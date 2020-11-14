Drive Chart
USM
WKY

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
K. Perkins 33 RB
71 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, REC
T. Pigrome 1 QB
183 PaYds, 32 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:12
1-T.Pigrome runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
91
yds
04:20
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:07
44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:58
44-B.Narveson 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
65
yds
06:27
pos
0
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:35
33-K.Perkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
01:22
pos
6
10
Point After TD 10:30
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 19
Rushing 7 10
Passing 5 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-12 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 221 304
Total Plays 51 70
Avg Gain 4.3 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 154 121
Rush Attempts 37 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 3.0
Yards Passing 67 183
Comp. - Att. 6-14 19-30
Yards Per Pass 1.9 4.4
Penalties - Yards 1-15 3-25
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-39.0 5-48.6
Return Yards 20 0
Punts - Returns 2-20 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
So. Miss 2-5 00077
W. Kentucky 2-6 730010
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 67 PASS YDS 183
154 RUSH YDS 121
221 TOTAL YDS 304
So. Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lowe 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 67 0 0 83.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 157 0 2 100.7
T. Lowe 6/14 67 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 162 5
K. Perkins 8 71 1 31
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 461 1
F. Gore Jr. 14 66 0 19
T. Lowe 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 22 0
T. Lowe 13 12 0 27
D. Baker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 78 0
D. Baker 2 5 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Robinson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 180 0
A. Robinson 2 2 25 0 23
T. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 332 2
T. Jones 5 2 18 0 11
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
K. Perkins 1 1 16 0 16
D. Jones 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 231 1
D. Jones 1 1 8 0 8
C. Cavallo 97 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
C. Cavallo 2 0 0 0 0
J. Brownlee 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 474 4
J. Brownlee 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Shorts 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
M. Shorts 11-0 0.0 0
Z. Portlock 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
Z. Portlock 7-1 1.0 0
H. Maples 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
H. Maples 7-2 0.0 0
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Hemby 6-1 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
E. Kitchen 4-3 1.0 0
A. Habas 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Habas 4-0 0.0 0
N. Brooks 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Brooks 4-0 0.0 0
C. Harrell 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Harrell 3-1 1.0 0
T. Barnes 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
S. Latham 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Latham 2-1 0.0 0
W. Flott 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Flott 1-0 0.0 0
D. Quewon 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Quewon 0-1 0.0 0
T. Sykes 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Sykes 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ratcliff 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/12 20/20
B. Bourgeois 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Fleming 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
G. Fleming 7 39.0 3 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Robinson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
A. Robinson 3 22.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Brooks 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.3 37 0
N. Brooks 2 10.0 12 0
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 183 0 0 114.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 913 8 0 113.2
T. Pigrome 19/30 183 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 201 0
J. Moses 12 40 0 21
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 352 1
G. Walker 11 37 0 9
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 233 0
T. Pigrome 14 32 1 16
M. Staples 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
M. Staples 3 12 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 267 1
X. Lane 8 5 90 0 47
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 274 3
M. Tinsley 6 4 35 0 18
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 194 3
J. Simon 5 5 30 0 12
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 154 2
C. Burt Jr. 5 3 14 0 5
G. LaFrance 13 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
G. LaFrance 1 1 8 0 8
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
J. Moses 1 1 6 0 6
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
G. Walker 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Key 5-0 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Ruffin 4-0 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Bailey 4-2 1.0 0
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Cray 4-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Jones 3-1 1.0 0
D. Malone 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
D. Malone 3-1 2.0 0
R. Barber 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
R. Barber 3-2 2.0 0
N. Days 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Days 2-1 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Kincade 2-3 0.0 0
E. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
M. Bragg 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Bragg 2-0 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Meadows 1-0 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Darvin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Madden 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bradshaw 1-0 0.0 0
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
D. Cain 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Cain 1-0 0.0 0
C. Marria 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Marria 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/9 14/14
B. Narveson 1/1 24 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 0 0
J. Haggerty 5 48.6 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 28 1:28 5 26 Punt
9:07 USM 23 1:57 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 USM 23 1:46 3 -4 Punt
8:12 USM 10 3:27 6 66 FG Miss
3:37 USM 26 2:05 6 21 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 USM 11 1:52 5 6 Punt
8:31 USM 38 1:56 3 -5 Punt
1:44 USM 10 1:22 13 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:39 USM 22 2:44 5 29 Punt
1:44 USM 50 0:58 4 3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 WKY 9 4:20 9 91 TD
7:04 WKY 29 6:27 12 46 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 WKY 42 2:36 4 -5 Punt
4:40 WKY 24 0:51 3 6 Punt
1:26 WKY 11 1:21 10 47 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 1:15 3 7 Punt
11:39 WKY 40 3:01 6 22 Downs
6:31 WKY 30 4:36 7 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 WKY 25 4:47 10 53 Downs
2:49 WKY 13 0:56 3 0 Punt

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 28 for 26 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - USM 28
(15:00 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 47 for 19 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 47
(14:30 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 47
(14:20 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 49 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
Penalty
3 & 8 - USM 49
(13:45 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on WKY 34-J.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 49. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 3 - USM 46
(13:35 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
Punt
4 & 3 - USM 46
(13:32 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from WKY 46 to WKY 9 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - TD (9 plays, 91 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 9
(13:27 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 9
(13:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 8 for -1 yard (18-N.Brooks).
+18 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 8
(12:46 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 26 for 18 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(12:08 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 37 for 11 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(11:25 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 46 for 9 yards (25-T.Barnes).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 46
(10:50 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(10:15 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to USM 4 for 47 yards (19-K.Hemby).
-1 YD
1 & 4 - WKY 4
(9:49 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to USM 5 for -1 yard (19-K.Hemby).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 5
(9:12 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:07 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:07 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 23 for 22 yards (28-D.Cain).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(9:00 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 24 for 1 yard (98-M.Bragg36-K.Bailey).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - USM 24
(8:26 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 31 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - USM 31
(7:43 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe scrambles runs ob at USM 32 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 1 - USM 32
(7:10 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 39 yards from USM 32 to WKY 29 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (12 plays, 46 yards, 6:27 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(7:04 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas29-C.Harrell).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 35
(6:23 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 40 for 5 yards (6-S.Latham).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(5:40 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 49 for 9 yards (32-H.Maples).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 49
(5:06 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for no gain (46-A.Habas).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 49
(4:30 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to USM 45 for 6 yards (4-M.Tinsley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(3:50 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 45
(3:44 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to USM 41 for 4 yards (29-C.Harrell).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 41
(3:02 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to USM 36 for 5 yards (29-C.Harrell).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 36
(2:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to USM 34 for 2 yards (5-M.Pleas2-E.Kitchen).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34
(1:58 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 13-G.LaFrance. 13-G.LaFrance to USM 26 for 8 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 26
(1:19 - 1st) 3-J.Moses to USM 25 for 1 yard (9-M.Shorts6-S.Latham).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 25
(0:37 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to USM 25 for no gain (5-M.Pleas2-E.Kitchen).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to USM 20 for 5 yards (18-N.Brooks5-M.Pleas).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(14:22 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 8 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 8 - WKY 8
(13:51 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to USM 6 for 2 yards (25-T.Barnes).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WKY 6
(13:10 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 6
(13:02 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - WKY 6
(12:58 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(12:54 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 23 for 18 yards (12-A.Brathwaite89-J.Beljan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(12:46 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 25 for 2 yards (32-E.Brown50-R.Barber).
Sack
2 & 8 - USM 25
(12:15 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 22 for -3 yards. Team penalty on USM Illegal motion declined. (10-D.Malone).
Sack
3 & 11 - USM 22
(11:46 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 19 for -3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 14 - USM 19
(11:08 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 39 yards from USM 19 to WKY 42 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(11:01 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 42 FUMBLES. 1-T.Pigrome to USM 43 for 15 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(10:33 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to USM 36 for 7 yards (9-M.Shorts).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 36
(9:56 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to USM 37 for -1 yard (18-N.Brooks).
Sack
3 & 4 - WKY 37
(9:10 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at USM 46 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-C.Harrell). 77-M.Brooks to WKY 37 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 30 - WKY 37
(8:25 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 53 yards from WKY 37 to USM 10 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Missed FG (6 plays, 66 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(8:12 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 24 for 14 yards (26-D.Ruffin36-K.Bailey).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24
(7:51 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 47 for 23 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - USM 47
(7:25 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe pushed ob at WKY 26 for 27 yards (2-D.Key).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(6:46 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to WKY 27 for -1 yard (27-O.Alexander).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - USM 27
(6:04 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 26 for 1 yard (50-R.Barber).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - USM 26
(5:24 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 24 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden50-R.Barber).
No Good
4 & 8 - USM 24
(4:45 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 24
(4:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 24
(4:35 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 30 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WKY 30
(3:56 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
Punt
4 & 4 - WKY 30
(3:49 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 52 yards from WKY 30. 18-N.Brooks to USM 26 for 8 yards (2-D.Key36-K.Bailey).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(3:37 - 2nd) 23-D.Baker to USM 34 for 8 yards (24-R.Cray32-E.Brown).
-3 YD
2 & 2 - USM 34
(3:02 - 2nd) 23-D.Baker to USM 31 FUMBLES. 23-D.Baker to USM 31 for no gain.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - USM 31
(2:23 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 39 for 8 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on WKY 27-O.Alexander Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 39
(1:59 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 39
(1:53 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 43 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - USM 43
(1:43 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe scrambles to USM 47 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 2 - USM 47
(1:32 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 42 yards from USM 47 to WKY 11 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Halftime (10 plays, 47 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 11
(1:26 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 14 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 14
(1:04 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 19 for 5 yards (6-S.Latham).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 19
(0:51 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 5 yards (2-E.Kitchen7-D.Quewon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 24
(0:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 24
(0:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles pushed ob at WKY 33 for 9 yards (46-A.Habas).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 33
(0:33 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 40 for 7 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(0:23 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 40
(0:15 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to USM 42 for 18 yards (56-Z.Portlock19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(0:05 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 42
(0:05 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25
(14:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 29 for 4 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 29
(14:10 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 32 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
Punt
4 & 3 - WKY 32
(13:45 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 57 yards from WKY 32 to USM 11 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(13:38 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 18 for 7 yards (2-D.Key).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - USM 18
(13:14 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 22 for 4 yards (9-D.Bradshaw5-N.Days).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 22
(12:36 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
Sack
2 & 10 - USM 22
(12:32 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 17 for -5 yards (50-R.Barber).
No Gain
3 & 15 - USM 17
(11:51 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
Punt
4 & 15 - USM 17
(11:46 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 43 yards from USM 17 to WKY 40 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(11:39 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 49 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 49
(11:10 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to USM 47 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 47
(10:35 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 43 for 4 yards.
-4 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 43
(10:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to USM 47 for -4 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 47
(9:21 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to USM 41 for 6 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+3 YD
4 & 4 - WKY 41
(8:38 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to USM 38 for 3 yards (19-K.Hemby).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(8:31 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 39 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - USM 39
(8:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 41 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey34-J.Jones).
Sack
3 & 7 - USM 41
(7:14 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 33 for -8 yards (50-R.Barber).
Punt
4 & 15 - USM 33
(6:35 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 33 to WKY 30 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(6:31 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses pushed ob at USM 49 for 21 yards (9-M.Shorts).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(5:49 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to USM 44 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts32-H.Maples).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 44
(5:16 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 40 for 4 yards (32-H.Maples).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 40
(4:33 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to USM 37 for 3 yards (5-M.Pleas93-J.Ratcliff).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(3:55 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to USM 35 for 2 yards (56-Z.Portlock2-E.Kitchen).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 35
(3:16 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to USM 34 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples56-Z.Portlock).
Sack
3 & 7 - WKY 34
(2:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at USM 42 for -8 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
Punt
4 & 15 - WKY 42
(1:55 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 32 yards from USM 42 Downed at the USM 10.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - TD (13 plays, 90 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(1:44 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe to USM 8 for -2 yards (53-J.Darvin19-C.Marria).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - USM 8
(1:05 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe to USM 9 for 1 yard (31-A.Kincade).
+16 YD
3 & 11 - USM 9
(0:22 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to USM 25 for 16 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 28 for 3 yards (98-M.Bragg).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - USM 28
(14:33 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 35 for 7 yards (24-R.Cray).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(13:52 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 41 for 6 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - USM 41
(13:23 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to USM 43 for 2 yards (28-D.Cain).
+15 YD
3 & 2 - USM 43
(12:37 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 42 for 15 yards (24-R.Cray).
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 42
(12:37 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 27
(12:18 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to WKY 24 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - USM 24
(11:43 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to WKY 13 for 11 yards (24-R.Cray).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 13
(11:17 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 6 for 7 yards (34-J.Jones31-A.Kincade).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - USM 6
(10:35 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:30 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (10 plays, 53 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:30 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(10:30 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 36 for 11 yards (18-N.Brooks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(9:45 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt. Penalty on USM 29-C.Harrell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 36. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(9:37 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to USM 48 for 1 yard (56-Z.Portlock32-H.Maples).
Penalty
2 & 9 - WKY 48
(8:55 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 77-M.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at USM 48. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - WKY 47
(8:46 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to USM 47 for 6 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
+16 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 47
(8:13 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles runs ob at USM 31 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(7:34 - 4th) 10-M.Staples to USM 28 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts3-T.Sykes).
Sack
2 & 7 - WKY 28
(6:52 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at USM 31 for -3 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 31
(6:20 - 4th) 10-M.Staples to USM 22 for 9 yards (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
4 & 1 - WKY 22
(5:43 - 4th) 10-M.Staples to USM 22 for no gain (9-M.Shorts).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22
(5:39 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe to USM 29 for 7 yards (5-N.Days).
+31 YD
2 & 3 - USM 29
(5:08 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 40 for 31 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40
(4:28 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to WKY 39 for 1 yard (7-T.Meadows10-D.Malone).
Sack
2 & 9 - USM 39
(3:40 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe sacked at WKY 49 for -10 yards (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
3 & 19 - USM 49
(3:01 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
Punt
4 & 19 - USM 49
(2:55 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming punts 36 yards from WKY 49 to WKY 13 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13
(2:49 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 11 for -2 yards (32-H.Maples).
-1 YD
2 & 12 - WKY 11
(2:46 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 10 for -1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
+3 YD
3 & 13 - WKY 10
(2:40 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 13 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 13
(1:53 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 49 yards from WKY 13. 18-N.Brooks to USM 50 for 12 yards (10-M.Staples26-D.Ruffin).

USM
Golden Eagles
 - End of Game (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 50
(1:44 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe scrambles to WKY 46 for 4 yards (5-N.Days).
Sack
2 & 6 - USM 46
(1:18 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe sacked at WKY 47 for -1 yard (34-J.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 7 - USM 47
(0:53 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 97-C.Cavallo.
No Gain
4 & 7 - USM 47
(0:46 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 97-C.Cavallo.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores