 4 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AKRON 48(1:03 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to OHI 48 for 4 yards (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - AKRON 48(0:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight pushed ob at OHI 45 for 3 yards (8-J.Birchette).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(0:19 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 45(0:14 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio pushed ob at OHI 31 for 14 yards (5-J.Collier).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(0:07 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson to OHI 33 for -2 yards.
|No Good
|
2 & 12 - AKRON 33(0:04 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 42 yards from OHI 33 to AKR 25 fair catch by 34-T.Durant.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(14:55 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 9 yards (5-J.Collier54-K.McCracken).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 34(14:29 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard pushed ob at OHI 27 for 39 yards (8-J.Birchette).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(13:33 - 3rd) 5-J.Knight to OHI 27 for no gain (54-K.McCracken).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 27(12:52 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to OHI 19 for 8 yards (23-I.Motley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - AKRON 19(12:06 - 3rd) 19-M.Horton to OHI 17 for 2 yards (44-J.Burton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(11:25 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 17(11:20 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to OHI 17 for no gain (92-Z.Burks).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 17(10:35 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at OHI 17 for no gain (47-A.Conrad).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 17(9:51 - 3rd) 41-C.Smigel 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 40 yards from AKR 35. 30-B.Johnson to AKR 48 for 27 yards (47-J.Fitschen). Penalty on AKR 47-J.Fitschen Facemasking offsetting. Penalty on OHI 47-A.Conrad Personal Foul offsetting.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(9:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 46 for -6 yards (7-J.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - OHIO 46(8:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks. Penalty on AKR 6-J.Riley Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 46. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(8:51 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 38 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian11-N.Sy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 38(8:17 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at AKR 30 for 8 yards (18-A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(7:40 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 30 for no gain (22-B.Bischof).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 30(7:16 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 30(7:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to AKR 27 for 3 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OHIO 27(6:32 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 62 yards from OHI 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 18 for 15 yards (48-K.Kelly10-A.Wolff).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(6:19 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 20 for 2 yards (55-R.Mathews).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 20(5:38 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 23 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 23(4:57 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 43 for 20 yards (5-J.Collier).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(4:24 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 46 for 3 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 46(3:45 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 48 for 2 yards (8-J.Birchette).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 48(3:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 7-T.Dollard. 7-T.Dollard to OHI 49 for 3 yards (8-J.Birchette).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - AKRON 49(2:29 - 3rd) 42-K.Romenick punts 32 yards from OHI 49 to OHI 17 fair catch by 6-I.Cox.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(2:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to OHI 39 for 22 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(1:46 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom. Penalty on AKR 6-J.Riley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OHI 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(1:39 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 46(1:30 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 36 for 10 yards (7-J.Richardson18-A.Watts).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(1:09 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 70-N.Sink False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIO 41(0:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke to AKR 38 for 3 yards (45-R.McClain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OHIO 38(0:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OHIO 38(0:08 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OHIO 38(0:02 - 3rd) 43-J.Wilson punts 27 yards from AKR 38 to AKR 11 fair catch by 5-J.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(15:00 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 18 for 7 yards (30-B.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AKRON 18(14:14 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 21 for 3 yards (24-X.Motley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 21(13:33 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 27 for 6 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 4 - AKRON 27(12:50 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Elad at AKR 34. 6-J.Elad to AKR 19 for 15 yards (77-X.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(12:41 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Buckner.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 19(12:35 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 15 for 4 yards (11-N.Sy).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 15(12:10 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs ob at AKR 11 for 4 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - OHIO 11(11:33 - 4th) 25-T.Vandenberg 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(11:29 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 39 for 19 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(10:53 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 39(10:45 - 4th) 5-J.Knight to AKR 44 for 5 yards (55-R.Mathews).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 44(10:01 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 38-K.Thompson at AKR 46. 38-K.Thompson pushed ob at AKR 18 for 28 yards (66-R.Beckman).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(9:47 - 4th) 0-O.Allison to AKR 14 for 4 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 14(9:03 - 4th) 0-O.Allison to AKR 12 for 2 yards (45-R.McClain).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 12(8:19 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - OHIO 12(8:10 - 4th) 25-T.Vandenberg 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(8:05 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Grimes.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 20(8:01 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 29 for 9 yards (24-X.Motley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 29(7:15 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 29 for no gain (6-J.Elad).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AKRON 29(6:37 - 4th) 42-K.Romenick punts 41 yards from AKR 29. 6-I.Cox to OHI 30 for no gain (7-J.Richardson).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(6:25 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 47 for 17 yards (27-B.Arslanian96-D.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(5:54 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 49 for 4 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 49(5:17 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 24 for 25 yards (6-J.Riley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(4:43 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 20 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian7-J.Richardson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 20(4:05 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 14 for 6 yards (6-J.Riley24-A.Daranijo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(3:31 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 9 for 5 yards (11-N.Sy8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 9(2:48 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 6 for 3 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 6(2:28 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 1 for 5 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OHIO 1(2:08 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 4th) 97-J.Fortkamp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 4th) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 26 for 24 yards (39-M.Ballentine).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(1:56 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 23 for -3 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - AKRON 23(1:32 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 15 for -8 yards (44-J.Burton).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 21 - AKRON 15(0:58 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 37 for 22 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(0:43 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to OHI 38 for 25 yards (5-J.Collier).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(0:29 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 81-S.Naim. 81-S.Naim pushed ob at OHI 33 for 5 yards (23-I.Motley).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - AKRON 33(0:22 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at OHI 42 for -9 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - AKRON 42(0:13 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes pushed ob at OHI 32 for 10 yards (11-T.Drake).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 32(0:05 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles runs ob at OHI 18 for 14 yards.
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
+7.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
0
058.5 O/U
-3
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
062 O/U
-14
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041.5 O/U
+8.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
067 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
054 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
056.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
054 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
063 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
067.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
HOU
0
058 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
067.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RICE
LATECH
0
049.5 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
2ND
BC
0
049.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
USM
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
073 O/U
+25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
053 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
063 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
PITT
GATECH
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
6FLA
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SC
MISS
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
075.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FSU
NCST
0
060 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
047 O/U
-4.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN