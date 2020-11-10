|
|
|OREG
|WASHST
No. 11 Oregon and WSU bring young QBs to Pac-12 North test
The Nick Rolovich era at Washington State opened with a victory against an Oregon school. Can the Cougars make it two in a row?
WSU (1-0) will play host to No. 11 Oregon (1-0) on Saturday afternoon in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Pullman, Wash.
The Cougars opened their pandemic-delayed season last week with a 38-28 victory at Oregon State, as Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut.
The true freshman from Honolulu, Hawaii, completed 18 of 33 passes for 227 yards and also rushed for 43 yards.
"The good thing about Jayden is, he was comfortable when he got off the plane," Rolovich said. "And this moment wasn't too big for him. He loves football, he loves winning, he loves playing and he wants to get better."
Deon McIntosh added 147 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Cougars amassed 456 total yards. It was McIntosh's first 100-yard game since 2017 when he was at Notre Dame.
McIntosh filled in capably for running back Max Borghi, a first-team preseason all-conference selection, who reportedly hurt his back in practice last week and didn't play against the Beavers. Rolovich said Monday there he had no update to report on Borghi.
The Cougars had a four-game winning streak against the Ducks snapped last year in Eugene, Ore., on a last-second, 26-yard field goal by Camden Lewis in a 37-35 decision. The Ducks went on to win the Pac-12 championship and beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.
The Ducks opened their 2020 season last weekend with a 35-14 victory against visiting Stanford.
Oregon also broke in a new quarterback last week, Tyler Shough. The sophomore completed 17 of 26 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown and rushed 11 times for 85 yards and a score.
"Some of it's by decision, some of it's just seeing the play break down and doing what I can," Shough said about running the ball.
Teammate CJ Verdell, the conference's top returning rusher after gaining 1,220 yards last season, ran for 105 yards and a touchdown.
"In general, for having not played a football game in 311 days, really pleased with the result," Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said.
The Cougars' de Laura was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance against Oregon State and Pro Football Focus gave him the fourth-best quarterback grade in the country for games played last weekend.
"The first thing that has to be stated is he's a phenomenal player," Cristobal said of de Laura. "Does not look like a freshman at all. The big plays he generated, the plays that he kept alive, the way that he had complete command of the offense is impressive. Extremely impressive ..."
The Cougars will look to slow down Verdell, who had more than 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against them last year. That included 257 rushing yards.
WSU has made it a priority to shore up its run defense, but Jermar Jefferson had 120 yards and three touchdowns against them last week.
Saturday's game at Martin Stadium will be played without fans, per coronavirus-related protocols. Although Rolovich said in his postgame news conference last Saturday that the Cougars were without 32 players for a variety of injuries and reasons, the school has only confirmed one positive COVID-19 case.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Shough
12 QB
312 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 81 RuYds
|
|
J. de Laura
4 QB
321 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 11 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|20
|Rushing
|12
|4
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|581
|421
|Total Plays
|66
|66
|Avg Gain
|8.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|269
|100
|Rush Attempts
|36
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|312
|321
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-37
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|4-54.5
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|312
|PASS YDS
|321
|
|
|269
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|581
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|21/30
|312
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|18
|118
|1
|40
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|9
|81
|0
|33
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|5
|54
|0
|24
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|6
|5
|99
|0
|57
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|2
|87
|2
|71
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|6
|5
|36
|0
|16
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|2
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
D. Johnson 89 TE
|D. Johnson
|2
|2
|23
|1
|13
|
K. Hutson 14 WR
|K. Hutson
|4
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Pickett 6 S
|N. Pickett
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 15 S
|B. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 29 LB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patton 28 RB
|C. Patton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 99 DT
|A. Faoliu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|2
|24.5
|39
|0
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|
J. LaDuke 42 LB
|J. LaDuke
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|25/39
|321
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|16
|92
|1
|20
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|8
|11
|0
|8
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Bazil 22 RB
|J. Bazil
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|14
|10
|158
|1
|44
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|13
|9
|94
|0
|28
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
L. Bacon 82 WR
|L. Bacon
|4
|2
|26
|1
|18
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|5
|3
|14
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 DL
|B. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 DB
|G. Hicks III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 12 DB
|J. Watson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crowder 95 DL
|A. Crowder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hector 36 DB
|A. Hector
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Echevarria 84 DL
|J. Echevarria
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 DB
|T. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 23 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|3/3
|49
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|4
|54.5
|1
|78
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|18.7
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to WST 28 for 3 yards (28-C.Patton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 28(14:45 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to WST 36 for 8 yards (47-M.Funa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(14:30 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 36(14:00 - 1st) Penalty on WST 6-J.Calvin False start 5 yards enforced at WST 36. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - WASHST 31(13:30 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to WST 36 for 5 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 36(13:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASHST 36(12:30 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 56 yards from WST 36 Downed at the ORE 8.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 8(12:38 - 1st) 30-J.Redd to ORE 13 for 5 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 13(12:15 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORE 23 for 10 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(12:00 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 23(11:45 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Delgado.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 23(11:30 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORE 39 for 16 yards (1-T.Ross18-G.Hicks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(11:15 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 47 for 8 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 47(11:00 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to WST 49 for 4 yards (18-G.Hicks1-T.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(10:15 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hutson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 49(10:09 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to WST 34 for 15 yards (3-D.Isom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(9:45 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to WST 34 for no gain (10-R.Stone).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 34(9:10 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to WST 29 for 5 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 29(8:30 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to WST 26 for 3 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - OREG 26(7:43 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 14-K.Hutson. 14-K.Hutson to WST 17 for 9 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 17(7:30 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WST 13 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 13(6:55 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 58 yards from ORE 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 23 for 16 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(6:42 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 32 for 9 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 32(6:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to WST 43 for 11 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(5:15 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to ORE 47 for 10 yards (47-M.Funa41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(4:35 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to ORE 47 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 47(3:55 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 3-D.McIntosh. 3-D.McIntosh to ORE 18 for 29 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(3:10 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 82-L.Bacon. 82-L.Bacon runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 3(3:10 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 0-D.Lenoir Offside 2 yards enforced at ORE 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(3:10 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 20 yards from WST 35. 42-J.LaDuke to ORE 45 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(2:58 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 14-K.Hutson. 14-K.Hutson to WST 46 for 9 yards (13-J.Woods23-C.Smith-Wade).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 46(2:23 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to WST 45 FUMBLES (95-A.Crowder). 36-A.Hector to WST 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(2:21 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORE 9 for 44 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - WASHST 9(1:45 - 1st) 1-T.Harris to ORE 4 for 5 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux6-N.Pickett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 4(1:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Bacon.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 4(0:54 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(0:48 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 38 for 13 yards (8-A.Marsh3-D.Isom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(0:23 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - OREG 38(0:21 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 36-A.Hector at ORE 40. 36-A.Hector to ORE 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(0:16 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura sacked at ORE 43 for -3 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASHST 43(15:00 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at ORE 15 for 28 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WASHST 43(15:00 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - WASHST 43(14:45 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura to ORE 42 for 1 yard (29-A.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WASHST 42(14:20 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from ORE 42 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(14:09 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough scrambles to ORE 29 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 29(13:40 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 38 for 9 yards (98-D.Hobbs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(13:35 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 80-B.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 38.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(13:35 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to WST 28 for 19 yards (3-D.Isom).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 28(13:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 32 FUMBLES (80-B.Jackson). 36-A.Hector to WST 44 for 12 yards (12-T.Shough).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(12:38 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at ORE 35 for 4 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 35(12:05 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to ORE 15 for 20 yards (15-B.Williams).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(11:25 - 2nd) 22-J.Bazil to ORE 21 for -6 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - WASHST 21(10:30 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - WASHST 21(10:00 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Bacon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 2nd) 27-A.Boyle kicks 51 yards from WST 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 24 for 10 yards (52-K.Thornton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(9:38 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 29 for 5 yards (98-D.Hobbs10-R.Stone).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 29(9:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 1 yard (13-J.Woods).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 30(9:09 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 41 for 11 yards (3-D.Isom).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(8:25 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 40 for -1 yard (13-J.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 40(8:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough scrambles pushed ob at ORE 46 for 6 yards (36-A.Hector).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREG 46(7:33 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Delgado.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREG 46(6:58 - 2nd) 38-T.Snee punts 44 yards from ORE 46 to WST 10 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(6:46 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 25 for 15 yards (6-N.Pickett32-J.Happle).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(6:39 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura scrambles pushed ob at WST 29 for 4 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(6:07 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 33 for 4 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 33(5:35 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at WST 46 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(4:45 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 49 for 3 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 49(4:45 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to ORE 48 for 3 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 48(3:23 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORE 28 for 20 yards (6-N.Pickett32-J.Happle).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 28(2:58 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to ORE 24 for 4 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux99-A.Faoliu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 24(2:20 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORE 18 for 6 yards (15-B.Williams0-D.Lenoir).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(1:45 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to ORE 21 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WASHST 21(0:34 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WASHST 21(0:34 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|
4 & 13 - WASHST(0:34 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza 39 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on WST 58-A.Pule Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 21. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 27-A.Boyle kicks 64 yards from WST 35. 2-D.Williams to ORE 40 for 39 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(0:20 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to WST 3 for 57 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OREG 3(0:08 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 27-A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 24 for -1 yard (80-B.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 24(14:25 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 28 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 28(13:49 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to ORE 39 for 11 yards (12-J.Watson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(13:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 42 for 3 yards (84-J.Echevarria).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 42(12:54 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough pushed ob at WST 34 for 24 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(12:28 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough sacked at WST 36 for -2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OREG 36(11:43 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hutson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - OREG 36(11:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to WST 25 for 11 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 25(10:53 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 18 for 7 yards (3-D.Isom36-A.Hector).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 18(10:15 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 16 for 2 yards (0-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OREG 16(9:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 16(9:30 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough to WST 19 for -3 yards (95-A.Crowder).
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - OREG 19(8:55 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(8:47 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 20 for no gain (1-N.Sewell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 20(8:10 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura scrambles pushed ob at WST 23 for 3 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 23(7:29 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 37 for 14 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(7:00 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 42 for 5 yards (97-B.Dorlus91-K.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 42(6:23 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 3-D.McIntosh. 3-D.McIntosh to WST 43 for 1 yard (15-B.Williams). Penalty on WST 65-J.Watson Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WASHST 32(5:56 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - WASHST 32(5:48 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WASHST 32(5:44 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from WST 32. 26-T.Dye to ORE 32 for 6 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(5:35 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at WST 28 for 40 yards (3-D.Isom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 28(5:05 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 28(4:52 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to WST 22 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods37-J.Rogers).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 22(4:15 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough to WST 16 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(3:31 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 2(3:26 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to WST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Team penalty on ORE Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WST 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 51 yards from ORE 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 14 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 14(3:22 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 14(3:17 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura runs ob at WST 22 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 22(2:44 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WASHST 22(2:34 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 78 yards from WST 22 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(2:24 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough to WST 47 for 33 yards (36-A.Hector).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(1:56 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to WST 31 for 16 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(1:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 26 for 5 yards (80-B.Jackson37-J.Rogers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 26(1:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to WST 23 for 3 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREG 23(0:22 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson to WST 13 for 10 yards (18-G.Hicks13-J.Woods).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 13(15:00 - 4th) 30-J.Redd to WST 2 for 11 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OREG 2(14:25 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 51 yards from ORE 35. to WST 14 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 14(14:16 - 4th) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 20 for 6 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 20(13:35 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 44 for 24 yards (12-D.James).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(13:04 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Bacon. Penalty on ORE 15-B.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WST 44. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(12:55 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris runs ob at ORE 13 for 28 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(12:10 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to ORE 7 for 6 yards (19-J.Hill).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 7(11:29 - 4th) 3-D.McIntosh to ORE 10 for -3 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 10(10:48 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORE 7 for 3 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WASHST 7(10:05 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) 27-A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(9:59 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 5 yards (98-D.Hobbs).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 30(9:19 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORE 29 for -1 yard (13-J.Woods).
|+71 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 29(8:36 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:25 - 4th) 12-T.Shough to WST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 58 yards from ORE 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 26 for 19 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(8:19 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 26 for no gain (19-J.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 26(7:52 - 4th) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 30 for 4 yards (15-B.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 30(7:23 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 50 for 20 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 50(7:23 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 6-N.Pickett Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WST 50. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(7:02 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to ORE 36 for -1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASHST 36(6:27 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at ORE 28 for 8 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 28(6:01 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORE 5 for 23 yards (54-D.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WASHST 5(5:26 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 5(5:20 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to ORE 1 for 4 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 1(4:44 - 4th) 3-D.McIntosh runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 4th) 27-A.Boyle kicks 40 yards from WST 35 to ORE 25 fair catch by 2-M.Wright.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(4:40 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 47 for 22 yards (37-J.Rogers8-A.Marsh).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(4:02 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WST 48 for 5 yards (10-R.Stone3-D.Isom).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 48(3:18 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to WST 46 for 2 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 46(2:30 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to WST 22 for 24 yards (0-J.Watson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 22(1:53 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to WST 1 for 21 yards (8-A.Marsh3-D.Isom).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OREG 1(1:40 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 25 for 21 yards (33-J.Adeyemi-John).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:33 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to WST 40 for 15 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(1:20 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 82-L.Bacon. 82-L.Bacon to WST 48 for 8 yards (2-M.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 48(1:02 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 48(0:50 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to WST 49 for 1 yard (29-A.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 49(0:35 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura to WST 47 for -2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
-
UNLV
SJST
17
31
4th 11:18 FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
21
24
3rd 10:33 FS1
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
32
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
Final ESP2
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
20USC
ARIZ
34
30
Final FOX
-
2ND
BC
45
31
Final ABC
-
USM
WKY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
24
Final FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
34
Final
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
27
20
Final BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
27
20
Final FS2
-
ARK
6FLA
35
63
Final ESPN
-
11OREG
WASHST
43
29
Final FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
24
28
Final ESP2
-
13WISC
MICH
49
11
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
38
Final ESPU
-
SC
MISS
42
59
Final SECN
-
FSU
NCST
22
38
Final ACCN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 12:00pm FS1
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX