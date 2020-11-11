|
|SFLA
|HOU
South Florida, Houston battle to end losing streaks
When South Florida opposes Houston on Saturday, one thing is guaranteed: One team will snap a losing streak.
The host Cougars (2-3, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) enter on a two-game losing streak following losses to two of the top teams in the league, UCF and Cincinnati.
After having its season delayed nearly a month due to postponements caused by COVID-19 cases, Houston hopes it is finally getting into a midseason rhythm that will produce more consistent results.
"2020 is on a whole another level," Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen said. "But you can't use that as an excuse. I mentioned this to the team that 2020 has made people soft. Gave them excuses not to do specific things. It can't happen in football. You can't make excuses in football or else you get beat."
Houston has been a capable team on offense, averaging 28.6 points per game so far this season. Junior quarterback Clayton Tune has completed 61.3 percent of his passes (106 of 173) for 1,397 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
However, the Cougars are allowing 35.4 points a game.
"We're still looking for consistency," Holgorsen said, "but by no means is any of this stuff not fixable."
The frustration of losing has lasted longer for South Florida (1-6, 0-5), which is on a six-game skid following a season-opening win over The Citadel.
In his first year as head coach of South Florida, Jeff Scott has preached laying a foundation and establishing a culture in the locker room.
"I'm seeing progress," Scott said. "It's obviously frustrating for coaches and players, because we want to see the progress on the scoreboard with the wins at the same time you are making progress in the locker room, but that's not always the case.
"Right now, we are making a lot more progress off of the field in our locker room with our team than we maybe are on the scoreboard. I do believe that will come."
The last game was encouraging for South Florida, which nearly upset Memphis on the road before losing 34-33.
As is the case with Houston, South Florida has struggled defensively, giving up 35 points a game.
The Bulls have also struggled to find consistency at quarterback with sophomore Jordan McCloud and graduate transfer Noah Johnson alternating snaps the entire season.
McCloud was named the starter before South Florida's game against Temple in October, but Johnson might have won the job back with his performance against Memphis, when he went 20-for-29 for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
Scott hopes his team can put together a complete performance against Houston.
"Big, fast, strong, explosive and dynamic," Scott said of the Cougars. "I'm just impressed with the personnel we go up against every single week. I know they haven't had the success they've wanted in a few of the games, but if you turn on the tape, their team speed is impressive. It really stands out."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. McCloud
3 QB
180 PaYds, PaTD, 38 RuYds
|
|
C. Tune
3 QB
165 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 120 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|359
|505
|Total Plays
|80
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|319
|Rush Attempts
|41
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|8.6
|Yards Passing
|223
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|18-39
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-21
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-46.6
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|34
|145
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|5-145
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-38
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|136
|RUSH YDS
|319
|
|
|359
|TOTAL YDS
|505
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|14/29
|180
|1
|0
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|4/10
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|13
|86
|0
|31
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|14
|38
|0
|18
|
L. Parker 27 DB
|L. Parker
|7
|23
|1
|7
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
O. Seriki 33 RB
|O. Seriki
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|7
|5
|53
|0
|21
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|4
|3
|29
|1
|16
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|3
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|4
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Brown 7 WR
|S. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Townsel 8 DB
|C. Townsel
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 6 LB
|D. Bellamy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Norris 29 LB
|B. Norris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 17 DT
|B. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Helton 26 LB
|K. Helton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gentry 31 DB
|C. Gentry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 45 DL
|D. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|8
|46.6
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|10
|120
|2
|26
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|8
|75
|0
|26
|
K. Walker 29 RB
|K. Walker
|8
|61
|0
|30
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|8
|49
|0
|26
|
J. Fullbright III 23 RB
|J. Fullbright III
|2
|19
|1
|14
|
D. Beal 46 LS
|D. Beal
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|9
|4
|67
|1
|33
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|3
|45
|1
|28
|
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|5
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|4
|3
|23
|1
|9
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Creamer 88 TE
|S. Creamer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McGowan 84 WR
|C. McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 0 LB
|G. Stuard
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sprewell 21 S
|G. Sprewell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Duke 30 DL
|A. Duke
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Moore 20 LB
|J. Moore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Green 36 CB
|A. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 17 S
|H. Hypolite
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kirven 15 LB
|Z. Kirven
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 39 CB
|S. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
O. Charles-Pierre 99 DL
|O. Charles-Pierre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gooden 26 LB
|E. Gooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 49 DL
|T. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ramsey 51 K
|K. Ramsey
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|4
|42.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|4
|36.3
|72
|1
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 34-M.Car to USF 49 for 26 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(14:30 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to USF 28 for 21 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(14:15 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:04 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 38 for 13 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(13:46 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 41 for 3 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 41(13:23 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to HOU 38 for 21 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(12:58 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 38(12:36 - 1st) 21-B.Battie to HOU 37 for 1 yard (99-O.Charles-Pierre0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 37(12:09 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SFLA 37(12:08 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 37 yards from HOU 37 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(11:57 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 25 for 5 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 25(11:32 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 33 for 8 yards (29-B.Norris22-M.LaPointe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(11:15 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 34 for 1 yard (6-D.Bellamy). Team penalty on USF 12 players 5 yards enforced at HOU 33. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 39(10:59 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 45 for 6 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(10:32 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 71-M.Banes False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 40(10:11 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 46 for 6 yards (29-B.Norris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 46(9:36 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 47 for 1 yard (29-B.Norris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 47(9:07 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 47(9:07 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to USF 37 for 16 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(8:51 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to USF 36 for 1 yard (22-M.LaPointe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 36(8:35 - 1st) 34-M.Car to USF 29 for 7 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 29(8:03 - 1st) 34-M.Car to USF 30 for -1 yard (23-T.Mangum).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - HOU 30(7:20 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(7:15 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to USF 38 for 8 yards (17-H.Hypolite0-G.Stuard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 38(6:49 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 43 for 5 yards (26-E.Gooden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(6:23 - 1st) 21-B.Battie to USF 47 for 4 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 47(6:07 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud scrambles pushed ob at USF 47 for no gain (10-C.Nwankwo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 47(5:30 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 47(5:20 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 53 yards from USF 47 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(5:10 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 37 for 17 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(4:45 - 1st) 8-C.Smith to USF 37 for 26 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(4:15 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to USF 23 for 14 yards (17-B.Green59-A.Mims).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(3:55 - 1st) 8-C.Smith to USF 21 for 2 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 21(3:20 - 1st) 1-B.Smith to USF 26 for -5 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 13 - HOU 26(2:14 - 1st) 3-C.Tune runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 62 yards from HOU 35. 4-O.Dollison to USF 21 for 18 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(2:00 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to USF 38 for 17 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(1:35 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 35 for -3 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 35(1:00 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to USF 37 for 2 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 37(0:34 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SFLA 37(0:29 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 53 yards from USF 37. 8-M.Jones pushed ob at HOU 23 for 13 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(0:16 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HOU 23(0:12 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell. Penalty on USF 9-K.Sails Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 23. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(0:07 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HOU 36 for -2 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 36(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car pushed ob at HOU 38 for 2 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 38(14:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HOU 38(14:26 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 37 yards from HOU 38 to USF 25 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:20 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud to USF 27 for 2 yards (0-G.Stuard92-L.Hall).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(13:47 - 2nd) to USF 20 for -7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 20(13:15 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 23 for 3 yards (30-A.Duke92-L.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SFLA 23(12:37 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 60 yards from USF 23. 8-M.Jones to HOU 44 for 27 yards (39-T.Schneider).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(12:25 - 2nd) 1-B.Smith complete to 3-C.Tune. 3-C.Tune to USF 35 for 21 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(11:50 - 2nd) 34-M.Car pushed ob at USF 25 for 10 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:26 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(11:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to USF 17 for 8 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 17(10:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to USF 13 for 4 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(10:12 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(10:06 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 34 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 34(9:49 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 35 for 1 yard (0-G.Stuard).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(9:28 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie pushed ob at HOU 40 for 25 yards (39-S.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(9:15 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to HOU 38 for 2 yards (10-C.Nwankwo92-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 38(8:36 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 38(8:31 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
|Sack
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 38(8:26 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at HOU 47 for -9 yards (20-J.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(8:21 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to HOU 49 for 2 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 49(8:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to USF 33 for 18 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(7:23 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(7:16 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 20 for -5 yards (31-D.Parish12-D.Anenih).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 20(6:48 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 20(6:44 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SFLA 20(6:36 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 50 yards from USF 20. 8-M.Jones to USF 37 for 33 yards (30-I.Cromarty).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(6:23 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin pushed ob at USF 25 for 12 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:59 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to USF 25 for no gain (23-T.Mangum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(5:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - HOU 25(5:20 - 2nd) Penalty on HOU 71-M.Banes False start 5 yards enforced at USF 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - HOU 30(5:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - HOU 30(5:14 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(5:10 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud to USF 38 for 8 yards (31-D.Parish).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 38(4:42 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 40 for 2 yards (0-G.Stuard95-J.Neal).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(4:31 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 47 for 7 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 47(3:53 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 43 for -4 yards (31-D.Parish).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 43(3:18 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 43(3:12 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 38 yards from USF 43 to HOU 19 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(3:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 22 for 3 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 22(2:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 22(2:26 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 31 for 9 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(1:41 - 2nd) 29-K.Walker to HOU 40 for 9 yards (11-D.Boyles6-D.Bellamy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - HOU 40(1:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Creamer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOU 40(1:13 - 2nd) 29-K.Walker to HOU 40 for no gain (8-C.Townsel).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HOU 40(0:32 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 41 yards from HOU 40. 9-K.Sails to USF 15 for -4 yards (84-C.McGowan).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 30 for 5 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(14:37 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to USF 29 for -1 yard (0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 29(14:12 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 29(14:08 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 43 yards from USF 29. 8-M.Jones runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:51 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 41 for 16 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(13:23 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 45 for 4 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOU 45(12:54 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HOU 45(12:48 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - HOU 45(12:44 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 39 yards from USF 45. 6-D.Williams to HOU 16 for no gain (0-D.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(12:35 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to HOU 19 for 3 yards (23-T.Mangum).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 19(11:54 - 3rd) 29-K.Walker to HOU 28 for 9 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(11:24 - 3rd) 29-K.Walker to HOU 30 for 2 yards (31-C.Gentry45-D.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 30(10:59 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 35 for 5 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 35(10:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 84-C.McGowan.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SFLA 35(10:15 - 3rd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 44 yards from HOU 35 Downed at the USF 21. Penalty on HOU 56-J.Garza Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at USF 21.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(10:06 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to USF 38 for 2 yards (14-R.Nunnery).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 38(9:37 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to HOU 31 for 31 yards (8-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(8:48 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 31(8:42 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to HOU 20 for 11 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(8:10 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 20(8:05 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh to HOU 20 for no gain (0-G.Stuard).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 20(7:32 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh complete to 21-B.Battie. 21-B.Battie to HOU 9 for 11 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - SFLA 9(6:59 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to HOU 7 for 2 yards (30-A.Duke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 7(6:27 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Brown.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 7(6:22 - 3rd) 12-K.Marsh sacked at HOU 15 for -8 yards FUMBLES (12-D.Anenih). 31-D.Parish recovers at the HOU 15. 31-D.Parish runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(6:07 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to USF 50 for 25 yards (23-A.Green).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(5:33 - 3rd) 27-L.Parker to HOU 47 for 3 yards (49-T.Payne30-A.Duke).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 47(5:02 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud to HOU 45 for 2 yards (30-A.Duke).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 45(4:30 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to HOU 28 for 17 yards (23-A.Green).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(3:54 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to HOU 2 for 26 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SFLA 2(3:42 - 3rd) 27-L.Parker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:37 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 35 for 10 yards (9-K.Sails).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(3:03 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 35(3:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 40 for 5 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - HOU 40(2:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 8-C.Smith. 8-C.Smith to USF 49 for 11 yards (11-D.Boyles). Penalty on HOU 2-K.Corbin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 40. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 20 - HOU 25(2:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 37 for 12 yards (0-D.Evans).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 37(1:22 - 3rd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 46 yards from HOU 37 to USF 17 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(1:15 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne to USF 27 for 10 yards (21-G.Sprewell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 27(0:44 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 88-C.Carter. 88-C.Carter to USF 39 for 12 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(0:06 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne to USF 41 for 2 yards (21-G.Sprewell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 41(15:00 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to USF 45 for 4 yards (31-D.Parish21-G.Sprewell).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 45(14:34 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 21-B.Battie. 21-B.Battie to HOU 39 for 16 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(13:54 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to HOU 21 for 18 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 21(13:11 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 38-S.Atkins. 38-S.Atkins to HOU 9 for 12 yards (21-G.Sprewell).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - HOU 9(12:48 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud to HOU 12 for -3 yards (14-R.Nunnery31-D.Parish).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HOU 12(12:11 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 38-S.Atkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - HOU 12(12:06 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - HOU 12(12:00 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Brown. Penalty on HOU 25-D.Small Pass interference 10 yards enforced at HOU 12. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - HOU 2(11:54 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:50 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to HOU 29 for 4 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 29(11:15 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to HOU 34 for 5 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|Int
|
3 & 1 - HOU 34(10:26 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Sanders at HOU 38. 20-B.Sanders runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:22 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to HOU 27 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney29-B.Norris). Team penalty on HOU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at HOU 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 20(9:59 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to HOU 22 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - HOU 22(9:24 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 28 for 6 yards (59-A.Mims).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - HOU 28(8:35 - 4th) Team penalty on HOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HOU 28. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - HOU 23(8:22 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 38 for 15 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(7:42 - 4th) 29-K.Walker to USF 32 for 30 yards (9-K.Sails).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(7:13 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to USF 30 for 2 yards (59-A.Mims8-C.Townsel).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 30(6:24 - 4th) 8-C.Smith pushed ob at USF 6 for 24 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - HOU 6(5:41 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 4th) 51-K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:15 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 32 for 7 yards (30-A.Duke17-H.Hypolite).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 32(4:43 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 33 for 1 yard (92-L.Hall99-O.Charles-Pierre).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 33(4:06 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 37 for 4 yards (92-L.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(3:31 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 38 for 1 yard (21-G.Sprewell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 38(2:55 - 4th) 27-L.Parker to USF 43 for 5 yards (20-J.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 43(2:20 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 38-S.Atkins. 38-S.Atkins to HOU 47 for 10 yards (21-G.Sprewell).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(1:43 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to USF 47 for -6 yards (15-Z.Kirven).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - HOU 47(1:05 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud scrambles runs ob at HOU 48 for 5 yards (15-Z.Kirven). Penalty on HOU 31-D.Parish Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 48.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(0:56 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 33(0:50 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 38-S.Atkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 33(0:44 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - HOU 33(0:41 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
