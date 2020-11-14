|
|TCU
|WVU
Doege throws 2 TDs, West Virginia runs over TCU 24-6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Jarrett Doege threw two touchdown passes and ran for one score, Leddie Brown surpassed 100 rushing yards for the fifth time this season and West Virginia beat TCU 24-6 on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) used a balanced offensive attack to beat TCU (3-4, 3-4) for the third straight season.
''I thought what we put on tape today was West Virginia football,'' West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. ''I thought individually and collectively our guys laid it on the line.''
The Horned Frogs were held to a pair of field goals, the first time they were held out of the end zone since 2016 against Kansas State.
''What would you feel like if someone took your girl? It feels about the same way,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. ''And most of it was all our fault, to be honest with you.''
It was the first game a West Virginia defense held an opponent out of the endzone since 2018, also against Kansas State.
Leddie Brown had three rushes of at least 30 yards to pile up 156 yards on the ground, while Doege continued to make good decisions with his arm. The second-year starter, who transferred from Bowling Green last year, completed passes to seven different receivers.
Leddie Brown, who had been questionable all week, didn't have the green light until pregame warmups when Neal Brown made the decision to play him.
''He's not 100%, but he was good enough,'' Neal Brown said. ''I think if he's 100% maybe a couple of those balls that bounced maybe he takes them to the house.''
With TCU trailing 17-6 in the fourth quarter, Trevon Moehrig fumbled a punt and it was recovered by West Virginia's Sean Mahone. Two plays later, Doege floated a pass to a streaking T.J. Simmons for a 38-yard touchdown and the final margin.
Doege, who had a 1-yard TD run to finish off a 99-yard drive in the first quarter and also found Simmons with a 26-yard scoring strike in the second, finished 19 of 26 for 212 yards.
Doege's 73% completion rate was his most efficient game since the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.
''Just a great, great quarterback,'' said Moehrig, one of TCU's safeties. ''He was just making some throws that were really pretty accurate. Receivers were making catches. We've just got to finish plays, including myself.''
TCU's Max Duggan, who set career highs with 19 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech last week, finished 16 of 29 with 161 yards and an interception. He ran 10 times for 19 yards.
Patterson credited the West Virginia defense for Duggan's tough day under center.
''How about defensive linemen in your face,'' Patterson said. ''That would be one thing today. I think he's pressing too much.''
TCU was outgained 392 yards to 295 on offense.
''I didn't think we had as much fire as we had the last couple of weeks,'' Patterson said. ''That's what I told them in the locker room. That's my job.''
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: Duggan has been effective throughout the season through the air and on the ground but struggled to find open receivers and had a tough time escaping West Virginia defenders when scrambling. TCU lost for the first time on the road this year after beating Baylor and Texas.
''If you're going to win on the road, you've got to be able to take ball games, and you can't be OK with field goals,'' Patterson said. ''It's very simple. You've got to give West Virginia a little bit of credit.''
West Virginia: In Neal Brown's second year, the Mountaineers have already passed their win total from a year ago. They remain unbeaten at home with a Nov. 28 meeting left with No. 18 Oklahoma.
UP NEXT
TCU: The Horned Frogs have a week off before playing at Kansas on Nov. 28
West Virginia: Hosts No. 16 Oklahoma on Nov. 28.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
E. Demercado
3 RB
16 RuYds, 66 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
|
J. Doege
2 QB
212 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -11 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|295
|392
|Total Plays
|63
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|180
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|161
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|10-85
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.4
|5-41.0
|Return Yards
|6
|41
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-42
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|180
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|392
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|16/29
|161
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|8
|58
|0
|19
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|10
|19
|0
|15
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|5
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|4
|4
|66
|0
|52
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|5
|3
|39
|0
|23
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|3
|3
|19
|0
|17
|
B. Conwright 22 WR
|B. Conwright
|3
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|6
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DE
|D. Horton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barquet 97 DT
|E. Barquet
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Workman 40 DE
|P. Workman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 91 DT
|P. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCuin 17 S
|D. McCuin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Misi 99 DT
|S. Misi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/2
|32
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|5
|37.4
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|21.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|19/26
|212
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|24
|156
|0
|34
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|2
|16
|0
|15
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|7
|15
|0
|6
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|3
|-11
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|4
|4
|90
|2
|38
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|7
|6
|47
|0
|23
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|4
|4
|31
|0
|15
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mays 99 DL
|Q. Mays
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abbott 36 LB
|J. Abbott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 56 DL
|D. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 42 DL
|B. Brand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/2
|42
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|5
|41.0
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Barlow.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 26 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields6-E.Loe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 26(14:26 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 26(14:19 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TCU 43 for 17 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(14:06 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at TCU 48 for 5 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 48(13:39 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to WVU 47 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields6-E.Loe).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(13:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to WVU 48 for -1 yard (23-T.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - TCU 48(12:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to WVU 38 for 10 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 38(12:06 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to WVU 36 for 2 yards (56-D.Stills6-E.Loe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(11:32 - 1st) 3-E.Demercado to WVU 35 for 1 yard (55-D.Stills23-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 35(10:53 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Evans.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TCU 35(10:48 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TCU 35(10:41 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 34 yards from WVU 35 to the WVU 1 downed by 17-D.McCuin.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 1(10:33 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 7 for 6 yards (7-T.Moehrig20-L.Van Zandt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WVU 7(10:09 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 7 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 7(9:38 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 22 for 15 yards (7-T.Moehrig30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 22(8:59 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WVU 22(8:50 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 54-Z.Frazier False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 22. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 17(8:43 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 26 for 9 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 26(8:03 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 40 for 14 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(7:33 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 42 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 42(6:46 - 1st) 1-T.Simmons to TCU 43 for 15 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(6:09 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TCU 20 for 23 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(5:26 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright pushed ob at TCU 17 for 3 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 17(5:05 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan pushed ob at TCU 12 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 12(4:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TCU 4 for 8 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - WVU 4(4:08 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to TCU 2 for 2 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 2(3:36 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to TCU 1 for 1 yard (13-D.Winters32-O.Mathis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 1(3:03 - 1st) 2-J.Doege runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 52 yards from WVU 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 27 for 14 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(2:55 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 27(2:52 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 31 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 31(2:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 31(2:09 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 55 yards from TCU 31. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 24 for 10 yards (3-E.Demercado). Penalty on WVU 24-T.Mathis Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at TCU 31. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 46(1:58 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TCU 48 for 2 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 48(1:19 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to WVU 29 for 23 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(0:56 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to WVU 14 for 15 yards (5-D.Miller).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 14(0:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to WVU 16 for -2 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 16(15:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to WVU 13 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 13(14:42 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to WVU 14 for -1 yard (6-E.Loe).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TCU 14(14:07 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(14:01 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 25(13:54 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 45 for 30 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(13:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TCU 29 for 16 yards (28-N.Bradford32-O.Mathis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(12:47 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TCU 23 for 6 yards (30-G.Wallow7-T.Moehrig).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WVU 23(12:31 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 13-S.James Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TCU 23. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 19 - WVU 38(12:21 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TCU 36 for 2 yards (11-K.Coleman30-G.Wallow).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - WVU 36(11:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan. Penalty on TCU 1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 36. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(11:40 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(11:32 - 2nd) 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 25 for no gain (11-N.Fortune).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25(10:54 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 25 for no gain (90-A.Mesidor).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 25(10:15 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 26 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TCU 26(9:41 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 37 yards from TCU 26 to WVU 37 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(9:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Simmons to WVU 38 for 1 yard (24-A.Washington).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 38(9:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 36 for -2 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WVU 36(8:34 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WVU 36(8:27 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 39 yards from WVU 36 Downed at the TCU 25. Penalty on WVU 14-M.Ruffin Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(8:15 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 47 for 7 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 47(7:44 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to WVU 48 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(7:33 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to WVU 45 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 45(7:01 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TCU 45(6:54 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TCU 45(6:50 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 36 yards from WVU 45 to WVU 9 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 9(6:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 15 for 6 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WVU 15(6:07 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 50-B.Yates False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WVU 10(5:57 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 10(5:52 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for 18 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(5:24 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 33 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 33(4:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 34 for 1 yard (28-N.Bradford).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 34(4:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 39 for 5 yards (15-J.Foster).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 39(3:44 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 40 for 1 yard (13-D.Winters).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 40(2:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 48 for 8 yards (15-J.Foster).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WVU 48(2:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for no gain (30-G.Wallow98-D.Horton).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WVU 48(1:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WVU 43(1:28 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 40 yards from WVU 43 to TCU 17 fair catch by 7-T.Moehrig.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(1:20 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 24 for 7 yards (23-T.Smith99-Q.Mays). Penalty on TCU 81-P.Wells Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 20.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 17 - TCU 10(0:49 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to TCU 15 for 5 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 15(0:42 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 24 for 9 yards (23-T.Smith1-T.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 24(0:15 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 28 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith90-A.Mesidor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(0:08 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 33 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 26 for 1 yard (7-T.Moehrig).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 26(14:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 33 for 7 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 33(13:41 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 33 for 34 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(13:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 33(13:06 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 31 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WVU 31(12:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to TCU 21 for 10 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 21(11:45 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 14 for 7 yards (20-L.Van Zandt13-D.Winters).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 14(11:10 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 10 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow95-T.Cooper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(10:32 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 54-Z.Frazier False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 10. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 15(10:14 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TCU 16 for -1 yard (95-T.Cooper).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - WVU 16(9:37 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege sacked at TCU 18 for -2 yards (40-P.Workman).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 18 - WVU 18(8:52 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 20 for -2 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
4 & 20 - WVU 20(8:16 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 50-B.Yates False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 20. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 25 - WVU 25(8:03 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 62 yards from WVU 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 29 for 26 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(7:51 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 42 for 13 yards (6-E.Loe4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(7:34 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 42(7:30 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to WVU 43 for 15 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(7:03 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to WVU 32 for 11 yards (1-T.Fields6-E.Loe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 32(6:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 47-C.Ware. 47-C.Ware to WVU 25 for 7 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 25(6:32 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to WVU 6 for 19 yards (4-A.Addae23-T.Smith).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 6 - TCU 6(6:11 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to WVU 10 for -4 yards (55-D.Stills).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 10(5:37 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-K.Miller. 33-K.Miller to WVU 14 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TCU 14(4:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - TCU 14(4:53 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 37 for 37 yards (15-J.Foster).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(4:41 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 49 for 12 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(4:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 49(3:59 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 49 for 2 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WVU 49(3:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WVU 49(3:20 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 48 yards from TCU 49 Downed at the TCU 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 1(3:08 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on WVU 5-D.Miller Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 1. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 16(3:01 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 16(2:57 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 18 for 2 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 18(2:19 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TCU 28 for 10 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(1:53 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 41 for 13 yards (4-A.Addae29-S.Mahone).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(1:26 - 3rd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 45 for 4 yards (6-E.Loe4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TCU 45(0:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 45 for no gain (29-S.Mahone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 45(0:14 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 45(0:10 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 35 yards from TCU 45 to WVU 20 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(0:03 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 25 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 25(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 33 for 8 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(14:28 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 32 for -1 yard (11-K.Coleman).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - WVU 32(13:55 - 4th) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 22 for -10 yards. Penalty on WVU 2-J.Doege Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at WVU 22. (97-E.Barquet).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - WVU 22(13:49 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for 6 yards (20-L.Van Zandt91-P.Jenkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WVU 28(13:02 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 36 yards from WVU 28. 7-T.Moehrig to TCU 42 FUMBLES. 29-S.Mahone to TCU 42 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(12:54 - 4th) 13-S.James to TCU 38 for 4 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 38(12:10 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 4th) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 62 yards from WVU 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 28 for 25 yards (51-J.Abbott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(11:56 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Evans.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 28(11:47 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 29 for 1 yard (99-Q.Mays).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TCU 29(11:10 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 19 for -10 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|Penalty
|
4 & 19 - TCU 19(10:30 - 4th) Penalty on TCU 17-M.Downing False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 19. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - TCU 14(10:19 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 45 yards from TCU 14. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 for -1 yard (17-D.McCuin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(10:10 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for 3 yards (98-D.Horton).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 43(9:28 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TCU 26 for 31 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(8:50 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TCU 24 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 24(8:12 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TCU 28 for -4 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - WVU 28(7:32 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TCU 22 for 6 yards (20-L.Van Zandt17-D.McCuin).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - WVU 22(6:48 - 4th) 48-C.Legg 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(6:42 - 4th) 33-K.Miller to TCU 28 for 5 yards (4-A.Addae1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TCU 28(6:09 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TCU 28 for no gain (5-D.Miller6-E.Loe).
|+52 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 28(5:30 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to WVU 20 for 52 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(5:15 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to WVU 16 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 16(4:42 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 3-E.Demercado. 3-E.Demercado to WVU 11 for 5 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 11(4:22 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to WVU 8 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields23-T.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(4:04 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to WVU 6 for 2 yards (1-T.Fields).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - TCU 6(3:35 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-T.Smith at WVU 1. 23-T.Smith to WVU 43 for 42 yards (15-M.Duggan1-Q.Johnston).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(3:21 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 45 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow99-S.Misi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 45(2:36 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 48 for 3 yards (32-O.Mathis7-T.Moehrig).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 48(1:54 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 46 for -2 yards (13-D.Winters95-T.Cooper).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WVU 46(1:06 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter punts 42 yards from WVU 46 to TCU 12 fair catch by 7-T.Moehrig.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 12(0:59 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 23 for 11 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(0:40 - 4th) 33-K.Miller to TCU 30 for 7 yards (51-J.Abbott).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 30(0:07 - 4th) 33-K.Miller to TCU 33 for 3 yards (42-B.Brand95-J.Jefferson).
