Penix, Fryfogle, No. 10 Indiana blank Michigan State 24-0
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) For Ty Fryfogle and No. 10 Indiana, each game brings something new to be excited about.
Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards - surpassing career highs he'd set just a week earlier - and the Hoosiers handled Michigan State 24-0 on Saturday. Indiana remained unbeaten, turning what looked like a potential trap game into an easy win.
Now, the Hoosiers can look ahead to a showdown next weekend at No. 3 Ohio State.
''It doesn't matter what everybody says about us,'' said Fryfogle, who had seven catches for 142 yards against Michigan last weekend. ''We're going to keep doing us and keep executing each and every week, getting better every week. That's what's exciting about this team. We're getting better each and every week.''
Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and hit Fryfogle for two touchdown passes.
Penix also threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn't matter much. The Spartans (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten) were just as sloppy - to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter.
Fryfogle did most of his damage in the first two quarters, when all the game's scoring occurred. Michigan State was shut out at home for the first time since a 31-0 loss to Michigan in 1985.
Indiana has won its first four Big Ten games for the first time since 1987, and the Hoosiers beat Michigan State for the Old Brass Spittoon for only the second time in the last 12 meetings.
''We sat down at the beginning of the year with our leadership council, come up with our goals,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''One of the major things that guys wanted was, win our trophy games.''
Since beating rival Michigan on Oct. 31, the Spartans have lost their last two games by a combined 73-7.
Michigan State and Indiana combined for five turnovers in the first 18:15, but only the Hoosiers showed any ability to take advantage. They went 50 yards in seven plays after Lombardi's first interception, taking a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard run by Stevie Scott. Then came a messy sequence of plays for the Spartans that put Indiana in control.
A penalty on the kickoff forced Michigan State to start on its own 14, and on the second play of the drive, Anthony Williams fumbled, giving Indiana the ball at the 16. Penix threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Fryfogle.
Shakur Brown intercepted Penix in the second quarter around the goal line, but Lombardi was picked off on the very next play, setting up an Indiana field goal.
Payton Thorne replaced Lombardi at quarterback and broke free for a 38-yard run on his first play, but that drive stalled.
''It was nice to get in there and get some real action and be able to move the ball around a little bit,'' said Thorne, a redshirt freshman. ''I wish I would have played a little bit better today, obviously, but it was nice to get out there and get some snaps.''
Indiana went up 24-0 when Penix found Fryfogle up the right sideline for a 65-yard TD.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: The Hoosiers didn't have a letdown after a big win over Michigan last weekend. They took advantage of Michigan State's early mistakes and led comfortably for the entire second half.
Michigan State: The Spartans have been hurt by turnovers in all three of their losses, and this was no exception. Lombardi isn't the only one to blame, but it was time for Michigan State to try another option at quarterback. Thorne went 10 of 20 for 110 yards with an interception.
''We thought it was some decision making early in the game,'' Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. ''Payton was the next man up and so we gave him an opportunity. It was as simple as that. We'll look at the film and we'll evaluate it more and see what we need to do moving forward.''
INJURIES
Indiana was without offensive linemen Caleb Jones and Mike Katic, and then Allen's son - linebacker Thomas Allen - was carted off during the game with an undisclosed injury.
''He's going to be all right. He's a tough kid, I love him so much,'' Allen said. ''It could be pretty serious. ... It's hard to stand there and see that.''
HONORED
Michigan State wore helmets with the block ''S'' on them in honor of former coach George Perles, who died earlier this year at age 85.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Indiana came in with its highest ranking since 1969, and this decisive victory should do little to call that into question.
UP NEXT
The Hoosiers travel to play Ohio State next Saturday. The Buckeyes - the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East - had this weekend off after their game against Maryland was canceled.
Michigan State is scheduled to play at Maryland next Saturday, but the Terrapins had an elevated number of COVID-19 cases, which caused the cancellation against Ohio State. It's hard to view anyone's schedule with much certainty at this point.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
T. Fryfogle
3 WR
200 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 11 RECs
|
|
J. Reed
5 WR
63 ReYds, 7 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|9
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|12
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|433
|191
|Total Plays
|77
|51
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|60
|Rush Attempts
|39
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|320
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|25-38
|13-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|6-61
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.7
|6-39.5
|Return Yards
|73
|30
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-55
|2-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|320
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|191
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|25/38
|320
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|23
|84
|1
|13
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|10
|22
|0
|9
|
T. Baldwin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Baldwin Jr.
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|14
|11
|200
|2
|65
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|4
|4
|47
|0
|19
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|6
|3
|35
|0
|24
|
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|4
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hewitt 2 WR
|J. Hewitt
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 34 DL
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 18 DL
|J. King
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/2
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|3
|39.7
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|10/20
|110
|0
|1
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|3/7
|21
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|5
|27
|0
|14
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|8
|25
|0
|38
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|5
|15
|0
|5
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|3
|5
|0
|6
|
A. Williams Jr. 9 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|1
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|2
|-11
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|9
|7
|63
|0
|27
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|2
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Berghorst 44 TE
|A. Berghorst
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. White 7 WR
|R. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|2
|
D. Long 9 S
|D. Long
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 CB
|A. Grose
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 14 CB
|D. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pietrowski 47 DE
|J. Pietrowski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|6
|39.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|22.3
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 33 for 8 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 33(14:32 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 39 for 6 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(14:07 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs ob at IU 50 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(13:42 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to MSU 47 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons93-N.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 47(13:08 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MSU 47 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - IND 47(12:25 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at MSU 18. 29-S.Brown to MSU 35 for 17 yards (86-P.Hendershot).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(12:14 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 40 for 5 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 40(11:48 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 40(11:42 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to IU 46 for 14 yards (1-D.Matthews4-C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(11:11 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to IU 42 for 4 yards (8-J.Miller47-M.McFadden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 42(10:34 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 22-J.Simmons. 22-J.Simmons to IU 38 for 4 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 38(9:57 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to IU 41 FUMBLES. 12-R.Lombardi to IU 41 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 41(9:23 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 36 yards from IU 41 to IU 5 fair catch by 2-J.Hewitt.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 5(9:17 - 1st) Penalty on IU 51-M.Nworah False start 3 yards enforced at IU 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 13 - IND 2(9:17 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 2 for no gain (5-M.Fletcher34-A.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - IND 2(8:37 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 3 for 1 yard (94-D.Mallory5-M.Fletcher).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 12 - IND 3(7:49 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 27 for 24 yards (9-D.Long).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(7:16 - 1st) 6-S.James to IU 29 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 29(6:47 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 36 for 7 yards (9-D.Long).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IND 36(6:19 - 1st) 6-S.James to IU 36 for no gain (93-N.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IND 36(5:40 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 36 yards from IU 36 to MSU 28 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(5:26 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MSU 32 for 18 yards (15-A.Grose).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(4:55 - 1st) 9-M.Penix sacked at MSU 40 for -8 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 18 - IND 40(4:20 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MSU 25 for 15 yards (9-D.Long45-N.Harvey).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 25(3:38 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 18-J.Swinton. 18-J.Swinton to MSU 13 for 12 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(3:06 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 13(3:01 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to MSU 8 for 5 yards (5-M.Fletcher34-A.Simmons).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 8(2:18 - 1st) 8-S.Scott runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 55 yards from IU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 29 for 19 yards (3-T.Mullen). Penalty on MSU 27-C.Haladay Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 29.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(2:11 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 17 for 3 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 17(1:50 - 1st) 9-A.Williams to MSU 16 FUMBLES (34-D.Lewis). 6-J.Head to MSU 16 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(1:23 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 16(1:19 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 55 yards from IU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 22 for 12 yards (22-J.Johnson47-M.McFadden). Penalty on MSU 24-E.Collins Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at MSU 22.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(1:08 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 14 for 3 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 14(0:50 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Simmons.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 14(0:46 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 6 for -8 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MICHST 6(0:10 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 45 yards from MSU 6 Downed at the IU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(15:00 - 2nd) 20-T.Baldwin to MSU 48 for 3 yards (96-J.Panasiuk64-J.Slade).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 48(14:28 - 2nd) 20-T.Baldwin to MSU 38 for 10 yards (21-C.Kline).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(14:01 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to MSU 29 for 9 yards (29-S.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - IND 29(13:29 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MSU 10 for 19 yards (15-A.Grose). Team penalty on IU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 29. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 16 - IND 44(13:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MSU 17 for 27 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(12:41 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MSU 15 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - IND 15(12:03 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at MSU End Zone. 29-S.Brown to MSU 15 for 15 yards (1-W.Philyor).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:45 - 2nd) 6-S.James to MSU 24 for 1 yard (29-S.Brown91-J.Camper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 24(11:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 24(11:05 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to MSU 5 for 19 yards (9-D.Long).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - IND 5(10:47 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - IND 5(10:43 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle. Penalty on IU 3-T.Fryfogle Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 5. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 20 - IND 20(10:38 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MSU 5 for 15 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 5(10:10 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MSU 3 for 2 yards (86-D.Beesley94-D.Mallory).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IND 3(9:26 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 22 for 22 yards (8-J.Miller47-M.McFadden).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(9:16 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne to IU 40 for 38 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(8:42 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 40(8:37 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 40(8:33 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne to IU 42 for -2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - MICHST 42(7:54 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 14-D.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at IU 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MICHST 47(7:43 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 26 yards from IU 47 to IU 21 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 21(7:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 25 for 4 yards (15-A.Grose).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 25(7:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 32 for 7 yards (15-A.Grose).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(6:31 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 36 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 36(5:43 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 35 for -1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
|+65 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 35(5:06 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 36 for 36 yards (44-T.Allen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(4:49 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 45 for 9 yards (8-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 45(4:30 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 45(4:27 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne to IU 48 FUMBLES (2-R.Taylor). 8-J.Nailor to IU 48 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(3:50 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to IU 45 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 45(3:20 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to IU 41 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 41(2:36 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - MICHST 41(2:32 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne sacked at IU 47 for -6 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(2:25 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 49 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons86-D.Beesley).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 49(1:46 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MSU 38 for 13 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(1:17 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to MSU 27 for 11 yards (9-D.Long).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(1:11 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to MSU 23 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IND 23(0:40 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 23(0:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - IND 23(0:32 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 25 for no gain (8-J.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:29 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne scrambles to MSU 30 for 5 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 30(14:00 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 36 for 6 yards (3-T.Mullen23-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(13:34 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 44 for 8 yards (1-D.Matthews). Penalty on MSU 67-J.Duplain Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 36. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 26(13:16 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 25 for -1 yard (6-S.James98-J.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 21 - MICHST 25(12:47 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to MSU 40 for 15 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 40(12:15 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICHST 40(11:55 - 3rd) 99-B.Baringer punts 56 yards from MSU 40 Downed at the IU 4.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 4(11:46 - 3rd) 6-S.James to IU 12 for 8 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 12(11:16 - 3rd) 6-S.James to IU 21 for 9 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 21(10:46 - 3rd) 6-S.James to IU 22 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 22(10:16 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 2-J.Hewitt. 2-J.Hewitt to IU 23 for 1 yard (96-J.Panasiuk).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 23(9:36 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 36 for 13 yards (29-S.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(9:13 - 3rd) 6-S.James to IU 34 for -2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IND 34(8:27 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - IND 34(8:21 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 41 for 7 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 41(7:45 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from IU 41 to the MSU 17 downed by 3-T.Mullen.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 17(7:33 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 20 for 3 yards (46-A.Casey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 20(7:00 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 20(6:53 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne sacked at MSU 7 for -13 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MICHST 7(6:17 - 3rd) 99-B.Baringer punts 21 yards from MSU 7 Downed at the MSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(6:07 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall. Penalty on MSU 3-X.Henderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 28. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(6:02 - 3rd) 6-S.James to MSU 11 for 2 yards (91-J.Camper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 11(5:23 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 11(5:17 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to MSU 5 for 6 yards (29-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - IND 5(4:30 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Barner.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 5(4:25 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 22 for 17 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(3:56 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 43 for 21 yards (6-J.Head).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(3:43 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 43(3:38 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 49 for 6 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 49(3:22 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to IU 48 for 3 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 48(2:53 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne to IU 46 for 2 yards (46-A.Casey94-D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(2:28 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 44-A.Berghorst.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 46(2:22 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to IU 37 for 9 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 37(2:00 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to IU 38 for -1 yard (2-R.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 38(1:19 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to IU 38 for no gain (22-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(1:15 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 40 for 2 yards (47-J.Pietrowski).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 40(0:41 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 43 for 3 yards (21-C.Kline).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 43(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MSU 48 for 9 yards (9-D.Long).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(14:27 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 46 for 2 yards (96-J.Panasiuk14-D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 46(13:46 - 4th) 20-T.Baldwin to MSU 41 for 5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk14-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 41(13:07 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 41(13:03 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from MSU 41 to MSU End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on IU Illegal use of hands 5 yards enforced at MSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 5 - MICHST 25(12:53 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to IU 48 for 27 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(12:27 - 4th) Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri False start 5 yards enforced at IU 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MICHST 47(12:12 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 47 for no gain (23-J.Williams).
|Int
|
2 & 15 - MICHST 47(11:40 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-R.Taylor at IU 38. 2-R.Taylor to MSU 9 for 53 yards (10-P.Thorne).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - IND 9(11:29 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 4 for 5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk21-C.Kline).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 4(10:59 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 3 for 1 yard (3-X.Henderson34-A.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 3(10:23 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 1 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons21-C.Kline).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IND 1(9:48 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bjorson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 16(9:12 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 16(9:05 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 18 for 2 yards (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a8-J.Miller).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 18(8:30 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne sacked at MSU 12 for -6 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MICHST 12(7:50 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 53 yards from MSU 12. 2-R.Taylor to MSU 47 for 18 yards (14-D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(7:34 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 36 for 11 yards (14-D.Williams34-A.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(6:54 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 32 for 4 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 32(6:09 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 27 for 5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk10-M.Dowell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 27(5:22 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 23 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(4:42 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 23 for no gain (34-A.Simmons64-J.Slade).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 23(3:57 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 21 for 2 yards (93-N.Jones21-C.Kline).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 21(3:09 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 15 for 6 yards (21-C.Kline).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - IND 15(2:23 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MSU 12 for 3 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 12(1:44 - 4th) 6-S.James to MSU 10 for 2 yards (5-M.Fletcher).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 10(0:55 - 4th) 9-M.Penix kneels at MSU 12 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 12(0:11 - 4th) 9-M.Penix kneels at MSU 13 for -1 yard.
