Drive Chart
|
|
|FRESNO
|UTAHST
Key Players
|
|
J. Haener
7 QB
422 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -15 RuYds
|
|
J. Warren
20 RB
136 RuYds, RuTD, 27 ReYds, 3 RECs
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:02
59-C.Coles extra point is no good. blocked by 32-E.Williams.
plays
yds
pos
0
0
Touchdown 4:53
9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
6
Touchdown 4:46
37-A.Fuller kicks 59 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:13
pos
0
6
Touchdown 12:40
9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
96
yds
01:27
pos
13
13
Touchdown 5:53
9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
85
yds
01:20
pos
20
13
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 5:29
9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
03:12
pos
34
16
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|12
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|18
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|541
|343
|Total Plays
|75
|59
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|199
|Rush Attempts
|37
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|422
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|29-38
|9-24
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.1
|8-42.4
|Return Yards
|-4
|16
|Punts - Returns
|2--4
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|422
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|199
|
|
|541
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|29/38
|422
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|11
|10
|202
|3
|59
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|8
|4
|94
|1
|71
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|6
|6
|51
|0
|14
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|5
|4
|25
|0
|10
|
E. Brooks 85 WR
|E. Brooks
|3
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
R. Hanson 88 TE
|R. Hanson
|4
|3
|25
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perry 17 DB
|D. Perry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perales 54 DL
|D. Perales
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 3 LB
|J. Hollins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Houston 13 LB
|J. Houston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 38 DB
|B. Lux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dumais 43 DL
|A. Dumais
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wingle 19 QB
|B. Wingle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DL
|I. Johnson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Brown 45 DL
|K. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fuller 36 P
|C. Fuller
|7
|40.1
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|3
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|2
|-2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|9/24
|144
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|9
|136
|1
|86
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|11
|73
|0
|24
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|12
|8
|0
|18
|
P. Makakona 29 RB
|P. Makakona
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|5
|3
|92
|0
|44
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|3
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
B. Mortenson 86 TE
|B. Mortenson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wright 18 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 41 LB
|E. Shelton
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 95 DL
|M. Moore
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 23 S
|D. Tatum
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 26 CB
|J. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 6 CB
|C. Lampkin
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DL
|J. Te'i
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 CB
|Z. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitcher 97 DL
|J. Pitcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 LB
|N. Heninger
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
|I. Vaifo'ou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 91 DL
|J. Hansen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|1/1
|38
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|8
|42.4
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|5
|37.8
|94
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for -3 yards (23-D.Tatum42-N.Heninger).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 22(14:44 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 24 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh21-A.Grayson).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 11 - FRESNO 24(14:05 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 40 for 36 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(13:35 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 35 for 5 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 35(13:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 31 for 4 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 31(12:26 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 28 for 3 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(12:07 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 97-J.Pitcher Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FRESNO 23(11:59 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 23(11:51 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 17 for 6 yards (44-I.Vaifo'ou).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(11:35 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 91-J.Hansen Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 17. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 5 - FRESNO 12(11:25 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Bond at UTS 3. 4-S.Bond to UTS 14 for 11 yards (72-D.Bull).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 59 yards from UTS 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 25 for 19 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(10:56 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 27 for 2 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 27(10:22 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 39 for 12 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer91-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(9:56 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 42 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 42(9:20 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 5 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 47(8:55 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 49 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(8:05 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 88-R.Hanson. 88-R.Hanson to UTS 34 for 15 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(7:37 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UTS 32 for 2 yards (21-A.Grayson4-S.Bond).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 32(7:04 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to UTS 22 for 10 yards (26-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(6:40 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 22(6:34 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to UTS 19 for 3 yards (26-J.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 19(6:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 88-R.Hanson. 88-R.Hanson to UTS 16 for 3 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - FRESNO 16(5:23 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 88-R.Hanson. 88-R.Hanson to UTS 9 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh21-A.Grayson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9(4:53 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 57 yards from UTS 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 27 for 19 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(4:27 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 33 for 6 yards (6-C.Lampkin23-D.Tatum).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 33(4:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 25 for -8 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST(3:30 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 15 for -10 yards. Penalty on UTS 41-E.Shelton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 15. No Play. (41-E.Shelton).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST 25(3:15 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 15 for -10 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - UTAHST 15(3:00 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 27 yards from FRE 15 out of bounds at the FRE 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(2:56 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to FRE 39 for 3 yards (17-D.Perry90-K.Atkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 39(2:32 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 86-B.Mortenson. 86-B.Mortenson to FRE 38 for 1 yard (35-M.Langley).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - FRESNO 38(1:46 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to FRE 39 for -1 yard (99-D.Perales6-L.Bailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 39(1:00 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from FRE 39 to the FRE 1 downed by 17-T.Compton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 1(0:52 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 4 for 3 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 4(0:27 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 9 for 5 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 9(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 10 for 1 yard (6-C.Lampkin).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 10(14:21 - 2nd) 36-C.Fuller punts 46 yards from FRE 10. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 49 for 5 yards (53-J.Westberry).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 4(13:54 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 11 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 11(13:30 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 39 for 28 yards (4-S.Bond26-J.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(13:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 41 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer41-E.Shelton).
|+59 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 41(12:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 27 for 24 yards. Penalty on UTS 88-C.Terrell Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 27.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(12:17 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 41 for 24 yards (38-B.Lux).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(11:50 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 45 for 4 yards (15-A.Mosby17-D.Perry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 45(11:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FRESNO 45(11:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 45(10:56 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 52 yards from UTS 45 Downed at the FRE 3.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 3(10:44 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 7 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i91-J.Hansen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 7(10:03 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 15 for 8 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer42-N.Heninger).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(9:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 17 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 17(8:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 17(8:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAHST 17(8:25 - 2nd) 36-C.Fuller punts 48 yards from FRE 17 Downed at the UTS 35.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(8:15 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 34 for -1 yard (15-A.Mosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 34(7:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - FRESNO 34(7:39 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to UTS 41 for 7 yards (3-J.Hollins13-J.Houston).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FRESNO 41(7:07 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 44 yards from UTS 41 to FRE 15 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(7:01 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 21 for 6 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 21(6:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 21(6:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 29 for 8 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|+71 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(5:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 35 for 35 yards (10-K.Agina).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(5:34 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 41 for 6 yards (27-L.Early).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 41(4:51 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 44 for 3 yards (27-L.Early).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 44(4:20 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to FRE 46 for 10 yards (99-D.Perales).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(3:45 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to FRE 2 for 44 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - FRESNO 2(3:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley to FRE 1 for 1 yard (13-J.Houston).
|-16 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 1(2:42 - 2nd) to FRE 17 FUMBLES. 15-J.Shelley to FRE 17 for no gain (19-B.Wingle). Team penalty on UTS Illegal formation declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - FRESNO 17(2:17 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at FRE 21 for -4 yards (45-K.Brown).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 21 - FRESNO 21(2:02 - 2nd) 59-C.Coles 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 2nd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 55 yards from UTS 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 26 for 16 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(1:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 40 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(1:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 44 for 4 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 44(1:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 40 for 16 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(1:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UTS 26 for 14 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(1:12 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UTS 15 for 11 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(0:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to UTS 4 for 11 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4(0:40 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 64 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 17 for 16 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(14:50 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 16 for -1 yard (13-J.Houston32-E.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 16(14:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to UTS 34 for 18 yards (35-M.Langley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(13:34 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 34 for no gain (3-J.Hollins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 34(12:57 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 40 for 6 yards (3-J.Hollins32-E.Williams).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 40(12:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 34 for -6 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FRESNO 34(11:40 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 37 yards from UTS 34 Downed at the FRE 29.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(11:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 42 for 13 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(10:53 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to UTS 49 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 49(10:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 49(10:18 - 3rd) Penalty on FRE 66-Q.Woodley False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 49. No Play.
|-35 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 46(10:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to UTS 48 FUMBLES (4-S.Bond). 21-A.Grayson to UTS 11 for -37 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 46(10:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAHST 46(10:13 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 38 yards from FRE 46 to UTS 16 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(10:08 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 16 for no gain (17-D.Perry43-A.Dumais).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 16(9:32 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 16(9:25 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FRESNO 16(9:20 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 45 yards from UTS 16. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 41 for 2 yards (17-T.Compton44-I.Vaifo'ou).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(9:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 46 for 5 yards (26-J.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 46(8:54 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for -1 yard (41-E.Shelton42-N.Heninger).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 45(8:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 36 for -9 yards (95-M.Moore).
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - UTAHST 36(7:35 - 3rd) Team penalty on FRE False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - UTAHST 31(7:20 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 42 yards from FRE 31 Downed at the UTS 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(7:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 27(7:04 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 23 for -4 yards (18-I.Johnson).
|-9 YD
|
3 & 14 - FRESNO 23(6:26 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 14 for -9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - FRESNO 14(5:51 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 35 yards from UTS 14 to UTS 49 fair catch by 15-A.Mosby.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(5:46 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 35 for 14 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(5:16 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 25 for 10 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(4:47 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 18 for 7 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 18(4:10 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to UTS 14 FUMBLES (98-A.Vongphachanh). 97-J.Pitcher to UTS 14 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14(4:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 15 for 1 yard (90-K.Atkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - FRESNO 15(3:23 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 21 for 6 yards (35-M.Langley99-D.Perales).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 21(2:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to UTS 25 for 4 yards (35-M.Langley).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(2:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 22 for -3 yards (35-M.Langley18-I.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 22(1:32 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 30 for 8 yards (32-E.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 30(0:51 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FRESNO 30(0:46 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 25 yards from UTS 30 out of bounds at the FRE 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(0:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 45 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Hanson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 45(14:54 - 4th) 9-J.Haener scrambles to UTS 49 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAHST 49(14:13 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 39 yards from UTS 49 to UTS 10 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(14:06 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 13 for 3 yards (27-Z.Pope15-A.Mosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 13(13:31 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 13 for no gain (32-E.Williams90-K.Atkins).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 13(12:53 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 5 for -8 yards (43-A.Dumais).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - FRESNO 5(12:13 - 4th) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 63 yards from UTS 5. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 26 for -6 yards (17-T.Compton).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(12:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 37 for 11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(11:45 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 36 for -1 yard (41-E.Shelton33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 36(11:10 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to FRE 36 for no gain (97-J.Pitcher).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 36(10:46 - 4th) Team penalty on UTS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 41(10:46 - 4th) Penalty on FRE 58-D.Adkins False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 41. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 36(10:46 - 4th) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 46 for 10 yards. Penalty on FRE 58-D.Adkins Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - UTAHST 26(10:11 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 36 for 10 yards (41-E.Shelton42-N.Heninger).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UTAHST 36(9:37 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 41 yards from FRE 36 to UTS 23 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(9:28 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 33 for 10 yards (32-E.Williams27-L.Early).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(9:01 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to FRE 29 for 38 yards (38-B.Lux). Penalty on FRE 38-B.Lux Pass interference declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(8:52 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 29(8:43 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to FRE 28 FUMBLES (99-D.Perales). 99-D.Perales to FRE 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(8:33 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 31 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 31(7:56 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 30 for -1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh42-N.Heninger).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 30(7:19 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 39 for 9 yards (26-J.Robinson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(7:09 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 48 for 13 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(6:39 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 47 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 47(6:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 44 for 3 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 44(5:29 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 4th) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 60 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 25 for 20 yards (41-T.Mello).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(5:15 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 11 yards (17-D.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(4:48 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 36(4:42 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 44 for 8 yards. Penalty on UTS 65-K.Shaw Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - FRESNO 26(4:29 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - FRESNO 26(4:24 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 36 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - FRESNO 36(3:48 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins. Penalty on FRE 27-L.Early Pass interference 14 yards enforced at UTS 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(3:37 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 50(3:33 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to FRE 41 for 9 yards (27-L.Early).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 41(3:08 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 41(3:00 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to FRE 26 for 15 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(2:50 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to FRE 17 for 9 yards (17-D.Perry35-M.Langley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 17(2:21 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 17(2:17 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to FRE 2 for 15 yards (32-E.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - FRESNO 2(2:04 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell. Team penalty on UTS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FRE 2. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 7 - FRESNO 7(2:01 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at FRE 7 for no gain (99-D.Perales).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 7(1:57 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 7(1:28 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver. Team penalty on UTS Holding declined.
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 7(1:25 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at FRE 10 for -3 yards (90-K.Atkins).
