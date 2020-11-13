|
|
|IOWA
|MINN
Iowa drubs Minnesota 35-7 for 6th straight win for the pig
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Tyler Goodson rushed for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Iowa's defense clamped down hard on Minnesota for a 35-7 victory on Friday night that gave the Hawkeyes possession of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the sixth season.
Jack Koerner and Riley Moss each picked off Tanner Morgan for the Gophers quarterback's first two-interception game in two years, and Zach VanValkenburg had three of the team's four sacks. Iowa's defense has a streak of 11 straight games with at least one interception.
The Hawkeyes (2-2) had to wait to hoist the 98-pound bronze pig until they reached the locker room for virus protocols, but their 16th win in the last 20 games against their border-state rival to the north was just as sweet.
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 144 yards on 33 attempts, but the junior tailback who entered the evening with the highest rushing average in the FBS didn't come close to controlling the game like he did the last two weeks. Ibrahim rushed for 431 yards and eight scores against Maryland and Illinois, but the normally stout Iowa defensive line considerably narrowed his lanes.
Morgan finished 16 of 33 for 167 yards passing - hitting Rashod Bateman eight times for 111 yards and a touchdown with 14 seconds left that prevented the Hawkeyes from finalizing their first shutout of the Gophers since 2009.
Minnesota (1-3) had seven penalties for 75 yards in the first half and just 110 total yards on offense. With his team trailing 14-0 in the third quarter, coach P.J. Fleck opted for a 39-yard field goal that was blocked - leaving a 17-play, 74-yard drive with no points. Goodson broke off a 45-yard run on the next snap.
Spencer Petras went 9 of 18 for 111 yards passing and one touchdown to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, plus one interception for Iowa.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: With the kickoff temperature at 33 degrees, the Hawkeyes and their outside zone running scheme were in their element. Goodson's first touchdown capped an 85-yard drive during which Petras did not complete a pass, aided by 20 penalty yards on the Gophers.
Minnesota: Whether it's the inexperience on defense, the effect on Bateman and the offense of the departure of wide receiver Tyler Johnson to the NFL or the disrupted offseason by the virus outbreak, the Gophers are missing the mojo they had on their way to an 11-2 finish in 2019 for their fewest losses in 52 years.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Visits Penn State next week, back on a Saturday schedule.
Minnesota: Hosts Purdue next week, again on Friday night.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Goodson
15 RB
142 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 12 ReYds, REC
|
|
R. Bateman
0 WR
111 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|346
|312
|Total Plays
|53
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|235
|145
|Rush Attempts
|35
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|111
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|16-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|6-36.8
|Return Yards
|76
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-76
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|235
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|312
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|9/18
|111
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|20
|142
|2
|45
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|9
|86
|1
|36
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|3
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|5
|2
|20
|1
|12
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|4-1
|3.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roberts 16 DB
|T. Roberts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Schulte 30 WR
|Q. Schulte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bracy 7 DB
|R. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|3
|44.3
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|16/33
|167
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|33
|144
|0
|13
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|7
|1
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman 0 WR
|R. Bateman
|16
|8
|111
|1
|25
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|8
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Kieft 42 TE
|K. Kieft
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 20 LB
|D. Willis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 21 DB
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cheney Jr. 44 DL
|R. Cheney Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 LB
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aune 29 LB
|J. Aune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon IV 13 LB
|J. Gordon IV
|0-4
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|6
|36.8
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|3
|15.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 26 for 1 yard (34-B.Mafe99-D.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 26(14:28 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for 7 yards (34-B.Mafe55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 33(13:50 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 35 for 2 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(13:20 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 47 for 12 yards (2-P.Howard13-J.Gordon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(12:55 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 49 for 4 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 49(12:27 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 49(12:22 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 49 for no gain (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 49(11:43 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 44 yards from MIN 49. 2-P.Howard to MIN 5 for no gain (22-T.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 5(11:35 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 9 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 9(10:55 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 10 for 1 yard (96-J.Heflin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - MINN 10(10:18 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 19 for 9 yards (49-N.Niemann44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(9:45 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 19(9:39 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 24 for 5 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MINN 24(8:59 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MINN 24(8:54 - 1st) 96-M.Crawford punts 40 yards from MIN 24 to IOW 36 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(8:45 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 48 for 16 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(8:16 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to MIN 36 for 12 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(7:48 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 24 for 12 yards (16-C.Durr13-J.Gordon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(7:16 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to MIN 19 for 5 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 19(6:48 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MIN 11 for 8 yards (2-P.Howard23-J.Howden).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MIN 1 for 10 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IOWA 1(5:46 - 1st) 89-N.Ragaini runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 56 yards from IOW 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 10 for 1 yard.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 10(5:41 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 29 for 19 yards (44-S.Benson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(5:07 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 32 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather28-J.Koerner). Penalty on MIN 60-J.Schmitz Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 29. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - MINN 19(4:44 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 25 for 6 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - MINN 25(4:08 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MINN 28(3:27 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson. Penalty on IOW 8-M.Hankins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 28. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(3:22 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 45 for 2 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 45(2:38 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 47 for 2 yards (44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MINN 47(2:00 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MINN 47(1:55 - 1st) 96-M.Crawford punts 38 yards from MIN 47 out of bounds at the IOW 15.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(1:46 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for 7 yards (27-T.Nubin13-J.Gordon).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 22(1:10 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Gordon at IOW 30. 13-J.Gordon to IOW 15 for 15 yards. Penalty on MIN 55-M.Sori-Marin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IOW 25.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(1:10 - 1st) Team penalty on MIN Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IOW 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(1:10 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 50 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MINN 50(0:22 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MINN 50(0:17 - 1st) Penalty on MIN 64-C.Olson False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 50. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 45(0:17 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to IOW 44 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 44(15:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 44(14:30 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 41 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MINN 41(14:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MINN 41(14:00 - 2nd) 96-M.Crawford punts 26 yards from IOW 41 out of bounds at the IOW 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(13:56 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 15(13:51 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 29 for 14 yards (23-J.Howden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(13:21 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 18-M.Dew-Treadway Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 29. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWA 34(13:20 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(13:00 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 55-M.Sori-Marin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IOW 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(12:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 45(12:38 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 33 for 12 yards (11-M.Dixon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(12:05 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 29 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 29(11:31 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 21 for 8 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(10:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 15 for 6 yards (44-R.Cheney Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 15(10:18 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 12 for 3 yards (16-C.Durr13-J.Gordon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 12(9:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to MIN 9 for 3 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - IOWA 9(9:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 7 for 2 yards (11-M.Dixon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 7(8:35 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 64 yards from IOW 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 30 for 29 yards (21-I.Kelly-Martin). Penalty on MIN 35-D.LeCaptain Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 25.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 15(8:24 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 17 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 17(7:49 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 23 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - MINN 23(7:04 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 21 for -2 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 21(6:24 - 2nd) 96-M.Crawford punts 38 yards from MIN 21 to the IOW 41 downed by 4-T.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(6:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to MIN 49 for 10 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(5:43 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 42 for 7 yards (20-D.Willis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 42(5:05 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 40 for 2 yards (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 40(4:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to MIN 36 for 4 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(3:55 - 2nd) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 42 for -6 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - IOWA 42(3:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 16 - IOWA 42(3:14 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 45 for -3 yards (8-T.Rush).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - IOWA 45(2:34 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 34 yards from MIN 45 out of bounds at the MIN 11.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(2:25 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 22 for 11 yards (4-D.Belton8-M.Hankins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 22(1:59 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 28 for 6 yards (4-D.Belton44-S.Benson).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - MINN 28(1:44 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Koerner at MIN 45. 28-J.Koerner to MIN 26 for 19 yards (64-C.Olson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(1:35 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 5 for 21 yards. Penalty on IOW 61-C.Banwart Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - IOWA 36(1:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 32 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - IOWA 32(0:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - IOWA 32(0:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - IOWA 32(0:36 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(0:30 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 41 for 9 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 41(0:25 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 8 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(0:18 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 49(0:14 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MINN 49(0:07 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - MINN 49(0:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 21 for 21 yards (7-R.Bracy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 21(14:55 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MINN 23(14:19 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for no gain (31-J.Campbell).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MINN 23(13:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 18 for -5 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MINN 18(12:58 - 3rd) 96-M.Crawford punts 44 yards from MIN 18 Downed at the IOW 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(12:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 38(12:40 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for 2 yards (29-J.Aune).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 40(11:58 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWA 40(11:54 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 55 yards from IOW 40 out of bounds at the MIN 5.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 5(11:45 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 11 for 6 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 11(11:04 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 16 for 5 yards (99-N.Shannon).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MINN 16(10:24 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 12 for -4 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 14 - MINN 12(9:44 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 36 for 24 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(9:15 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 3 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 39(8:33 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 48 for 13 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 48(7:55 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 45 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 45(7:15 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 41 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 41(6:32 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 36 for 5 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(5:58 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to IOW 31 for 5 yards (4-D.Belton). Penalty on MIN 77-B.Andries Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 36. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - MINN 46(5:27 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-C.Wiley. 1-C.Wiley to IOW 39 for 7 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - MINN 39(4:51 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to IOW 27 for 12 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MINN 27(4:30 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 27 for no gain (33-R.Moss).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 27(3:53 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 24 for 3 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(3:11 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 21 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 21(2:31 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 20 for 1 yard (44-S.Benson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 20(1:37 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 21 for -1 yard (49-N.Niemann57-C.Golston).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - MINN 21(0:53 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker 39 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 28-J.Koerner.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(0:49 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 34 for 45 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(15:00 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 28 for 6 yards (20-D.Willis).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 28(14:26 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MIN 10 for 18 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 10(13:54 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 8 for 2 yards (44-R.Cheney Jr.27-T.Nubin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 8(13:17 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(13:12 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(13:12 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to IOW 50 for 25 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 50(12:33 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 49 for 1 yard (49-N.Niemann8-M.Hankins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 49(12:00 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 38 for 11 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(11:26 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 27 for 11 yards (44-S.Benson97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 27(10:50 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 20 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - MINN 20(10:10 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell INTERCEPTED by 33-R.Moss at IOW 7. 33-R.Moss to MIN 36 for 57 yards (85-B.Witham).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(9:57 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to MIN 8 for 28 yards (16-C.Durr). Penalty on MIN 16-C.Durr Pass interference declined.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWA 8(9:28 - 4th) 7-S.Petras to MIN 1 for 7 yards (11-M.Dixon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 1(9:00 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:56 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:56 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 42-K.Kieft.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MINN 25(8:51 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 16 for -9 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - MINN 16(8:14 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - MINN 16(8:08 - 4th) 96-M.Crawford punts 35 yards from MIN 16 out of bounds at the IOW 49.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(8:00 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 15 for 36 yards (20-D.Willis23-J.Howden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(7:22 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 14 for 1 yard (44-R.Cheney Jr.).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 14(6:43 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(6:37 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 3 yards (94-Y.Black).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MINN 28(5:55 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - MINN 28(5:46 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 40 for 12 yards (30-Q.Schulte).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(5:10 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 45 for 5 yards (85-L.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 45(4:30 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 4 yards (34-J.Higgins).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 49(3:43 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 45 for 6 yards (34-J.Higgins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(3:07 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 45(3:01 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 38 for 7 yards (22-T.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 38(2:17 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 35 for 3 yards (7-R.Bracy).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(1:39 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 22-M.Brown-Stephens. 22-M.Brown-Stephens to IOW 20 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(1:39 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Brown-Stephens.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 35(1:33 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-C.Wiley. 1-C.Wiley to IOW 28 for 7 yards (94-Y.Black22-T.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 28(0:57 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to IOW 19 for 9 yards (22-T.Roberts).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(0:52 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 22-M.Brown-Stephens. 22-M.Brown-Stephens to IOW 9 for 10 yards (22-T.Roberts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - MINN 9(0:26 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to IOW 4 for 5 yards (30-Q.Schulte).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 4(0:19 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
