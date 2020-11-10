|
|
|KENTST
|BGREEN
Crum passes for 4 TDs in 1st half, Kent State wins 62-24
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Dustin Crum passed for four touchdowns in the first half and Kent State cruised past Bowling Green 62-24 on a rainy Tuesday night.
Crum was 16 of 21 for 254 yards in the first half, and finished with 18 completions for 271 yards and a career-high-tying four scores. He also carried it 10 times for 25 yards.
Bryan Bradford added 113 yards on the ground for Kent State (2-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which has won two straight to open a season for the first time since 1988. Marquez Cooper had two rushing touchdowns, and Isaiah McKoy and Ja'Shaun Poke each had two receiving scores.
Kent State scored 35 unanswered points, including four touchdowns in the second quarter, for a 38-10 halftime lead. It was Kent State's most first-half points since 2015.
Matt McDonald was just 6-of-20 passing for 105 yards for Bowling Green (0-2, 0-2). Terion Stewart rushed for 162 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Crum
7 QB
271 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 25 RuYds
|
|
T. Stewart
4 RB
162 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|34
|16
|Rushing
|17
|10
|Passing
|15
|4
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|11-19
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|667
|365
|Total Plays
|93
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|295
|260
|Rush Attempts
|58
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|372
|105
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|6-20
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|12-81
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|5
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.0
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|16
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|372
|PASS YDS
|105
|
|
|295
|RUSH YDS
|260
|
|
|667
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|13
|113
|0
|21
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|8
|62
|1
|38
|
M. Cooper 24 RB
|M. Cooper
|15
|53
|2
|10
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|5
|35
|0
|15
|
I. Wooden 84 WR
|I. Wooden
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Crum 7 QB
|D. Crum
|10
|25
|0
|11
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
I. Vance 27 WR
|I. Vance
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
D. Bangura 20 RB
|D. Bangura
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Clement 70 OL
|J. Clement
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Wooden 84 WR
|I. Wooden
|3
|3
|83
|1
|33
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|6
|5
|80
|2
|55
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|10
|6
|74
|2
|32
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|3
|2
|55
|0
|50
|
I. Vance 27 WR
|I. Vance
|4
|4
|48
|0
|15
|
J. Williams 22 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
M. Cooper 24 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Abram 80 WR
|K. Abram
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bangura 20 RB
|D. Bangura
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Floriea 88 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Clark 23 S
|D. Clark
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntington 53 DL
|A. Huntington
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 41 DL
|J. Price
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Okombi 57 DL
|O. Okombi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cooper 24 RB
|M. Cooper
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carpenter Jr. 26 DB
|R. Carpenter Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Coleman 35 LB
|B. Coleman
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Butler 24 CB
|T. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 31 S
|E. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pineda 56 DT
|N. Pineda
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Spear 44 LB
|S. Spear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Breinz 13 DB
|P. Breinz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Okituama 15 LB
|P. Okituama
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Nunez 20 DB
|M. Nunez
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Johns 32 LB
|K. Johns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|2/3
|39
|8/8
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Henzi 43 P
|I. Henzi
|2
|39.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Clark 23 S
|D. Clark
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|6/20
|105
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Stewart 4 RB
|T. Stewart
|14
|162
|2
|69
|
T. Raymore 21 RB
|T. Raymore
|14
|62
|0
|13
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|4
|32
|0
|22
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|5
|15
|0
|10
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|5
|-10
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Massey 5 WR
|N. Massey
|3
|2
|45
|0
|23
|
T. Broden 86 WR
|T. Broden
|4
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
Q. Morris 80 TE
|Q. Morris
|6
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anders 37 LB
|D. Anders
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Day 32 DB
|P. Day
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Spires 50 DL
|B. Spires
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 90 DL
|J. Porter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 DL
|R. Walder
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson-Mack 6 LB
|I. Johnson-Mack
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 11 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bench 95 DL
|A. Bench
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 5 DB
|S. Dabney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rahmaan 15 LB
|R. Rahmaan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burns 28 DB
|D. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murphy 20 DL
|J. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Troncalli 40 DB
|D. Troncalli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 22 DB
|M. Williamson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 85 DL
|J. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 39 K
|N. Needham
|1/1
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|6
|38.0
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Williams. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 25. No Play.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 20(14:55 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas to BGN 30 for 50 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(14:30 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 28 for 2 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 28(14:12 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 18 for 10 yards (18-J.Anderson9-R.Walder).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(13:55 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 13 for 5 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 13(13:36 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 14 for -1 yard (35-B.Coleman18-J.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 14(13:06 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 10 for 4 yards (56-W.Haire).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 10(12:41 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BGN Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(12:37 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 58 yards from KNT 35. 12-B.Denley to KNT 12 for 81 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 12(12:26 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to KNT 7 for 5 yards. Penalty on BGN 80-Q.Morris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 12. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 25 - BGREEN 27(12:15 - 1st) 8-J.Embry to KNT 15 for 12 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - BGREEN 15(11:45 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald out of bounds at the KNT 12.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 12(11:18 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BGREEN 12(11:13 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(11:13 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 23 for -2 yards (50-B.Spires).
|+77 YD
|
2 & 12 - KENTST 23(11:00 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke runs 77 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 23-I.McKoy Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 35.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:45 - 1st) Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at KNT 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 30(10:40 - 1st) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 27-I.Vance. Penalty on KNT 2-M.Trickett Pass interference 7 yards enforced at KNT 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(10:40 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to KNT 46 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 46(10:20 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to KNT 48 for 2 yards (5-S.Dabney). Penalty on KNT 55-S.Diaby Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 46. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 36(10:20 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper out of bounds at the KNT 39.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 39(9:38 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to BGN 50 for 11 yards (15-R.Rahmaan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 50(9:12 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 14-D.Cephas False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 50. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 45(8:52 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 44 for -1 yard (95-A.Bench55-K.Coleman).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - KENTST 44(8:23 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to BGN 41 for 15 yards (37-D.Anders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 41(8:07 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to BGN 41 for no gain (5-S.Dabney55-K.Coleman).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 41(7:35 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to BGN 40 for 1 yard (5-S.Dabney60-D.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(7:17 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to BGN 35 for 5 yards (90-J.Porter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 35(7:00 - 1st) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Abram.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 35(6:56 - 1st) 25-J.Poke to BGN 28 for 7 yards (6-I.Johnson-Mack18-J.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(6:40 - 1st) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 28(6:36 - 1st) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on BGN 56-W.Haire Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 28. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 23(6:31 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to BGN 19 for 4 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 19(6:15 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to BGN 22 for -3 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - KENTST 22(5:40 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 55 yards from KNT 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 23 for 13 yards (18-X.Williams).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(5:36 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BGN 45 for 22 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(5:15 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Sims.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 45(5:13 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 47 for 2 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 47(4:44 - 1st) 8-J.Embry to KNT 31 for 22 yards (10-D.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(4:20 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to KNT 18 for 13 yards (24-T.Butler). Penalty on KNT 41-J.Price Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(4:07 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to KNT 14 for 4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 14(3:31 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to KNT 4 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - BGREEN 4(3:20 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to KNT 2 for 2 yards (10-D.Clark24-M.Cooper).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 2(3:02 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(2:54 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 38 for 13 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(2:35 - 1st) 31-B.Bradford to KNT 40 for 2 yards (60-D.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 40(2:17 - 1st) 31-B.Bradford to KNT 42 for 2 yards (90-J.Porter55-K.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 42(1:46 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 50-B.Spires Offside 5 yards enforced at KNT 42. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 47(1:29 - 1st) 31-B.Bradford to BGN 44 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman37-D.Anders).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(1:13 - 1st) 25-J.Poke to BGN 50 for -6 yards (28-D.Burns).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - KENTST 50(0:33 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas to BGN 45 for 5 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - KENTST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BGN 30 for 15 yards (11-C.Mitchell5-S.Dabney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(14:42 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Leach. Team penalty on KNT Illegal shift declined.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 30(14:32 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BGN 16 for 14 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(14:16 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(14:14 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to KNT 38 for 37 yards (14-D.Cephas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(13:52 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to KNT 35 for 3 yards (10-D.Clark0-Z.West).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 35(13:28 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to KNT 33 for 2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 33(12:46 - 2nd) 8-J.Embry to KNT 34 for -1 yard (34-K.Gamble24-M.Cooper).
|Sack
|
4 & 6 - BGREEN 34(12:12 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at KNT 44 for -10 yards FUMBLES (35-B.Coleman). 3-M.McDonald to KNT 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(12:04 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 27-I.Vance. Penalty on BGN 56-W.Haire Offside 5 yards enforced at KNT 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - KENTST 49(11:59 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 49(11:52 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum scrambles to BGN 49 for 2 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 49(11:23 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 46 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(11:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to BGN 33 for 13 yards (50-B.Spires).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(10:43 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 33 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on KNT Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BGN 33. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 38(10:36 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum to BGN 32 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 32(10:16 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(10:06 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden. Penalty on KNT 29-C.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(9:58 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 45 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 45(9:43 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 45(9:37 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 43 for -2 yards (35-B.Coleman34-K.Gamble).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 43(9:01 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 7 yards from BGN 43 out of bounds at the BGN 50. Team penalty on BGN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BGN 50.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(8:54 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum to BGN 50 for -5 yards (50-B.Spires).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - KENTST 50(8:25 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 43 for 7 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 43(7:51 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 36 for 7 yards (15-R.Rahmaan11-C.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 36(7:20 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to BGN 28 for 8 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(7:02 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 28(6:57 - 2nd) 70-J.Clement FUMBLES (Aborted) at BGN 28. 7-D.Crum recovers at the BGN 30. 7-D.Crum to BGN 27 for 3 yards (9-R.Walder).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 27(6:32 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 24-M.Cooper. 24-M.Cooper to BGN 13 for 14 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(6:05 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to BGN 2 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - KENTST 2(5:35 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(5:28 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 25 for no gain (0-Z.West).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(4:44 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 28 for 3 yards (32-K.Johns). Team penalty on BGN Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - BGREEN 20(4:22 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 22 for 2 yards (10-D.Clark55-S.Diaby).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - BGREEN 22(3:37 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 45 for 23 yards (35-B.Coleman10-D.Clark). Penalty on BGN 5-N.Massey Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at BGN 22. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - BGREEN 17(3:08 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 18 for 1 yard (41-J.Price).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BGREEN 18(2:25 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 32 yards from BGN 18 Downed at the KNT 50.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 50(2:17 - 2nd) 70-J.Clement FUMBLES (Aborted) at KNT 47. 7-D.Crum recovers at the KNT 47. 7-D.Crum to KNT 45 for -2 yards (9-R.Walder6-I.Johnson-Mack).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 15 - KENTST 45(2:03 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 19 for 19 yards (29-C.Holmes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(1:45 - 2nd) Penalty on BGN 79-C.Stage False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 19. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 14(1:47 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 16 for 2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - BGREEN 16(1:39 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 27 for 11 yards (24-M.Cooper).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 27(0:57 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 33 FUMBLES (25-J.Poke). to BGN 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(0:53 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to BGN 31 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 31(0:36 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum sacked at BGN 39 for -8 yards (9-R.Walder).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - KENTST 39(0:12 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to BGN 29 for 10 yards (37-D.Anders6-I.Johnson-Mack).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - KENTST 29(0:08 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 55 yards from KNT 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 35 for 25 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(15:00 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 35(14:48 - 3rd) 8-J.Embry to BGN 34 for -1 yard (26-R.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BGREEN 34(14:03 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BGREEN 34(13:54 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 63 yards from BGN 34 out of bounds at the KNT 3.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 3(13:46 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 4 for 1 yard (56-W.Haire).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 4(13:22 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to KNT 1 for -3 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - KENTST 1(12:51 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Team penalty on KNT Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - KENTST 1(12:46 - 3rd) 43-I.Henzi punts 43 yards from KNT 1. 14-J.Rogers to KNT 45 for -1 yard (25-J.Poke).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(12:38 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 48 for 8 yards (57-O.Okombi35-B.Coleman).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 48(12:38 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to KNT 43 for 9 yards (55-S.Diaby32-K.Johns).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43(12:18 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to KNT 40 for 3 yards (41-J.Price).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 40(11:42 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 40(10:59 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 40(10:53 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 40 yards from KNT 40 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(10:42 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 23 for 3 yards (95-A.Bench37-D.Anders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 23(10:14 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 23(10:10 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Abram.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - KENTST 23(10:05 - 3rd) Team penalty on KNT False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 23. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - KENTST 18(10:05 - 3rd) 43-I.Henzi punts 35 yards from KNT 18 out of bounds at the BGN 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(9:55 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Massey.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 47(9:49 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to KNT 50 for 3 yards (24-M.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 50(9:13 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 50(9:08 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 41 yards from KNT 50 to KNT 9 fair catch by 27-I.Vance.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 9(9:01 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to KNT 16 for 7 yards (50-B.Spires6-I.Johnson-Mack).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 16(8:36 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to KNT 18 for 2 yards (35-B.Coleman).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 18(8:18 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to KNT 30 for 12 yards (37-D.Anders54-A.Hawkins).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(8:02 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 44 for 14 yards (28-D.Burns).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(7:41 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 47 for 3 yards (32-P.Day).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 47(7:20 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to BGN 48 for 5 yards (35-B.Coleman85-J.Henderson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 48(6:58 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to BGN 34 for 14 yards (35-B.Coleman). Team penalty on BGN Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(6:38 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Cephas.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 34(6:33 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to BGN 19 for 15 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(6:21 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to BGN 16 for 3 yards (20-J.Murphy).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 16(5:55 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum scrambles to BGN 7 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - KENTST 7(5:37 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 27-I.Vance. Penalty on BGN 6-I.Johnson-Mack Roughing the passer 4 yards enforced at BGN 7. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - KENTST 3(5:31 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 37 yards from KNT 35 to BGN 28 fair catch by 46-J.Miller.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(5:28 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 28(5:22 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 28 for no gain (41-J.Price).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 28(5:00 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 39 for 11 yards (10-D.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(4:51 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for -1 yard (56-N.Pineda35-B.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 38(4:16 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - BGREEN 38(4:12 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 45 for 7 yards (0-Z.West).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 45(3:27 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 45 yards from BGN 45. 27-I.Vance to KNT 26 for 16 yards (67-J.Carroll).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(3:15 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to KNT 33 for 7 yards (35-B.Coleman32-P.Day).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 33(2:47 - 3rd) 19-C.Schlee to KNT 35 for 2 yards (90-J.Porter).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 35(2:15 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to BGN 44 for 21 yards (6-I.Johnson-Mack).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(1:57 - 3rd) 19-C.Schlee sacked at BGN 50 for -6 yards (32-P.Day).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - KENTST 50(1:25 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to BGN 40 for 10 yards (32-P.Day).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 40(1:04 - 3rd) 19-C.Schlee to BGN 2 for 38 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 2 - KENTST 2(0:35 - 3rd) 19-C.Schlee to BGN 6 for -4 yards (32-P.Day6-I.Johnson-Mack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 6(0:05 - 3rd) 19-C.Schlee incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Poke.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 6(0:01 - 3rd) 31-B.Bradford to BGN 5 for 1 yard (95-A.Bench).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(14:57 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 36 for 11 yards (53-A.Huntington25-J.Poke).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(14:11 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 40 for 24 yards (53-A.Huntington).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(13:24 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 29 for 11 yards (14-E.Hines32-K.Johns).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(12:40 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 31 for -2 yards (25-J.Poke57-O.Okombi).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - BGREEN 31(12:04 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to KNT 14 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BGREEN 31(12:04 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - BGREEN 31(11:59 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 29 for 2 yards (57-O.Okombi35-B.Coleman).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 10 - BGREEN 29(11:20 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to KNT 6 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - BGREEN 6(10:56 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 6 for no gain (44-S.Spear26-R.Carpenter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 6(10:15 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Kinsey. Penalty on KNT 14-E.Hines Pass interference 4 yards enforced at KNT 6. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - BGREEN 2(10:05 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 1 for 1 yard (53-A.Huntington).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 1(9:34 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 4th) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 4th) 39-N.Needham kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(9:31 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 33 for 8 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(9:09 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 36 for 3 yards (50-B.Spires37-D.Anders).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(8:38 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee to KNT 33 FUMBLES (19-C.Schlee). 19-C.Schlee recovers at the KNT 33. 19-C.Schlee to KNT 37 for 4 yards (56-W.Haire6-I.Johnson-Mack).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 37(8:03 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 44 for 7 yards. Team penalty on KNT Illegal block in the back. Team penalty on KNT Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 35. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 21 - KENTST 25(7:55 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee complete to 84-I.Wooden. 84-I.Wooden to BGN 40 for 35 yards (32-P.Day).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(7:15 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to BGN 27 for 13 yards (22-M.Williamson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(6:40 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee to BGN 20 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 20(6:30 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to BGN 15 for 5 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(6:15 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(16:10 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(16:10 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett kicks 75 yards from KNT 25 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(16:10 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 44 for 19 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(5:29 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 50 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 50(4:55 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 40 for 10 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(4:22 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald sacked at KNT 41 for -1 yard (26-R.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 41(3:50 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to KNT 41 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BGREEN 41(2:55 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - BGREEN 41(2:44 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(2:44 - 4th) 84-I.Wooden to BGN 34 for 25 yards (6-I.Johnson-Mack).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(2:20 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee to BGN 25 for 9 yards (54-A.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 25(1:46 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee incomplete. Intended for 12-R.James.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 25(1:44 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee complete to 84-I.Wooden. 84-I.Wooden runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(1:35 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 31 for 6 yards (53-A.Huntington).
|+69 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 31(0:54 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 4th) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 4th) 93-M.Lawler kicks 42 yards from BGN 35 to KNT 23 fair catch by 25-J.Poke.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(0:39 - 4th) 20-D.Bangura to KNT 22 for -1 yard.
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
+7.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
0
058.5 O/U
-3
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
062 O/U
-14
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041.5 O/U
+8.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
048 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-