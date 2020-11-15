|
|
|UNLV
|SJST
San Jose St. beats UNLV, 4-0 for first time since 1955
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Nick Starkel threw two touchdown passes to Bailey Gaither and San Jose State beat UNLV 34-17 on Saturday night.
SJSU (4-0, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) is off to its best start since opening the 1955 season with four consecutive wins.
Starkel was 17-of-28 passing for 274 yards and Gaither finished with six receptions for 94 yards. Nick Nash had 94 yards rushing on eight carries for the Spartans. Nash is listed as the backup quarterback and led San Jose State to a win over San Diego State last week after Starkel left the game due to an undisclosed injury suffered on the first drive.
Gaither took a pop pass and raced past three defenders for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 6:11 left in the first quarter and the Spartans led the rest of the way.
Gaither's diving 2-yard touchdown with 1:28 left in the first half gave San Jose State a 24-10 lead. Isaiah Hamilton made a diving catch for a 27-yard gain on a third-and-11 play and a pair of pass interference penalties against the Runnin' Rebels defense kept the drive alive for the Spartans.
Charles Williams scored on a 4-yard run to trim UNLV's deficit to 24-17 with about four minutes left in the third quarter, but San Jose State responded with a five-play, 71-yard drive capped by Kairee Robinson's 12-yard touchdown run.
The Spartans, who went into the game with six sacks this season, had seven on Saturday, - including three by Cade Hall and two by Viliami Fehoko.
The Runnin' Rebels (0-4, 0-4) went three-and-out five times.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Williams
10 WR
110 ReYds, ReTD, 9 RECs
|
|
B. Gaither
84 WR
94 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|294
|457
|Total Plays
|64
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|176
|Rush Attempts
|36
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|224
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-84
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.1
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|23
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|294
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Rogers 5 QB
|J. Rogers
|12/18
|162
|1
|0
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|7/10
|62
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|19
|55
|1
|12
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
J. Rogers 5 QB
|J. Rogers
|8
|3
|0
|11
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|6
|-15
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|11
|9
|110
|1
|34
|
Z. Griffin 3 WR
|Z. Griffin
|5
|3
|68
|0
|53
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|6
|5
|25
|0
|9
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Williams 16 DB
|N. Williams
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Everett 33 DB
|S. Everett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goossen 52 LS
|R. Goossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fahina 42 DL
|N. Fahina
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
|T. Tuitasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|3
|11.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|17/28
|274
|2
|1
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|8
|94
|0
|28
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|5
|45
|1
|35
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|11
|40
|1
|12
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|9
|6
|94
|2
|41
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|6
|4
|50
|0
|28
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|2
|2
|46
|0
|27
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|2
|2
|38
|0
|36
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|4
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Mazotti 15 QB
|D. Mazotti
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|6-1
|3.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Webb 46 LB
|C. Webb
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Parker 28 LB
|T. Parker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 2 LB
|D. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Manley 98 DL
|G. Manley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 97 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jenkins 43 DB
|A. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|2/2
|30
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|3
|37.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|3
|32.7
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 52 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 50 for 37 yards (31-D.Holly40-D.Fuller).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(14:54 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 44 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 44(14:18 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 49 FUMBLES (35-J.Windmon). 10-T.Walker to UNLV 49 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - SJST 49(13:32 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to UNLV 47 for 2 yards (43-M.Salu).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SJST 47(13:02 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 27 yards from UNLV 47 out of bounds at the UNLV 20.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(12:53 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 24 for 4 yards (92-C.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 24(12:24 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for 3 yards (98-G.Manley).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 27(11:52 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton90-L.Grey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(11:21 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to UNLV 40 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 40(10:48 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SJS 48 for 12 yards (45-K.Harmon3-T.Webb).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(10:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 14 for 34 yards (3-T.Webb).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(9:58 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to SJS 15 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 15(9:15 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SJS 15 for no gain (46-C.Webb).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 15(8:39 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to SJS 11 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 11(8:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 21 for 19 yards (17-K.Olotoa10-V.Viramontes).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 21(7:50 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 33 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(7:24 - 1st) 16-N.Nash complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to SJS 40 for 7 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 40(6:58 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 44 for 4 yards (52-R.Goossen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 44(6:30 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SJST 44(6:24 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 28-A.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 44. No Play.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 41(6:20 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 63 yards from SJS 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 22 for 20 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 22(6:04 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 23 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 23(5:27 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 15 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UNLV 15(4:44 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - UNLV 15(4:39 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 37 yards from UNLV 15 to SJS 48 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(4:34 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 31 for 21 yards (16-N.Williams24-B.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(4:11 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SJST 28(3:38 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness. Penalty on SJS 54-J.Navarro Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - SJST 43(3:32 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to UNLV 42 for 1 yard (42-N.Fahina).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 21 - SJST 42(2:56 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to UNLV 11 for 31 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 11(2:22 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to UNLV 8 for 3 yards (16-N.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SJST 8(1:55 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 5 for 3 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on SJS 9-I.Hamilton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 8. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - SJST 23(1:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to UNLV 19 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - SJST 19(1:04 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to UNLV 13 for 6 yards (43-M.Salu).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - SJST 13(0:26 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 16(14:53 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 19 for 3 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SJST 19(14:24 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SJST 19(14:20 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 55 yards from UNLV 19. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 32 for 6 yards. Penalty on UNLV 17-K.Olotoa Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 32.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(14:08 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 42 for 11 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(13:42 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 14 for 28 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 14(13:14 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 5 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 5(12:33 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 4 for 1 yard (10-V.Viramontes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - SJST 4(11:58 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 3 for 1 yard (7-A.Plant).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - SJST 3(11:27 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese. Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at UNLV 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SJST 2(11:23 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:20 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 30 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the UNLV 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(11:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for no gain (2-D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(10:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (97-C.Johnson16-R.Tolefree).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 39(9:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 49 for 10 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(9:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on UNLV Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at UNLV 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 44(9:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for 3 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 47(8:36 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to SJS 38 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(8:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 38 for no gain (92-C.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 38(7:36 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 31 for 7 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 31(7:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 19 for 12 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(6:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 46 for 42 yards (38-T.Brown).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(6:22 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti INTERCEPTED by 29-T.Caine at UNLV 16. 29-T.Caine to UNLV 39 for 23 yards (17-N.Starkel).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(6:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 45 for 6 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 45(5:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko92-C.Hall).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 47(5:06 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 50 for 3 yards (20-T.White). Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UNLV 37(4:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UNLV 37(4:36 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 33 yards from UNLV 37 to SJS 30 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(4:31 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 33 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike35-J.Windmon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 33(4:04 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 43 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(3:40 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 43(3:33 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 42 for -1 yard (7-A.Plant).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 11 - SJST 42(2:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to UNLV 31 for 27 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(2:24 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 31(2:18 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 25 for 6 yards (16-N.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SJST 25(1:41 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 16-N.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(1:36 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 24-B.Jackson Pass interference 8 yards enforced at UNLV 10. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SJST 2(1:32 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 31 for 6 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 31(1:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 24 for -7 yards (28-T.Parker).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 24(0:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 35 for 11 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(0:15 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(0:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 25 for no gain (46-C.Webb45-K.Harmon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(14:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 34(13:52 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(13:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 35 for -1 yard (46-C.Webb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 35(12:45 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 35(12:39 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 31 for -4 yards (46-C.Webb).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UNLV 31(12:03 - 3rd) 46-C.Butt punts 32 yards from UNLV 31. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 47 for 10 yards (88-S.Zeon).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(11:53 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 50 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu35-J.Windmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SJST 50(11:26 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 18-K.Reed.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - SJST 50(11:18 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel sacked at SJS 42 for -8 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SJST 42(10:49 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 48 yards from SJS 42 Downed at the UNLV 10.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(10:33 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 12 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 12(9:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 12(9:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to UNLV 20 for 8 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(9:12 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 20(9:08 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 17 for -3 yards (28-T.Parker41-H.Darden).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - UNLV 17(8:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 33 for 16 yards (43-A.Jenkins). Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(8:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 18(7:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 25 for 7 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 25(7:09 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 32 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(6:33 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 42 for 10 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(5:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 41 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 41(5:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to SJS 6 for 53 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNLV 6(4:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 4 for 2 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 4(4:05 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 36 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 29 fair catch by 46-C.Webb.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(4:01 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 24(4:01 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 31 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 31(3:28 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 38 for 7 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 38(3:20 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 34 for 28 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(2:45 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 12 for 22 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(2:15 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(2:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 20 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNLV 20(1:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 25 for 5 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 29(0:05 - 3rd) 46-C.Butt punts 37 yards from UNLV 29 to SJS 34 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(15:00 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 34(14:54 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SJST 34(14:50 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SJST 34(14:46 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 36 yards from SJS 34 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(14:41 - 4th) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 49 for 19 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(14:13 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 45 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 45(13:39 - 4th) 26-C.Reese to SJS 39 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(13:16 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 43 for -4 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - UNLV 43(12:42 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 49 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - UNLV 49(12:06 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 44 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - UNLV 44(11:28 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 36 yards from UNLV 44 to SJS 20 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(11:18 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 54-J.Navarro False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 20. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 15(11:18 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SJS 29 for 14 yards (45-G.Fauolo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SJST 29(10:45 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SJS 40 for 11 yards. Penalty on SJS 57-T.Robbins Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SJST 19(10:32 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Garrett.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - SJST 19(10:28 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 31 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(9:47 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for 1 yard (35-J.Windmon).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 32(9:17 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to UNLV 49 for 19 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 49(8:32 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to UNLV 48 for 1 yard (10-V.Viramontes24-B.Jackson).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 48(7:46 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to UNLV 12 for 36 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(7:01 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 10 for 2 yards (20-T.Tuitasi55-T.Malakius).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SJST 10(6:23 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SJST 10(6:16 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SJST 10(6:11 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 44 yards from SJS 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 24 for 3 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(6:02 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 29 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 29(5:27 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Reese.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 29(5:22 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 32 for 3 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UNLV 32(4:41 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 44 yards from UNLV 32 Downed at the SJS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(4:30 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SJS 41 for 17 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 41(3:50 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 42 for 1 yard (55-T.Malakius).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 42(3:05 - 4th) 21-J.Simpson to SJS 46 for 4 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 46(2:23 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to UNLV 43 for 11 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(1:43 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to UNLV 8 for 35 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - SJST 8(0:55 - 4th) to UNLV 9 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 9(0:20 - 4th) to UNLV 10 for -1 yard.
