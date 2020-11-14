Drive Chart
|
|
|NEVADA
|NMEX
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 0:17
6-B.Carroll complete to 10-T.Hall. 10-T.Hall runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
02:37
pos
0
6
Touchdown 3:29
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
00:08
pos
9
10
Touchdown 4:47
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
82
yds
01:24
pos
19
13
Touchdown 6:56
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
02:23
pos
26
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|392
|352
|Total Plays
|62
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|141
|Rush Attempts
|23
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|340
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|6-37.3
|Return Yards
|33
|39
|Punts - Returns
|3-33
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|340
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|141
|
|
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|10
|5
|172
|3
|61
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|9
|6
|72
|0
|41
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|7
|5
|55
|0
|30
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|5
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|5
|4
|16
|0
|10
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Jernagin 5 WR
|I. Jernagin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DT
|D. Peterson
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Claiborne 33 DB
|J. Claiborne
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 LB
|D. Henley
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. King 25 DB
|A. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powers 23 DE
|J. Powers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bradley 34 LB
|J. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
|Z. Mahannah
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Love 73 DT
|C. Love
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|2/2
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|3
|11.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|17/32
|195
|0
|1
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|1/1
|16
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|17
|90
|1
|17
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|16
|27
|0
|11
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|5
|11
|0
|7
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|2
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|10
|5
|56
|0
|18
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|7
|2
|50
|0
|40
|
A. Erickson 87 WR
|A. Erickson
|4
|2
|49
|0
|42
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
K. Jarvis 85 TE
|K. Jarvis
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Combs 16 S
|T. Combs
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Collier 2 CB
|T. Collier
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DE
|J. Noble
|5-4
|2.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 LB
|K. Miller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peek 3 S
|P. Peek
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 13 S
|N. Bolden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gansallo 99 NT
|B. Gansallo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 41 LB
|D. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Pauni 55 NT
|E. Pauni
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Steinkamp 35 K
|G. Steinkamp
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|6
|37.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|3
|26.0
|34
|0
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 20 for 19 yards (38-C.Swint).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(14:55 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 26 for 6 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 26(14:35 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 26(14:26 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 33 for 7 yards (6-T.Williams45-T.Price).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(14:06 - 1st) 21-C.Alexander to NM 42 for 9 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 42(13:26 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 for 1 yard (4-E.Muhammad6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(13:02 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 for no gain (6-T.Williams15-J.Dedman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 43(12:31 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 46 for 3 yards (15-J.Dedman33-J.Claiborne).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 46(11:59 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to NM 48 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 48(11:22 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 39 yards from NM 48 to NEV 13 fair catch by 81-C.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(11:15 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13(11:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 13(11:03 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NM 46 for 41 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(10:33 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NM 44 for 2 yards (98-J.Noble).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 44(9:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 44(9:49 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 45 for -11 yards (98-J.Noble).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NEVADA 45(9:09 - 1st) 48-M.Freem punts 50 yards from NEV 45 Downed at the NM 5.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 5(8:58 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 8 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams99-D.Peterson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 8(8:26 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 85-K.Jarvis. 85-K.Jarvis to NM 23 for 15 yards (1-B.Robins30-L.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(8:06 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole to NM 30 for 7 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 30(7:29 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 30(7:24 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 34 for 4 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 34(7:04 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 38 for 4 yards (10-L.Touray99-D.Peterson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 38(6:34 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 40 for 2 yards (10-L.Touray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 40(5:58 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 40(5:51 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 40 yards from NM 40. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 22 for 2 yards (36-S.Riley48-T.Sicaeros).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22(5:39 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 28 for 6 yards (99-B.Gansallo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 28(5:04 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 28(4:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on NM 8-D.Martin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 28. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(4:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NM 45 for 12 yards (46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(4:21 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 45(4:13 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NM 39 for 6 yards (98-J.Noble).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 39(3:30 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NM 41 for -2 yards (46-B.Shook).
|Sack
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 41(2:50 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NM 45 for -4 yards (98-J.Noble).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(2:45 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NEV 49 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 49(2:11 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NEV 47 for 2 yards (4-E.Muhammad6-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 47(1:37 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NEV 44 for 3 yards (11-D.Henley38-C.Swint).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(1:07 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NEV 33 for 11 yards (38-C.Swint).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(0:50 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NEV 16 for 17 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(0:17 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll complete to 10-T.Hall. 10-T.Hall runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 1st) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(0:06 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 50 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 50(15:00 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to NM 49 for -1 yard (7-K.Toomer30-L.Hall).
|+40 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 49(14:22 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NEV 11 for 40 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11(13:45 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NEV 6 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 6(13:07 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall sacked at NEV 9 for -3 yards (53-Z.Mahannah98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 9(12:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NEVADA 9(12:14 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 63 yards from NM 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 8 FUMBLES. 3-J.Bell to NEV 11 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 11(12:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 12 for 1 yard (16-T.Combs46-B.Shook).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 12(11:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 26 for 14 yards (16-T.Combs19-D.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(11:02 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 26(10:53 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 28 for 2 yards. Penalty on NEV 56-Z.Welch Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - NMEX 16(10:23 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 17 for 1 yard (9-J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - NMEX 17(9:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NMEX 17(9:33 - 2nd) 48-M.Freem punts 56 yards from NEV 17 Downed at the NM 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(9:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 27(9:17 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to NM 27 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 27(8:39 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall sacked at NM 20 for -7 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - NEVADA 20(8:02 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 29 yards from NM 20 out of bounds at the NM 49.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(7:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NM 42 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 42(7:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NM 32 for 10 yards (2-T.Collier13-N.Bolden).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(6:55 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 33 for -1 yard (11-K.Miller41-D.Hunter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NMEX 33(6:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NM 29 for 4 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 29(5:41 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart. Penalty on NM 2-T.Collier Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 29. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 14(5:29 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 9 for 5 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 9(5:00 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 8 for 1 yard (9-J.Reed).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 8(4:28 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 11 for -3 yards (3-P.Peek).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NMEX 11(3:46 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for 25 yards (18-M.Killam).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(3:33 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Williams at NM 33. 6-T.Williams to NM 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(3:21 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 38-C.Swint Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(3:21 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 32 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley30-L.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 32(3:01 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 34 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 34(2:33 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 34(2:30 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 47 yards from NM 34. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 38 for 19 yards (9-J.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(2:03 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NM 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(2:03 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to NEV 45 for no gain. Penalty on NEV 99-D.Peterson Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at NEV 45.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(1:51 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 30(1:42 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NEV 31 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 31(1:17 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NEVADA 31(1:10 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 21 for 17 yards (36-S.Riley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(0:59 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 21. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 16(0:59 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 14 for -2 yards (30-R.Leutele).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - NEVADA 14(0:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 21 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed98-J.Noble).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 21(0:02 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for 10 yards (30-R.Leutele). Team penalty on NEV Illegal block in the back declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 62 yards from NM 35. 35-T.Taua to NEV 30 for 27 yards (19-D.Sanders99-D.Murphree).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(14:53 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 36 for 6 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 36(14:12 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua complete to 5-I.Jernagin. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 40 for 4 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(14:01 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 44 for 4 yards (41-D.Hunter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 44(12:57 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 49 for 5 yards (9-J.Reed11-K.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 49(12:19 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NM 47 for 4 yards (3-P.Peek16-T.Combs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(11:40 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NM 47 for no gain (16-T.Combs98-J.Noble).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 47(11:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NM 17 for 30 yards (3-P.Peek).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(10:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 17(10:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 17(10:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 17(10:14 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 7 for 5 yards (5-E.Johnson59-P.Montini).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 7(10:04 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to NM 8 for 1 yard (11-D.Henley).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 8(9:43 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 23 for 15 yards (6-T.Williams11-D.Henley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(9:22 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 29 for 6 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 29(8:55 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 31 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 31(8:29 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole to NM 40 for 9 yards (10-L.Touray34-J.Bradley).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(8:06 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 45 for 15 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(7:31 - 3rd) 4-B.Wooden to NEV 43 for 2 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 43(6:54 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NEV 43 for no gain (5-E.Johnson23-J.Powers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 43(6:13 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NEVADA 43(6:06 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 25 yards from NEV 43 to NEV 18 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 18(6:00 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 18 for no gain (46-B.Shook92-O.Darame).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 18(5:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 28 for 10 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(5:12 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 39 for 11 yards (2-T.Collier13-N.Bolden).
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(4:47 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(4:36 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 38 for 13 yards (33-J.Claiborne5-E.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(4:11 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole to NM 44 for 6 yards (33-J.Claiborne11-D.Henley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 44(3:46 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall scrambles to NM 49 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(3:32 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NEV 48 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson99-D.Peterson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 48(2:58 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NEV 41 for 7 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(2:21 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 49 for -8 yards (15-J.Dedman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - NEVADA 49(1:40 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to NEV 50 for -1 yard (45-T.Price).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 19 - NEVADA 50(1:00 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 32 for 18 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|-8 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 32(0:02 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to NEV 40 for -8 yards (10-L.Touray).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 46 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton98-J.Noble).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 46(14:20 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 46(14:15 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 49 for 5 yards (9-J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(13:41 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 49(13:32 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 25-A.Morrow. 25-A.Morrow to NM 50 for -1 yard (2-T.Collier).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - NMEX 50(13:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NM 46 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NMEX 46(12:13 - 4th) 12-C.Strong punts 26 yards from NM 46 Downed at the NM 20.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:04 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 24 for 4 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 24(11:27 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 34 for 10 yards (25-A.King).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(11:07 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 39 for 5 yards (38-C.Swint53-Z.Mahannah).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 39(10:33 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 50 for 11 yards (4-E.Muhammad38-C.Swint).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(10:11 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 49 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall73-C.Love).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 49(9:36 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 49(9:30 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NEVADA 49(9:24 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 42 yards from NM 49. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 18 FUMBLES (15-L.Beaton). 59-P.Montini to NEV 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(9:10 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 24 for 5 yards (8-D.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 24(8:45 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 5 yards (16-T.Combs46-B.Shook).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(8:11 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 38 for 9 yards (11-K.Miller16-T.Combs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 38(7:29 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 41 for 3 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(6:56 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 4th) 18-M.Killam kicks 60 yards from NEV 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 39 for 34 yards (34-J.Bradley).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(6:39 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NEV 19 for 42 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(6:05 - 4th) 10-T.Hall to NEV 15 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams30-L.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 15(5:49 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NEV 14 for 1 yard (6-T.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 14(5:20 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 4 for 10 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - NEVADA 4(5:04 - 4th) 21-C.Alexander to NEV 2 for 2 yards (98-S.Hammond99-D.Peterson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 2(4:35 - 4th) 10-T.Hall to NEV 1 for 1 yard (7-K.Toomer33-J.Claiborne).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1(4:06 - 4th) 34-B.Cole runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 4th) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:02 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for no gain (46-B.Shook). Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - NMEX 15(3:43 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 22 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NMEX 22(3:20 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 56-Z.Welch False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - NMEX 17(3:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 18 - NMEX 17(2:53 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 16 for -1 yard (11-K.Miller46-B.Shook).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NMEX 16(2:47 - 4th) 48-M.Freem punts 41 yards from NEV 16. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 43 for 14 yards (45-T.Price).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(2:34 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NEV 37 for 6 yards (7-K.Toomer33-J.Claiborne).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 37(2:17 - 4th) 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 31 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(2:03 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 31(1:53 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 31(1:47 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NEV 24 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad25-A.King).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 24(1:04 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(1:03 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 21 for -3 yards (11-K.Miller55-E.Pauni).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NMEX 21(0:58 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 8 yards (2-T.Collier).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 29(0:52 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 45 for 16 yards (2-T.Collier).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(0:11 - 4th) 12-C.Strong kneels at NEV 44 for -1 yard.
