Drive Chart
UTEP
TXSA

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
D. Hankins 33 RB
74 RuYds, RuTD, 3 ReYds, REC
F. Harris 17 QB
312 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 43 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 11:54
48-H.Duplessis 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
03:06
pos
0
3
Touchdown 2:38
12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:25
pos
6
3
Point After TD 2:38
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:50
0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:16
pos
7
9
Point After TD 12:44
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 3:45
7-C.Brownholtz runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
50
yds
04:39
pos
13
10
Point After TD 3:45
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 1:43
0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
01:46
pos
14
16
Point After TD 1:43
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 1:08
33-D.Hankins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
5
yds
00:46
pos
20
17
Point After TD 0:57
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 0:33
0-F.Harris scrambles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
70
yds
00:38
pos
21
23
Point After TD 0:19
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:30
0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:05
pos
21
30
Point After TD 8:26
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 3:02
0-F.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
44
yds
04:25
pos
21
37
Point After TD 2:54
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:11
17-K.Cobbs runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
00:00
pos
21
44
Point After TD 11:05
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
45
Touchdown 3:25
33-B.Daniels runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
89
yds
06:07
pos
21
51
Point After TD 3:16
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
52
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 29
Rushing 4 12
Passing 7 14
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 3-10 10-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 246 600
Total Plays 50 76
Avg Gain 4.9 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 77 288
Rush Attempts 28 48
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 6.0
Yards Passing 169 312
Comp. - Att. 15-22 22-28
Yards Per Pass 6.0 10.6
Penalties - Yards 6-56 6-43
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 5-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-50.2 1-39.0
Return Yards 0 10
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 3-3 7140021
UTSA 4-4 321141452
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 169 PASS YDS 312
77 RUSH YDS 288
246 TOTAL YDS 600
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 159 1 0 146.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 1260 4 5 114.1
G. Hardison 14/21 159 1 0
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.0% 49 0 0 111.2
C. Brownholtz 1/1 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hankins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 419 6
D. Hankins 16 74 1 16
R. Awatt 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 90 3
R. Awatt 4 21 0 8
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 1 0 1
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -2 0
C. Brownholtz 2 0 1 1
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 -14 0
G. Hardison 4 -16 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 515 0
J. Cowing 4 2 58 1 52
J. Garrett 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 445 3
J. Garrett 6 5 53 0 22
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 98 0
W. Dawn Jr. 5 4 38 0 20
M. Banks 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Banks 1 1 10 0 10
D. Cooper 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 130 1
D. Cooper 1 1 6 0 6
D. Hankins 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Hankins 1 1 3 0 3
J. Tupou 31 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Tupou 2 1 1 0 1
E. Ruiz 8 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Knight 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
T. Knight 11-3 0.0 0
S. Forester 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
S. Forester 7-5 0.0 0
J. Prince 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
J. Prince 6-1 1.0 0
J. Caldwell 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Caldwell 6-2 0.0 0
B. Harrell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
B. Harrell 5-4 0.0 0
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. VanHook 5-0 0.0 0
D. Inyang 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Inyang 4-0 0.0 0
K. Stewart 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Stewart 4-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 3-0 0.0 0
M. Ike 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ike 1-0 0.0 0
K. Moss 7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Moss 1-0 0.0 0
S. Tonga'uiha 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Tonga'uiha 1-1 0.0 0
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Amaewhule 1-1 0.0 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Lowe 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rudolph 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Rudolph 0-1 0.0 0
I. Johnson 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
I. Johnson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/8 15/15
G. Baechle 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 50.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
J. Sloan 5 50.2 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 33.4 95 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 33.4 95 0
W. Dawn Jr. 5 33.4 95 0
G. Flynn 16 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
G. Flynn 1 0.0 0 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
D. Lowe 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris 0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.6% 312 3 0 223.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 895 4 4 108.4
F. Harris 22/26 312 3 0
J. Adkins 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 233 1 0 134.0
J. Adkins 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brady 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 124 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 52 0
B. Brady 26 124 0 36
B. Daniels 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 0
B. Daniels 8 81 1 52
F. Harris 0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 258 5
F. Harris 5 43 2 35
K. Cobbs 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Cobbs 4 34 1 24
D. Clark 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Clark 1 12 0 12
J. Adkins 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Adkins 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 118 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 390 4
Z. Franklin 8 6 118 1 45
J. Cephus 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 386 3
J. Cephus 7 5 58 0 19
L. Watson 4 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 0
L. Watson 4 4 46 0 26
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 119 0
T. Ogle-Kellogg 2 2 32 1 17
B. Brady 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
B. Brady 3 2 26 0 18
O. Cardenas 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
O. Cardenas 1 1 18 0 18
J. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Williams 1 1 11 0 11
B. Dingle 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 260 1
B. Dingle 1 1 3 1 3
A. McGowan 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. McGowan 1 0 0 0 0
D. Clark 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 0
D. Clark 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wisdom 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Wisdom 8-0 0.0 0
J. Ligon 88 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Ligon 4-3 0.0 0
L. Dantzler 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
L. Dantzler 3-1 1.0 0
K. Robinson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Robinson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Harmanson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harmanson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mahnke 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mahnke 2-0 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wiley 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hicks 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Henry 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Henry 1-0 1.0 0
C. Clayton 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Clayton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nelson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Nelson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Parks 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Parks 1-0 0.0 0
J. Haynes 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bell II 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Bell II 1-0 1.0 0
S. Harris 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
15/16 20/21
H. Duplessis 1/1 49 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 0 0
L. Dean 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Dingle 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 43 0
B. Dingle 1 19.0 19 0
B. Daniels 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
B. Daniels 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 2.7 46 0
S. Jones 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 UTEP 11 3:31 6 33 Punt
5:03 UTEP 20 2:25 6 80 TD
2:08 TXSA 11 2:06 3 3 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 UTEP 25 1:44 3 7 Punt
8:24 UTEP 26 4:39 12 74 TD
1:43 TXSA 5 0:46 2 5 TD
0:19 UTEP 33 0:01 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 23 3:19 6 27 Punt
8:26 UTEP 22 0:56 3 24 Fumble
2:51 UTEP 21 2:11 5 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 UTEP 25 1:25 3 1 Punt
3:16 UTEP 10 1:36 4 78 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 3:06 10 43 FG
8:10 TXSA 10 2:58 10 90 Fumble
2:22 TXSA 23 0:13 1 -12 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 20 2:16 6 80 TD
10:30 TXSA 27 1:51 5 8 Punt
3:29 TXSA 29 1:46 6 71 TD
0:57 TXSA 30 0:38 3 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 TXSA 20 3:05 9 80 TD
7:19 UTEP 44 4:25 9 44 TD
0:29 TXSA 41 0:00 8 59 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:23 TXSA 11 6:07 11 89 TD
1:26 UTEP 12 0:42 2 -2 Game

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - FG (10 plays, 43 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for no gain (54-K.Stewart28-B.Harrell).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 25
(14:40 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to UTSA 35 for 10 yards (28-B.Harrell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(14:18 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 77-M.Hart False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 35. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - TXSA 30
(14:18 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs ob at UTSA 35 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 35
(13:50 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 40 for 5 yards (11-J.Taylor).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 40
(13:50 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to UTSA 45 for 5 yards (10-T.Knight47-S.Forester).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45
(13:20 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to TEP 29 for 26 yards (28-B.Harrell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 29
(12:45 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to TEP 27 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 27
(12:10 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Sack
3 & 8 - TXSA 27
(12:02 - 1st) 0-F.Harris sacked at TEP 32 for -5 yards (21-J.Prince).
Field Goal
4 & 13 - TXSA 32
(11:54 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:49 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 22 for 18 yards (33-B.Daniels). Team penalty on TEP Illegal block in the back 11 yards enforced at TEP 22.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 11
(11:33 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 26 for 15 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 26
(11:00 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 26 for no gain (88-J.Ligon).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 26
(10:30 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett pushed ob at TEP 36 for 10 yards (94-K.Nelson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 36
(9:40 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 36 for no gain (95-C.Clayton).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 36
(9:00 - 1st) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 44 for 8 yards (88-J.Ligon).
No Gain
3 & 2 - UTEP 44
(8:24 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
Punt
4 & 2 - UTEP 44
(8:18 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 46 yards from TEP 44 to UTSA 10 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Fumble (10 plays, 90 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 10
(8:10 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Brady.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 10
(8:01 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 14 for 4 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 14
(7:31 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 22 for 8 yards (47-S.Forester).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22
(7:07 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 23 for 1 yard (54-K.Stewart).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 23
(6:34 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 22 for -1 yard (7-K.Moss).
+19 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 22
(6:03 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 41 for 19 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(5:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to UTSA 49 for 8 yards (9-J.VanHook47-S.Forester).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TXSA 49
(5:22 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Penalty
3 & 2 - TXSA 49
(5:12 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 28-B.Harrell Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 49. No Play.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46
(5:12 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to TEP End Zone FUMBLES (29-D.Lowe). Downed at the TEP End Zone 28-B.Harrell touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(5:03 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 20
(4:58 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 26 for 6 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 26
(4:31 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs ob at TEP 32 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 32
(3:53 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 32 for no gain (9-C.Hicks).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 32
(3:13 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 48 for 16 yards (4-A.Parks).
+52 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(2:38 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:38 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Fumble (1 plays, -12 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:22 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 61 yards from TEP 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 23 for 19 yards (3-T.James).
-12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23
(2:09 - 1st) to UTSA 11 FUMBLES. 26-J.Forester to UTSA 11 for no gain.

UTEP
Miners
 - Missed FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 11
(2:08 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 9 for 2 yards (98-L.Dantzler88-J.Ligon).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 9
(1:33 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 9 for no gain (88-J.Ligon98-L.Dantzler).
+1 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 9
(0:49 - 1st) 26-W.Dawn pushed ob at UTSA 8 for 1 yard (21-K.Robinson).
4 & 7 - UTEP
(0:09 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle 26 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Running into kicker 4 yards enforced at UTSA 8. No Play.
No Good
4 & 3 - UTEP 4
(0:02 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle 21 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady pushed ob at TEP 44 for 36 yards (11-J.Taylor).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44
(14:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 38 for 6 yards (21-J.Prince). Penalty on TEP 29-D.Lowe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEP 38.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23
(14:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 24 for -1 yard (22-J.Caldwell).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 24
(13:44 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 84-O.Cardenas. 84-O.Cardenas to TEP 6 for 18 yards (28-B.Harrell47-S.Forester).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - TXSA 6
(13:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 3 for 3 yards (10-T.Knight47-S.Forester).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 3
(12:50 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:44 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:44 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(12:44 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 31-J.Tupou. 31-J.Tupou to TEP 26 for 1 yard (0-R.Wisdom).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 26
(12:05 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 29 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom88-J.Ligon).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29
(11:16 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 33-D.Hankins. 33-D.Hankins to TEP 32 for 3 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
Punt
4 & 3 - UTEP 32
(11:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Sloan punts 41 yards from TEP 32 to UTSA 27 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27
(10:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 34 for 7 yards (10-T.Knight).
Penalty
2 & 3 - TXSA 34
(10:00 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 73-D.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 34. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 29
(9:43 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 33 for 4 yards (28-B.Harrell).
Penalty
3 & 4 - TXSA 33
(9:19 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 12-J.Cephus False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 33. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 28
(9:09 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at UTSA 35 for 7 yards (9-J.VanHook).
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSA 35
(8:39 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 39 yards from UTSA 35 out of bounds at the TEP 26.

UTEP
Miners
 - TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 26
(8:24 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 26
(8:00 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 33 for 7 yards (1-J.Haynes).
Penalty
3 & 3 - UTEP 33
(7:41 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 33. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43
(7:27 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 49 for 6 yards (96-C.Wiley).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 49
(6:57 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 50 for 1 yard (7-D.Taylor).
+22 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 50
(6:14 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to UTSA 28 for 22 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 28
(5:59 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 0-R.Wisdom Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at UTSA 28. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14
(5:57 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 12 for 2 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 12
(5:24 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 10 for 2 yards (24-S.Harris).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 10
(4:40 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to UTSA 1 for 9 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
No Gain
1 & 1 - UTEP 1
(4:13 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 1 for no gain (15-T.Harmanson).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 1
(3:45 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:45 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (6 plays, 71 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:29 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 55 yards from TEP 35. 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 29 for 19 yards (32-I.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 29
(3:23 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 30 for 1 yard (54-K.Stewart10-T.Knight).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 30
(3:00 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 41 for 11 yards (5-D.Inyang).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(2:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for 3 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 44
(2:19 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 49 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester32-I.Johnson).
+16 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 49
(2:00 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to TEP 35 for 16 yards (10-T.Knight32-I.Johnson).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(1:43 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:43 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - TD (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:43 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to UTSA 5 for 95 yards (21-K.Robinson).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - UTEP 5
(1:21 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt pushed ob at UTSA 1 for 4 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 1
(1:08 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:57 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:57 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 35 yards from TEP 35 to UTSA 30 fair catch by 84-O.Cardenas.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(0:57 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg to UTSA 47 for 17 yards (5-D.Inyang).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(0:45 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to TEP 35 for 18 yards (5-D.Inyang).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(0:33 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:19 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 32 yards from UTSA 35. 16-G.Flynn to TEP 33 for no gain.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(0:18 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison kneels at TEP 30 for -3 yards.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 23 for 23 yards (24-S.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 23
(14:53 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 25 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon94-K.Nelson).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 25
(14:22 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 36 for 11 yards (21-K.Robinson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36
(13:49 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 47 for 11 yards (0-R.Wisdom26-C.Mayfield).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47
(13:11 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 44 FUMBLES. 12-G.Hardison to TEP 44 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 13 - UTEP 44
(12:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 50 for 6 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 50
(11:48 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 50
(11:41 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 50 yards from TEP 50 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(11:31 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 23 for 3 yards (28-B.Harrell10-T.Knight).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 23
(11:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 27 for 4 yards (47-S.Forester).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 27
(10:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 34 for 7 yards (47-S.Forester28-B.Harrell).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(10:01 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to TEP 47 for 19 yards (21-J.Prince).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(9:30 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to TEP 42 for 5 yards (10-T.Knight28-B.Harrell). Team penalty on TEP Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TEP 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 27
(9:00 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 27
(8:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 20 for 7 yards (9-J.VanHook21-J.Prince).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 20
(8:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 15 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook23-P.Amaewhule).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15
(8:30 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:26 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Fumble (3 plays, 24 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:26 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 22 for 18 yards (7-D.Taylor).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 22
(8:17 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 20 for -2 yards (98-L.Dantzler88-J.Ligon).
No Gain
2 & 12 - UTEP 20
(7:38 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Tupou.
+26 YD
3 & 12 - UTEP 20
(7:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 46 FUMBLES (0-R.Wisdom). 4-A.Parks to TEP 44 for 2 yards (6-J.Cowing).

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (9 plays, 44 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44
(7:19 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 41 for 3 yards (54-K.Stewart).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 41
(6:48 - 3rd) 88-D.Clark to TEP 29 for 12 yards (31-C.Mitchell).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 29
(6:17 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 21 for 8 yards (47-S.Forester).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 21
(5:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 23 for -2 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 23
(4:59 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at TEP 21 for 2 yards (47-S.Forester).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - TXSA 21
(4:23 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 18 for 3 yards (31-C.Mitchell).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18
(3:50 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to TEP 12 for 6 yards (10-T.Knight22-J.Caldwell).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 12
(3:24 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 4 for 8 yards (10-T.Knight28-B.Harrell).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - TXSA 4
(3:02 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (5 plays, -3 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:51 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 21 for 21 yards (4-A.Parks).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21
(2:45 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 31 for 10 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31
(2:10 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles pushed ob at TEP 35 for 4 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTEP 35
(1:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Ruiz.
Penalty
3 & 6 - UTEP 35
(1:17 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEP Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 35. No Play.
Sack
3 & 11 - UTEP 30
(1:16 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 18 for -12 yards (49-T.Bell).
Punt
4 & 23 - UTEP 18
(0:40 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 51 yards from TEP 18. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 41 for 10 yards (14-C.Helsius).

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(0:29 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for 3 yards (11-J.Taylor47-S.Forester).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 44
(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Brady to TEP 46 for 10 yards (31-C.Mitchell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46
(14:30 - 4th) 5-B.Brady to TEP 45 for 1 yard (9-J.VanHook99-S.Tonga'uiha).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 45
(14:00 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 19-J.Williams. 19-J.Williams to TEP 34 for 11 yards (47-S.Forester).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(13:04 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to TEP 10 for 24 yards (10-T.Knight22-J.Caldwell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 10
(12:21 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to TEP 5 for 5 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 5
(11:40 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to TEP 1 for 4 yards (21-J.Prince).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 1
(11:11 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:06 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:06 - 4th) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(11:06 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 23 for -2 yards FUMBLES (98-L.Dantzler). 76-D. Lee to TEP 20 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UTEP 20
(10:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+6 YD
3 & 15 - UTEP 20
(10:12 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 26 for 6 yards (21-K.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 9 - UTEP 26
(9:41 - 4th) 13-J.Sloan punts 63 yards from TEP 26 Downed at the UTSA 11.

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - TD (11 plays, 89 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11
(9:23 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 13 for 2 yards (99-S.Tonga'uiha).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 13
(8:44 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Clark.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 13
(8:36 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins scrambles to UTSA 21 for 8 yards (91-M.Ike).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(7:53 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 24 for 3 yards (21-J.Prince10-T.Knight).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 24
(7:21 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 82-A.McGowan.
+52 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 24
(7:07 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 24 for 52 yards (5-D.Inyang).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24
(6:28 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 21 for 3 yards (10-T.Knight).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 21
(5:55 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 8 for 13 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
+2 YD
1 & 8 - TXSA 8
(5:41 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 6 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 6
(4:06 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 5 for 1 yard (21-J.Prince94-J.Rudolph).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 5
(3:25 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:16 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Fumble (4 plays, 78 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:16 - 4th) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 10 for 10 yards (8-S.Wise).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 10
(3:10 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 87-Z.Fryar. 87-Z.Fryar to TEP 19 for 9 yards (30-D.Taylor). Penalty on TEP 87-Z.Fryar Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEP 10. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 5
(2:51 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 13 for 8 yards (30-D.Taylor).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 13
(2:13 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 8-M.Banks. 8-M.Banks to TEP 23 for 10 yards (30-D.Taylor21-K.Robinson).
Sack
1 & 10 - UTEP 23
(1:40 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 17 for -6 yards FUMBLES (45-D.Henry). 95-C.Clayton to TEP 12 for 10 yards (76-D. Lee).

TXSA
Roadrunners
 - End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12
(1:26 - 4th) kneels at TEP 13 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 13
(0:44 - 4th) kneels at TEP 14 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores