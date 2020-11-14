Drive Chart
|
|
|UTEP
|TXSA
Key Players
|
|
D. Hankins
33 RB
74 RuYds, RuTD, 3 ReYds, REC
|
|
F. Harris
17 QB
312 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 43 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 2:38
12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:25
pos
6
3
Touchdown 12:50
0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:16
pos
7
9
Touchdown 1:43
0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
01:46
pos
14
16
Touchdown 8:30
0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:05
pos
21
30
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|29
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|10-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|246
|600
|Total Plays
|50
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|288
|Rush Attempts
|28
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|169
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-56
|6-43
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.2
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|288
|
|
|246
|TOTAL YDS
|600
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|14/21
|159
|1
|0
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|1/1
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|16
|74
|1
|16
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|4
|21
|0
|8
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|4
|-16
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|4
|2
|58
|1
|52
|
J. Garrett 2 WR
|J. Garrett
|6
|5
|53
|0
|22
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|5
|4
|38
|0
|20
|
M. Banks 8 WR
|M. Banks
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Cooper 1 WR
|D. Cooper
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Ruiz 8 LB
|E. Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrell 28 DB
|B. Harrell
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Inyang 5 DB
|D. Inyang
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 31 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ike 91 DT
|M. Ike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tonga'uiha 99 DE
|S. Tonga'uiha
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rudolph 94 DT
|J. Rudolph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 32 CB
|I. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|5
|50.2
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|5
|33.4
|95
|0
|
G. Flynn 16 LB
|G. Flynn
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|26
|124
|0
|36
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|8
|81
|1
|52
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|5
|43
|2
|35
|
K. Cobbs 17 RB
|K. Cobbs
|4
|34
|1
|24
|
D. Clark 88 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Adkins 13 QB
|J. Adkins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|8
|6
|118
|1
|45
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|7
|5
|58
|0
|19
|
L. Watson 4 TE
|L. Watson
|4
|4
|46
|0
|26
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|2
|2
|32
|1
|17
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|3
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Williams 19 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
A. McGowan 82 WR
|A. McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 88 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DL
|L. Dantzler
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 30 S
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 S
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 LB
|D. Henry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 94 DL
|K. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 49 DL
|T. Bell II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Harris 24 S
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|1/1
|49
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 25 for no gain (54-K.Stewart28-B.Harrell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(14:40 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to UTSA 35 for 10 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(14:18 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 77-M.Hart False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXSA 30(14:18 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs ob at UTSA 35 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 35(13:50 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 40 for 5 yards (11-J.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 40(13:50 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to UTSA 45 for 5 yards (10-T.Knight47-S.Forester).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(13:20 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to TEP 29 for 26 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(12:45 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to TEP 27 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 27(12:10 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 27(12:02 - 1st) 0-F.Harris sacked at TEP 32 for -5 yards (21-J.Prince).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - TXSA 32(11:54 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 22 for 18 yards (33-B.Daniels). Team penalty on TEP Illegal block in the back 11 yards enforced at TEP 22.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 11(11:33 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 26 for 15 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(11:00 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 26 for no gain (88-J.Ligon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 26(10:30 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett pushed ob at TEP 36 for 10 yards (94-K.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(9:40 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 36 for no gain (95-C.Clayton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 36(9:00 - 1st) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 44 for 8 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 44(8:24 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 44(8:18 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 46 yards from TEP 44 to UTSA 10 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 10(8:10 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Brady.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 10(8:01 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 14 for 4 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 14(7:31 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 22 for 8 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(7:07 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 23 for 1 yard (54-K.Stewart).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 23(6:34 - 1st) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 22 for -1 yard (7-K.Moss).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 22(6:03 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 41 for 19 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(5:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to UTSA 49 for 8 yards (9-J.VanHook47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 49(5:22 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 49(5:12 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 28-B.Harrell Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 49. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(5:12 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to TEP End Zone FUMBLES (29-D.Lowe). Downed at the TEP End Zone 28-B.Harrell touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(5:03 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 20(4:58 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 26 for 6 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 26(4:31 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs ob at TEP 32 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(3:53 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 32 for no gain (9-C.Hicks).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 32(3:13 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 48 for 16 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(2:38 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 61 yards from TEP 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 23 for 19 yards (3-T.James).
|-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(2:09 - 1st) to UTSA 11 FUMBLES. 26-J.Forester to UTSA 11 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 11(2:08 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 9 for 2 yards (98-L.Dantzler88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 9(1:33 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 9 for no gain (88-J.Ligon98-L.Dantzler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 9(0:49 - 1st) 26-W.Dawn pushed ob at UTSA 8 for 1 yard (21-K.Robinson).
|
4 & 7 - UTEP(0:09 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle 26 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Running into kicker 4 yards enforced at UTSA 8. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - UTEP 4(0:02 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle 21 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady pushed ob at TEP 44 for 36 yards (11-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(14:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 38 for 6 yards (21-J.Prince). Penalty on TEP 29-D.Lowe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEP 38.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(14:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 24 for -1 yard (22-J.Caldwell).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 24(13:44 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 84-O.Cardenas. 84-O.Cardenas to TEP 6 for 18 yards (28-B.Harrell47-S.Forester).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXSA 6(13:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 3 for 3 yards (10-T.Knight47-S.Forester).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 3(12:50 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(12:44 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 31-J.Tupou. 31-J.Tupou to TEP 26 for 1 yard (0-R.Wisdom).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 26(12:05 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 29 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom88-J.Ligon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 29(11:16 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 33-D.Hankins. 33-D.Hankins to TEP 32 for 3 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTEP 32(11:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Sloan punts 41 yards from TEP 32 to UTSA 27 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(10:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 34 for 7 yards (10-T.Knight).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 34(10:00 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 73-D.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 29(9:43 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 33 for 4 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 33(9:19 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 12-J.Cephus False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 33. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSA 28(9:09 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at UTSA 35 for 7 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 35(8:39 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 39 yards from UTSA 35 out of bounds at the TEP 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(8:24 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 26(8:00 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 33 for 7 yards (1-J.Haynes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 33(7:41 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 33. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(7:27 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 49 for 6 yards (96-C.Wiley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 49(6:57 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 50 for 1 yard (7-D.Taylor).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 50(6:14 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to UTSA 28 for 22 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(5:59 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 0-R.Wisdom Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at UTSA 28. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(5:57 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 12 for 2 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 12(5:24 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 10 for 2 yards (24-S.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 10(4:40 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to UTSA 1 for 9 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UTEP 1(4:13 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to UTSA 1 for no gain (15-T.Harmanson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 1(3:45 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 55 yards from TEP 35. 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 29 for 19 yards (32-I.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(3:23 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 30 for 1 yard (54-K.Stewart10-T.Knight).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 30(3:00 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 41 for 11 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(2:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for 3 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 44(2:19 - 2nd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 49 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester32-I.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 49(2:00 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to TEP 35 for 16 yards (10-T.Knight32-I.Johnson).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(1:43 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to UTSA 5 for 95 yards (21-K.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTEP 5(1:21 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt pushed ob at UTSA 1 for 4 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 1(1:08 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 35 yards from TEP 35 to UTSA 30 fair catch by 84-O.Cardenas.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(0:57 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg to UTSA 47 for 17 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(0:45 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 5-B.Brady. 5-B.Brady to TEP 35 for 18 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(0:33 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 23 for 23 yards (24-S.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(14:53 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 25 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon94-K.Nelson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 25(14:22 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 36 for 11 yards (21-K.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(13:49 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 47 for 11 yards (0-R.Wisdom26-C.Mayfield).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(13:11 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 44 FUMBLES. 12-G.Hardison to TEP 44 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTEP 44(12:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 50 for 6 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 50(11:48 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTEP 50(11:41 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 50 yards from TEP 50 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(11:31 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 23 for 3 yards (28-B.Harrell10-T.Knight).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 23(11:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 27 for 4 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 27(10:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 34 for 7 yards (47-S.Forester28-B.Harrell).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(10:01 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to TEP 47 for 19 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(9:30 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to TEP 42 for 5 yards (10-T.Knight28-B.Harrell). Team penalty on TEP Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TEP 42.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(9:00 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 27(8:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 20 for 7 yards (9-J.VanHook21-J.Prince).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 20(8:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 15 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook23-P.Amaewhule).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(8:30 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 22 for 18 yards (7-D.Taylor).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 22(8:17 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 20 for -2 yards (98-L.Dantzler88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UTEP 20(7:38 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Tupou.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 12 - UTEP 20(7:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 46 FUMBLES (0-R.Wisdom). 4-A.Parks to TEP 44 for 2 yards (6-J.Cowing).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(7:19 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 41 for 3 yards (54-K.Stewart).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 41(6:48 - 3rd) 88-D.Clark to TEP 29 for 12 yards (31-C.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(6:17 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 21 for 8 yards (47-S.Forester).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 21(5:38 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 23 for -2 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 23(4:59 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at TEP 21 for 2 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 21(4:23 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 18 for 3 yards (31-C.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(3:50 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to TEP 12 for 6 yards (10-T.Knight22-J.Caldwell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 12(3:24 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to TEP 4 for 8 yards (10-T.Knight28-B.Harrell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TXSA 4(3:02 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 21 for 21 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 21(2:45 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 31 for 10 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(2:10 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles pushed ob at TEP 35 for 4 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 35(1:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Ruiz.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 35(1:17 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEP Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 35. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UTEP 30(1:16 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 18 for -12 yards (49-T.Bell).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - UTEP 18(0:40 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 51 yards from TEP 18. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 41 for 10 yards (14-C.Helsius).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(0:29 - 3rd) 5-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for 3 yards (11-J.Taylor47-S.Forester).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 44(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Brady to TEP 46 for 10 yards (31-C.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(14:30 - 4th) 5-B.Brady to TEP 45 for 1 yard (9-J.VanHook99-S.Tonga'uiha).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 45(14:00 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 19-J.Williams. 19-J.Williams to TEP 34 for 11 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(13:04 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to TEP 10 for 24 yards (10-T.Knight22-J.Caldwell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 10(12:21 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to TEP 5 for 5 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 5(11:40 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs to TEP 1 for 4 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 1(11:11 - 4th) 17-K.Cobbs runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 4th) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:06 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 23 for -2 yards FUMBLES (98-L.Dantzler). 76-D. Lee to TEP 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UTEP 20(10:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - UTEP 20(10:12 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 26 for 6 yards (21-K.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTEP 26(9:41 - 4th) 13-J.Sloan punts 63 yards from TEP 26 Downed at the UTSA 11.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(9:23 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 13 for 2 yards (99-S.Tonga'uiha).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 13(8:44 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Clark.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 13(8:36 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins scrambles to UTSA 21 for 8 yards (91-M.Ike).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(7:53 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 24 for 3 yards (21-J.Prince10-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 24(7:21 - 4th) 13-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 82-A.McGowan.
|+52 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 24(7:07 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 24 for 52 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(6:28 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 21 for 3 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 21(5:55 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 8 for 13 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXSA 8(5:41 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 6 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 6(4:06 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels to TEP 5 for 1 yard (21-J.Prince94-J.Rudolph).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 5(3:25 - 4th) 33-B.Daniels runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 4th) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 10 for 10 yards (8-S.Wise).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(3:10 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 87-Z.Fryar. 87-Z.Fryar to TEP 19 for 9 yards (30-D.Taylor). Penalty on TEP 87-Z.Fryar Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TEP 10. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 5(2:51 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 13 for 8 yards (30-D.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 13(2:13 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 8-M.Banks. 8-M.Banks to TEP 23 for 10 yards (30-D.Taylor21-K.Robinson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(1:40 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 17 for -6 yards FUMBLES (45-D.Henry). 95-C.Clayton to TEP 12 for 10 yards (76-D. Lee).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(1:26 - 4th) kneels at TEP 13 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 13(0:44 - 4th) kneels at TEP 14 for -1 yard.
