McCourt's late field goal sends Illinois past Rutgers 23-20
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) James McCourt overcame two long misses in the fourth quarter to hit a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift Illinois past Rutgers 23-20 for the Illini's first win of the season.
Rutgers' offense came out quick, with quarterback Noah Vedral finding Bo Melton on a 29-yard pitch and catch to cap off a six-play, 75-yard drive to make it 7-0 just 1:57 into the game.
While starting quarterback Brandon Peters was missing his third straight game following a COVID-19 test, backup Isiah Williams got the start after his quarantine ended. He was the fourth starting quarterback of the season for Illinois (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten). After having 12 players out due to COVID-19 protocols against Minnesota last week, it was just Peters, who was on the sidelines in street clothes, and redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore - who did not make the trip.
Rutgers' defensive lineman Mike Teverdov stripped Williams, cornerback Max Melton recovered and the Scarlet Knights took it over on Illinois' 29-yard line with 7:52 left in the first quarter. That set up former Rutgers soccer player Ambrosio Valentino for his first career field goal attempt, a 29-yarder, for a 10-0 lead.
Illinois answered courtesy of Williams, who had five-straight carries, and finished it off with his first score on a 3-yard touchdown run. The redshirt freshman finished with a game-high 192 yards rushing on 31 carries to overcome a 7-for-19 passing effort.
Rutgers (1-3, 1-3) closed the first-half scoring with a 26-yard field by Valentino to make it 13-7.
Illinois made it 13-10 with 8:59 left in the third quarter after James McCourt hit his first FG attempt of the season from 29 yards.
Rutgers countered with Melton having a career-long 66-yard touchdown reception on third and 10 for a 20-10 lead with 7:43 left in the third. It was Melton's second two-score game of his career. He did it for the first time two weeks ago against Indiana.
Illinois responded with a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive. Running back Mike Epstein scored on a direct snap from a yard out to make it 20-17 with 4:54 left in the third quarter, before McCourt tied it up at 20 early in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal.
McCourt missed a 54-yard field with 7:20 left, setting up Rutgers with good field position. But Vedral threw his second interception of the game on third-and-three, and gave Illinois the ball back on its own 26-yard line. The Illini drove to Rutgers' 28-yard line to before McCourt missed wide right from 45 yards with 3:07 remaining.
But Vedral threw his third interception with Rutgers having first-and-10 on Illinois' 37-yard line. McCourt finally made good with the game winner and gave Illinois its first lead of the game at 23-20.
Isaiah Pacheco had 134 yards on 20 carries to lead Rutgers, while Chase Brown added 135 yards on 17 carriers for Illinois. Vredral finished 21-of-34 for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
THE TAKEAWAY
After a hot start, Rutgers' offense could never really find its way, and Vedral's interceptions proved to be costly as Illinois chipped back into the game, eventually taking the lead for the first time on a game-winning kick.
STARTING SAFETY OUT; TACKLE DOWN
Rutgers was without safety Brandon White, who was on the sidelines in street clothes. The Ohio State transfer and former Rose Bowl MVP has 21 tackles and an INT in three games. Illinois right tackle Alex Palczewski hurt his right knee on the first drive and was on crutches on the sidelines for the rest of the game.
UP NEXT
Illinois will seek back-to-back wins with a trip to Nebraska (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) next Saturday, who just secured its first win over Penn State (1-4, 1-4 Big Ten).
Rutgers will host struggling Michigan Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
I. Williams
1 QB
104 PaYds, 192 RuYds, RuTD
B. Melton
18 WR
140 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|15
|9
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|442
|422
|Total Plays
|78
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|338
|163
|Rush Attempts
|59
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|104
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|7-19
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.0
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|30
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-30
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|104
|PASS YDS
|259
|338
|RUSH YDS
|163
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|7/19
|104
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|31
|192
|1
|26
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|17
|131
|0
|39
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|10
|18
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|4
|3
|52
|0
|20
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|5
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|12-1
|1.0
|1
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 44 LB
|T. Barnes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 94 DL
|J. Newton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 LB
|D. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Perry II 96 DL
|R. Perry II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pate 98 DL
|D. Pate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cooper 40 LB
|S. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|3/5
|47
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|4
|46.0
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Thompson 4 WR
|K. Thompson
|3
|19.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|21/34
|259
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|20
|134
|0
|32
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|6
|23
|0
|13
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|5
|4
|140
|2
|66
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|3
|3
|55
|0
|26
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|9
|7
|18
|0
|6
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|5
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stevens 29 DB
|L. Stevens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fatukasi 53 OL
|T. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|2/2
|29
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|4
|45.5
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 32 for 7 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 32(14:40 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to ILL 36 for 32 yards (15-D.Ware).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(14:17 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to ILL 34 for 2 yards (30-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 34(13:45 - 1st) 4-A.Young to ILL 34 for no gain (94-J.Newton96-R.Perry).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 34(13:30 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to ILL 29 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+29 YD
|
4 & 3 - RUT 29(13:06 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 15 for 15 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 15(12:59 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to ILL 14 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - ILL 14(12:30 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 23 for 9 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 23(12:06 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to ILL 38 for 15 yards (0-C.Izien).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(11:41 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 37 for -1 yard (53-T.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ILL 37(11:09 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to ILL 37 for no gain (8-T.Fogg97-M.Tverdov).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ILL 37(10:35 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ILL 37(10:28 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 37 to RUT 23 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(10:22 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 23(10:16 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 26 for 3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 26(9:40 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 30 for 4 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 30(8:55 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 66 yards from RUT 30 to the ILL 4 downed by 29-L.Stevens.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 4(8:41 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 6 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ILL 7(8:14 - 1st) Penalty on RUT 92-M.Ahanotu Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 7. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 22(8:02 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to ILL 29 FUMBLES (97-M.Tverdov). 16-M.Melton to ILL 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(7:52 - 1st) 22-K.Adams to ILL 31 for -2 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 31(7:17 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to ILL 5 for 26 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - RUT 5(6:35 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to ILL 7 for -2 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 7(5:55 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to ILL 8 for -1 yard (45-K.Tolson).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 8(5:19 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral scrambles to ILL 11 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - RUT 11(4:36 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 52 yards from RUT 35 to ILL 13 fair catch by 13-J.Frenchie.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(4:33 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 17 for 4 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 17(3:42 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to ILL 18 for 1 yard (71-A.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 18(3:32 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on RUT 16-M.Melton Holding declined. Team penalty on RUT Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ILL 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 33(3:20 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 33(2:24 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 48 for 15 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(2:18 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to RUT 46 for 6 yards (8-T.Fogg0-C.Izien).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ILL 46(1:45 - 1st) Penalty on RUT 99-M.Dwumfour Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at RUT 46. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(1:32 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to RUT 40 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg3-O.Fatukasi).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 40(1:00 - 1st) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to RUT 18 for 22 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(0:41 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to RUT 17 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 17(0:09 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to RUT 12 for 5 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 12(15:00 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to RUT 6 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - ILL 6(14:22 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to RUT 3 for 3 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 3(13:43 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(13:45 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 29 for 4 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - RUT 29(12:17 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - RUT 29(13:13 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Adams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 29(13:09 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 33 yards from RUT 29 to ILL 38 fair catch by 13-J.Frenchie.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(13:03 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Brown.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 38(13:00 - 2nd) to ILL 35 for -3 yards.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - ILL 35(12:26 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to RUT 46 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(11:53 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 46(11:50 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to RUT 44 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ILL 44(11:09 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams sacked at RUT 45 for -1 yard. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation declined. (58-M.Toure).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 45(10:50 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 36 yards from RUT 45 to RUT 9 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 9(10:46 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 11 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen44-T.Barnes). Penalty on ILL 96-R.Perry Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RUT 11.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(10:22 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 26 for no gain (8-N.Hobbs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 26(10:02 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for 3 yards (44-T.Barnes92-I.Gay).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 29(9:43 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - RUT 29(9:39 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 17-J.Campbell False start 5 yards enforced at RUT 29. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - RUT 24(9:39 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 47 yards from RUT 24 to ILL 29 fair catch by 86-D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(9:32 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 30 for 1 yard (97-M.Tverdov98-R.Jutwreten).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 30(9:08 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 34 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 34(8:31 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ILL 34(8:28 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 49 yards from ILL 34 to RUT 17 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 17(8:21 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to RUT 23 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 23(8:00 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for 6 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(7:26 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to ILL 48 for 23 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(7:00 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to ILL 43 for 5 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 43(6:31 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to ILL 14 for 29 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(6:11 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to ILL 11 for 3 yards (94-J.Newton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 11(5:50 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to ILL 10 for 1 yard (15-D.Ware).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 10(5:06 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to ILL 8 for 2 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - RUT 8(4:22 - 2nd) 1-V.Ambrosio 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 57 yards from RUT 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 28 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 28(4:14 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Cumby.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 28(4:10 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 33 for 5 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 33(3:23 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ILL 33(3:21 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 59 yards from ILL 33. 2-A.Young pushed ob at RUT 7 for -1 yard (25-K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 7(3:12 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 12 for 5 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 12(2:33 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 27 for 15 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(2:13 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 33 for 6 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 33(2:02 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for 7 yards (30-S.Brown35-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(1:36 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 40 for no gain (30-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 40(1:05 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 40(0:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 50 for 10 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 50(0:36 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to ILL 44 for 6 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 44(0:31 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to ILL 36 for 8 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(0:27 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to ILL 36 for no gain (99-O.Carney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 36(0:22 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 36(0:16 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 82-C.Dremel. 82-C.Dremel to ILL 29 FUMBLES (45-K.Tolson). out of bounds at the ILL 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 24 for -1 yard (50-J.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ILL 24(14:30 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 26 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - ILL 26(14:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams scrambles to ILL 37 for 11 yards (58-M.Toure).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(13:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 41 for 4 yards (92-M.Ahanotu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 41(12:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 46 for 5 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 46(12:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 49 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 49(12:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to RUT 12 for 39 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 12(11:47 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to RUT 1 for 11 yards (71-A.Lewis98-R.Jutwreten).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - ILL 1(11:17 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to RUT 1 for no gain (23-E.Lumor). Penalty on RUT 99-M.Dwumfour Offside 0 yards enforced at RUT 1. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ILL 1(10:54 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to RUT 1 for no gain (8-T.Fogg23-K.Monangai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ILL 1(10:27 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to RUT 1 for no gain (50-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ILL 1(9:52 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams scrambles to RUT 1 for no gain (8-T.Fogg17-D.Jennings).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ILL 1(9:07 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation declined. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at RUT 1. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ILL 6(9:02 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 20 for 20 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(8:53 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 28 for 8 yards (35-J.Hansen96-R.Perry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 28(8:33 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 34 for 6 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(8:06 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 34(8:00 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+66 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 34(7:53 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 64 yards from RUT 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 25 for 24 yards (58-M.Toure). Penalty on RUT 87-T.Moore Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 25.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(7:37 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to RUT 45 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(6:54 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to RUT 42 for 3 yards (8-T.Fogg). Penalty on ILL 79-V.Lowe Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 45. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - ILL 45(6:26 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to RUT 45 for 10 yards (92-M.Ahanotu).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 45(6:02 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams scrambles to RUT 23 for 22 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(5:34 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to RUT 3 for 20 yards. Penalty on RUT 99-M.Dwumfour Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - ILL 3(4:58 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to RUT 2 for 1 yard (0-C.Izien).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ILL 2(4:58 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on RUT 2-A.Young Pass interference 1 yards enforced at RUT 2. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ILL 1(4:58 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 64 yards from ILL 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 21 for 20 yards (17-K.Smith19-D.Campbell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 21(4:09 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for 8 yards (35-J.Hansen88-K.Randolph).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 29(3:38 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 37 for 8 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(3:26 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to ILL 47 for 16 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(3:21 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 47(2:45 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to ILL 47 for no gain (94-J.Newton98-D.Pate).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - RUT 47(2:33 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo INTERCEPTED by 35-J.Hansen at ILL 34. 35-J.Hansen to ILL 38 for 4 yards (13-J.Haskins).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(1:53 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 40 for 2 yards (2-A.Young).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 40(1:13 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 47 for 7 yards (2-A.Young).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 47(0:50 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 48 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(0:46 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 48(0:12 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to RUT 49 for 3 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 49(0:12 - 3rd) 1-I.Williams complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to RUT 43 for 6 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 43(14:24 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to RUT 18 for 25 yards (21-T.Avery26-C.Onyechi).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(13:59 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to RUT 7 for 11 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - ILL 7(13:16 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to RUT 5 for 2 yards (29-L.Stevens0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ILL 5(13:11 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 5(13:06 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - RUT 5(13:06 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(12:35 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 27 for 2 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 27(11:58 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to RUT 33 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 33(11:58 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to RUT 36 for 3 yards (96-R.Perry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(11:58 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 38 for 2 yards (99-O.Carney).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 38(11:18 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods to RUT 35 for -3 yards (30-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - RUT 35(10:32 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - RUT 35(10:26 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 36 yards from RUT 35 to ILL 29 fair catch by 13-J.Frenchie.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(10:19 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to ILL 36 for 7 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 36(9:41 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to RUT 44 for 20 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(9:22 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to RUT 36 for 8 yards (2-A.Young).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 36(8:56 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to RUT 37 for -1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 37(8:13 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to RUT 36 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - ILL 36(7:25 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(7:20 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 41 for 5 yards (35-J.Hansen44-T.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 41(7:00 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 43 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - RUT 43(6:23 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton INTERCEPTED by 31-D.Witherspoon at ILL 26. 31-D.Witherspoon to ILL 26 for no gain (18-B.Melton).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(6:18 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to ILL 40 for 14 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(5:13 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 41 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ILL 41(5:13 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - ILL 41(4:38 - 4th) 1-I.Williams scrambles to RUT 33 for 26 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 33(3:58 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to RUT 33 for no gain (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 33(3:20 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to RUT 33 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi8-T.Fogg).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILL 33(3:20 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to RUT 28 for 5 yards (0-C.Izien9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - ILL 28(3:07 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(2:40 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 41 for 13 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 41(2:40 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 45 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 45(2:00 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 47 for 2 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 47(1:34 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to ILL 37 for 16 yards (6-T.Adams).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(1:28 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-N.Hobbs at ILL 20. 8-N.Hobbs to ILL 46 for 26 yards (66-N.Krimin).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(1:17 - 4th) 1-I.Williams scrambles to ILL 47 for 1 yard.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 47(1:12 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to RUT 37 for 16 yards (16-M.Melton). Penalty on RUT 50-J.Turner Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(0:36 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to RUT 37 FUMBLES. 1-I.Williams to RUT 37 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 37(0:20 - 4th) 1-I.Williams pushed ob at RUT 32 for 5 yards (0-C.Izien). Penalty on ILL 86-D.Navarro Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 35.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 18 - ILL 45(0:12 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to RUT 29 for 16 yards.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 2 - ILL 29(0:07 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:03 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 35 for 5 yards (35-J.Hansen40-S.Cooper).
