|
|
|EMICH
|BALLST
Huntley's late TD lifts Ball St. over Eastern Michigan 38-31
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Caleb Huntley had a career-high 204 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 1-yard score with 6 seconds to play, and Ball State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Eastern Michigan 38-31 on Wednesday night.
Quarterback Preston Hutchinson's third touchdown run for the Eagles tied it a 31-all with 4:12 to play but Ball State (1-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) answered with an 11-play, 79-yard drive capped when Huntley scored on an off-tackle run.
Drew Plitt finished 22-of-31 passing for 232 yards and one touchdown with one interception for the Cardinals. Justin Hall had seven receptions for 55 yards, extending the longest active streak in FBS with a catch in his 38th consecutive game. The senior lead all active FBS players with 219 career receptions.
Hutchinson completed 17 of 29 passes for 250 yards and a score and added 17 carries for 103 yards Eastern Michigan (0-2, 0-2 Mid-American Conference). The junior went into the game with career totals of minus-23 yards rushing and three rushing TDs.
The Eagles led 21-7 midway through the second quarter and Chad Ryland's career-long tying 52-yard field goal with 9:39 left in the third quarter made it 24-13. Huntley scored on a 13-yard run and Drew Plitt's pass to Yo'Heinz Tyler for the 2-point conversion trimmed Ball State's deficit to three points about five minutes later.
Tyler scored a 33-yard catch-and-run to gave Ball State its first lead at 28-24 with about 10 minutes to play.
Huntley, who finished with 34 carries, has scored 12 touchdowns in the last six games, dating to last season.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
P. Hutchinson
10 QB
250 PaYds, PaTD, 104 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
|
C. Huntley
2 RB
204 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 13 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|30
|Rushing
|10
|19
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|477
|536
|Total Plays
|70
|84
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|227
|304
|Rush Attempts
|41
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|250
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-48
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|65
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-54
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|227
|RUSH YDS
|304
|
|
|477
|TOTAL YDS
|536
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|17/29
|250
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|17
|104
|3
|31
|
S. Evans 34 RB
|S. Evans
|14
|63
|0
|13
|
T. Bess III 30 RB
|T. Bess III
|7
|52
|0
|27
|
J. Grissom 1 WR
|J. Grissom
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Smith 33 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|11
|8
|121
|0
|71
|
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|7
|5
|76
|1
|37
|
T. Odukoya 85 TE
|T. Odukoya
|2
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
S. Evans 34 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Jackson 3 QB
|A. Jackson
|5
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vines 15 DB
|J. Vines
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Merritt 92 DL
|A. Merritt
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 55 DL
|J. Ramirez
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Scheidt 49 LB
|S. Scheidt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 DL
|M. Smith Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holford 91 DL
|C. Holford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peavy 8 DB
|T. Peavy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. LaFleur 6 DB
|A. LaFleur
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buschman 53 LB
|M. Buschman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 9 DB
|C. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/2
|52
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|3
|44.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|3
|15.3
|21
|0
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
D. Smith 33 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|22/31
|232
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|34
|204
|3
|21
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|70
|0
|34
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|8
|46
|0
|13
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|4
|-19
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|7
|7
|69
|0
|19
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|7
|4
|64
|1
|33
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|11
|7
|55
|0
|16
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahee 14 S
|J. Wahee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 31 LB
|A. Ekpe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 38 CB
|J. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Agyemang 0 DL
|C. Agyemang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|3
|45.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|29.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 62 yards from EMC 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 40 for 37 yards (38-C.Ryland58-C.Stagner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(14:52 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 44 for 4 yards (15-J.Vines).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 44(14:31 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 48 for 4 yards (99-T.Rush).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 48(14:13 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 45 for 7 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(14:02 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 42 for 3 yards (92-A.Merritt).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 42(13:33 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to EMC 34 for 8 yards (6-A.LaFleur13-R.Vaden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(13:09 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 34 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 34. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - BALLST 44(13:02 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to EMC 46 for -2 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - BALLST 46(12:33 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 42 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick98-W.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - BALLST 42(12:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BALLST 42(11:57 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 30 yards from EMC 42 to EMC 12 fair catch by 12-J.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(11:50 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 2-T.Odukoya. 2-T.Odukoya to EMC 32 for 20 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(11:37 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to EMC 37 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 37(11:01 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 45 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby6-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(10:31 - 1st) 34-S.Evans to EMC 49 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin0-C.Agyemang).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 49(9:55 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to BALL 14 for 37 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(9:36 - 1st) 34-S.Evans to BALL 1 for 13 yards (21-A.Phillips3-A.Uzodinma).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - EMICH 1(9:04 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:59 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to EMC 41 for 34 yards (13-R.Vaden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(8:42 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 37 for 4 yards (53-M.Buschman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 37(8:26 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 34 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick91-C.Holford).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 34(8:01 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 31 for 3 yards (91-C.Holford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(7:37 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to EMC 27 for 4 yards (99-T.Rush).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 27(7:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler pushed ob at EMC 10 for 17 yards (15-J.Vines).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(6:42 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 7 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick99-T.Rush).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 7(6:10 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 50 yards from BALL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 36 for 21 yards (24-W.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(5:59 - 1st) 34-S.Evans to EMC 43 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby13-J.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 43(5:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 48 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright7-B.Martin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(4:46 - 1st) 34-S.Evans to BALL 44 for 8 yards (14-J.Wahee7-B.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 44(4:14 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to BALL 39 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(3:51 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon pushed ob at BALL 24 for 15 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(3:23 - 1st) 34-S.Evans to BALL 19 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby6-J.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 19(2:45 - 1st) 33-D.Smith to BALL 18 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 18(2:07 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 3-A.Jackson. 3-A.Jackson to BALL 10 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(1:30 - 1st) 33-D.Smith to BALL 10 for no gain (5-B.Cosby67-J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 10(0:54 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Evans.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 10(0:49 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(0:43 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 for 9 yards (8-T.Peavy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 34(0:20 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 3 yards (44-L.Cameron).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 41 for 4 yards (92-A.Merritt).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 41(14:30 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 46 for 13 yards (55-J.Ramirez8-T.Peavy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(14:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler. Penalty on EMC 7-F.McGee Pass interference 15 yards enforced at EMC 46. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(13:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-A.LaFleur at EMC 11. 6-A.LaFleur to BALL 35 for 54 yards (2-C.Huntley). Penalty on EMC 92-A.Merritt Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BALL 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(14:09 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 45(14:04 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to BALL 37 for 8 yards (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 37(13:50 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to BALL 36 for 1 yard (67-J.Ramsey6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 36(13:40 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to BALL 36 for no gain (5-B.Cosby).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(12:50 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 44 for 8 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 44(12:30 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 47 for 3 yards (98-W.Scott32-T.Myrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(12:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to EMC 48 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 48(11:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 32 for 16 yards (8-T.Peavy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(11:04 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to EMC 25 for 7 yards (32-T.Myrick91-C.Holford). Penalty on BALL 53-J.Turner Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 32. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - BALLST 42(10:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to EMC 32 for 10 yards (13-R.Vaden92-A.Merritt).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 32(10:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to EMC 21 for 11 yards (13-R.Vaden8-T.Peavy). Penalty on BALL 0-J.McGaughy Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 21.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 31(9:50 - 2nd) to EMC 29 FUMBLES. 92-A.Merritt to EMC 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(9:45 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to EMC 38 for 9 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 38(9:21 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 50 for 12 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(9:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Grissom to BALL 43 for 7 yards (31-A.Ekpe).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 43(8:20 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson pushed ob at BALL 12 for 31 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(7:48 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to BALL 10 for 2 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 10(7:10 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:04 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 59 yards from EMC 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 48 for 42 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(6:56 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 47 for 5 yards (92-A.Merritt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 47(6:26 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 38 for 9 yards (49-S.Scheidt).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(6:04 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 16-H.Littles. 16-H.Littles pushed ob at EMC 23 for 15 yards (13-R.Vaden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(5:41 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to EMC 22 for 1 yard (10-T.Speights).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 22(4:56 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 21 for 1 yard (32-T.Myrick92-A.Merritt). Penalty on BALL 72-A.Todd Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 22. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - BALLST 32(4:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 27 for 5 yards (29-K.Shine).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BALLST 27(4:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - BALLST 27(4:19 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 15 for 13 yards (28-M.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(4:08 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 19 for 4 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 19(3:45 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 34 for 15 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(3:02 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 46 for 12 yards (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(2:26 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 50 for 4 yards (13-J.Williams23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 50(1:53 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 50(1:48 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 50(1:44 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 39 yards from EMC 50 Downed at the BALL 11.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(1:30 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 24 for 13 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(1:17 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 29 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick5-K.Hernandez).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 29(1:02 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 37 for 8 yards (15-J.Vines).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(0:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis pushed ob at EMC 47 for 16 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(0:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 47(0:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 39 for 8 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 39(0:31 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 38 for 1 yard (55-J.Ramirez99-T.Rush).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 38(0:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to EMC 37 for 1 yard (55-J.Ramirez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(0:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt spikes the ball at EMC 37 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 37(0:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis pushed ob at EMC 33 for 4 yards (7-F.McGee).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 33(0:01 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 2-T.Odukoya. 2-T.Odukoya to EMC 33 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 33(14:48 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 36 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(14:20 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 44 for 8 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 44(13:54 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 48 for 4 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(13:33 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 48(13:26 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to BALL 46 for 6 yards (13-J.Williams90-J.Tarango).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 46(12:45 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - EMICH 46(12:42 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 46 yards from BALL 46 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(12:33 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 26 for 6 yards (29-K.Shine5-K.Hernandez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 26(12:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 27 for 1 yard (29-K.Shine5-K.Hernandez).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 27(12:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 21 for -6 yards (99-T.Rush).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BALLST 21(11:20 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 52 yards from BALL 21. 12-J.Hubbard to EMC 38 for 11 yards (7-B.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(11:09 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 48 for 10 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(11:00 - 3rd) 34-S.Evans to EMC 49 for 1 yard (7-B.Martin).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 49(10:23 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 34-S.Evans. 34-S.Evans to BALL 34 for 17 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(9:58 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 34(9:53 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 34(9:48 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 34(9:44 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 64 yards from EMC 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 25 for 24 yards (17-M.Lee9-C.Flowers). Team penalty on EMC Offside 5 yards enforced at BALL 25.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(9:30 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for 2 yards (57-M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 32(8:57 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - BALLST 32(8:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 39 for 7 yards (7-F.McGee).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 39(8:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 5 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(8:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at EMC 42 for 14 yards (7-F.McGee).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(7:59 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 36 for 6 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 36(7:42 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at EMC 38 for -2 yards (15-J.Vines).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 38(7:01 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 37 for 1 yard (9-C.Flowers55-J.Ramirez).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 37(6:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler pushed ob at EMC 30 for 7 yards (15-J.Vines).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(6:01 - 3rd) 1-A.Davis to EMC 29 for 1 yard (92-A.Merritt).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 29(5:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at EMC 39 for -10 yards (92-A.Merritt).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - BALLST 39(4:59 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 2-C.Huntley. 2-C.Huntley to EMC 26 for 13 yards (91-C.Holford).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 26(4:59 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 29-K.Shine Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at EMC 26. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(4:41 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 56 yards from BALL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 21 for 12 yards (28-M.Lee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(4:30 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 21(4:26 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 26 for 5 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 26(3:33 - 3rd) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 21(3:19 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 21(3:15 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 47 yards from EMC 21 to BALL 32 fair catch by 11-J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(3:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 37(2:48 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 41 for 4 yards (90-G.Trueman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 41(2:18 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 45 for 4 yards (6-A.LaFleur93-J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(1:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 45(1:44 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 45(1:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - BALLST 45(1:42 - 3rd) Team penalty on BALL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BALL 45. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - BALLST 40(1:42 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 17-N.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - BALLST 35(1:42 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 53 yards from BALL 35 Downed at the EMC 12.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(1:27 - 3rd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 39 for 27 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(1:02 - 3rd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 47 for 8 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 47(0:26 - 3rd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 48 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas0-J.McGaughy).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 48(15:00 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to BALL 45 for 7 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(14:29 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to BALL 38 for 7 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 38(13:50 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to BALL 39 for -1 yard (9-C.Albright).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 39(13:13 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to BALL 36 for 3 yards (67-J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 36(12:51 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to BALL 33 for 3 yards.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(12:19 - 4th) 30-T.Bess to BALL 34 FUMBLES (27-J.Daw). out of bounds at the BALL 40.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - EMICH 40(11:57 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to BALL 35 for 5 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - EMICH 35(11:17 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - EMICH 35(11:13 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(11:07 - 4th) 11-J.Hall to EMC 34 for 31 yards (49-S.Scheidt12-J.Hubbard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(10:39 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 33 for 1 yard (49-S.Scheidt93-J.Crawford).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 33(10:10 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 4th) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:02 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 27 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 27(9:38 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 38 for 11 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(9:03 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to EMC 41 for 3 yards (7-B.Martin23-B.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 41(8:20 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to EMC 43 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 43(7:33 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to EMC 45 for 2 yards (94-J.Sape).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - EMICH 45(6:52 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 45 for no gain (94-J.Sape).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(6:48 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 24 for 21 yards (15-J.Vines29-K.Shine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(6:23 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 23 for 1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 23(5:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 23(5:46 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to EMC 17 for 6 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 17(5:06 - 4th) 34-J.Knight 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(5:02 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to EMC 28 for 3 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+70 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(4:34 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
|+71 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(4:34 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to BALL 1 for 71 yards (17-N.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - EMICH 1(4:15 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 57 yards from EMC 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 21 for 13 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(4:07 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 28 for 7 yards (12-J.Hubbard10-T.Speights).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 28(3:34 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 41 for 13 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(3:10 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 39 for -2 yards (57-M.Smith). Penalty on BALL 72-A.Todd Tripping 15 yards enforced at BALL 41. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 25 - BALLST 26(2:45 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 36 for 10 yards (98-W.Scott).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - BALLST 36(2:04 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 32 for -4 yards (99-T.Rush).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 19 - BALLST 32(1:57 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to EMC 49 for 19 yards (17-M.Lee).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(1:35 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 44 for 5 yards (57-M.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 44(1:17 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley runs ob at EMC 35 for 9 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(1:11 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 18 for 17 yards (12-J.Hubbard29-K.Shine).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(0:43 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to EMC 8 for 10 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - BALLST 8(0:37 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 1 for 7 yards (57-M.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(0:10 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 4th) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
40
4th 0:20 ESPN
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
060.5 O/U
-14.5
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041 O/U
+8.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
053 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
048 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
057 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm
-
2ND
BC
0
050 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
067.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RICE
LATECH
0
049.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
USM
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
058 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
063.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
PITT
GATECH
0
051.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
ARK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
075.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
FSU
NCST
0
059 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN