No. 6 Florida looks to keep momentum vs. Arkansas
The Florida Gators will be chasing their third consecutive victory, and possibly a move higher up in the rankings, when they play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC battle Saturday night.
The Razorbacks (3-3, 3-3 SEC) will be without their head coach Sam Pittman, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will not make the trip to The Swamp.
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim coach. Pittman will be the first SEC head coach to miss a game though he is the third conference coach to test positive, joining Alabama's Nick Saban and Florida's Dan Mullen earlier this season.
"I'm embarrassed. To be honest with you I haven't done anything different than what I've done ever since we were on Test 33," Pittman said Monday. "As far as the voice of the team and such, that'll be Coach Odom."
No. 6 Florida (4-1, 4-1) is coming off a 44-28 victory over Georgia on Saturday when the Gators scored 27 unanswered points after trailing 21-14. Quarterback Kyle Trask piled up 474 passing yards and four touchdowns, completing 30 of 43 passes.
"They're a really good football team. There's so many weapons offensively," Pittman said of the Gators. "They do as good a job as anybody in the country of running their backs out of the backfield."
Florida has scored at least 38 points in every game this season, even in a loss to Texas A&M. But the Gators might not have one of their best offensive weapons, star tight end Kyle Pitts.
Pitts was questionable early in the week with a concussion from the Georgia game. The junior from Philadelphia has 24 catches for a team-best 414 yards with eight touchdowns on the season.
Saturday's game also marks the return of former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, now the signal-caller for Arkansas. Franks suffered a knee injury at Florida last season and lost his starting job to Trask, and then he transferred.
"He's picked it up really fast, and I think he's having a great year," Mullen said. "But I wouldn't have expected anything less than that from him and, you know, the Feleipe I know."
The Razorbacks are coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee last week. In that game, Arkansas scored 24 unanswered points in the second half, after being shut out in the first half of a game for the first time this season.
Franks completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and is up to 14 passing touchdowns on the season, the most by a Razorback QB since Austin Allen's 25 in 2016.
Franks is also the first Razorback quarterback to throw for 200 or more yards in the team's first six games since 2000.
Florida has won nine out of the last 10 meetings between the teams, with Arkansas winning the most recent game in 2016 by a 31-10 score.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|36
|Rushing
|9
|15
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|9-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|458
|593
|Total Plays
|51
|83
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|208
|208
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|250
|385
|Comp. - Att.
|15-19
|27-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-79
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|5
|9
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|7
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.4
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|385
|
|
|208
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|458
|TOTAL YDS
|593
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|15/19
|250
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|8
|118
|1
|83
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|12
|56
|1
|13
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|6
|12
|0
|13
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|3
|8
|1
|14
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|3
|2
|129
|2
|82
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|4
|3
|47
|0
|25
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|5
|4
|31
|0
|13
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|2
|2
|10
|0
|15
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|9-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 97 DL
|X. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coates 13 DL
|J. Coates
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodard 45 LB
|J. Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 28 LB
|A. Parker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spivey 3 RB
|A. Spivey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 DB
|D. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|5
|43.4
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|4
|21.0
|32
|0
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
N. Parodi 14 DB
|N. Parodi
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|23/29
|356
|6
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|4/7
|29
|1
|0
|
A. Richardson 2 QB
|A. Richardson
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|12
|69
|0
|10
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|9
|50
|0
|14
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|8
|37
|0
|11
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|6
|37
|1
|11
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|7
|8
|0
|5
|
A. Richardson 2 QB
|A. Richardson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|7
|6
|109
|2
|30
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|4
|3
|62
|1
|43
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|7
|7
|57
|0
|21
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|3
|3
|47
|2
|31
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|3
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|4
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
T. Whittemore 80 WR
|T. Whittemore
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Torrence II 22 DB
|R. Torrence II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 6 DB
|S. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Engel 13 WR
|K. Engel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 28 LB
|T. Hopper
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 17
|K. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 71 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 37 for 12 yards (1-J.Catalon10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(14:36 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 40 for 3 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 40(14:07 - 1st) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 40 for no gain (93-I.Nichols17-H.Clark).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 40(13:26 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to ARK 46 for 14 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(12:56 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to ARK 41 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 41(12:18 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to ARK 33 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(11:48 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to ARK 28 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 28(11:08 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to ARK 20 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon18-M.Mason).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(10:33 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to ARK 17 for 3 yards (1-J.Catalon21-M.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 17(9:46 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to ARK 12 for 5 yards (10-B.Pool50-E.Gregory).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 12(9:15 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to ARK 11 for 1 yard (9-G.Brooks18-M.Mason).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - FLA 11(8:48 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to ARK 8 for 3 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - FLA 8(8:15 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to ARK 9 for -1 yard (7-J.Foucha42-J.Marshall).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 9(7:43 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:36 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren to ARK 37 for 12 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 37(7:20 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 41 for 4 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 41(7:02 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 45 for 4 yards (13-D.Stiner1-B.Cox).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 45(6:33 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to FLA 47 for 8 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(6:14 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(6:03 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore to FLA 38 for 13 yards (1-J.Catalon9-G.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(5:31 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 44 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 44(5:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to ARK 25 for 31 yards (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(4:30 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(4:24 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to ARK 28 for -3 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - FLA 28(3:51 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to ARK 16 for 12 yards (9-G.Brooks31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FLA 16(3:06 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 16(2:59 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 17 for 1 yard (6-S.Davis51-V.Miller).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ARK 17(2:43 - 1st) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 10 for -7 yards (51-V.Miller55-K.Campbell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARK 10(2:04 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 25 for 15 yards (6-S.Davis30-A.Burney). Penalty on FLA 5-K.Elam Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARK 25.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(1:44 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 35 for -5 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARK 35(1:28 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 35 for no gain (6-S.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARK 35(0:23 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 49 for 14 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARK 49(15:00 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(14:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to ARK 48 for 1 yard (13-J.Coates1-J.Catalon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 48(14:15 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to ARK 41 for 7 yards (91-T.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 41(13:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to ARK 36 for 5 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(13:21 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to ARK 33 for 3 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 33(12:41 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to ARK 30 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 30(12:05 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to ARK 22 for 8 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(11:30 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to ARK 19 for 3 yards (93-I.Nichols2-M.Slusher).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 19(10:48 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to ARK 23 for -4 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 11 - FLA 23(10:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 10-D.Warren runs ob at ARK 32 for 32 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(9:54 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 42 for 10 yards (11-M.Diabate13-D.Stiner). Penalty on ARK 16-T.Burks False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 32. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARK 27(9:54 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to ARK 33 for 6 yards (5-K.Elam).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARK 33(9:31 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ARK 33(9:22 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 51-R.Stromberg False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 33. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARK 28(9:22 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 35 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 35(8:40 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 39 yards from ARK 35 Downed at the FLA 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(8:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 26(8:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to FLA 36 for 10 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(7:51 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to ARK 21 for 43 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(7:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(7:17 - 2nd) Penalty on FLA 8-T.Grimes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 66 yards from FLA 20. 10-D.Warren to ARK 27 for 13 yards (11-M.Diabate30-A.Burney). Penalty on ARK 13-J.Coates Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 27.
|+83 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 17(7:17 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 63 yards from ARK 35 out of bounds at the FLA 2.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(6:55 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 37 for 2 yards (93-I.Nichols).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 37(6:26 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 42 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 42(5:50 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 46 for 4 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(5:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to ARK 33 for 21 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(4:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 10-D.Warren to ARK 21 for 21 yards (27-J.Rogers). Penalty on ARK 24-L.Bishop Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 21.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(4:28 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 16 for 5 yards (51-V.Miller55-K.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 16(4:13 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 17 for 1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - ARK 17(3:48 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 13 for -4 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARK 13(3:07 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 40 yards from ARK 13. 1-K.Toney runs ob at FLA 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 47(2:57 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to ARK 41 for 12 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(2:33 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 41(2:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to ARK 40 for 1 yard (50-E.Gregory).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 40(1:51 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to ARK 19 for 21 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(1:26 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to ARK 19 for no gain (10-B.Pool).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FLA 19(0:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter. Penalty on ARK 17-H.Clark Pass interference 9 yards enforced at ARK 19. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 10(0:45 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to ARK 5 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown1-J.Catalon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 5(0:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(0:17 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 35 for 10 yards (13-D.Stiner91-T.Carter).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(0:08 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to FLA 40 for 25 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren to ARK 30 for 5 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 30(14:45 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 43 for 13 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(14:28 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to FLA 46 for 11 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 46(14:04 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to FLA 33 for 13 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 33(13:48 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks runs ob at FLA 26 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 26(13:28 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARK 26(13:21 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 22-T.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 26. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARK 31(12:59 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to FLA 20 for 11 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(12:47 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to FLA 12 for 8 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 12(12:07 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(12:00 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 35 for 10 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(11:36 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 40 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 40(11:04 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 49 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(10:31 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 50 for 1 yard (50-E.Gregory31-G.Morgan).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - FLA 50(9:57 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 40 for -10 yards (50-E.Gregory).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - FLA 40(9:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|Penalty
|
4 & 19 - FLA 40(9:14 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 13-D.Stiner False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - FLA 35(9:14 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 42 yards from FLA 35 to ARK 23 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(9:06 - 3rd) 16-T.Burks to ARK 22 for -1 yard (2-B.Stewart11-M.Diabate).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 22(8:44 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to ARK 30 for 8 yards (6-S.Davis3-M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 30(8:08 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to ARK 32 for 2 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARK 32(7:20 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 51 yards from ARK 32 Downed at the FLA 17.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(7:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 21 for 4 yards. Penalty on ARK 13-J.Coates Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 21.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(6:44 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 47 for 11 yards (97-X.Kelly9-G.Brooks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 47(6:01 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to ARK 42 for 11 yards (18-M.Mason31-G.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(5:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson. Penalty on ARK 17-H.Clark Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(5:12 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to ARK 27 for no gain (42-J.Marshall).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 27(4:38 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to ARK 15 for 12 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 15(4:15 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to ARK 10 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha13-J.Coates).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 10(3:35 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to ARK 1 for 9 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FLA 1(3:07 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(3:01 - 3rd) Team penalty on ARK Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARK 20(3:01 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to ARK 28 for 8 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 28(2:42 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 35 for 7 yards (22-R.Torrence0-T.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(2:16 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 35(2:07 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 39 for 4 yards (55-K.Campbell0-T.Dean).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - ARK 39(1:27 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 34 for -5 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARK 34(0:50 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 42 yards from ARK 34 to FLA 24 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(0:39 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 36 for 12 yards (10-B.Pool7-J.Foucha).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(0:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 42 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 42(15:00 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to FLA 45 for 3 yards (28-A.Parker).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 45(14:38 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to ARK 25 for 30 yards (24-L.Bishop0-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(13:59 - 4th) 1-K.Toney incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(13:52 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to ARK 11 for 14 yards (0-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(13:19 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 11(13:13 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:08 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(13:08 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 34 for 9 yards (22-R.Torrence11-M.Diabate).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 34(12:52 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 40 for 6 yards (11-M.Diabate17-Z.Carter).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(12:29 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 35 FUMBLES (11-M.Diabate). 17-Z.Carter runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 10-D.Warren to ARK 18 for 18 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+82 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(12:08 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 4th) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 4th) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:51 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 32 for 7 yards (31-G.Morgan2-M.Slusher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 32(11:08 - 4th) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Wells.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 32(10:59 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to FLA 44 for 12 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(10:21 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 49 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 49(9:42 - 4th) 5-E.Jones pushed ob at ARK 43 for 8 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(9:03 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to ARK 35 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARK 35(8:19 - 4th) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 35(8:12 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to ARK 32 for 3 yards (56-Z.Williams28-A.Parker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(7:34 - 4th) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 32(7:27 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to ARK 20 for 12 yards (10-B.Pool3-A.Spivey).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(6:35 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to ARK 9 for 11 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARK 9(5:49 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 4th) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 4th) 71-C.Howard kicks 50 yards from FLA 35. 14-N.Parodi to ARK 27 for 12 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(5:33 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 33 for 6 yards (22-R.Torrence28-T.Hopper).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 33(5:04 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 42 for 9 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(4:53 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 36 for -6 yards (33-P.Umanmielen28-T.Hopper).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - FLA 36(4:25 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 39 for 3 yards (10-A.Chatfield28-T.Hopper).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - FLA 39(4:01 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 41 for 2 yards (10-A.Chatfield22-R.Torrence).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FLA 41(3:07 - 4th) 30-R.Bauer punts 45 yards from ARK 41 to FLA 14 fair catch by 3-X.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 14(2:58 - 4th) 21-L.Lingard to FLA 18 for 4 yards (45-J.Woodard28-A.Parker).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - ARK 18(2:20 - 4th) 2-A.Richardson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Catalon at FLA 32. 1-J.Catalon to FLA 23 for 9 yards (82-J.Weston). Penalty on FLA 74-W.Harrod Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(2:05 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to FLA 14 for 9 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 14(1:24 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to FLA 15 for -1 yard (15-D.Wingo28-T.Hopper).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 15(1:08 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to FLA 12 for 3 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 12(0:48 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 4th) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
-
UNLV
SJST
17
31
4th 11:18 FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
21
24
3rd 11:47 FS1
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
32
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
Final ESP2
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
20USC
ARIZ
34
30
Final FOX
-
2ND
BC
45
31
Final ABC
-
USM
WKY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
24
Final FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
34
Final
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
27
20
Final BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
27
20
Final FS2
-
ARK
6FLA
35
63
Final ESPN
-
11OREG
WASHST
43
29
Final FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
24
28
Final ESP2
-
13WISC
MICH
49
11
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
38
Final ESPU
-
SC
MISS
42
59
Final SECN
-
FSU
NCST
22
38
Final ACCN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 12:00pm FS1
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX