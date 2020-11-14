Drive Chart
NEVADA
NMEX

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
R. Doubs 7 WR
172 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 5 RECs
B. Cole 34 RB
90 RuYds, RuTD, 22 ReYds, 3 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 0:17
6-B.Carroll complete to 10-T.Hall. 10-T.Hall runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
02:37
pos
0
6
Point After TD 0:08
35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:14
35-G.Steinkamp 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
44
yds
00:00
pos
0
10
Field Goal 3:46
43-B.Talton 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
23
yds
04:08
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:29
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
00:08
pos
9
10
Point After TD 3:21
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Field Goal 1:10
35-G.Steinkamp 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
-1
yds
00:53
pos
10
13
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:14
43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
53
yds
04:46
pos
13
13
Touchdown 4:47
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
82
yds
01:24
pos
19
13
Point After TD 4:36
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 6:56
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
02:23
pos
26
13
Point After TD 6:47
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
13
Touchdown 4:06
34-B.Cole runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
02:45
pos
27
19
Point After TD 4:02
35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 21
Rushing 4 11
Passing 13 9
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-12 7-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 392 352
Total Plays 62 77
Avg Gain 6.3 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 52 141
Rush Attempts 23 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 3.2
Yards Passing 340 211
Comp. - Att. 25-39 18-33
Yards Per Pass 7.9 5.8
Penalties - Yards 7-65 2-30
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-43.3 6-37.3
Return Yards 33 39
Punts - Returns 3-33 1-14
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-25
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 3-0 01010727
New Mexico 0-2 760720
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 340 PASS YDS 211
52 RUSH YDS 141
392 TOTAL YDS 352
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 336 3 1 158.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 1181 9 0 171.7
C. Strong 24/38 336 3 1
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
T. Taua 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 193 2
T. Taua 15 62 0 16
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 139 1
D. Lee 4 3 0 5
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -77 0
C. Strong 3 -11 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 172 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 465 5
R. Doubs 10 5 172 3 61
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 257 2
C. Turner 9 6 72 0 41
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 79 0
M. Stovall 7 5 55 0 30
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 157 1
J. Lockhart 5 2 16 0 10
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 43 0
T. Taua 5 4 16 0 10
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 45 0
D. Lee 1 1 6 0 6
I. Jernagin 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
I. Jernagin 1 1 4 0 4
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
A. Morrow 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
T. Williams 9-2 0.0 1
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 6-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
L. Hall 6-4 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
D. Peterson 4-4 1.0 0
K. Toomer 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Toomer 4-0 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Touray 4-0 0.0 0
J. Claiborne 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Claiborne 4-3 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
D. Henley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Henley 4-3 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
S. Hammond 3-1 0.5 0
J. Dedman 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Dedman 2-1 0.0 0
C. Swint 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Swint 2-2 0.0 0
T. Price 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Price 1-1 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Grzesiak 1-0 0.0 0
A. King 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. King 1-1 0.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Robins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Powers 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Powers 0-1 0.0 0
J. Bradley 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
Z. Mahannah 0-2 0.5 0
C. Love 73 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Love 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/6 12/12
B. Talton 2/2 34 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Freem 48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
M. Freem 3 49.0 1 56
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 0
C. Strong 1 26.0 0 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
J. Bell 2 13.0 17 0
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
T. Taua 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 6 0
R. Doubs 3 11.0 21 0
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 195 0 1 98.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 39 0 1 54.6
T. Hall 17/32 195 0 1
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 1 0 564.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 1 0 564.4
B. Carroll 1/1 16 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 136 0
B. Cole 17 90 1 17
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
T. Hall 16 27 0 11
N. Jones 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 96 1
N. Jones 5 11 0 7
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Alexander 2 11 0 9
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
E. Logan-Greene 1 6 0 6
B. Wooden 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Wooden 1 2 0 2
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 18 0
B. Carroll 2 -6 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 99 0
E. Logan-Greene 10 5 56 0 18
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 120 2
J. Kress 7 2 50 0 40
A. Erickson 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 99 1
A. Erickson 4 2 49 0 42
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Cole 3 3 22 0 9
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
T. Hall 1 1 16 1 16
K. Jarvis 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
K. Jarvis 1 1 15 0 15
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
B. Carroll 2 2 2 0 2
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
M. Williams 3 1 2 0 2
C. Patterson III 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 1
C. Patterson III 1 0 0 0 0
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Alexander 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed II 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Reed II 7-0 0.0 1
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
B. Shook 5-3 0.0 0
T. Combs 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Combs 5-2 0.0 0
T. Collier 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Collier 5-0 0.0 0
J. Noble 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 2.0
J. Noble 5-4 2.0 0
K. Miller 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Miller 4-1 0.0 0
P. Peek 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Peek 3-0 0.0 0
N. Bolden 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Bolden 2-2 0.0 0
R. Leutele 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Leutele 2-0 0.0 0
L. Beaton 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Beaton 2-0 0.0 0
D. Martin 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
B. Gansallo 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gansallo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hunter 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
E. Pauni 55 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Pauni 0-1 0.0 0
O. Darame 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Darame 0-1 0.0 0
D. Sanders 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Sanders 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Steinkamp 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/6 6/6
G. Steinkamp 2/2 48 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
T. Dyer 6 37.3 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Jones 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 34 0
N. Jones 3 26.0 34 0
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 12 0
C. Alexander 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
E. Logan-Greene 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 NEVADA 13 2:06 6 32 Punt
5:39 NEVADA 22 2:49 8 23 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 NEVADA 11 2:36 6 6 Punt
7:54 NMEX 49 4:08 8 38 FG
3:29 NMEX 33 0:08 1 33 TD
2:18 NEVADA 38 0:00 1 2 INT
1:04 NEVADA 21 1:02 4 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 30 4:46 10 53 FG
6:00 NEVADA 18 1:24 4 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 40 2:47 6 14 Punt
9:10 NEVADA 19 2:23 5 81 TD
4:02 NEVADA 25 1:15 5 -9 Punt
1:03 NEVADA 24 0:52 4 20
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 20 3:38 8 28 Punt
8:58 NMEX 5 3:07 8 35 Punt
2:45 NMEX 45 2:37 6 55 TD
0:06 NMEX 47 0:00 6 44 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:20 NMEX 27 1:18 3 -7 Punt
3:41 NMEX 28 0:08 1 39 INT
3:21 NMEX 25 0:51 4 9 Punt
2:03 NMEX 40 0:53 5 29 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 NMEX 7 4:03 9 50 Punt
4:36 NMEX 25 4:34 9 35 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 NMEX 20 2:40 7 29 Fumble
6:47 NMEX 39 2:45 7 61 TD
2:34 NEVADA 43 1:30 6 19 Downs

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 20 for 19 yards (38-C.Swint).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(14:55 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 26 for 6 yards (7-K.Toomer).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 26
(14:35 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 26
(14:26 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 33 for 7 yards (6-T.Williams45-T.Price).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33
(14:06 - 1st) 21-C.Alexander to NM 42 for 9 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 42
(13:26 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 for 1 yard (4-E.Muhammad6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(13:02 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 for no gain (6-T.Williams15-J.Dedman).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 43
(12:31 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 46 for 3 yards (15-J.Dedman33-J.Claiborne).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 46
(11:59 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to NM 48 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 48
(11:22 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 39 yards from NM 48 to NEV 13 fair catch by 81-C.Ross.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(11:15 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(11:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
+41 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(11:03 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NM 46 for 41 yards (16-T.Combs).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(10:33 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NM 44 for 2 yards (98-J.Noble).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 44
(9:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Sack
3 & 8 - NEVADA 44
(9:49 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 45 for -11 yards (98-J.Noble).
Punt
4 & 19 - NEVADA 45
(9:09 - 1st) 48-M.Freem punts 50 yards from NEV 45 Downed at the NM 5.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 5
(8:58 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 8 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams99-D.Peterson).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 8
(8:26 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 85-K.Jarvis. 85-K.Jarvis to NM 23 for 15 yards (1-B.Robins30-L.Hall).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23
(8:06 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole to NM 30 for 7 yards (98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NMEX 30
(7:29 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 30
(7:24 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 34 for 4 yards (99-D.Peterson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 34
(7:04 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 38 for 4 yards (10-L.Touray99-D.Peterson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 38
(6:34 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 40 for 2 yards (10-L.Touray).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 40
(5:58 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 40
(5:51 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 40 yards from NM 40. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 22 for 2 yards (36-S.Riley48-T.Sicaeros).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Downs (8 plays, 23 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22
(5:39 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 28 for 6 yards (99-B.Gansallo).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 28
(5:04 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Penalty
3 & 4 - NEVADA 28
(4:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on NM 8-D.Martin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 28. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(4:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NM 45 for 12 yards (46-B.Shook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(4:21 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(4:13 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NM 39 for 6 yards (98-J.Noble).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 39
(3:30 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NM 41 for -2 yards (46-B.Shook).
Sack
4 & 6 - NEVADA 41
(2:50 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NM 45 for -4 yards (98-J.Noble).

NMEX
Lobos
 - TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 45
(2:45 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NEV 49 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 49
(2:11 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NEV 47 for 2 yards (4-E.Muhammad6-T.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 47
(1:37 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NEV 44 for 3 yards (11-D.Henley38-C.Swint).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 44
(1:07 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NEV 33 for 11 yards (38-C.Swint).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33
(0:50 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NEV 16 for 17 yards (6-T.Williams).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16
(0:17 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll complete to 10-T.Hall. 10-T.Hall runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:08 - 1st) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - FG (6 plays, 44 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 12 yards from NM 35 to the NM 47 downed by 36-S.Riley.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(0:06 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 50 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 50
(15:00 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to NM 49 for -1 yard (7-K.Toomer30-L.Hall).
+40 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 49
(14:22 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NEV 11 for 40 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11
(13:45 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NEV 6 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall).
Sack
2 & 5 - NEVADA 6
(13:07 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall sacked at NEV 9 for -3 yards (53-Z.Mahannah98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
3 & 8 - NEVADA 9
(12:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NEVADA 9
(12:14 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:09 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 63 yards from NM 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 8 FUMBLES. 3-J.Bell to NEV 11 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 11
(12:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 12 for 1 yard (16-T.Combs46-B.Shook).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 12
(11:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 26 for 14 yards (16-T.Combs19-D.Sanders).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 26
(11:02 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NMEX 26
(10:53 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 28 for 2 yards. Penalty on NEV 56-Z.Welch Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 26. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 20 - NMEX 16
(10:23 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 17 for 1 yard (9-J.Reed).
No Gain
3 & 19 - NMEX 17
(9:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
Punt
4 & 19 - NMEX 17
(9:33 - 2nd) 48-M.Freem punts 56 yards from NEV 17 Downed at the NM 27.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27
(9:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 27
(9:17 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to NM 27 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
Sack
3 & 10 - NEVADA 27
(8:39 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall sacked at NM 20 for -7 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 17 - NEVADA 20
(8:02 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 29 yards from NM 20 out of bounds at the NM 49.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Interception (1 plays, 39 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(7:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NM 42 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 42
(7:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NM 32 for 10 yards (2-T.Collier13-N.Bolden).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(6:55 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 33 for -1 yard (11-K.Miller41-D.Hunter).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 33
(6:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NM 29 for 4 yards (13-N.Bolden).
Penalty
3 & 7 - NMEX 29
(5:41 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart. Penalty on NM 2-T.Collier Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 29. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 14
(5:29 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 9 for 5 yards (13-N.Bolden).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 9
(5:00 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NM 8 for 1 yard (9-J.Reed).
-3 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 8
(4:28 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NM 11 for -3 yards (3-P.Peek).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NMEX 11
(3:46 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (1 plays, 33 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:41 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for 25 yards (18-M.Killam).
Int
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(3:33 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Williams at NM 33. 6-T.Williams to NM 33 for no gain.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33
(3:29 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:21 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Interception (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:21 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(3:21 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 38-C.Swint Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 25. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(3:21 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 32 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley30-L.Hall).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 32
(3:01 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 34 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams11-D.Henley).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 34
(2:33 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 34
(2:30 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 47 yards from NM 34. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 38 for 19 yards (9-J.Reed).

NMEX
Lobos
 - FG (5 plays, 29 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NMEX 38
(2:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Reed at NM 15. 9-J.Reed to NM 40 for 25 yards.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Halftime (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(2:03 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NM 40. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(2:03 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to NEV 45 for no gain. Penalty on NEV 99-D.Peterson Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at NEV 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(1:51 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(1:42 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NEV 31 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 11 - NEVADA 31
(1:17 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - NEVADA 31
(1:10 - 2nd) 35-G.Steinkamp 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 21 for 17 yards (36-S.Riley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(0:59 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 21. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 16
(0:59 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 14 for -2 yards (30-R.Leutele).
+7 YD
2 & 17 - NEVADA 14
(0:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 21 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed98-J.Noble).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(0:02 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for 10 yards (30-R.Leutele). Team penalty on NEV Illegal block in the back declined.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (9 plays, 50 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 62 yards from NM 35. 35-T.Taua to NEV 30 for 27 yards (19-D.Sanders99-D.Murphree).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30
(14:53 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 36 for 6 yards (98-J.Noble).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 36
(14:12 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua complete to 5-I.Jernagin. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 40 for 4 yards (9-J.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(14:01 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 44 for 4 yards (41-D.Hunter).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 44
(12:57 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 49 for 5 yards (9-J.Reed11-K.Miller).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 49
(12:19 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NM 47 for 4 yards (3-P.Peek16-T.Combs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 47
(11:40 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NM 47 for no gain (16-T.Combs98-J.Noble).
+30 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 47
(11:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NM 17 for 30 yards (3-P.Peek).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 17
(10:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 17
(10:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 17
(10:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - NMEX 17
(10:14 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:09 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 7 for 5 yards (5-E.Johnson59-P.Montini).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 7
(10:04 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to NM 8 for 1 yard (11-D.Henley).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 8
(9:43 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 23 for 15 yards (6-T.Williams11-D.Henley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(9:22 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 29 for 6 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 29
(8:55 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 31 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 31
(8:29 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole to NM 40 for 9 yards (10-L.Touray34-J.Bradley).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(8:06 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 45 for 15 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(7:31 - 3rd) 4-B.Wooden to NEV 43 for 2 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 43
(6:54 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NEV 43 for no gain (5-E.Johnson23-J.Powers).
No Gain
3 & 8 - NEVADA 43
(6:13 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
Punt
4 & 8 - NEVADA 43
(6:06 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 25 yards from NEV 43 to NEV 18 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 18
(6:00 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 18 for no gain (46-B.Shook92-O.Darame).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 18
(5:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 28 for 10 yards (9-J.Reed).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28
(5:12 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 39 for 11 yards (2-T.Collier13-N.Bolden).
+61 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(4:47 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:36 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:36 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(4:36 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 38 for 13 yards (33-J.Claiborne5-E.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38
(4:11 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole to NM 44 for 6 yards (33-J.Claiborne11-D.Henley).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 44
(3:46 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall scrambles to NM 49 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(3:32 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NEV 48 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson99-D.Peterson).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 48
(2:58 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NEV 41 for 7 yards (5-E.Johnson).
-8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(2:21 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NEV 49 for -8 yards (15-J.Dedman).
-1 YD
2 & 18 - NEVADA 49
(1:40 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to NEV 50 for -1 yard (45-T.Price).
+18 YD
3 & 19 - NEVADA 50
(1:00 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 32 for 18 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
-8 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 32
(0:02 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to NEV 40 for -8 yards (10-L.Touray).

NMEX
Lobos
 - Fumble (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 46 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton98-J.Noble).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 46
(14:20 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 46
(14:15 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NM 49 for 5 yards (9-J.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(13:41 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 49
(13:32 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 25-A.Morrow. 25-A.Morrow to NM 50 for -1 yard (2-T.Collier).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - NMEX 50
(13:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NM 46 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
Punt
4 & 7 - NMEX 46
(12:13 - 4th) 12-C.Strong punts 26 yards from NM 46 Downed at the NM 20.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (5 plays, 81 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(12:04 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 24 for 4 yards (98-S.Hammond).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 24
(11:27 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 34 for 10 yards (25-A.King).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34
(11:07 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 39 for 5 yards (38-C.Swint53-Z.Mahannah).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 39
(10:33 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 50 for 11 yards (4-E.Muhammad38-C.Swint).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(10:11 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 49 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall73-C.Love).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NEVADA 49
(9:36 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NEVADA 49
(9:30 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 49
(9:24 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 42 yards from NM 49. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 18 FUMBLES (15-L.Beaton). 59-P.Montini to NEV 19 for no gain.

NMEX
Lobos
 - TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 19
(9:10 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 24 for 5 yards (8-D.Martin).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 24
(8:45 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 5 yards (16-T.Combs46-B.Shook).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 29
(8:11 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 38 for 9 yards (11-K.Miller16-T.Combs).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 38
(7:29 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 41 for 3 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+59 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(6:56 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:47 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (5 plays, -9 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:47 - 4th) 18-M.Killam kicks 60 yards from NEV 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 39 for 34 yards (34-J.Bradley).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(6:39 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NEV 19 for 42 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(6:05 - 4th) 10-T.Hall to NEV 15 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams30-L.Hall).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 15
(5:49 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NEV 14 for 1 yard (6-T.Williams).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 14
(5:20 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 4 for 10 yards (99-D.Peterson).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - NEVADA 4
(5:04 - 4th) 21-C.Alexander to NEV 2 for 2 yards (98-S.Hammond99-D.Peterson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(4:35 - 4th) 10-T.Hall to NEV 1 for 1 yard (7-K.Toomer33-J.Claiborne).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(4:06 - 4th) 34-B.Cole runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:02 - 4th) 35-G.Steinkamp extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:02 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:02 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for no gain (46-B.Shook). Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - NMEX 15
(3:43 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 22 for 7 yards.
Penalty
2 & 13 - NMEX 22
(3:20 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 56-Z.Welch False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 22. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - NMEX 17
(3:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
-1 YD
3 & 18 - NMEX 17
(2:53 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 16 for -1 yard (11-K.Miller46-B.Shook).
Punt
4 & 19 - NMEX 16
(2:47 - 4th) 48-M.Freem punts 41 yards from NEV 16. 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 43 for 14 yards (45-T.Price).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(2:34 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NEV 37 for 6 yards (7-K.Toomer33-J.Claiborne).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 37
(2:17 - 4th) 17-E.Logan-Green to NEV 31 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(2:03 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(1:53 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(1:47 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NEV 24 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad25-A.King).
No Gain
4 & 3 - NEVADA 24
(1:04 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.

NMEX
Lobos

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(1:03 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 21 for -3 yards (11-K.Miller55-E.Pauni).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - NMEX 21
(0:58 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 8 yards (2-T.Collier).
+16 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 29
(0:52 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 45 for 16 yards (2-T.Collier).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 45
(0:11 - 4th) 12-C.Strong kneels at NEV 44 for -1 yard.
