No. 25 La-Lafayette wins Sun Belt West, beats South Alabama
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette gained 254 yards on the ground and the No. 25 Ragin' Cajuns clinched a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title with a 38-10 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.
Lewis tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Jalen Williams and 3 yards to Errol Rogers. He also hit running back Trey Ragas for a 25-yard score on a fourth-down conversion, with Ragas narrowly staying inside the left sideline to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Chris Smith and Elijah Mitchell each had touchdowns rushing for Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt), which has won four straight since its only loss on a last-second field goal to No. 15 Coastal Carolina.
South Alabama's Desmond Trotter was limited to 15-of-28 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown for South Alabama (3-5, 2-3).
Louisiana-Lafayette's defense came in tied atop the Sun Belt in interceptions with 10 and safety Percy Butler added another on South Alabama's opening drive.
The Cajuns quickly capitalized with Lewis' TD pass to Williams less than five minutes into the game and ULL led the rest of the way.
Smith's 22-yard run made it 14-0 and Rogers' TD catch made it 21-3 in the middle of the second quarter.
The Jaguars got as close as 21-10 on Kawaan Baker's touchdown catch in the second quarter, but Mitchell's 5-yard touchdown run made it 28-10 shortly before halftime.
The Cajuns increasingly took command throughout the second half, with both teams pulling starters in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Smith finished with 99 yards rushing to go with a 10-yard reception for the Cajuns, while Ragas' 78 yards rushing gave him 103 yards from scrimmage. Mitchell gained 61-yards rushing to go with a 20-yard reception.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Alabama: While the Jaguars entered the game still in contention in the Sun Belt West, they've hit a rough patch against both of the Sun Belt's ranked teams. South Alabama visited ULL after falling 23-6 at Coastal Carolina a week earlier.
Louisiana-Lafayette: With strong performances on both sides of the ball, the Ragin' Cajuns outgained 506-268 in total yards en route to its most lopsided victory this season. The Cajuns now have three games to continue to build momentum before they'll appear on the conference championship game at a site and against an opponent yet to be determined.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Ragin' Cajuns made their case to remain in the AP Top 25 Poll, if not move up with one of their more comfortable victories of the season.
UP NEXT
South Alabama: Hosts Georgia State on Saturday.
Louisiana-Lafayette: Concludes its home schedule with non-conference game against Central Arkansas on Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
K. Baker
15 WR
43 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs, 5 RuYds
L. Lewis
1 QB
252 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|23
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|268
|506
|Total Plays
|73
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|254
|Rush Attempts
|37
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|145
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|18-36
|21-35
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|10-94
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|16
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|145
|PASS YDS
|252
|123
|RUSH YDS
|254
|268
|TOTAL YDS
|506
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|15/28
|133
|1
|1
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|3/8
|12
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|14
|62
|0
|13
J. Miller 33 RB
|J. Miller
|4
|24
|0
|14
A. Phillips 22 RB
|A. Phillips
|4
|19
|0
|7
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|6
|18
|0
|5
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|1
|6
|0
|6
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|2
|5
|0
|3
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|1
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|4
|-13
|0
|2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|12
|5
|64
|0
|24
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|8
|6
|43
|1
|15
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|8
|5
|37
|0
|14
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|8-2
|0.0
|1
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|7-0
|0.0
|0
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|4-3
|0.0
|0
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
K. Johnson 9 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Voisin 2 CB
|J. Voisin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hickbottom 50 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Flenord 1 CB
|D. Flenord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-3
|0.0
|0
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Carter 25 LB
|J. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|4
|41.5
|0
|56
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|7
|99
|1
|47
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|10
|78
|0
|47
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|15
|61
|1
|9
T. Wiggins 44 LB
|T. Wiggins
|1
|14
|0
|2
E. Bailey 20 RB
|E. Bailey
|2
|5
|0
|5
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|1
|3
|0
|3
C. Fields 16 QB
|C. Fields
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|4
|3
|40
|0
|25
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|5
|5
|34
|0
|11
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|4
|2
|32
|0
|24
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|4
|2
|25
|0
|17
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|6
|2
|24
|1
|19
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
D. Cambre 13 WR
|D. Cambre
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
E. Bailey 20 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Smith Jr. 7 WR
|B. Smith Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|5-2
|1.0
|1
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|5-0
|1.0
|0
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|3-2
|0.5
|0
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|3-1
|0.0
|0
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Washington 16 CB
|A. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
L. Franklin 57 LB
|L. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|2-1
|0.5
|0
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Wilkerson 8 DL
|K. Wilkerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|1-4
|0.0
|0
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|43.0
|1
|48
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|24.5
|28
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 15-K.Baker.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(14:59 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 28 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SALA 28(14:31 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 28 for no gain (10-A.Jones). Penalty on ULL 10-A.Jones Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at SAB 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(14:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
2 & 10 - SALA 43(14:05 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 26-C.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - SALA 38(14:00 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 40 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones).
|Int
|
3 & 13 - SALA 40(13:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne INTERCEPTED by 9-P.Butler at ULL 43. 9-P.Butler to ULL 43 for no gain.
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(13:49 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 50 for 7 yards (27-D.Betts49-C.Bell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 50(13:30 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 48 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole). Penalty on SAB 30-C.Coleman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 48.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(13:20 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 29 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 29(13:05 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 21 for 8 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(12:35 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 13 for 8 yards (50-J.Hickbottom).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 13(12:25 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 10 for 3 yards (49-C.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(13:25 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 5 for 5 yards (4-R.Cole11-J.Sheriff).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 5(12:51 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 5(12:10 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 15-K.Baker.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(11:49 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(11:40 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SALA 25(11:40 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 24 for -1 yard (10-A.Jones43-J.Quibodeaux).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SALA 24(10:45 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 40 yards from SAB 24. 19-E.Garror to SAB 26 for 38 yards (29-K.Voisin45-J.Harwell).
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(10:25 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 26(10:10 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 22 for 4 yards (55-M.Strong).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 22(8:28 - 1st) 21-C.Smith runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 51 yards from ULL 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 40 for 26 yards (18-B.Holmes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(8:19 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 45 for 5 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 45(7:53 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to SAB 48 for 3 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 48(7:15 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to ULL 49 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(6:46 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ULL 48 for 1 yard (2-L.McCaskill98-A.Landry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 48(6:07 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to ULL 47 for 1 yard (20-M.Garner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 47(5:29 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to ULL 38 for 9 yards (17-C.Manac).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(5:08 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 38(5:03 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to ULL 37 for 1 yard (17-C.Manac10-A.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 37(4:28 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ULL 25 for 12 yards (8-K.Wilkerson6-K.Moncrief).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:54 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to ULL 21 for 4 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux7-F.Gardner).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 21(3:12 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to ULL 7 for 14 yards (24-B.Trahan0-K.Pedescleaux).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - SALA 7(2:42 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to ULL 9 for -2 yards (3-J.Dillon24-B.Trahan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 9(2:00 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to ULL 8 for 1 yard (3-J.Dillon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 8(1:17 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SALA 8(1:10 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(1:05 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULL 44 for 19 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(0:57 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 45 for 1 yard (3-A.DeShazor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 45(0:13 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 49 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley50-J.Hickbottom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 49(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 49(14:55 - 2nd) 44-T.Wiggins to SAB 37 FUMBLES (2-J.Voisin). 31-D.Sullivan to SAB 37 for no gain.
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(14:47 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 39 for 2 yards (21-T.Amos). Penalty on SAB 8-J.Tolbert Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 39.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 18 - SALA 29(14:35 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for 5 yards (16-A.Washington98-A.Landry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - SALA 34(13:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 39 for 5 yards (10-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 39(13:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SALA 39(13:04 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 36 yards from SAB 39 out of bounds at the ULL 25.
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(12:59 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 13-D.Cambre. 13-D.Cambre to ULL 35 for 10 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(12:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to SAB 41 for 24 yards (18-D.Luter46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(12:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 41(12:13 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 64-S.Vallot False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 41. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - LALAF 46(12:13 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to SAB 35 for 11 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 35(11:42 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to SAB 32 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 32(10:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 25 for 7 yards (18-D.Luter11-J.Sheriff).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(10:10 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 25 for no gain (24-S.Jennings).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 25(9:36 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 5 for 20 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LALAF 5(8:57 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 2 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley4-R.Cole).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 2(8:36 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 3 for -1 yard (99-W.Thomas4-R.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 3(8:02 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to SAB End Zone. 15-E.Mitchell touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(7:54 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Penalty on ULL 21-T.Amos Pass interference 9 yards enforced at SAB 25. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(7:49 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ULL 42 for 24 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(7:26 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to ULL 40 for 2 yards (17-C.Manac4-Z.Hill).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 40(6:55 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ULL 17 for 23 yards (16-A.Washington9-P.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 17(6:37 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to ULL 15 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SALA 15(6:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 15(5:56 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to ULL 8 for 7 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SALA 8(5:20 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to ULL 6 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill98-A.Landry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - SALA 6(4:53 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to ULL 7 for -1 yard (98-A.Landry95-A.Riley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SALA 7(4:15 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 7(4:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good. Team penalty on ULL Offside declined.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 64 yards from SAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 22 for 21 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(3:59 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 22(3:53 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 22(3:47 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULL 39 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(3:25 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to SAB 14 for 47 yards (9-K.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(2:48 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 5 for 9 yards (11-J.Sheriff27-D.Betts).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 5(2:01 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 63 yards from ULL 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 25 for 23 yards (11-C.Anderson). Penalty on ULL 44-T.Wiggins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 25.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(1:46 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 43 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SALA 43(1:21 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Avery.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 43(1:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ULL 42 for 15 yards (9-P.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(1:12 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at ULL 49 for -7 yards FUMBLES (9-P.Butler). 4-Z.Hill to ULL 49 for no gain.
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(1:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to SAB 43 for 8 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 43(1:05 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 41 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(0:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to SAB 34 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 34(0:36 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to SAB 29 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(0:28 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to SAB 20 for 9 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 20(0:22 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 14 for 6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(0:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams INTERCEPTED by 46-N.Mobley at SAB End Zone. 46-N.Mobley to SAB 15 for 15 yards (9-T.Ragas). Penalty on ULL 9-T.Ragas Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 15.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 28 for 28 yards (16-D.Exilhomme).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(14:55 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 32(14:34 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 35 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 35(13:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 47 for 12 yards (27-D.Betts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(13:29 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 47(13:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to SAB 47 for 6 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 47(12:46 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to SAB 44 for 3 yards (48-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 44(11:56 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 44 for no gain (4-R.Cole17-R.Melton).
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(11:50 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to ULL 43 for 13 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(11:19 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to ULL 35 for 8 yards (9-P.Butler).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - SALA 35(10:44 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at ULL 42 for -7 yards (20-M.Garner).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 42(10:06 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to ULL 37 for 5 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux4-Z.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - SALA 37(9:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ULL 30 for 7 yards (20-M.Garner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(9:16 - 3rd) Team penalty on SAB False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SALA 35(9:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - SALA 35(8:56 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ULL 3-J.Dillon Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 30(8:51 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ULL 26 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 26(8:09 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to ULL 23 for 3 yards (7-F.Gardner4-Z.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - SALA 23(7:31 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ULL 19 for 4 yards (19-E.Garror).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 19(7:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 19(7:18 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to ULL 16 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SALA 16(6:38 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 7 - SALA 16(6:33 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ULL 10 for 6 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(6:26 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ULL 35 for 25 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(5:48 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULL 43 for 8 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 43(5:14 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 10 for 47 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(4:30 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 7 for 3 yards (33-K.Gallmon55-M.Strong).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 7(3:55 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 2 for 5 yards (49-C.Bell6-D.Rockette).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 2(3:34 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 3 for -1 yard (9-K.Johnson3-A.DeShazor).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 3(2:43 - 3rd) Team penalty on ULL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SAB 3. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 8(2:43 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 54 yards from ULL 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 25 for 14 yards (28-J.Johnson13-P.Mensah).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(2:27 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-E.Garror at ULL 35. 19-E.Garror to SAB 25 for 40 yards. Penalty on ULL 43-J.Quibodeaux Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SAB 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(1:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to SAB 42 for 2 yards (16-A.Washington).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 42(1:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to SAB 41 for -1 yard (6-K.Moncrief).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 41(1:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Avery to SAB 44 for 3 yards (20-M.Garner).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SALA 44(0:24 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 56 yards from SAB 44 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(0:15 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ULL 30 for 10 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(15:00 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 30(14:54 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ULL 38 for 8 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 38(14:22 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin to SAB 45 for 17 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(13:49 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to SAB 38 for 7 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 38(13:01 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 34 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(12:21 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 34(12:14 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to SAB 27 for 7 yards (33-K.Gallmon11-J.Sheriff).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 27(11:58 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to SAB 25 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 25(11:08 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(10:59 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 31 for 6 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SALA 31(10:36 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 31(10:33 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 31(10:27 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 36 yards from SAB 31 Downed at the ULL 33. Team penalty on ULL Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 31. No Play.
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(10:13 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 36(10:07 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to SAB 43 for 7 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SALA 43(9:27 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - SALA 43(9:22 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Voisin.
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(9:15 - 4th) 16-C.Fields incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 43(9:07 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to SAB 32 for 11 yards (1-D.Flenord4-R.Cole).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(8:34 - 4th) 16-C.Fields sacked at SAB 38 for -6 yards. Penalty on ULL 78-L.Junkunc Holding declined. (24-S.Jennings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - LALAF 38(8:10 - 4th) 16-C.Fields incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LALAF 38(8:01 - 4th) 16-C.Fields incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Cambre.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LALAF 38(7:54 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 38 yards from SAB 38 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(7:47 - 4th) 33-J.Miller to SAB 22 for 2 yards (90-M.Narcisse).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 22(7:15 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich to SAB 28 for 6 yards (95-A.Riley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - SALA 28(6:42 - 4th) Team penalty on SAB False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 28. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 23(6:30 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 22 for -1 yard (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SALA 22(5:44 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 34 yards from SAB 22 to ULL 44 fair catch by 17-D.Fleming.
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(5:36 - 4th) 20-E.Bailey to ULL 49 for 5 yards (27-D.Betts25-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 49(4:55 - 4th) Penalty on ULL 78-L.Junkunc False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 44(4:43 - 4th) 20-E.Bailey to ULL 44 for no gain (2-J.Voisin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 44(4:04 - 4th) 16-C.Fields incomplete. Intended for 20-E.Bailey.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 44(3:57 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 48 yards from ULL 44. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 9 for 1 yard.
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 9(3:45 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to SAB 13 for 4 yards (28-J.Johnson98-A.Landry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 13(3:25 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to SAB 20 for 7 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(2:54 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to SAB 24 for 4 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 24(2:20 - 4th) 33-J.Miller to SAB 38 for 14 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(1:38 - 4th) 33-J.Miller to SAB 43 for 5 yards (33-T.Guidry9-P.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 43(1:02 - 4th) 33-J.Miller to SAB 46 for 3 yards (57-L.Franklin97-J.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 46(0:26 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to ULL 50 for 4 yards (57-L.Franklin).
