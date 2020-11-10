|
No. 23 Northwestern aims to keep perfect start intact vs. Purdue
The two teams at the top of the Big Ten West Division face off Saturday as No. 23 Northwestern travels to Purdue in a prime-time game in West Lafayette, Ind.
The winner of the game will be in the driver's seat for the division title heading into the second half of the conference season.
Northwestern (3-0, 3-0) is currently atop the division after defeating Nebraska last weekend. This is the Wildcats' first 3-0 start to a season since 2000.
Purdue (2-0, 2-0) is right behind them after having their game against Wisconsin canceled last week due to the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak.
"Bye weeks can be an advantage, but sometimes I don't like to take them," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We had a decent rhythm going and we just got to make sure we are back in that rhythm."
The Boilermakers have played without star wide receiver Rondale Moore for its first two games. The All-American had originally opted-out in August but returned to the program when Big Ten announced an October start date.
Brohm has not given a reason for Moore's absence.
Moore's first collegiate game was against the Wildcats in 2018, and the Indiana native immediately made a name for himself. He had 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown and returning 125 yards in the kick game.
"They don't give out the term 'All-American' by accident, and I think we were a little bit a part of that," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday.
Moore isn't Purdue's only dynamic and explosive weapon on the outside. Sophomore wide receiver David Bell has 22 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns this year, and Fitzgerald believes he is the best receiver in the country.
But the Northwestern defense will not back down to the challenge. The Wildcats have one of the best defenses in the country through their first three games of the season.
The unit has not allowed a point in the second half the entire season. And for the three touchdowns it has surrendered, two of the possessions started inside the Northwestern 10-yard line and the other started inside Wildcats territory. Northwestern's scoring defense ranks seventh in the country, and its total defense is 18th.
Against Nebraska, the unit stepped up again. With the Cornhuskers at the 3-yard line looking to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, Chris Bergin intercepted quarterback Luke McCaffery to keep the lead intact. It was one of two interceptions Nebraska quarterbacks threw that day.
"We're getting excited, getting on each other's backs, making plays and having a damn good time doing it," Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher said. "We're playing some good ball right now, but we have to keep correcting things and taking it to a new level every week."
On offense, the Wildcats are hopeful to have starting running back Isaiah Bowser back after he missed the game against the Cornhuskers.
Historically, Purdue has had the upper hand against Northwestern, winning 51 of 84 matchups. But the Wildcats won five straight against the Boilermakers until Purdue won last year in Evanston, Ill., on a field goal in the waning seconds of the game.
Fitzgerald is 7-4 in his career against the Boilermakers.
--Field Level Media
|
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
81 WR
86 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
263 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -24 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|15
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|292
|265
|Total Plays
|76
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|2
|Rush Attempts
|40
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|0.1
|Yards Passing
|212
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|23-36
|28-51
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-59
|6-24
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.0
|7-36.9
|Return Yards
|-2
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|2
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|23/36
|212
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|13
|27
|0
|8
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|6
|22
|0
|12
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|6
|21
|0
|7
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|8
|5
|0
|6
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|10
|8
|86
|3
|18
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|9
|5
|34
|0
|18
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|4
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|3
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Leota 55 DL
|E. Leota
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 2 DB
|G. Newsome II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 21 DB
|C. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joseph 25 DB
|J. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|2/2
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|6
|40.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|28/51
|263
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|10
|21
|0
|14
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|5
|-24
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|10
|9
|100
|0
|25
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|17
|9
|78
|0
|19
|
G. Miller 88 TE
|G. Miller
|1
|1
|40
|1
|40
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|8
|3
|24
|1
|14
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|5
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sparks 12 WR
|J. Sparks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 15 LB
|D. Mitchell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Neal 9 DT
|L. Neal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 41 LB
|K. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Coyle 25 LB
|T. Coyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWilliams III 94 DE
|R. McWilliams III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|2/2
|30
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|4
|36.5
|0
|42
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|3
|37.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|4
|18.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 29 for 4 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:37 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 41 for 12 yards (6-J.Graham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(14:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 41(14:13 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 39 for -2 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 39(13:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to PUR 45 for 16 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(13:10 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 42 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham29-S.Smiley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 42(12:46 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 36 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander55-D.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 36(12:12 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 34 for 2 yards (90-L.Johnson55-D.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(11:46 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to PUR 29 for 5 yards (41-K.Saunders).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 29(11:25 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to PUR 22 for 7 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(10:55 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to PUR 15 for 7 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 15(10:24 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to PUR 13 for 2 yards (36-J.Alexander15-D.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 13(9:47 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to PUR 13 for no gain (58-B.Deen).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 13(9:12 - 1st) Team penalty on PUR Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 13. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - NWEST 8(9:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 31 for 23 yards (40-P.McIntyre).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(8:55 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 31 for no gain (99-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 31(8:32 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 31(8:28 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 47 for 16 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:58 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:54 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:49 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on NW 49-A.Adebawore Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 48(7:45 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PURDUE 48(7:39 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 30 yards from NW 48 to NW 18 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(7:32 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 16 for -2 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - NWEST 16(7:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 19 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 19(6:27 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 19(6:22 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 44 yards from NW 19. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 41 for 4 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(6:12 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 43 for 2 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 43(5:44 - 1st) 0-M.Wright to PUR 48 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 48(5:00 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PURDUE 48(4:55 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 51 yards from PUR 48 to the NW 1 downed by 25-T.Coyle.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 1(4:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 3 for 2 yards (9-L.Neal).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 3(4:16 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 1 for -2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 1(3:35 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 1(3:30 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 37 yards from NW 1 to NW 38 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(3:23 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NW 20 for 18 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(2:48 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to NW 19 for 1 yard (2-G.Newsome).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 19(2:10 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 13 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 13(1:28 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PURDUE 13(1:24 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) 57-C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 43 for 18 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(0:34 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to NW 45 for 2 yards (4-M.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 45(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 49 for 4 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 49(14:26 - 2nd) Penalty on NW 52-S.Gerak False start 4 yards enforced at NW 49. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 45(14:17 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 17-B.Kirtz. 17-B.Kirtz to PUR 44 for 11 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(13:52 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to PUR 27 for 17 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(13:30 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 31 for -4 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - PURDUE 31(12:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to PUR 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 28(12:18 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 28(12:12 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:07 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 22 FUMBLES. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 22 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - PURDUE 22(11:43 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(11:37 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 39 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 39(11:10 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 39(11:03 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 30 for -9 yards (55-E.Leota).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - PURDUE 30(10:23 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 35 yards from PUR 30 to NW 35 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(10:15 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 34 for -1 yard (29-S.Smiley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 34(10:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 34(9:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Allen at PUR 40. 18-C.Allen to PUR 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:46 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 49 for 11 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(9:27 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 45 for 4 yards (11-A.Hampton16-B.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 45(8:52 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 40 for 5 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 40(8:20 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to NW 40 for no gain (49-A.Adebawore).
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 2nd) 57-C.Van Eekeren kicks 52 yards from PUR 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 38 for 25 yards (20-A.Armour).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(7:19 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 49 for 11 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(6:57 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 41 FUMBLES. 6-D.Anderson to NW 41 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 18 - NWEST 41(6:19 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to PUR 47 for 12 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 47(5:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to PUR 40 for 7 yards (23-C.Trice).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(5:33 - 2nd) 26-E.Hull to PUR 37 for 3 yards. Team penalty on PUR 12 players 5 yards enforced at PUR 40. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - NWEST 35(5:20 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to PUR 28 for 7 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(4:57 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to PUR 24 for 4 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 24(4:22 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to PUR 17 for 7 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(3:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to PUR 8 for 9 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 8(3:18 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NW 89-C.Mangieri Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 8. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 18(3:13 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:06 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 26 for 18 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(3:00 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 24-T.Sheffield. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 27 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 27(2:36 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 27(2:30 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PURDUE 27(2:24 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 42 yards from PUR 27 to NW 31 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(2:17 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 36 for 5 yards (4-M.Grant).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 36(1:47 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 34 FUMBLES (4-M.Grant). 52-S.Gerak to NW 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 34(0:50 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 34(0:45 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 40 yards from NW 34 to PUR 26 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(0:40 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 26(0:36 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 35 for 9 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 35(0:28 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell to PUR 33 for -2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PURDUE 33(0:24 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 32 yards from PUR 33. 19-R.Lees to NW 33 for -2 yards (13-G.Howard).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 55 yards from NW 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 23 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(14:58 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 26 for 3 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 26(14:33 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 25 for -1 yard (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 25(13:54 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 26 for 1 yard (16-B.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PURDUE 26(13:18 - 3rd) 19-B.Cormier punts 31 yards from PUR 26 Downed at the NW 43.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(13:09 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to PUR 45 for 12 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(12:45 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to PUR 42 for 3 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 42(12:19 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 42(12:12 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 42(12:06 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from PUR 42 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(11:58 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 20 for no gain (90-J.Saunders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 20(11:22 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Yaseen.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 20(11:16 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 20. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(11:10 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 36 for 1 yard (5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 36(10:25 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Yaseen.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 36(10:21 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell scrambles to PUR 40 FUMBLES. 42-P.Fisher to PUR 18 for 22 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(10:09 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 21 for -3 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 21(9:33 - 3rd) 14-M.Washington to PUR 13 for 8 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 13(8:57 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to PUR 6 for 7 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NWEST 6(8:21 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to PUR 5 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes36-J.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 5(7:45 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 55 yards from NW 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 30 for 20 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(7:35 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 49 for 19 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(7:08 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to NW 48 for 3 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 48(6:35 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to NW 44 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 44(5:54 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NW 23 for 21 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(5:22 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to NW 15 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 15(4:37 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 77-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at NW 15. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 20(4:33 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to NW 6 for 14 yards (49-A.Adebawore28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - PURDUE 6(4:02 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 6(3:55 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 6(3:53 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 6(3:48 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(3:45 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 28 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(3:15 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 31 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes9-L.Neal).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 31(2:37 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 46 for 15 yards (4-M.Grant).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(2:03 - 3rd) 26-E.Hull to NW 47 for 1 yard (8-A.Watts).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 47(1:40 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to PUR 46 for 7 yards (94-R.McWilliams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 46(1:06 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 46(1:01 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to PUR 39 for 7 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(0:23 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 33 for 6 yards (9-L.Neal6-J.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 33(15:00 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to PUR 30 for 3 yards (99-J.Sullivan).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 30(14:18 - 4th) 8-K.McGowan runs ob at PUR 18 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(13:33 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 18(13:28 - 4th) 8-K.McGowan to PUR 24 for -6 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NWEST 24(12:46 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - NWEST 24(12:39 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:34 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Sparks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:30 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:25 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Sparks. Penalty on NW 55-E.Leota Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 25. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 30(12:20 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 47 for 17 yards (5-J.Pace28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(11:58 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 37 for -10 yards. Team penalty on PUR Holding declined. Team penalty on PUR Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at PUR 37.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 20 - PURDUE 37(11:43 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NW 38 for 25 yards (5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(11:29 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 38(11:23 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to NW 34 for 4 yards (25-J.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 34(10:48 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NW 32 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - PURDUE 32(10:04 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NW 26 for 6 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(9:45 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson. Team penalty on NW 12 players 5 yards enforced at NW 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - PURDUE 21(9:39 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to NW 17 for 4 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 17(9:13 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to NW 17 for no gain (28-C.Bergin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 17(8:34 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to NW 16 for 1 yard (55-E.Leota).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(8:16 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 75-S.Holstege False start 4 yards enforced at NW 16. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 14 - PURDUE 20(8:10 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NW 14 for 6 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 14(7:42 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:35 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 31 for 6 yards (58-B.Deen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(7:12 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 34 for 3 yards (8-A.Watts).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 34(6:28 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 32 for -2 yards (9-L.Neal55-D.Barnes).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 32(5:45 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 32 to PUR 26 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(5:38 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 26(5:32 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 33 for 7 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 33(4:55 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - PURDUE 33(4:51 - 4th) Team penalty on PUR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PURDUE 28(4:51 - 4th) 28-Z.Collins punts 37 yards from PUR 28 to NW 35 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(4:45 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 36 for 1 yard (9-L.Neal).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 36(4:01 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to NW 42 for 6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 42(3:16 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 42(3:11 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 35 yards from NW 42 out of bounds at the PUR 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:05 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:00 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 33 for 10 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(2:43 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 36 for 3 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 36(2:19 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 36(2:14 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 29 for -7 yards (55-E.Leota).
|No Gain
|
4 & 14 - PURDUE 29(2:04 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(1:59 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to PUR 26 for 3 yards (8-A.Watts).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 26(1:55 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to PUR 18 for 8 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(1:11 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey kneels at PUR 21 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 21(0:35 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey kneels at PUR 24 for -3 yards.
