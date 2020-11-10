|
|
|FSU
|NCST
NC State looks to end two-game skid vs. Florida State
NC State looks to end two-game skid vs. Florida State
North Carolina State can't afford another slip-up, so looking at Florida State's record entering this week's game would be counterproductive for the Wolfpack.
"We play Florida State every year; we know what kind of talent they have. They beat us last year," NC State coach Dave Doeren said.
"They just beat (North Carolina). So we have great respect for their program. Obviously, this is a weird year, so you're seeing a lot of ups and downs out of teams because of the ins and outs of players with lineup changes and your lack of ability to maintain chemistry at certain position groups."
NC State will try to snap a two-game losing streak when the Seminoles visit Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday night.
Florida State (2-5, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has dropped both of its games -- blowouts to Louisville and Pittsburgh -- since stunning then-No. 5 North Carolina for its only victory against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this year.
The Seminoles are 0-3 on road, with the closest result a 42-26 outcome at undefeated Notre Dame on Oct. 10.
"We're not at that place in our program that we're able to overcome the negatives that are showing up offensively," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "We have to find a way to get in a rhythm."
NC State (4-3, 4-3), which has lost back-to-back games since building a three-game winning streak, will look to fare better against a multi-threat quarterback than it did last week. That's when Miami's D'Eriq King had a huge outing through the air and on the ground.
Florida State will count on Jordan Travis to have similar avenues of production if he's available after missing the second half of last week's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh due to an undisclosed injury.
"He's scary with his feet," Doeren said. "He does a lot for them on his own, similar to D'Eriq King where he can extend plays that aren't there. There's just not enough film to tell you what kind of passer he is."
Travis became the first Florida State quarterback to have five straight games with a rushing touchdown.
Florida State has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four games this season. Travis' decision-making has come under question at times, such as when he might be better off throwing the ball away rather than forcing a pass into tight coverages.
"We have to continue to help him grow in that," Norvell said.
The Seminoles used freshman Chubba Purdy in place of Travis in the second half last week.
"Chubba's demeanor and communication ... I like his presence," Norvell said. "I like the things he does. He just has to learn."
Nine Florida State players caught passes vs. Pittsburgh.
NC State receivers have come up clutch, including in several plays Friday night in the 44-41 loss to now-No. 9 Miami. That helped quarterback Bailey Hockman excel at times.
"So they're giving quarterbacks targets, they're making tough plays for them, and all that does is allow your quarterback to have confidence to give you a chance," Doeren said. "Those guys are making those plays."
Hockman is a transfer from Florida State, spending 2017 there as part of a redshirt season before departing. He threw one touchdown pass in 2019 on 97 throws, and he has five TD passes on 98 attempts this year.
Doeren said the Seminoles could be eager for another notable result.
"They beat North Carolina in a huge upset, so we know they are capable of playing lights out," he said. "For us, it's just another opportunity to improve, work hard in practice and try to be better than we were the week before."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
C. Purdy
12 QB
181 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 54 RuYds
|
|
B. Hockman
16 QB
265 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|24
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|5-7
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|347
|413
|Total Plays
|62
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|148
|Rush Attempts
|34
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|200
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-66
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|4
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|347
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Purdy 12 QB
|C. Purdy
|15/23
|181
|2
|0
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|3/5
|19
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|14
|77
|1
|28
|
C. Purdy 12 QB
|C. Purdy
|12
|54
|0
|21
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|2
|9
|0
|17
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|5
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|9
|7
|117
|1
|69
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|4
|4
|34
|0
|12
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|3
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|4
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Williams 23 DB
|S. Williams
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
|S. Dix Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 55 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|1/1
|48
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 49 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|45.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|5
|21.6
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|24/34
|265
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|17
|94
|1
|36
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|23
|0
|20
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|10
|18
|0
|7
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|5
|10
|1
|9
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|12
|11
|135
|2
|26
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|5
|4
|50
|1
|21
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|3
|2
|40
|0
|20
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|4
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Toudle 29 WR
|C. Toudle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
|J. Pierre-Louis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 CB
|D. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|2
|41.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 24 for -1 yard (11-J.Robinson5-H.Nasirildeen).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 24(14:33 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 34 for 10 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 34(14:20 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 37 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(13:52 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 46 for 9 yards (33-A.Gainer32-S.Dix).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NCST 46(13:32 - 1st) Penalty on NCST 50-G.Gibson False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 46. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 41(13:22 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to FSU 48 for 11 yards (44-B.Gant).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(13:08 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 42 for -10 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - NCST 42(12:39 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 50 for 8 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 12 - NCST 50(11:58 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to FSU 24 for 26 yards (23-S.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 24(11:39 - 1st) 8-R.Person to FSU 18 for 6 yards (1-E.Rice33-A.Gainer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 18(10:56 - 1st) 8-R.Person to FSU 11 for 7 yards (35-L.Warner23-S.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 11(10:33 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to FSU 6 for 5 yards (23-S.Williams). Penalty on NCST 74-P.Matan Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at FSU 6.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 20 - NCST 21(10:10 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 60 yards from NCST 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 20 for 15 yards (26-N.Treco34-D.Mimms).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(9:52 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 23 for 3 yards (29-A.McNeill1-I.Moore).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - FSU 23(9:21 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 23. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - FSU 18(9:05 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 21 for 3 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 21(8:30 - 1st) 12-C.Purdy complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to FSU 29 for 8 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - FSU 29(7:45 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards from FSU 29 to NCST 31 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(7:37 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice90-T.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 34(7:06 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 35 for 1 yard (1-E.Rice33-A.Gainer).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 35(6:25 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 43 for 8 yards (18-T.Jay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(5:58 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 43(5:49 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Knight.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 43(5:40 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at FSU 44 for 13 yards (7-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(5:23 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at FSU 35 for 9 yards (7-J.Jones). Team penalty on FSU Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 44. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(5:05 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie. Penalty on FSU 26-A.Samuel Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(4:58 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to FSU 17 for 2 yards (32-S.Dix).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 17(4:41 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to FSU 10 for 7 yards (33-A.Gainer5-H.Nasirildeen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NCST 10(4:04 - 1st) 8-R.Person to FSU 10 for no gain (33-A.Gainer).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NCST 10(3:46 - 1st) 8-R.Person to FSU 10 for no gain (11-J.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 10(3:41 - 1st) 12-C.Purdy to FSU 13 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 13(3:07 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 17 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 17(2:50 - 1st) 12-C.Purdy complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 22 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 22(2:14 - 1st) 22-J.Douglas to FSU 27 for 5 yards (1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FSU 27(1:32 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for no gain (0-T.Dawkins11-P.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 27(0:51 - 1st) 12-C.Purdy scrambles to FSU 31 for 4 yards (4-C.Powell1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FSU 31(0:01 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 31 for no gain (11-P.Wilson56-V.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to FSU 29 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice33-A.Gainer).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 29(14:29 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to FSU 24 for 5 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 24(13:55 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to FSU 10 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 10(13:28 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 10(13:23 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(13:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson pushed ob at FSU 32 for 7 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 32(12:43 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 34 for 2 yards (32-D.Thomas24-M.Dunlap).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 34(11:56 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 48 for 14 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(11:21 - 2nd) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 48(11:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to FSU 46 for -2 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - FSU 46(10:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to NCST 43 for 11 yards (99-D.Joseph6-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 43(9:50 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to NCST 39 for 4 yards (25-S.Battle13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 39(9:17 - 2nd) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton. Penalty on NCST 24-M.Dunlap Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 29(9:09 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to NCST 29 for no gain (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 29(8:28 - 2nd) 12-C.Purdy incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FSU 29(8:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - FSU 29(8:17 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 62 yards from FSU 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 24 for 21 yards (28-D.Brooks6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 24(8:05 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles pushed ob at NCST 32 for 8 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 32(7:33 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for 5 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(7:11 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 42 for 5 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 42(6:43 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for -5 yards (55-D.McLendon1-E.Rice).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 37(5:58 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to NCST 46 for 9 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCST 46(5:37 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to FSU 49 for 5 yards (23-S.Williams). Penalty on NCST 88-D.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 49.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 39(5:15 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 43 yards from NCST 39 to the FSU 18 downed by 13-T.Baker-Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 18(5:06 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 17 for -1 yard (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FSU 17(4:33 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Douglas.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - FSU 17(4:29 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 24 for 7 yards (25-S.Battle).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FSU 24(3:44 - 2nd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 41 yards from FSU 24 to NCST 35 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(3:40 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 31 for -4 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 14 - NCST 31(3:10 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 50 for 19 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(2:36 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to FSU 44 for 6 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NCST 44(2:28 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to FSU 44 for no gain (32-S.Dix18-T.Jay).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 44(2:22 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to FSU 33 for 11 yards (18-T.Jay).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(1:59 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline. Penalty on FSU 33-A.Gainer Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 33. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(1:53 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to FSU 3 for 20 yards (7-J.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - NCST 3(1:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman pushed ob at FSU 4 for -1 yard (11-J.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 4(1:36 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 63 yards from NCST 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 19 for 17 yards (12-D.Boykin26-T.Pennix).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 19(1:24 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for 8 yards (1-I.Moore52-C.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 27(1:00 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin pushed ob at FSU 31 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(0:55 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker scrambles runs ob at FSU 48 for 17 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(0:45 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker sacked at FSU 40 for -8 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|Int
|
2 & 18 - FSU 40(0:15 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Baker-Williams at NCST 43. 13-T.Baker-Williams runs ob at NCST 44 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 21 for 21 yards (34-D.Mimms26-T.Pennix).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(14:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 21(14:47 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 23 for 2 yards (1-I.Moore13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FSU 23(14:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy scrambles to FSU 35 for 12 yards. Penalty on FSU 55-D.McLendon Facemasking 11 yards enforced at FSU 23. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - FSU 12(13:40 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb to FSU 20 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FSU 20(12:51 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 53 yards from FSU 20. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 50 for 23 yards (19-W.Rector).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(12:39 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to FSU 46 for 4 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 46(12:22 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to FSU 43 for 3 yards (32-S.Dix).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 43(11:51 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to FSU 38 for 5 yards (26-A.Samuel1-E.Rice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(11:37 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 38(11:30 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to FSU 32 for 6 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 32(11:09 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to FSU 18 for 14 yards (18-T.Jay).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 18(10:43 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 64 yards from NCST 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 32 for 31 yards (34-D.Mimms36-D.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 32(10:26 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 36 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 36(9:58 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 35 for -1 yard (1-I.Moore99-D.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FSU 35(9:21 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb pushed ob at FSU 40 for 5 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - FSU 40(8:42 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 45 for 5 yards (4-C.Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(8:06 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 45(8:01 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy pushed ob at FSU 45 for no gain (4-C.Powell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 45(7:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to FSU 50 for 5 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 5 - FSU 50(6:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to NCST 37 for 13 yards (4-C.Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(6:08 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 37(6:01 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 37(5:56 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb to NCST 28 for 9 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+28 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 28(5:20 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:14 - 3rd) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 58 yards from FSU 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 20 for 13 yards (80-O.Wilson3-J.Brownlee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(5:07 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks pushed ob at NCST 21 for 1 yard (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 21(4:32 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 20 for -1 yard (0-F.Lovett33-A.Gainer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 20(3:47 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 20(3:42 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 39 yards from NCST 20. 18-T.Jay to FSU 41 FUMBLES. 87-A.Smith recovers at the FSU 45. 87-A.Smith to FSU 45 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(3:33 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to FSU 45 for no gain (33-A.Gainer0-F.Lovett).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 45(3:07 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to FSU 25 for 20 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(2:47 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to FSU 24 for 1 yard (44-B.Gant13-J.Kaindoh).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 24(2:24 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - NCST 24(2:18 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:09 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:09 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 26 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore29-A.McNeill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 26(1:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy scrambles to FSU 30 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 30(0:42 - 3rd) 12-C.Purdy scrambles to FSU 34 FUMBLES (4-C.Powell). out of bounds at the FSU 34.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 34(0:04 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 39 for 5 yards (1-I.Moore5-C.Hart).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(15:00 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 39 FUMBLES. 0-J.Corbin to FSU 39 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NCST 39(14:15 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy sacked at FSU 33 for -6 yards (5-C.Hart).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - NCST 33(13:31 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy scrambles to FSU 40 for 7 yards (24-M.Dunlap99-D.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 9 - NCST 40(12:40 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton to FSU 42 for 2 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(12:28 - 4th) 26-T.Pennix to FSU 40 for 2 yards (0-F.Lovett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 40(12:10 - 4th) 14-P.Rooks to FSU 30 for 10 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|-47 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(11:38 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to FSU 28 FUMBLES (23-S.Williams). 23-S.Williams to FSU 23 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(11:38 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - NCST 30(11:32 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 29-C.Toudle INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Brownlee at FSU End Zone. 3-J.Brownlee touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(11:26 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 28 for 8 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 28(11:04 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 31 for 3 yards (1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(10:40 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy to FSU 31 for no gain (31-V.Jones).
|+69 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 31(10:07 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:54 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 33 for 8 yards (44-B.Gant23-S.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 33(9:06 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 1 yard (23-S.Williams32-S.Dix).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 34(8:16 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 39 for 5 yards (33-A.Gainer23-S.Williams).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(7:35 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to FSU 25 for 36 yards (44-B.Gant). Penalty on NCST 7-Z.Knight Facemasking 15 yards enforced at FSU 25.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(7:00 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to FSU 37 for 3 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 37(6:20 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to FSU 17 for 20 yards (23-S.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 17(6:01 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to FSU 16 for 1 yard (1-E.Rice0-F.Lovett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 16(5:14 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to FSU 15 for 1 yard (0-F.Lovett91-R.Cooper). Penalty on NCST 91-J.Shimko Illegal block in the back declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 15(4:44 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NCST 15(4:40 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 63 yards from NCST 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 26 for 24 yards (36-D.Jones).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 26(4:28 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy sacked at FSU 25 for -1 yard (31-V.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FSU 25(3:46 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Douglas.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - FSU 25(3:38 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb to FSU 37 for 12 yards (52-C.Clark).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(3:20 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy scrambles to NCST 42 for 21 yards (12-D.Boykin).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(2:52 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy scrambles to NCST 24 for 18 yards (4-C.Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 24(2:33 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy scrambles to NCST 24 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 24(2:13 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Penalty on NCST 24-M.Dunlap Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 24. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - FSU 9(2:07 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy complete to 19-W.Rector. 19-W.Rector to NCST 1 for 8 yards. Penalty on FSU 6-K.Helton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 9. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 24 - FSU 24(1:51 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:41 - 4th) 12-C.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 10 yards from FSU 35. 22-M.Fisher to FSU 21 for 24 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(1:35 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman kneels at FSU 24 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 13 - NCST 24(0:50 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman kneels at FSU 27 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 16 - NCST 27(0:28 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman kneels at FSU 30 for -3 yards.
-
UNLV
SJST
17
31
4th 11:18 FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
21
24
3rd 11:47 FS1
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
32
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
Final ESP2
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
20USC
ARIZ
34
30
Final FOX
-
2ND
BC
45
31
Final ABC
-
USM
WKY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
24
Final FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
34
Final
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
27
20
Final BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
27
20
Final FS2
-
ARK
6FLA
35
63
Final ESPN
-
11OREG
WASHST
43
29
Final FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
24
28
Final ESP2
-
13WISC
MICH
49
11
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
38
Final ESPU
-
SC
MISS
42
59
Final SECN
-
FSU
NCST
22
38
Final ACCN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 12:00pm FS1
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX