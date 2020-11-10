|
No. 2 Notre Dame aims to extend perfect start vs. Boston College
After one of its biggest victories in years, No. 2 Notre Dame will look to continue its perfect start to the season Saturday when it visits Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0 ACC) is coming off a remarkable 47-40 double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson on its home field last week in South Bend, Ind. The Fighting Irish drove 91 yards in the final two minutes to force overtime, then held off the Tigers to mark the program's first victory against a No. 1-ranked opponent since 1993.
Now, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly must get his team to refocus against Boston College (5-3, 4-3) rather than allowing their minds to drift toward a possible playoff run.
"We've got so much more work to do and, look, BC is going to be a challenge for us," Kelly said. "I've got to get this football team back up, emotionally ready to play, and BC -- we've got a target on our backs now.
"There are so many more things on my plate relative to what I have to do than really concern myself with playoffs and who is in and who is not in. There are other people that will do that, because the real challenge now is to keep this football team accelerating."
Kelly is counting on Ian Book, his steady-minded quarterback, to maintain the offense's momentum. Book has passed for 1,535 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception this season, also rushing for five touchdowns.
Running back Kyren Williams leads the Notre Dame ground game with 740 yards and 10 touchdowns, and the top receiving target has been tight end Michael Mayer with 20 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, linemen Isaiah Foskey and Adetokunbo Ogundeji each have 3 1/2 sacks to lead Notre Dame, and four defenders have one interception apiece.
Boston College is coming off a 16-13 road win against Syracuse, which followed a 34-28 setback at Clemson one week earlier. The Eagles have alternated wins and losses in each of the last seven weeks.
Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec is no stranger to the opposing coaching staff. Jurkovec started his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to Boston College, in part because he could not overcome Book on the depth chart.
This season, Jurkovec has passed for 2,083 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. His top end-zone target has been wideout Zay Flowers, who has 38 catches for 600 yards and six touchdowns. Boston College's primary running back is David Bailey (429 yards, four TDs).
"The thing with Phil, I think every week you are going to see him improve like he has," Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said. "He can sit in the pocket and throw the ball down the field. He can keep plays alive with the scramble and he keeps his eyes down the field better than any quarterback I've seen in a while."
Last season, Notre Dame cruised past the Eagles 40-7, outgaining them 501-191.
--Field Level Media
|
|
I. Book
12 QB
283 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 85 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
P. Jurkovec
5 QB
272 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 34 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|22
|Rushing
|17
|6
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|557
|357
|Total Plays
|77
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|274
|85
|Rush Attempts
|49
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|283
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|20-28
|18-40
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-13.5
|2-41.0
|Return Yards
|14
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|283
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|274
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|557
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|20/27
|283
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|10
|85
|1
|20
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|17
|74
|0
|13
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|10
|53
|2
|15
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|9
|37
|0
|12
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
R. Mills 99 DE
|R. Mills
|2
|-4
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|3
|2
|70
|0
|48
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|6
|5
|63
|3
|26
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|6
|5
|48
|0
|19
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|5
|4
|37
|0
|20
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|3
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Pryor 10 S
|I. Pryor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 26 DB
|C. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DE
|R. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|23
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|4
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|18/40
|272
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|9
|51
|0
|22
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|7
|34
|0
|17
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|7
|21
|1
|10
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|7
|5
|105
|0
|40
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|6
|3
|60
|0
|28
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|8
|4
|59
|1
|21
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|13
|3
|25
|1
|15
|
J. Galloway 13 WR
|J. Galloway
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|2
|11
|0
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|11-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 9 DT
|C. Onwuka
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 DL
|L. Bequette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roberts 4 DE
|M. Roberts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Galloway 13 WR
|J. Galloway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 17 DB
|B. Sebastian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 50 LB
|J. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|3/3
|41
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|2
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 33 for 8 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 33(14:35 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 39 for 6 yards (44-B.Barlow55-I.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(14:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 45 for 6 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 45(13:45 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to BC 43 for 12 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(13:18 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to BC 31 for 12 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(12:46 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to BC 22 for 9 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 22(12:10 - 1st) 12-I.Book to BC 17 for 5 yards (55-I.McDuffie97-M.Valdez).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(11:40 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to BC 13 for 4 yards (99-T.Rayam).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ND 13(11:03 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ND 13(10:59 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble. Penalty on BC 5-D.Jones Holding 6 yards enforced at BC 13. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - ND 7(10:54 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to BC 6 for 1 yard (5-D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 6(10:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at BC 5 for 1 yard (55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 5(9:48 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on ND 87-M.Mayer Pass interference declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ND 5(9:44 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 57 yards from ND 35. 23-T.Levy runs ob at BC 20 for 12 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(9:33 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 35 for 15 yards (40-D.White4-N.McCloud).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(8:59 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to ND 45 for 20 yards (33-S.Simon14-K.Hamilton).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 45(8:40 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to ND 23 for 22 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(8:07 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec sacked at ND 31 for -8 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - BC 31(7:26 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to ND 21 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 21(6:38 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to ND 9 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BC 9(6:03 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BC 9(5:55 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Penalty on BC 86-J.Gill Illegal motion declined.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 9(5:48 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ND 14-K.Hamilton Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BC 9(5:48 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy. Penalty on ND 14-K.Hamilton Holding 5 yards enforced at ND 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - BC 4(5:40 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to ND 4 for no gain (91-A.Ogundeji).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 4(5:09 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 60 yards from BC 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 24 for 19 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(4:57 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to ND 19 FUMBLES. 44-B.Barlow to ND 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 19(4:52 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 19(4:47 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 19(4:43 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to ND 25 for -6 yards (99-R.Mills52-B.Bauer).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - BC 25(4:02 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 64 yards from BC 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 23 for 22 yards (13-J.Galloway51-H.Davis).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(3:50 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 45 for 22 yards (17-B.Sebastian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(3:24 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 47 for 2 yards (93-L.Bequette44-B.Barlow).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 47(2:52 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to BC 33 for 20 yards (55-I.McDuffie5-D.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 33(2:25 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to BC 34 for -1 yard (4-M.Roberts).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 34(1:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book to BC 22 for 12 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(1:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to BC 20 for 2 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 20(0:45 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to BC 10 for 10 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(0:17 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BC Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(0:11 - 1st) Penalty on ND 11-B.Skowronek Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ND 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 50 yards from ND 20. 38-P.Stehr to BC 42 for 12 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(0:06 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 37 for -5 yards (9-D.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - BC 37(15:00 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+34 YD
|
3 & 15 - BC 37(14:55 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to ND 29 for 34 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 29(14:24 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 29(14:20 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to ND 12 for 17 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(13:43 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 12(13:34 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to ND 14 for -2 yards (20-S.Crawford40-D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BC 14(12:50 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - BC 14(12:45 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(12:41 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 23-T.Levy Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at BC 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 45 yards from BC 30 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-C.Tyree.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(12:37 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 30 for 5 yards (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 30(12:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to ND 50 for 20 yards (5-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 50(11:25 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 50(11:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+48 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 50(11:09 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis pushed ob at BC 2 for 48 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BC 2(10:28 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 25 for 21 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(10:19 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 24 for -1 yard (24-J.Kiser).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ND 24(9:39 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ND 24(9:33 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ND 24(9:26 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 41 yards from BC 24. 32-M.Salerno to ND 35 for no gain. Penalty on BC 36-P.Theobald Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ND 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 50(9:15 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to BC 46 for 4 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 46(8:40 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to BC 38 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(8:12 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to BC 19 for 19 yards (8-J.Muse5-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 19(7:41 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to BC 16 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 16(7:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley pushed ob at BC 8 for 8 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - BC 8(6:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on ND Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BC 8. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 13 - BC 13(6:02 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - BC 13(5:52 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(5:43 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 37 for 12 yards (40-D.White).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(5:11 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to ND 23 for 40 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(4:37 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to ND 16 for 7 yards (20-S.Crawford28-T.Bracy).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 16(4:02 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to ND 18 for -2 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 18(3:22 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ND 18(3:17 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 57 yards from BC 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 30 for 22 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(3:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 42 FUMBLES (9-C.Onwuka). 55-I.McDuffie to ND 42 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(2:58 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 42(2:51 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to ND 35 for 7 yards (33-S.Simon9-D.Hayes).
|-16 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 35(2:14 - 2nd) to BC 49 FUMBLES. 9-D.Hayes recovers at the BC 49. 9-D.Hayes to BC 49 for no gain. Team penalty on ND Illegal motion declined.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 49(2:09 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to BC 44 for 5 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 44(1:44 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to BC 41 for 3 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 41(1:32 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to BC 40 for 1 yard (9-C.Onwuka).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BC 40(1:12 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to BC 36 for 4 yards (11-S.Sillah).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(0:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to BC 33 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 33(0:44 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to BC 27 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 27(0:24 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs ob at BC 23 for 4 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(0:19 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to BC 7 for 16 yards (28-J.Lamot5-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - BC 7(0:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 7(0:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 57 yards from ND 35. 23-T.Levy pushed ob at BC 33 for 25 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 24 for -1 yard (41-K.Hinish).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - BC 24(14:28 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 41 for 17 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(13:53 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 41(13:48 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 41(13:42 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to ND 31 for 28 yards (26-C.Lewis20-S.Crawford).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(13:05 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to ND 22 for 9 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BC 22(12:23 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to ND 18 for 4 yards (40-D.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 18(11:54 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to ND 15 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BC 15(11:18 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BC 15(11:14 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to ND 9 for 6 yards (20-S.Crawford14-K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BC 9(10:28 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to ND 9 for no gain (40-D.White).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 9(10:23 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 9-D.Hayes Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at ND 9. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 5(10:23 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 15 for 10 yards (44-B.Barlow50-J.Bailey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(10:23 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 19 for 4 yards (93-L.Bequette55-I.McDuffie).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 19(10:23 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 34 for 15 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(10:23 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to BC 39 FUMBLES (21-J.DeBerry). 14-M.Richardson to BC 39 for no gain (11-B.Skowronek).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(8:31 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to BC 41 for 2 yards (9-C.Onwuka).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 41(7:50 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to BC 28 for 13 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(7:15 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 20-C.Flemister. 20-C.Flemister to BC 1 for 27 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(6:39 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 55 yards from ND 35. 38-P.Stehr to BC 30 for 20 yards (35-M.Liufau). Penalty on BC 17-E.Tieide Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(6:34 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 20(6:21 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 20 for no gain (28-T.Bracy).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BC 20(5:39 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Hamilton at BC 37. 14-K.Hamilton to BC 37 for no gain. Penalty on ND 52-B.Bauer Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BC 20. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(5:14 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 42 for 7 yards (10-I.Pryor).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 42(4:41 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to ND 45 for 13 yards (24-J.Kiser).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 45(4:09 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to ND 35 for 10 yards (40-D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(3:37 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 35(3:33 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to ND 24 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 24(3:02 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to ND 21 for 3 yards (91-A.Ogundeji28-T.Bracy).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 21(2:24 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec to ND 12 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(1:51 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to ND 6 for 6 yards (10-I.Pryor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 6(1:13 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to ND 3 for 3 yards (4-N.McCloud40-D.White).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 3(0:40 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 56 yards from BC 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 30 for 21 yards (51-H.Davis38-P.Stehr).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(0:29 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to ND 43 for 13 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(15:00 - 4th) 3-A.Davis to BC 28 for 29 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(14:27 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 25 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 25(13:53 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles to BC 13 for 12 yards (11-S.Sillah).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(13:18 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 6 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson20-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ND 6(12:32 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 6(12:27 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(12:19 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to BC 29 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BC 29(11:56 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BC 29(11:51 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BC 29(11:46 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 41 yards from BC 29. 32-M.Salerno to ND 42 for 12 yards (23-T.Levy).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(11:36 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 50 for 8 yards (96-C.Horsley4-M.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ND 50(11:19 - 4th) Penalty on ND 20-C.Flemister Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ND 50. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - ND 35(11:04 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to ND 37 for 2 yards (4-M.Roberts).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - ND 37(10:18 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to BC 47 for 16 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(9:42 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 41 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 41(9:03 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 38 for 3 yards (13-J.Galloway).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ND 38(8:24 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 38 for no gain (55-I.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 38(7:35 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to BC 36 for 2 yards (9-C.Onwuka4-M.Roberts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(7:00 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to BC 35 for 1 yard (55-I.McDuffie).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 35(6:20 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to BC 30 for 5 yards (9-C.Onwuka).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ND 30(5:48 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - ND 30(5:42 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(5:37 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 47 for 17 yards (24-J.Kiser).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(5:22 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 47(5:17 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to ND 32 for 21 yards (10-I.Pryor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(5:02 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 32(4:57 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to ND 16 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 16(4:20 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers. Penalty on ND 99-R.Mills Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at ND 16. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - BC 8(4:15 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 2(4:09 - 4th) Penalty on ND 91-A.Ogundeji Offside 1 yards enforced at ND 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(4:09 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to ND End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 4th) 94-S.Ruiz kicks 11 yards from BC 35. 13-L.Keys to BC 46 for no gain. Team penalty on BC Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at BC 46.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(4:09 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 25 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 25(3:47 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 17 for 8 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 17(2:38 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 16 for 1 yard (55-I.McDuffie).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 16(2:31 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 9 for 7 yards (5-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BC 9(1:46 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to BC 9 for no gain. Penalty on BC 4-M.Roberts Unsportsmanlike conduct 5 yards enforced at BC 9.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - BC 4(1:15 - 4th) 12-I.Book kneels at BC 6 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 6(0:34 - 4th) 12-I.Book kneels at BC 8 for -2 yards.
