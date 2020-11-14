|
|
|VANDY
|UK
Wilson, Rodriguez help Kentucky survive Vanderbilt 38-35
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson accounted for three touchdowns, Chris Rodriguez rushed for two scores including a 74-yarder before the Wildcats withstood Vanderbilt's late rally to win 38-35 Saturday and end a two-game losing streak.
Rested from a bye and with Wilson back from a one-game absence because of a wrist injury, the Wildcats (3-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) moved the ball at will against the Commodores (0-6, 0-6) on an emotional day following the death Thursday of offensive line coach John Schlarman from cancer. They registered five TDs and a field goal on the first seven possessions and appeared in control with a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Wilson was critical to the start as he sandwiched a 32-yard score in the first half between TD passes to tight ends Justin Rigg (15 yards) and Keaton Upshaw (21). The senior completed 13 of 15 passes for 110 yards and rushed seven times for 83.
''Going into this game, we knew who we were playing for, which was coach Schlarman and Chris Oats (who's out with a medical condition),'' Wilson said. ''I feel the guys were motivated, so we just had to go out there and execute.''
Rodriguez rushed 13 times for a career-high 149 yards with TDs of 3 and 74 yards, the last providing a 17-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Chance Poore, playing in place of Matt Ruffolo, kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Kentucky ended up needing that cushion as Vanderbilt answered with Mitchell Pryor's 2-yard TD run before Ken Seals' 7-yard scoring pass to Cam Johnson with 30 seconds remaining to get within three. The Wildcats recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
''Certainly, I didn't want it to get that close and probably would've been crucified had they gotten that onside kick back,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''But I want to continue to push the program forward. I did feel like the game was in control. I would've liked for our backups on defense to play a little better late in that game.''
The Commodores were only outgained 458-407 and weren't fazed when trailing by double digits. Seals threw for two TDs, while backup Mike Wright accounted for two short scores.
HONORING SCHLARMAN
Despite the tense finish, Kentucky's victory provided the needed boost two days after Schlarman's passing. The Wildcats honored him multiple ways, including video displays and dedicating playing the state song, ''My Old Kentucky Home,'' to him. Their best method was controlling the line of scrimmage throughout, rushing for 308 of their 458 yards and not allowing any sacks of Wilson, Beau Allen and Joey Gatewood.
They initially lined up with just 10 men and took a delay of game penalty (declined) just before left tackle Landon Young came on the field wearing Schlarman's No. 65 worn while playing for Kentucky in the mid-1990s.
''We left a slot out there because we were missing one of our Wildcats today,'' Young said. ''Just being able to have the opportunity to wear his number out there shows it was so much bigger than football. It was a blessing for me and it was a blessing that he allowed us to do that before he passed away.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: The Commodores didn't commit a turnover and moved it well with five long TD drives against the Wildcats. They just had to play from behind from the start because the defense couldn't stop the Wildcats from scoring at will.
''For me, the defense in the first half to give up 21 points, it was a little unsettling for us,'' coach Derek Mason said. ''And you look at how you got to battle back, and that's just part of it. We couldn't stop the run and too many explosive plays.''
Kentucky: Terry Wilson and the offense showed how rest and healing can help as the Wildcats scored on all four first-half possessions. A defense that has slowed opponents struggled against the Commodores throughout. Poore, playing in place of Matt Ruffolo, ended up providing the difference. Ruffolo and All-America punter Max Duffy were unavailable, though Stoops wouldn't elaborate.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt hosts No. 6 Florida on Saturday, seeking to break a six-game series losing streak to the Gators.
Kentucky visits top-ranked Alabama on Saturday in the first of consecutive challenges against the top-10 SEC teams and leaders. No. 6 Florida looms the next week.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Seals
8 QB
225 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|
|
T. Wilson
3 QB
110 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 83 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|24
|Rushing
|13
|16
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|407
|458
|Total Plays
|80
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|180
|308
|Rush Attempts
|45
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|8.8
|Yards Passing
|227
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|16-20
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|10-89
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|180
|RUSH YDS
|308
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|458
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|29
|121
|0
|20
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|4
|29
|1
|15
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|6
|15
|0
|6
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|4
|10
|0
|8
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|2
|5
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|7
|7
|89
|0
|23
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|7
|3
|53
|1
|34
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|6
|4
|48
|1
|20
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|4
|17
|1
|8
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Brooks Jr. 68 OL
|J. Brooks Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic III 4 WR
|J. Bostic III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 9 DL
|D. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 S
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins Jr. 95 DL
|R. Wilkins Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 92 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langham 99 DL
|M. Langham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|4
|41.8
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|13
|149
|2
|74
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|7
|83
|1
|32
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|7
|49
|0
|15
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|3
|20
|0
|15
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|4
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|2
|2
|41
|1
|21
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|4
|4
|33
|0
|10
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|3
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
M. Drennen II 5 RB
|M. Drennen II
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|11-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 56 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DE
|K. Looney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 6 LB
|J. Casey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|1/1
|28
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|3
|46.3
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Johnson 28 DB
|Z. Johnson
|3
|20.7
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|2
|19.0
|39
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 36 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(14:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 43 for 7 yards (14-M.Worship23-J.Mahoney).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 43(13:55 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to VAN 42 for 15 yards (13-B.Harris23-J.Mahoney).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(13:14 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to VAN 35 for 7 yards (28-A.George).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 35(12:36 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson scrambles runs ob at VAN 32 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(12:05 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to VAN 25 for 7 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 25(11:29 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 20 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(11:00 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 15 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore26-A.Orji).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 15(10:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 1st) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 64 yards from KEN 35 to VAN 1 fair catch by.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 1(10:15 - 1st) Penalty on VAN 84-J.Ball False start 0 yards enforced at VAN 1. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 1(10:14 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 4 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis15-J.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 4(9:40 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 8 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright95-Q.Bohanna).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 8(9:03 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 14 for 6 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(8:34 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 17 for 3 yards (7-V.Tisdale44-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 17(8:00 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 19 for 2 yards (15-J.Wright4-J.Paschal).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 19(7:25 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 22 for 3 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 22(6:44 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 46 yards from VAN 22 to KEN 32 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(6:36 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 42 for 10 yards (28-A.George).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(6:05 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 47 for 5 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UK 47(5:30 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 47 for no gain (10-D.Odeyingbo7-D.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 47(4:44 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VAN 48 for 5 yards (28-A.George).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 47(4:24 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VAN 49 for 4 yards (28-A.George).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 49(4:31 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 47 for 2 yards (88-M.Owusu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 47(4:05 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey. Penalty on VAN 15-E.Hamilton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VAN 47. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(3:57 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 1st) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 56 yards from KEN 35. 15-E.Hamilton to VAN 26 for 17 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(3:41 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 3 yards (56-D.Jackson44-J.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 29(3:12 - 1st) 8-K.Seals scrambles to VAN 37 for 8 yards (15-J.Wright). Penalty on KEN 59-K.Looney Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(2:51 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 41 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 41(2:12 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for 3 yards (56-D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 44(1:40 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 48 for 4 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(1:04 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to KEN 49 for 3 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 49(0:25 - 1st) 8-K.Seals scrambles to KEN 49 for no gain (44-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 49(15:00 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 49 for no gain (1-K.Joseph). Penalty on KEN 31-J.Watson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at KEN 49. No Play.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(14:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:34 - 2nd) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:30 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 21 for 21 yards (22-C.Lloyd).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(14:22 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 31 for 10 yards (13-B.Harris28-A.George).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(13:51 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to KEN 38 for 7 yards (28-A.George).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 38(13:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 39 for 1 yard (14-M.Worship99-M.Langham).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 39(12:34 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 34 for 27 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(11:58 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to VAN 26 for 8 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 26(11:13 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to VAN 21 for 5 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(10:34 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 22 for 22 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(10:24 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for 3 yards (42-M.Bembry29-Y.Corker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 25(10:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce. Penalty on KEN 50-M.McCall Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 30(9:54 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 36 for 6 yards (29-Y.Corker50-M.McCall).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(9:33 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for -1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 35(8:58 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 88-J.Harrison. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 35 for no gain (15-J.Wright). Penalty on VAN 86-B.Bresnahan Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 35(8:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 47 for 12 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(8:15 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 50 for 3 yards (42-M.Bembry59-K.Looney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 50(7:44 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 50(7:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to KEN 30 for 20 yards (1-K.Joseph29-Y.Corker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(7:24 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 23 for 7 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 23(7:10 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to KEN 15 for 8 yards (31-J.Watson29-Y.Corker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(6:45 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 13 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 13(6:05 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 6 for 7 yards (29-Y.Corker6-J.Casey).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 6(5:36 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 5 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 5(5:10 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 5(5:04 - 2nd) 9-R.Griffin to KEN 2 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 2(4:28 - 2nd) 9-R.Griffin to KEN 2 for no gain (95-Q.Bohanna15-J.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 2(3:45 - 2nd) 5-M.Wright complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(3:40 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 54-T.Steen Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 68 yards from VAN 20. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 45 for 33 yards (28-A.George).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(3:34 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to VAN 40 for 15 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(3:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to VAN 36 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 36(2:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to VAN 30 for 6 yards (28-A.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(1:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Rose.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UK 30(1:50 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps. Penalty on KEN 83-J.Rigg Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 25 - UK 45(1:40 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to VAN 45 for no gain (85-J.DeCoursey). Penalty on KEN 61-A.Dotson Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 45. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 35 - UK 45(1:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to VAN 46 for 9 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 26 - UK 46(0:45 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles to VAN 19 for 27 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 19(0:34 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to VAN 14 for 5 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UK 14(0:16 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles runs ob at VAN 14 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 14(0:09 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose pushed ob at VAN 10 for 4 yards (13-B.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - UK 10(0:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis1-K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(14:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 31 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis1-K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 31(13:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 31(13:42 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 34 yards from VAN 31. 6-J.Ali to VAN 26 for 39 yards (95-H.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(13:31 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to VAN 23 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 23(12:51 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 86-D.Harris. 86-D.Harris to VAN 14 for 9 yards (26-A.Orji15-E.Hamilton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(12:23 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose runs ob at VAN 6 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 6(11:49 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to VAN 5 for 1 yard (92-D.Green).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 5(11:11 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to VAN 3 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore26-A.Orji).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UK 3(10:37 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(10:34 - 3rd) Penalty on VAN 7-D.Moore Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 50 yards from KEN 50 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:34 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to VAN 36 for 11 yards (26-B.Echols15-J.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(10:05 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 42 for 6 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 42(9:49 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for 2 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 44(9:11 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 47 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis92-P.Hoskins).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(8:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to KEN 33 for 20 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(8:19 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to KEN 32 for 1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 32(7:43 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 26 for 6 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 26(7:25 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 21 for 5 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(6:50 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to KEN 17 for 4 yards (92-P.Hoskins44-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 17(6:11 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ball. Penalty on VAN 84-J.Ball Holding 5 yards enforced at KEN 17. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 22(6:05 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to KEN 17 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 17(5:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to KEN 7 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - VANDY 7(4:44 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 4 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker42-M.Bembry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 4(4:09 - 3rd) 5-M.Wright runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 4(0:04 - 3rd) 5-M.Wright to KEN 1 for 3 yards (26-B.Echols).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 1(3:44 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to KEN 2 for -1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 2(3:00 - 3rd) 5-M.Wright runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(2:53 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 32 for 7 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 32(2:18 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 37 for 5 yards (13-B.Harris10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(1:38 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 39 for 2 yards (9-D.Davis10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 39(0:59 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 42 for 3 yards (26-A.Orji48-A.Mintze).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UK 42(0:14 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UK 42(0:09 - 3rd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 41 yards from KEN 42 out of bounds at the VAN 17.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(0:01 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 26 for 9 yards (42-M.Bembry44-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 26(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 40 for 14 yards (44-J.Davis). Penalty on VAN 7-C.Johnson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at VAN 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 26(14:52 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 2 yards (29-Y.Corker92-P.Hoskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(14:18 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 28(14:05 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 48 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(13:24 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 48(13:17 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to KEN 46 for 6 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 46(12:38 - 4th) 8-K.Seals scrambles to KEN 40 for 6 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(12:21 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to KEN 41 for -1 yard (9-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 41(11:43 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 41(11:36 - 4th) 8-K.Seals sacked at KEN 45 for -4 yards (31-J.Watson4-J.Paschal).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - VANDY 45(10:58 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 36 yards from KEN 45 to KEN 9 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 9(10:51 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 22 FUMBLES (26-A.Orji). 83-J.Rigg to KEN 22 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(9:46 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 26 for 4 yards (13-B.Harris9-D.Davis).
|+74 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 26(9:26 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 4th) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:14 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 26 for 1 yard (92-P.Hoskins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(8:40 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 26(8:34 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 26(8:29 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 51 yards from VAN 26. 6-J.Ali to KEN 22 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(8:20 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 23 for 1 yard (9-D.Davis12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 23(7:46 - 4th) 11-B.Allen complete to 5-M.Drennen. 5-M.Drennen to KEN 37 for 14 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(7:11 - 4th) 11-B.Allen complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw pushed ob at VAN 43 for 20 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(6:56 - 4th) Team penalty on KEN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at VAN 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UK 48(6:56 - 4th) 11-B.Allen incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UK 48(6:51 - 4th) 11-B.Allen incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - UK 48(6:45 - 4th) 11-B.Allen complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to VAN 42 for 6 yards (11-J.Harris13-B.Harris).
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - UK 42(5:49 - 4th) Team penalty on KEN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at VAN 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UK 47(5:49 - 4th) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 47 yards from VAN 47 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(5:41 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 20(5:36 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 34 for 14 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(5:11 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 41 for 7 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 41(4:45 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 49 for 8 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(4:18 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to KEN 39 for 12 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(4:12 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 92-P.Hoskins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 39. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(3:53 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to KEN 9 for 15 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - VANDY 9(3:23 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic. Penalty on KEN 36-M.Devonshire Pass interference 7 yards enforced at KEN 9. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - VANDY 2(3:18 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke kicks 47 yards from VAN 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 26 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(3:08 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 27 for 1 yard (50-E.Barr).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 27(2:30 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 32 for 5 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UK 32(2:17 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 32 for no gain (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UK 32(1:45 - 4th) Team penalty on KEN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KEN 32. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UK 27(1:40 - 4th) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 51 yards from KEN 27 to VAN 22 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(1:29 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 22(1:23 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at VAN 45 for 23 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(1:16 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at KEN 46 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 46(1:11 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman runs ob at KEN 39 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(1:04 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(0:59 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at KEN 30 for 9 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 30(0:54 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to KEN 26 for 4 yards (14-C.Valentine44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(0:50 - 4th) spikes the ball at KEN 26 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 26(0:48 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 25-M.Pryor. 25-M.Pryor to KEN 14 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker42-M.Bembry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(0:40 - 4th) spikes the ball at KEN 14 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 14(0:38 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson. Penalty on KEN 42-M.Bembry Holding 7 yards enforced at KEN 14. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - VANDY 7(0:35 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
