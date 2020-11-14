Drive Chart
FRESNO
UTAHST

Key Players
J. Haener 7 QB
422 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -15 RuYds
J. Warren 20 RB
136 RuYds, RuTD, 27 ReYds, 3 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:15
20-J.Warren runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
86
yds
00:13
pos
0
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:02
59-C.Coles extra point is no good. blocked by 32-E.Williams.
plays
yds
pos
0
0
Touchdown 4:53
9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
6
Point After TD 4:46
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 4:46
37-A.Fuller kicks 59 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:13
pos
0
6
Point After TD 4:33
59-C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:40
9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
96
yds
01:27
pos
13
13
Point After TD 12:27
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 5:53
9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
85
yds
01:20
pos
20
13
Point After TD 5:41
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Field Goal 2:02
59-C.Coles 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
44
yds
03:39
pos
21
16
Touchdown 0:40
20-R.Rivers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
01:25
pos
27
16
Point After TD 0:34
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 5:29
9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
03:12
pos
34
16
Point After TD 5:21
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
16
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 12
Rushing 7 7
Passing 18 4
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 3-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 541 343
Total Plays 75 59
Avg Gain 7.2 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 119 199
Rush Attempts 37 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.7
Yards Passing 422 144
Comp. - Att. 29-38 9-24
Yards Per Pass 9.6 3.9
Penalties - Yards 5-39 6-40
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-40.1 8-42.4
Return Yards -4 16
Punts - Returns 2--4 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-11
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 2-1 7210735
Utah State 0-3 1330016
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 422 PASS YDS 144
119 RUSH YDS 199
541 TOTAL YDS 343
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.3% 422 4 1 199.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 764 5 3 149.6
J. Haener 29/38 422 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 132 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 307 6
R. Rivers 25 132 1 28
J. Mims 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 29 0
J. Mims 3 5 0 3
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 79 1
J. Haener 7 -15 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 10 202 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 1
J. Cropper 11 10 202 3 59
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 0
J. Kelly 8 4 94 1 71
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 176 2
R. Rivers 6 6 51 0 14
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 225 0
K. Wheatfall 5 4 25 0 10
E. Brooks 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 0
E. Brooks 3 2 25 0 14
R. Hanson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
R. Hanson 4 3 25 0 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Williams 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Williams 5-2 0.0 0
D. Perry 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Perry 4-1 0.0 0
D. Perales 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Perales 4-1 1.0 0
M. Langley 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
M. Langley 4-2 0.5 0
L. Early 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Early 3-1 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Mosby 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hollins 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hollins 3-0 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
K. Atkins 3-2 2.0 0
J. Houston 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Houston 2-1 0.0 0
B. Lux 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Lux 2-0 0.0 0
A. Dumais 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
A. Dumais 1-1 1.0 0
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Pope 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wingle 19 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wingle 1-0 0.0 0
I. Johnson 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
I. Johnson 1-1 0.5 0
K. Brown 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
L. Bailey 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Bailey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
5/5 10/11
C. Silva 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fuller 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
C. Fuller 7 40.1 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 19 0
J. Cropper 3 18.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 45 0
R. Rivers 2 -2.0 2 0
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 144 0 0 87.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.0% 276 2 2 90.4
J. Shelley 9/24 144 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 136 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 116 2
J. Warren 9 136 1 86
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 54 0
D. Henry-Cole 11 73 0 24
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 60 0
J. Shelley 12 8 0 18
P. Makakona 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
P. Makakona 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 92 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 122 1
D. Thompkins 5 3 92 0 44
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Warren 3 3 27 0 11
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
J. Nathan 2 2 24 0 15
B. Mortenson 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Mortenson 1 1 1 0 1
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
S. Scarver 2 0 0 0 0
D. Wright 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
D. Wright 1 0 0 0 0
J. McGriff 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 80 1
J. McGriff 6 0 0 0 0
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Compton 1 0 0 0 0
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Terrell 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 9-0 0.0 0
E. Shelton 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
E. Shelton 7-1 1.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 6-2 0.0 0
M. Moore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
M. Moore 6-0 1.0 0
D. Tatum 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Tatum 6-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 4-1 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Bond 3-1 0.0 1
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Grayson 3-2 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Lampkin 3-0 1.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Te'i 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Jackson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pitcher 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitcher 1-0 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
N. Heninger 1-5 0.0 0
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Vaifo'ou 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hansen 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Hansen 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles 59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Coles 1/1 38 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 8 42.4 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 37.8 94 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
S. Scarver 5 37.8 94 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Nathan 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 25 3:35 11 -11 INT
11:02 FRESNO 25 6:16 13 75 TD
4:33 FRESNO 27 1:33 3 -12 Punt
0:52 FRESNO 1 0:25 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 FRESNO 4 1:27 4 96 TD
10:44 FRESNO 3 2:19 5 14 Punt
7:01 FRESNO 15 1:20 4 85 TD
1:59 FRESNO 26 1:25 7 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 FRESNO 29 1:16 5 17 Punt
9:12 FRESNO 41 1:52 4 -10 Punt
5:46 UTAHST 49 1:36 4 35 Fumble
0:40 FRESNO 45 0:00 1 0
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 FRESNO 26 2:23 7 10 Punt
8:33 FRESNO 28 3:12 7 72 TD
1:19 FRESNO 10 0:41 2 -3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 UTAHST 14 0:13 1 86 TD
2:56 FRESNO 42 1:56 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 UTAHST 49 0:00 1 47 Fumble
12:27 UTAHST 17 1:31 4 28 Punt
8:15 UTAHST 35 1:08 3 6 Punt
5:41 UTAHST 35 3:39 7 44 FG
0:34 UTAHST 30 0:01 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 17 3:20 5 17 Punt
10:08 UTAHST 16 0:48 3 0 Punt
7:11 UTAHST 27 1:20 3 -13 Punt
4:00 UTAHST 14 3:14 6 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 UTAHST 10 1:53 3 -5 Punt
9:28 UTAHST 23 0:45 4 49 Fumble
5:21 UTAHST 25 3:56 18 -16 Downs

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Interception (11 plays, -11 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for -3 yards (23-D.Tatum42-N.Heninger).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 22
(14:44 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 24 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh21-A.Grayson).
+36 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 24
(14:05 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 40 for 36 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(13:35 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 35 for 5 yards (95-M.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 35
(13:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 31 for 4 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 31
(12:26 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 28 for 3 yards (23-D.Tatum).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28
(12:07 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 97-J.Pitcher Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 28. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - FRESNO 23
(11:59 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 23
(11:51 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 17 for 6 yards (44-I.Vaifo'ou).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(11:35 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 91-J.Hansen Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 17. No Play.
Int
1 & 5 - FRESNO 12
(11:25 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Bond at UTS 3. 4-S.Bond to UTS 14 for 11 yards (72-D.Bull).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - TD (1 plays, 86 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
+86 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14
(11:15 - 1st) 20-J.Warren runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(11:02 - 1st) 59-C.Coles extra point is no good. blocked by 32-E.Williams.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:02 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 59 yards from UTS 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 25 for 19 yards (21-A.Grayson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(10:56 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 27 for 2 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 27
(10:22 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 39 for 12 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer91-J.Hansen).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39
(9:56 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 42 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 42
(9:20 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 5 yards (95-M.Moore).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 47
(8:55 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 49 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(8:05 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 88-R.Hanson. 88-R.Hanson to UTS 34 for 15 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(7:37 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UTS 32 for 2 yards (21-A.Grayson4-S.Bond).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 32
(7:04 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to UTS 22 for 10 yards (26-J.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(6:40 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(6:34 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to UTS 19 for 3 yards (26-J.Robinson).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 19
(6:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 88-R.Hanson. 88-R.Hanson to UTS 16 for 3 yards (21-A.Grayson).
+7 YD
4 & 4 - FRESNO 16
(5:23 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 88-R.Hanson. 88-R.Hanson to UTS 9 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh21-A.Grayson).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9
(4:53 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:46 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:46 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 59 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:33 - 1st) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:33 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 57 yards from UTS 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 27 for 19 yards (21-A.Grayson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(4:27 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 33 for 6 yards (6-C.Lampkin23-D.Tatum).
Sack
2 & 4 - UTAHST 33
(4:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 25 for -8 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
3 & 12 - UTAHST
(3:30 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 15 for -10 yards. Penalty on UTS 41-E.Shelton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 15. No Play. (41-E.Shelton).
Sack
3 & 12 - UTAHST 25
(3:15 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 15 for -10 yards (41-E.Shelton).
Punt
4 & 22 - UTAHST 15
(3:00 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 27 yards from FRE 15 out of bounds at the FRE 42.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42
(2:56 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to FRE 39 for 3 yards (17-D.Perry90-K.Atkins).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 39
(2:32 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 86-B.Mortenson. 86-B.Mortenson to FRE 38 for 1 yard (35-M.Langley).
-1 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 38
(1:46 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to FRE 39 for -1 yard (99-D.Perales6-L.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 39
(1:00 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from FRE 39 to the FRE 1 downed by 17-T.Compton.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Fumble (1 plays, 47 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 1
(0:52 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 4 for 3 yards (95-M.Moore).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 4
(0:27 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 9 for 5 yards (95-M.Moore).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 9
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 10 for 1 yard (6-C.Lampkin).
Punt
4 & 1 - UTAHST 10
(14:21 - 2nd) 36-C.Fuller punts 46 yards from FRE 10. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 49 for 5 yards (53-J.Westberry).

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (4 plays, 96 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+47 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(14:08 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to FRE 4 FUMBLES (32-E.Williams). 38-B.Lux to FRE 4 for no gain (7-D.Henry-Cole).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 4
(13:54 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 11 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 11
(13:30 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 39 for 28 yards (4-S.Bond26-J.Robinson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(13:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 41 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer41-E.Shelton).
+59 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 41
(12:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:27 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:27 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 27 for 24 yards. Penalty on UTS 88-C.Terrell Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 27.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(12:17 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 41 for 24 yards (38-B.Lux).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(11:50 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 45 for 4 yards (15-A.Mosby17-D.Perry).
No Gain
2 & 6 - FRESNO 45
(11:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FRESNO 45
(11:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
Punt
4 & 6 - FRESNO 45
(10:56 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 52 yards from UTS 45 Downed at the FRE 3.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 3
(10:44 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 7 for 4 yards (51-J.Te'i91-J.Hansen).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 7
(10:03 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 15 for 8 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer42-N.Heninger).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15
(9:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 17 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 17
(8:43 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAHST 17
(8:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 17
(8:25 - 2nd) 36-C.Fuller punts 48 yards from FRE 17 Downed at the UTS 35.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (4 plays, 85 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(8:15 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 34 for -1 yard (15-A.Mosby).
No Gain
2 & 11 - FRESNO 34
(7:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
+7 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 34
(7:39 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to UTS 41 for 7 yards (3-J.Hollins13-J.Houston).
Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 41
(7:07 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 44 yards from UTS 41 to FRE 15 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - FG (7 plays, 44 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15
(7:01 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 21 for 6 yards (51-J.Te'i).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 21
(6:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 21
(6:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 29 for 8 yards (41-E.Shelton).
+71 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(5:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:41 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:41 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 35 for 35 yards (10-K.Agina).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(5:34 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 41 for 6 yards (27-L.Early).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 41
(4:51 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 44 for 3 yards (27-L.Early).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 44
(4:20 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to FRE 46 for 10 yards (99-D.Perales).
+44 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(3:45 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to FRE 2 for 44 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - FRESNO 2
(3:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley to FRE 1 for 1 yard (13-J.Houston).
-16 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 1
(2:42 - 2nd) to FRE 17 FUMBLES. 15-J.Shelley to FRE 17 for no gain (19-B.Wingle). Team penalty on UTS Illegal formation declined.
Sack
3 & 17 - FRESNO 17
(2:17 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at FRE 21 for -4 yards (45-K.Brown).
Field Goal
4 & 21 - FRESNO 21
(2:02 - 2nd) 59-C.Coles 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:59 - 2nd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 55 yards from UTS 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 26 for 16 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(1:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 40 for 14 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(1:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 44 for 4 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 44
(1:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 40 for 16 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(1:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UTS 26 for 14 yards (41-E.Shelton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(1:12 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UTS 15 for 11 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15
(0:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to UTS 4 for 11 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(0:40 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:34 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 35 yards from FRE 35. to UTS 30 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(0:33 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley kneels at UTS 29 for -1 yard.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 64 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 17 for 16 yards (15-A.Mosby).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(14:50 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 16 for -1 yard (13-J.Houston32-E.Williams).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 16
(14:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to UTS 34 for 18 yards (35-M.Langley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(13:34 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 34 for no gain (3-J.Hollins).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(12:57 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 40 for 6 yards (3-J.Hollins32-E.Williams).
Sack
3 & 4 - FRESNO 40
(12:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 34 for -6 yards (90-K.Atkins).
Punt
4 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(11:40 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 37 yards from UTS 34 Downed at the FRE 29.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(11:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 42 for 13 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42
(10:53 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to UTS 49 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTAHST 49
(10:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
Penalty
3 & 1 - UTAHST 49
(10:18 - 3rd) Penalty on FRE 66-Q.Woodley False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 49. No Play.
-35 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 46
(10:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to UTS 48 FUMBLES (4-S.Bond). 21-A.Grayson to UTS 11 for -37 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 46
(10:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.
Punt
4 & 6 - UTAHST 46
(10:13 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 38 yards from FRE 46 to UTS 16 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16
(10:08 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 16 for no gain (17-D.Perry43-A.Dumais).
No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 16
(9:32 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FRESNO 16
(9:25 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
Punt
4 & 10 - FRESNO 16
(9:20 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 45 yards from UTS 16. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 41 for 2 yards (17-T.Compton44-I.Vaifo'ou).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(9:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 46 for 5 yards (26-J.Robinson).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 46
(8:54 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for -1 yard (41-E.Shelton42-N.Heninger).
Sack
3 & 6 - UTAHST 45
(8:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 36 for -9 yards (95-M.Moore).
Penalty
4 & 15 - UTAHST 36
(7:35 - 3rd) Team penalty on FRE False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
Punt
4 & 20 - UTAHST 31
(7:20 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 42 yards from FRE 31 Downed at the UTS 27.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Fumble (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27
(7:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 27
(7:04 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 23 for -4 yards (18-I.Johnson).
-9 YD
3 & 14 - FRESNO 23
(6:26 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 14 for -9 yards.
Punt
4 & 23 - FRESNO 14
(5:51 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 35 yards from UTS 14 to UTS 49 fair catch by 15-A.Mosby.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(5:46 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 35 for 14 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(5:16 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 25 for 10 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(4:47 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 18 for 7 yards (95-M.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 18
(4:10 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to UTS 14 FUMBLES (98-A.Vongphachanh). 97-J.Pitcher to UTS 14 for no gain.

FRESNO
Bulldogs

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14
(4:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 15 for 1 yard (90-K.Atkins).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 15
(3:23 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 21 for 6 yards (35-M.Langley99-D.Perales).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 21
(2:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to UTS 25 for 4 yards (35-M.Langley).
Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(2:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 22 for -3 yards (35-M.Langley18-I.Johnson).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 22
(1:32 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 30 for 8 yards (32-E.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 30
(0:51 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 30
(0:46 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 25 yards from UTS 30 out of bounds at the FRE 45.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(0:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 45 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Hanson.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(14:54 - 4th) 9-J.Haener scrambles to UTS 49 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - UTAHST 49
(14:13 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 39 yards from UTS 49 to UTS 10 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10
(14:06 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 13 for 3 yards (27-Z.Pope15-A.Mosby).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 13
(13:31 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 13 for no gain (32-E.Williams90-K.Atkins).
Sack
3 & 7 - FRESNO 13
(12:53 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 5 for -8 yards (43-A.Dumais).
Punt
4 & 15 - FRESNO 5
(12:13 - 4th) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 63 yards from UTS 5. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 26 for -6 yards (17-T.Compton).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Fumble (4 plays, 49 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(12:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 37 for 11 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37
(11:45 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 36 for -1 yard (41-E.Shelton33-K.Meitzenheimer).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTAHST 36
(11:10 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to FRE 36 for no gain (97-J.Pitcher).
Penalty
3 & 11 - UTAHST 36
(10:46 - 4th) Team penalty on UTS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAHST 41
(10:46 - 4th) Penalty on FRE 58-D.Adkins False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 41. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 11 - UTAHST 36
(10:46 - 4th) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 46 for 10 yards. Penalty on FRE 58-D.Adkins Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 21 - UTAHST 26
(10:11 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 36 for 10 yards (41-E.Shelton42-N.Heninger).
Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 36
(9:37 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 41 yards from FRE 36 to UTS 23 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(9:28 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 33 for 10 yards (32-E.Williams27-L.Early).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(9:01 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to FRE 29 for 38 yards (38-B.Lux). Penalty on FRE 38-B.Lux Pass interference declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29
(8:52 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 29
(8:43 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to FRE 28 FUMBLES (99-D.Perales). 99-D.Perales to FRE 28 for no gain.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Downs (18 plays, -16 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28
(8:33 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 31 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 31
(7:56 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 30 for -1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh42-N.Heninger).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 30
(7:19 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 39 for 9 yards (26-J.Robinson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(7:09 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 48 for 13 yards (4-S.Bond).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(6:39 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 47 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 47
(6:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 44 for 3 yards (21-A.Grayson).
+44 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 44
(5:29 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:21 - 4th) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:21 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 60 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 25 for 20 yards (41-T.Mello).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(5:15 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 11 yards (17-D.Perry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36
(4:48 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
Penalty
2 & 10 - FRESNO 36
(4:42 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 44 for 8 yards. Penalty on UTS 65-K.Shaw Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - FRESNO 26
(4:29 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
+10 YD
3 & 20 - FRESNO 26
(4:24 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 36 for 10 yards.
Penalty
4 & 10 - FRESNO 36
(3:48 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins. Penalty on FRE 27-L.Early Pass interference 14 yards enforced at UTS 36. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50
(3:37 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 50
(3:33 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to FRE 41 for 9 yards (27-L.Early).
No Gain
3 & 1 - FRESNO 41
(3:08 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
+15 YD
4 & 1 - FRESNO 41
(3:00 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to FRE 26 for 15 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(2:50 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to FRE 17 for 9 yards (17-D.Perry35-M.Langley).
No Gain
2 & 1 - FRESNO 17
(2:21 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
+15 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 17
(2:17 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to FRE 2 for 15 yards (32-E.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 2 - FRESNO 2
(2:04 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell. Team penalty on UTS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FRE 2. No Play.
Sack
1 & 7 - FRESNO 7
(2:01 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at FRE 7 for no gain (99-D.Perales).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 7
(1:57 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 7
(1:28 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver. Team penalty on UTS Holding declined.
Sack
4 & 7 - FRESNO 7
(1:25 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at FRE 10 for -3 yards (90-K.Atkins).

UTAHST
Aggies

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 10
(1:19 - 4th) 9-J.Haener kneels at FRE 8 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 8
(0:38 - 4th) 9-J.Haener kneels at FRE 7 for -1 yard.
