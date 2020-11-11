|
|
|TEMPLE
|UCF
UCF looks to build on youthful gains vs. Temple
With an open date last week following a win at Houston, UCF is looking forward to getting back home to play before friends and family in Orlando when Temple visits Saturday night.
"Excited about getting back in front of our home crowd here Saturday, too," Knights coach Josh Heupel said.
Early losses to Tulsa and at Memphis have pretty much knocked the Knights (4-2, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) out of the league race, especially with No. 7 Cincinnati rolling along unbeaten. Tulsa also is unbeaten in league play, and SMU and Memphis are ahead of the Knights.
But at least the Knights will come in on a high note. Their 44-21 win at Houston came in a sterling defensive effort despite losing four veteran defensive starters just a couple of days before the game.
Tackle Kenny Turnier, end Randy Charlton, linebacker Eric Mitchell and defensive back Antwan Collier were kicked off the team following an incident involving a traffic stop and dispute with campus police on Oct. 29.
That gave sophomores Cam Goode, Landon Woodson and Tatum Bethune along with junior Derek Gainous the opportunity to start.
Gainous led the Knights in tackles with nine, one more than Bethune, and Goode and Woodson had three tackles each. Bethune and Woodson also were credited with breaking up two passes apiece.
Offensively, the Knights got a nice game out of quarterback Dillon Gabriel (19 of 33 for 328 yards and two touchdowns), and Jaylon Robinson had 107 yards on five receptions. Both also are sophomores.
Heupel is looking forward to seeing progress from all of the young players in the last three games of the season.
"I want to see growth from a lot of our guys," he said. "We're only as good as our next performance. I like a lot of things that we did when we were on the road there a week ago.
"But for all of us it's a matter of preparing in great urgency, playing harder than our opponent, and then playing as a football team. Individually for Dillon, I think he can continue being great in his decision making. He's done a great job of taking care of the ball for the most part this season."
The Owls (1-4, 1-4) have been coping with COVID-19 issues and injuries all season, and it shows in their record. They lost their third consecutive game last week, 47-23 at SMU, as the Mustangs outscored the Owls 27-7 in the fourth quarter.
With veteran quarterback Anthony Russo out with an injured shoulder, coach Rod Carey gave sophomore Trad Beatty the start and rotated him with sophomore Re-al Mitchell. They combined to complete 17 of 30 passes for 211 yards with no interceptions in making just their second appearances of the season.
"They were both a lot calmer this week," Carey said. "Obviously, it's Game 2 so there was more of a sense of comfort right there. Some things they have to get better, but I was pleased to see the improvement."
--Field Level Media
|
|
T. Ruley
29 RB
90 RuYds, 4 ReYds, REC
|
|
D. Gabriel
11 QB
268 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|290
|419
|Total Plays
|75
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|147
|Rush Attempts
|50
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|107
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|10-25
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.1
|5-46.2
|Return Yards
|8
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|290
|TOTAL YDS
|419
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Mitchell 17 QB
|R. Mitchell
|10/23
|107
|0
|2
|
M. Duncan 17 QB
|M. Duncan
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|23
|90
|0
|18
|
K. Dobbins 33 RB
|K. Dobbins
|4
|34
|0
|16
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|6
|31
|0
|14
|
O. Neely 25 RB
|O. Neely
|3
|12
|1
|5
|
R. Mitchell 17 QB
|R. Mitchell
|10
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Duncan 17 QB
|M. Duncan
|4
|5
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|9
|5
|71
|0
|26
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|5
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|4
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Pittman 81 TE
|D. Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Fox 88 WR
|D. Fox
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Evans 83 WR
|K. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ebiketie 17 DE
|A. Ebiketie
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Tyler 3 S
|A. Tyler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Archibong 6 DT
|D. Archibong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 4 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 12 DE
|M. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 39 LB
|G. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 41 S
|A. Odom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Joe-Kamara 34 LB
|T. Joe-Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Crump 11 CB
|L. Crump
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 56 DT
|K. Banks
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Howard 58 LB
|L. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Panno 37 LB
|G. Panno
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 24 CB
|K. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 2 CB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bags 90 DT
|N. Bags
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boozer 69 DT
|E. Boozer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 9 DT
|I. Maijeh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blair 32 S
|T. Blair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 46 CB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 26 S
|C. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 28 S
|M. Griffin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 33 LB
|K. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bell 47 K
|R. Bell
|2/2
|30
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 49 P
|A. Barry
|7
|45.1
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Erdman 84 WR
|W. Erdman
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|12/22
|268
|2
|0
|
Q. Jones 12 QB
|Q. Jones
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|10
|83
|1
|22
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|10
|36
|2
|7
|
Q. Jones 12 QB
|Q. Jones
|3
|30
|0
|18
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|8
|11
|0
|8
|
R. Harvey 28 RB
|R. Harvey
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Good 22 RB
|D. Good
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|3
|-10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|5
|4
|113
|0
|70
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|8
|4
|102
|2
|50
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|5
|3
|47
|0
|30
|
A. Harris 81 WR
|A. Harris
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Johnson 17 WR
|A. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Credle 13 WR
|J. Credle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|11-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 32 DB
|Q. Bullard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 4 DL
|S. Zayas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Hancock 91 DL
|N. Hancock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Choute 40 DL
|K. Choute
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 2 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Moore 20 DB
|B. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|1/2
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|5
|46.2
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|24.7
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 29 for 4 yards (13-L.Woodson94-A.Montalvo).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(14:17 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell sacked at TEM 22 for -7 yards FUMBLES (10-E.Gilyard). 10-E.Gilyard to TEM 16 for 6 yards (76-V.Picozzi).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 16(14:05 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to TEM 10 for 6 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 10(13:48 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 10(13:43 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to TEM 7 for 3 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 7(13:06 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:00 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 27 for 2 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(12:20 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 30 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(11:45 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on UCF 7-D.Brown Pass interference 8 yards enforced at TEM 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(11:39 - 1st) Team penalty on TEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEM 38. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 33(11:39 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 36 for 3 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|Int
|
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 36(11:01 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Bethune at TEM 33. 15-T.Bethune to TEM 27 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the TEM 27.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 27(10:54 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at TEM 14 for 13 yards (11-L.Crump).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 14(10:44 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to TEM 14 for no gain (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 14(10:26 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 3(10:19 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 57-M.Lofton False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(10:19 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 25 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(9:41 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 29-T.Ruley. 29-T.Ruley to TEM 29 for 4 yards (15-T.Bethune10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(8:57 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Pittman.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(8:51 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 45 yards from TEM 29. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 35 for 9 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(8:39 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Credle.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 35(8:31 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 42 for 7 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 42(8:14 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 46 for 4 yards (69-E.Boozer).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 46(8:04 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at TEM 4 for 50 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - UCF 4(7:35 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 4(7:31 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to TEM 1 for 3 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 1(6:55 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:51 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 57 yards from UCF 35. 5-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 30 for 22 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(6:45 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 35 for 5 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 35(6:08 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 42 for 7 yards (27-R.Grant).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(5:40 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 36 for -6 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - TEMPLE 36(5:08 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 44 for 8 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 44(4:29 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 36-E.Saydee.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 44(4:20 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 42 yards from TEM 44 to UCF 14 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson. Penalty on UCF 14-C.Thornton Holding 7 yards enforced at UCF 14.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 7(4:14 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 6 for -1 yard (6-D.Archibong).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCF 6(3:58 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 8 for 2 yards (12-M.Walker9-I.Maijeh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UCF 8(3:38 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UCF 8(3:30 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 57 yards from UCF 8. 84-W.Erdman pushed ob at TEM 41 for 6 yards (27-R.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(3:20 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 42 for 1 yard (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 42(2:44 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to UCF 38 for 20 yards (21-D.Gainous). Penalty on UCF 14-C.Thornton Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(2:15 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(2:11 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Fox.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(2:08 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to UCF 12 for 26 yards (31-A.Robinson26-J.McMillian).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(1:37 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 52-K.Hester Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 12. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 7(1:16 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell to UCF 6 for 1 yard (31-A.Robinson). Team penalty on TEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UCF 7. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(0:52 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon pushed ob at UCF 5 for 7 yards (31-A.Robinson). Penalty on TEM 1-B.Mack Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCF 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - TEMPLE 27(0:42 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 25 - TEMPLE 27(0:37 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to UCF 14 for 13 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 14(15:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to UCF 13 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard54-C.Goode).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 13(14:24 - 2nd) 47-R.Bell 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) 47-R.Bell kicks 56 yards from TEM 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 23 for 14 yards (84-W.Erdman).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(14:15 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 36 for 13 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(14:05 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TEM 43 for 21 yards (41-A.Odom). Penalty on UCF 65-C.Schneider Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - UCF 26(13:48 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - UCF 26(13:42 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at UCF 34 for 8 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UCF 34(13:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCF 34(13:05 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 34 yards from UCF 34 to TEM 32 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(12:57 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Team penalty on TEM Illegal formation declined.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(12:51 - 2nd) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 34 for 2 yards (4-S.Zayas).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 34(12:10 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to UCF 49 for 17 yards (31-A.Robinson27-R.Grant).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(11:56 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to UCF 47 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant). Penalty on TEM 79-W.Quarshie Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEMPLE 41(11:30 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 47 for 6 yards (4-S.Zayas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEMPLE 47(10:44 - 2nd) 33-K.Dobbins pushed ob at UCF 48 for 5 yards (15-T.Bethune10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 48(10:02 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 48(9:56 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 39 yards from UCF 48 to UCF 9 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 9(9:50 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 11 for 2 yards (12-M.Walker56-K.Banks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 11(9:32 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - UCF 11(9:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 2 for -9 yards (56-K.Banks).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - UCF 2(8:51 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 49 yards from UCF 2. 84-W.Erdman to UCF 49 for 2 yards (17-A.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(8:40 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to UCF 40 for 9 yards (21-D.Gainous15-T.Bethune).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 40(8:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at UCF 36 for 4 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(7:31 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to UCF 31 for 5 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 31(6:53 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to UCF 29 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 29(6:13 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell to UCF 32 for -3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 32(5:30 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(5:21 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 38 for 6 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 38(5:06 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 44 for 6 yards (38-J.Ware28-M.Griffin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(4:43 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 49 for 5 yards (9-I.Maijeh).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 49(4:22 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to TEM 38 for 13 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(4:13 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TEM 31 for 7 yards (24-K.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 31(3:38 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to TEM 23 for 8 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(3:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at TEM 28 for -5 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UCF 28(2:50 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UCF 28(2:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 24-B.Thompson.
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - UCF 28(2:41 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(2:36 - 2nd) 36-E.Saydee pushed ob at TEM 41 for 13 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(2:11 - 2nd) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 45 for 4 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 45(1:28 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell scrambles to TEM 49 for 4 yards (54-C.Goode).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 49(0:53 - 2nd) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 45 for -4 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 45(0:45 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 48 yards from TEM 45 to UCF 7 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35. 4-R.O'Keefe pushed ob at TEM 45 for 52 yards (47-R.Bell).
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(14:51 - 3rd) to TEM 45 FUMBLES. to UCF 46 for no gain.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 19 - UCF 46(14:29 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TEM 24 for 30 yards (2-C.Braswell). Penalty on TEM 17-A.Ebiketie Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 24(14:04 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to TEM 22 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 22(13:49 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to TEM 23 for -1 yard (3-A.Tyler6-D.Archibong).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCF 23(13:18 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:12 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 26 for 1 yard (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(12:37 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 25 for -1 yard (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(11:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon runs ob at TEM 35 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(11:32 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 44 for 9 yards (14-C.Thornton88-J.Celiscar).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 44(11:08 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 45 for 1 yard (91-N.Hancock).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(10:35 - 3rd) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 47 for 2 yards (91-N.Hancock27-R.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 47(10:10 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 47(10:07 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 47(10:02 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 53 yards from TEM 47 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(9:54 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 27 for 7 yards (11-L.Crump).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 27(9:35 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 34 for 7 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(9:20 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris pushed ob at UCF 44 for 10 yards (20-E.Clark).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(9:10 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson pushed ob at TEM 33 for 23 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(8:52 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TEM 11 for 22 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 11(8:26 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TEM 7 for 4 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 7(8:09 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TEM 8 for -1 yard (39-G.Reid12-M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UCF 8(7:29 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UCF 8(7:24 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(7:21 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 43 for 18 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(6:45 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 44 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 44(6:06 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to UCF 49 for 7 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 49(5:32 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to UCF 48 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 48(4:54 - 3rd) 33-K.Dobbins to UCF 48 FUMBLES. 33-K.Dobbins to UCF 46 for no gain.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(4:34 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 14-C.Thornton at UCF 9. 14-C.Thornton to UCF 9 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 9(4:26 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to TEM 21 for 70 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(4:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(3:59 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 27 for 2 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(3:28 - 3rd) 17-M.Duncan incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Fox.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(3:24 - 3rd) 17-M.Duncan scrambles pushed ob at TEM 35 for 8 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(2:48 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 35 for no gain (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(2:10 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 35 for no gain (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(1:34 - 3rd) 17-M.Duncan scrambles pushed ob at TEM 37 for 2 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 37(1:04 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 49 yards from TEM 37 Downed at the UCF 14.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(0:39 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to UCF 8 for 4 yards (10-E.Gilyard20-B.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 8(15:00 - 4th) 25-O.Neely to UCF 5 for 3 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 5(14:29 - 4th) 25-O.Neely runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:24 - 4th) 47-R.Bell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:24 - 4th) 47-R.Bell kicks 59 yards from TEM 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 14 for 8 yards (26-C.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 14(14:18 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 14 for no gain (41-A.Odom).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 14(13:39 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 17 for 3 yards (6-D.Archibong4-W.Kwenkeu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UCF 17(12:55 - 4th) 12-Q.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCF 17(12:50 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 49 yards from UCF 17 to TEM 34 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(12:44 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 47 for 13 yards (15-T.Bethune26-J.McMillian).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(12:12 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCF 47 for 6 yards (15-T.Bethune54-C.Goode).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 47(11:48 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCF 48 for -1 yard (13-L.Woodson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 48(11:09 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue pushed ob at UCF 43 for 5 yards (18-D.Lester).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(10:48 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to UCF 29 for 14 yards (32-Q.Bullard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(10:34 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell to UCF 27 for 2 yards (9-D.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(10:03 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to UCF 28 for -1 yard (88-J.Celiscar). Team penalty on UCF Facemasking 14 yards enforced at UCF 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(9:32 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell to UCF 6 for 7 yards (32-Q.Bullard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 6(8:57 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 6(8:52 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell sacked at UCF 7 for -1 yard (54-C.Goode).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 7(8:03 - 4th) 47-R.Bell 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 4th) 47-R.Bell kicks 50 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the UCF 15.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(7:59 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 33 for -2 yards (12-M.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCF 33(7:20 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 36 for 3 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCF 36(6:39 - 4th) 12-Q.Jones complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 40 for 4 yards (6-D.Archibong26-C.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCF 40(5:56 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 42 yards from UCF 40 to TEM 18 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(5:49 - 4th) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 29 for 11 yards (32-Q.Bullard).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(5:15 - 4th) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 45 for 16 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(4:58 - 4th) 17-M.Duncan sacked at TEM 43 for -2 yards (40-K.Choute).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 43(4:40 - 4th) 17-M.Duncan sacked at TEM 40 for -3 yards (88-J.Celiscar).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 40(4:04 - 4th) 17-M.Duncan incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Evans.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TEMPLE 40(3:56 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 40 out of bounds at the UCF 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(3:48 - 4th) 12-Q.Jones to UCF 25 for 5 yards (34-T.Joe-Kamara).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 25(3:07 - 4th) 22-D.Good to UCF 27 for 2 yards (58-L.Howard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 27(2:26 - 4th) 12-Q.Jones to UCF 34 for 7 yards (46-G.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(1:48 - 4th) 22-D.Good to UCF 35 for 1 yard (34-T.Joe-Kamara).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 35(1:07 - 4th) 12-Q.Jones pushed ob at TEM 47 for 18 yards (32-T.Blair).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(0:56 - 4th) 44-R.Harvey to TEM 46 for 1 yard (90-N.Bags).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 46(0:17 - 4th) 44-R.Harvey to TEM 44 for 2 yards (37-G.Panno28-M.Griffin).
