Drive Chart
|
|
|USM
|WKY
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
K. Perkins
33 RB
71 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, REC
|
|
T. Pigrome
1 QB
183 PaYds, 32 RuYds, RuTD
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|19
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|221
|304
|Total Plays
|51
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|121
|Rush Attempts
|37
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|67
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|6-14
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|1.9
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.0
|5-48.6
|Return Yards
|20
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|221
|TOTAL YDS
|304
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|6/14
|67
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|8
|71
|1
|31
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|14
|66
|0
|19
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|13
|12
|0
|27
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|2
|5
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|2
|2
|25
|0
|23
|
T. Jones 5 WR
|T. Jones
|5
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Cavallo 97 TE
|C. Cavallo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Portlock 56 LB
|Z. Portlock
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 2 DL
|E. Kitchen
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Flott 39 DB
|W. Flott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|7
|39.0
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|3
|22.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|2
|10.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|19/30
|183
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|12
|40
|0
|21
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|11
|37
|0
|9
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|14
|32
|1
|16
|
M. Staples 10 RB
|M. Staples
|3
|12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|8
|5
|90
|0
|47
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|6
|4
|35
|0
|18
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|5
|5
|30
|0
|12
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|5
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
G. LaFrance 13 DB
|G. LaFrance
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
N. Days 5 LB
|N. Days
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DT
|M. Bragg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cain 28 DE
|D. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Marria 19 DE
|C. Marria
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|5
|48.6
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 28 for 26 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(15:00 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 47 for 19 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(14:30 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 47(14:20 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 49 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - USM 49(13:45 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on WKY 34-J.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USM 46(13:35 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - USM 46(13:32 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from WKY 46 to WKY 9 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 9(13:27 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 9(13:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 8 for -1 yard (18-N.Brooks).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - WKY 8(12:46 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 26 for 18 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(12:08 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 37 for 11 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(11:25 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 46 for 9 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 46(10:50 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(10:15 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to USM 4 for 47 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - WKY 4(9:49 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to USM 5 for -1 yard (19-K.Hemby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 5(9:12 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 23 for 22 yards (28-D.Cain).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(9:00 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 24 for 1 yard (98-M.Bragg36-K.Bailey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 24(8:26 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 31 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 31(7:43 - 1st) 8-T.Lowe scrambles runs ob at USM 32 for 1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - USM 32(7:10 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 39 yards from USM 32 to WKY 29 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(7:04 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas29-C.Harrell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 35(6:23 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 40 for 5 yards (6-S.Latham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(5:40 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 49 for 9 yards (32-H.Maples).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WKY 49(5:06 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for no gain (46-A.Habas).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 49(4:30 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to USM 45 for 6 yards (4-M.Tinsley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 45(3:50 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 45(3:44 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to USM 41 for 4 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 41(3:02 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to USM 36 for 5 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 36(2:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to USM 34 for 2 yards (5-M.Pleas2-E.Kitchen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(1:58 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 13-G.LaFrance. 13-G.LaFrance to USM 26 for 8 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 26(1:19 - 1st) 3-J.Moses to USM 25 for 1 yard (9-M.Shorts6-S.Latham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WKY 25(0:37 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to USM 25 for no gain (5-M.Pleas2-E.Kitchen).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 25(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to USM 20 for 5 yards (18-N.Brooks5-M.Pleas).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(14:22 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 8 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - WKY 8(13:51 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to USM 6 for 2 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WKY 6(13:10 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 6(13:02 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WKY 6(12:58 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 23 for 18 yards (12-A.Brathwaite89-J.Beljan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 23(12:46 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 25 for 2 yards (32-E.Brown50-R.Barber).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - USM 25(12:15 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 22 for -3 yards. Team penalty on USM Illegal motion declined. (10-D.Malone).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - USM 22(11:46 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 19 for -3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - USM 19(11:08 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 39 yards from USM 19 to WKY 42 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(11:01 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 42 FUMBLES. 1-T.Pigrome to USM 43 for 15 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(10:33 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to USM 36 for 7 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 36(9:56 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to USM 37 for -1 yard (18-N.Brooks).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - WKY 37(9:10 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at USM 46 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-C.Harrell). 77-M.Brooks to WKY 37 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - WKY 37(8:25 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 53 yards from WKY 37 to USM 10 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(8:12 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 24 for 14 yards (26-D.Ruffin36-K.Bailey).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 24(7:51 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 47 for 23 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 47(7:25 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe pushed ob at WKY 26 for 27 yards (2-D.Key).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(6:46 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to WKY 27 for -1 yard (27-O.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - USM 27(6:04 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 26 for 1 yard (50-R.Barber).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 26(5:24 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 24 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden50-R.Barber).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - USM 24(4:45 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(4:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 24(4:35 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 30 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WKY 30(3:56 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WKY 30(3:49 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 52 yards from WKY 30. 18-N.Brooks to USM 26 for 8 yards (2-D.Key36-K.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(3:37 - 2nd) 23-D.Baker to USM 34 for 8 yards (24-R.Cray32-E.Brown).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 34(3:02 - 2nd) 23-D.Baker to USM 31 FUMBLES. 23-D.Baker to USM 31 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 31(2:23 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 39 for 8 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on WKY 27-O.Alexander Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(1:59 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 39(1:53 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 43 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - USM 43(1:43 - 2nd) 8-T.Lowe scrambles to USM 47 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - USM 47(1:32 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 42 yards from USM 47 to WKY 11 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 11(1:26 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 14 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 14(1:04 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 19 for 5 yards (6-S.Latham).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 19(0:51 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 5 yards (2-E.Kitchen7-D.Quewon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(0:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 24(0:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles pushed ob at WKY 33 for 9 yards (46-A.Habas).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 33(0:33 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 40 for 7 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(0:23 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 40(0:15 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to USM 42 for 18 yards (56-Z.Portlock19-K.Hemby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(0:05 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 42(0:05 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(14:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 29 for 4 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 29(14:10 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 32 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WKY 32(13:45 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 57 yards from WKY 32 to USM 11 fair catch by 18-N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 11(13:38 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 18 for 7 yards (2-D.Key).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 18(13:14 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 22 for 4 yards (9-D.Bradshaw5-N.Days).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 22(12:36 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - USM 22(12:32 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 17 for -5 yards (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - USM 17(11:51 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - USM 17(11:46 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 43 yards from USM 17 to WKY 40 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(11:39 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 49 for 9 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 49(11:10 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to USM 47 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 47(10:35 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 43 for 4 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 43(10:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to USM 47 for -4 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 47(9:21 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to USM 41 for 6 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - WKY 41(8:38 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to USM 38 for 3 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(8:31 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 39 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 39(8:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to USM 41 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey34-J.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - USM 41(7:14 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe sacked at USM 33 for -8 yards (50-R.Barber).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - USM 33(6:35 - 3rd) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 33 to WKY 30 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(6:31 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses pushed ob at USM 49 for 21 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(5:49 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to USM 44 for 5 yards (9-M.Shorts32-H.Maples).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 44(5:16 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to USM 40 for 4 yards (32-H.Maples).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 40(4:33 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to USM 37 for 3 yards (5-M.Pleas93-J.Ratcliff).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(3:55 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to USM 35 for 2 yards (56-Z.Portlock2-E.Kitchen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 35(3:16 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to USM 34 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples56-Z.Portlock).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WKY 34(2:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at USM 42 for -8 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WKY 42(1:55 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 32 yards from USM 42 Downed at the USM 10.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(1:44 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe to USM 8 for -2 yards (53-J.Darvin19-C.Marria).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 8(1:05 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe to USM 9 for 1 yard (31-A.Kincade).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - USM 9(0:22 - 3rd) 8-T.Lowe complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to USM 25 for 16 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 28 for 3 yards (98-M.Bragg).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 28(14:33 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 35 for 7 yards (24-R.Cray).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(13:52 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 41 for 6 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 41(13:23 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to USM 43 for 2 yards (28-D.Cain).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 43(12:37 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 42 for 15 yards (24-R.Cray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 42(12:37 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 42.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(12:18 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to WKY 24 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 24(11:43 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to WKY 13 for 11 yards (24-R.Cray).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 13(11:17 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 6 for 7 yards (34-J.Jones31-A.Kincade).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 6(10:35 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:30 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 36 for 11 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(9:45 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt. Penalty on USM 29-C.Harrell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 36. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(9:37 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to USM 48 for 1 yard (56-Z.Portlock32-H.Maples).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WKY 48(8:55 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 77-M.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at USM 48. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - WKY 47(8:46 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to USM 47 for 6 yards (56-Z.Portlock).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - WKY 47(8:13 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles runs ob at USM 31 for 16 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(7:34 - 4th) 10-M.Staples to USM 28 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts3-T.Sykes).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - WKY 28(6:52 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at USM 31 for -3 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 31(6:20 - 4th) 10-M.Staples to USM 22 for 9 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WKY 22(5:43 - 4th) 10-M.Staples to USM 22 for no gain (9-M.Shorts).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 22(5:39 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe to USM 29 for 7 yards (5-N.Days).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 29(5:08 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to WKY 40 for 31 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(4:28 - 4th) 21-F.Gore to WKY 39 for 1 yard (7-T.Meadows10-D.Malone).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - USM 39(3:40 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe sacked at WKY 49 for -10 yards (10-D.Malone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - USM 49(3:01 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - USM 49(2:55 - 4th) 49-G.Fleming punts 36 yards from WKY 49 to WKY 13 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 13(2:49 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 11 for -2 yards (32-H.Maples).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - WKY 11(2:46 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 10 for -1 yard (2-E.Kitchen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - WKY 10(2:40 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 13 for 3 yards (32-H.Maples).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WKY 13(1:53 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 49 yards from WKY 13. 18-N.Brooks to USM 50 for 12 yards (10-M.Staples26-D.Ruffin).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 50(1:44 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe scrambles to WKY 46 for 4 yards (5-N.Days).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - USM 46(1:18 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe sacked at WKY 47 for -1 yard (34-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USM 47(0:53 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 97-C.Cavallo.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - USM 47(0:46 - 4th) 8-T.Lowe incomplete. Intended for 97-C.Cavallo.
