|
|
|FAU
|FIU
Posey's 3 TDs, 140 yards rushing leads FAU over FIU 38-19
MIAMI (AP) Javion Posey ran for 140 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Florida Atlantic to a 38-19 victory over Florida International on Friday night.
Posey, a redshirt freshman from Greenville, Alabama, also set the program's single-game yards rushing mark for a quarterback. He had runs of 28 and 36 yards that led to scores, and finished with 117 yards in just the first half.
Posey's 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester and a 5-yarder to Brandon Robinson helped FAU (4-1, 4-1 Conference USA) build a 24-10 halftime lead. He added a 2-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter, and finished 10-of-16 passing for 80 yards.
Malcolm Davidson had a 37-yard touchdown run and James Charles ran for a 32-yard score for the Owls.
D'vonte Price broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run for FIU (0-4, 0-2). Price carried the ball 26 times for a career-best 178 yards. Max Bortenschlager threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather with two minutes remaining.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|461
|348
|Total Plays
|68
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|381
|156
|Rush Attempts
|52
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|80
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|7-47
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|7-45.9
|Return Yards
|10
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|381
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|461
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|10/16
|80
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|18
|140
|1
|36
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|9
|88
|1
|37
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|11
|63
|0
|46
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|7
|58
|1
|32
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|3
|21
|0
|18
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|4
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
T. Chase 8 WR
|T. Chase
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|3
|2
|16
|1
|11
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Joseph 88 WR
|J. Joseph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 20 DB
|R. Mungin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 LB
|A. Ross
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 29 CB
|K. Smith
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 LB
|L. McCarthy
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moss 12 CB
|D. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dempsey III 97 DL
|A. Dempsey III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeal 14 CB
|A. McNeal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 48 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 DB
|D. Toombs II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 96 DL
|L. Jean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|1/1
|43
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|4
|48.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|2
|5.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|11/21
|149
|1
|0
|
S. Norton 3 QB
|S. Norton
|7/12
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|26
|178
|1
|77
|
M. Williams 32 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
S. Norton 3 QB
|S. Norton
|4
|-25
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|9
|7
|116
|1
|67
|
J. Holloman 1 WR
|J. Holloman
|9
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|3
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|7
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
S. Palmer 88 TE
|S. Palmer
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Jefferson 6 WR
|N. Jefferson
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Dames 3 DB
|R. Dames
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 7 DB
|J. Turner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 92 DL
|J. Mercier
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gates 9 LB
|J. Gates
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Whittaker 5 DL
|C. Whittaker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 11 LB
|J. Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 53 LB
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dames 4 DB
|R. Dames
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maeva 58 LB
|T. Maeva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 26 DB
|J. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 97 DL
|K. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 98 DL
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 10 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 0 K
|C. Gabriel
|2/2
|41
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|7
|45.9
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|3
|27.7
|43
|0
|
R. Dames 4 DB
|R. Dames
|2
|21.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|1
|-3.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 27 for 2 yards (99-D.Strickland).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 27(14:36 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to FAU 42 for 15 yards (58-T.Maeva).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 42(14:07 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 44 for 2 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 44(13:44 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to FAU 45 for 1 yard (94-K.Oliver).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 45(13:04 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to FIU 27 for 28 yards (26-J.Anderson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(12:36 - 1st) 83-L.Wester to FIU 9 for 18 yards (0-D.Hall).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 9 - FAU 9(12:16 - 1st) 83-L.Wester to FIU 11 for -2 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 11(11:41 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(11:35 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 27 for 2 yards (48-E.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 27(11:07 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 35 for 8 yards (24-Z.Gilbert35-J.Helm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(10:40 - 1st) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 35(10:32 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 36 FUMBLES (52-J.Joyner). 24-D.Price to FIU 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FIU 36(9:47 - 1st) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FIU 36(9:42 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 53 yards from FIU 36. 83-L.Wester to FAU 15 for 4 yards (18-N.Jaghai).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(9:29 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 16 for 1 yard (11-J.Powell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 16(8:58 - 1st) 11-J.Posey scrambles to FAU 26 for 10 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(8:31 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to FAU 32 for 6 yards (7-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FAU 32(7:56 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to FAU 32 for no gain (90-N.Curtis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FAU 32(7:16 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FAU 32(7:12 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 52 yards from FAU 32 Downed at the FIU 16.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 16(6:59 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 22 for 6 yards (19-C.Brice96-L.Jean).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FIU 22(6:40 - 1st) Penalty on FIU 73-L.Hudson False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 22. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 17(6:33 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 20 for 3 yards (92-M.Southall).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - FIU 20(5:48 - 1st) 3-S.Norton sacked at FIU 12 for -8 yards (29-K.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FIU 12(5:12 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 32 yards from FIU 12 out of bounds at the FIU 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(5:03 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 44 for no gain (53-T.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FAU 44(4:25 - 1st) 11-J.Posey runs 44 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FAU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FIU 44. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - FAU 49(4:17 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FIU 50 for -1 yard (9-J.Gates97-K.Taylor).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 16 - FAU 50(3:28 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to FIU 38 for 12 yards (0-D.Hall26-J.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 4 - FAU 38(2:59 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to FIU 37 for 1 yard (3-R.Dames0-D.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 37(2:52 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 44 for 7 yards (25-C.Lasater13-L.McCarthy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - FIU 44(2:33 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 45 for 1 yard (19-C.Brice).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - FIU 45(2:14 - 1st) 3-S.Norton sacked at FIU 36 for -9 yards (13-L.McCarthy48-E.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FIU 36(1:36 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 37 yards from FIU 36 Downed at the FAU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(1:24 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 31 for 4 yards (90-N.Curtis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FAU 31(0:42 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 31(0:37 - 1st) 11-J.Posey scrambles pushed ob at FAU 44 for 13 yards (3-R.Dames).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(15:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase. Penalty on FIU 26-J.Anderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(14:52 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FIU 38 for 3 yards (3-R.Dames9-J.Gates).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 38(14:33 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FIU 29 for 9 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 29(14:11 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 29(14:03 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FIU 25 for 4 yards (9-J.Gates92-J.Mercier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FAU 25(13:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Wester.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FAU 25(13:23 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35. 21-E.Wilson to FIU 23 for 23 yards (21-D.Howard).
|+77 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 23(13:10 - 2nd) 24-D.Price runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:01 - 2nd) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - FIU(12:53 - 2nd) 21-E.Wilson to FAU 32 for -4 yards (20-R.Mungin). Penalty on FAU 5-A.Ross Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 28(12:53 - 2nd) 21-E.Wilson to FAU 32 for -4 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - FIU 32(12:35 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FAU 29 for 3 yards (49-C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - FIU 29(12:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FAU 24 for 5 yards (30-A.Adams35-J.Helm).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FIU 24(11:17 - 2nd) 0-C.Gabriel 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(11:11 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey pushed ob at FIU 47 for 28 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(10:46 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FIU 40 for 7 yards (9-J.Gates).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - FAU 40(10:22 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FIU 37 for 3 yards (98-J.Woods).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(10:01 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas kicks 58 yards from FAU 35. 4-R.Dames to FIU 25 for 18 yards (51-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:46 - 2nd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 25(9:41 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 6 yards (58-E.Williams29-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 31(9:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 32 for 1 yard (31-D.Toombs97-A.Dempsey).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FIU 32(8:28 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 53 yards from FIU 32. 83-L.Wester to FAU 21 for 6 yards (51-D.Prophete53-T.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 21(8:13 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 27 for 6 yards (94-K.Oliver).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 27(7:47 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 29 for 2 yards (99-D.Strickland).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 29(7:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 21 for -8 yards (5-C.Whittaker9-J.Gates).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FAU 21(6:29 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 51 yards from FAU 21 to FIU 28 fair catch by 2-B.Singleton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 28(6:22 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 3 yards (35-J.Helm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FIU 31(5:53 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for no gain (19-C.Brice).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - FIU 31(5:07 - 2nd) Penalty on FIU 67-O.Nwankwo False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 31. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - FIU 26(4:57 - 2nd) 3-S.Norton sacked at FIU 21 for -5 yards. Penalty on FIU 55-S.McGough Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on FAU 52-J.Joyner Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. (13-L.McCarthy).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - FIU 21(4:44 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 49 yards from FIU 21 to FAU 30 fair catch by 83-L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(4:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 40 for 10 yards (4-R.Dames).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(4:14 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 76-B.Etienne False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - FAU 35(4:02 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 39 for 4 yards (3-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FAU 39(3:33 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davidson.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 11 - FAU 39(3:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey scrambles to FIU 25 for 36 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(3:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FIU 11 for 14 yards (3-R.Dames).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 11(2:37 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FIU 12 for -1 yard (11-J.Powell90-N.Curtis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 12(2:07 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FIU 5 for 7 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 5(1:46 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas kicks 65 yards from FAU 35. 21-E.Wilson to FIU 17 for 17 yards (37-D.Leconte).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(1:35 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 20 for 3 yards (92-M.Southall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 20(1:09 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 25 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert19-C.Brice).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 25(0:49 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 30 for 5 yards (19-C.Brice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(0:36 - 2nd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 30(0:29 - 2nd) 3-S.Norton complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer pushed ob at FIU 39 for 9 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 39(0:23 - 2nd) 3-S.Norton complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 45 for 6 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(0:18 - 2nd) 3-S.Norton sacked at FIU 42 for -3 yards (52-J.Joyner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - FIU 42(0:12 - 2nd) 3-S.Norton complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 46 for 4 yards (29-K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 4-R.Dames to FIU 29 FUMBLES (32-T.Young). 10-D.Jackson to FIU 29 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 29(14:54 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 29(14:50 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 2 yards (32-T.Young92-M.Southall).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - FIU 31(14:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 36 for 5 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FIU 36(13:41 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 55 yards from FIU 36 Downed at the FAU 9.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 9(13:26 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 11 for 2 yards (94-K.Oliver).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 11(13:00 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 12 for 1 yard (99-D.Strickland92-J.Mercier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FAU 12(12:29 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Joseph. Penalty on FAU 77-D.Hayes Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FAU 12(12:21 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 12 to FIU 47 fair catch by 2-B.Singleton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 47(12:13 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 47 for no gain (25-C.Lasater48-E.Anderson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 47(11:33 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather pushed ob at FAU 38 for 15 yards (19-C.Brice).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(11:00 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FAU 35 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross25-C.Lasater).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 35(10:31 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FAU 36 for -1 yard (5-A.Ross).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FIU 36(9:55 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 67-O.Nwankwo False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 36. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - FIU 41(9:47 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FAU 42 for -1 yard (19-C.Brice).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FIU 42(9:08 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 42 yards from FAU 42 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(9:00 - 3rd) 83-L.Wester to FAU 25 for 5 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 25(8:27 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester pushed ob at FAU 30 for 5 yards (7-J.Turner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(7:47 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 29 for -1 yard (90-N.Curtis92-J.Mercier).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 29(7:07 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 4-B.Emmons. 4-B.Emmons to FAU 36 for 7 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 36(6:27 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 10-W.Taggart. 10-W.Taggart to FAU 31 for -5 yards (90-N.Curtis3-R.Dames).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 31(5:46 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 49 yards from FAU 31. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 17 for -3 yards (29-K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(5:35 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to FIU 20 for 3 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 20(5:00 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 36 for 16 yards (14-A.McNeal30-A.Adams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 36(4:27 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 80-K.Mitchell. 80-K.Mitchell pushed ob at FAU 49 for 15 yards (30-A.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 49(3:54 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 49(3:43 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to FAU 42 for 7 yards (32-T.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FIU 42(3:07 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FAU 42 for no gain (30-A.Adams5-A.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - FIU 42(2:27 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 80-K.Mitchell. 80-K.Mitchell to FAU 38 for 4 yards (12-D.Moss).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(1:54 - 3rd) 32-M.Williams to FAU 23 for 15 yards (32-T.Young35-J.Helm).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 23(1:24 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 6-N.Jefferson. 6-N.Jefferson to FAU 17 for 6 yards (32-T.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FIU 17(0:52 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 17(0:46 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FAU 8 for 9 yards (5-A.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - FIU 8(0:14 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to FAU 8 for no gain (35-J.Helm).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 8(15:00 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FAU 4 for 4 yards (32-T.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FIU 4(14:21 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - FIU 4(14:14 - 4th) 0-C.Gabriel 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35. 83-L.Wester runs ob at FAU 32 for 32 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(14:00 - 4th) 11-J.Posey to FAU 37 for 5 yards (97-K.Taylor7-J.Turner).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 37(13:38 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 47 for 10 yards (53-T.Jones).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(13:17 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson pushed ob at FIU 32 for 21 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(12:51 - 4th) 28-J.Charles runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(12:41 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 25(12:37 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 6 yards (52-J.Joyner35-J.Helm).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 31(11:51 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 45 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(11:16 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 49 for 4 yards (97-A.Dempsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FIU 49(10:46 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - FIU 49(10:38 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to FAU 43 for 8 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 43(10:10 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to FAU 27 for 16 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 27(9:57 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FAU 14 for 13 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(9:34 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 14(9:29 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Fairweather.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - FIU 14(9:24 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager sacked at FAU 22 for -8 yards (19-C.Brice).
|No Gain
|
4 & 18 - FIU 22(8:41 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(8:31 - 4th) 11-J.Posey to FAU 31 for 9 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 31(8:03 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 34 for 3 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(7:38 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 41 for 7 yards (94-K.Oliver).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - FAU 41(7:17 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 42 for 1 yard (9-J.Gates10-D.Jackson).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 42(6:40 - 4th) 11-J.Posey to FIU 22 for 36 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(6:08 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to FIU 18 for 4 yards (94-K.Oliver).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 18(5:36 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to FIU 16 for 2 yards (9-J.Gates90-N.Curtis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 16(5:02 - 4th) 11-J.Posey pushed ob at FIU 5 for 11 yards (7-J.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - FAU 5(4:34 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to FIU 2 for 3 yards (3-R.Dames5-C.Whittaker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FAU 2(4:08 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to FIU 2 for no gain (5-C.Whittaker).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 2(3:21 - 4th) to FIU 4 FUMBLES. 4-B.Emmons to FIU 4 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - FAU 4(2:40 - 4th) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin. Team penalty on FIU 12 players 2 yards enforced at FIU 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - FAU 2(2:34 - 4th) 11-J.Posey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35. 21-E.Wilson pushed ob at FIU 43 for 43 yards. Penalty on FIU 44-A.Mathis Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at FIU 43.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 33(2:19 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 33(2:13 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Fairweather.
|+67 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 33(2:06 - 4th) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:55 - 4th) 2-B.Singleton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) kicks 17 yards from FIU 35 out of bounds at the FAU 48. Team penalty on FIU Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at FAU 48.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(1:55 - 4th) 21-K.Dean to FIU 44 for 3 yards (0-D.Hall).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 44(1:14 - 4th) 21-K.Dean to FIU 46 for -2 yards (90-N.Curtis).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 46(0:34 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FIU 34 for 12 yards (3-R.Dames).
-
ECU
7CINCY
10
49
4th 0:48 ESP2
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
041.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
069 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
068 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
046 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ILL
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
-6
Sat 1:00pm BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
2ND
BC
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
049.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
USM
WKY
0
045.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
068 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
052 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
056 O/U
+1.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
049.5 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
6FLA
0
060 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
076 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
FSU
NCST
0
059.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
052.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052 O/U
-14
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX