Boise St blocks 3 kicks for scores, routs Colorado St 52-21
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Avery Williams blocked two punts that were returned for touchdowns in the first half, Boise State had three special teams touchdowns off blocked kicks, and the Broncos routed Colorado State 52-21 on Thursday night.
Williams recovered his own blocked punt for a touchdown 52 seconds into the game. Late in the first half, Williams came off the edge and blocked his second punt, this one picked up by DJ Schramm and returned 20 yards for a TD that made it 42-7.
Williams was the Mountain West special teams player of the year a season ago. He has seven career special teams touchdowns, the first six coming on kickoff or punt returns, including an 88-yard kickoff return fort a TD this season at Air Force.
Kekaula Kaniho also returned a blocked field goal 91 yards for a score late in the first quarter. It was the first time Boise State had multiple blocked kicks returned for touchdowns in a game since moving to the FBS in 1996.
The Broncos (3-1, 3-0 Mountain West) rebounded from last week's 51-17 drubbing by No. 8 BYU, the worst home loss for Boise State since 1996.
Andrew Van Buren scored on a pair of 1-yard TD runs in the first half and Hank Bachmeier added a 5-yard TD pass to Riley Smith. Bachmeier returned after missing the past two games and was 16 of 28 for 202 yards.
All the momentum from Colorado State's victory over Wyoming last week evaporated with its 10th straight loss to the Broncos. Patrick O'Brien was 9-of-20 passing in the first half, including an interception, and was replaced by Todd Centeio.
Colorado State (1-2, 1-2) pulled to 42-21 early in the third quarter after scoring 14 points in 17 seconds. Centeio hit Trey McBride on a 21-yard TD pass. Williams fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and A'Jon Vivens rumbled 17 yards for a score.
But that was as close as the Rams would get. Boise State offensive lineman Nick Crabtree recovered teammate Khalil Shakir's fumble just shy of the goal line and scored late in the third quarter to cap the scoring.
COVID CONCERS
Boise State announced before kickoff that nine players were out due to positive COVID-19 tests, with another five out due to contact tracing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado State: The Rams had plenty of special teams issues but their offense didn't help. Colorado State had just 18 total yards over the first four drives and trailed 14-0 before getting a first down.
Boise State: The Broncos have not lost consecutive games since 2016 and haven't lost two straight at home since 2015.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: Hosts UNLV on Oct. 21.
Boise State: At Hawaii on Oct. 21.
A. Vivens
20 WR
76 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
A. Van Buren
21 RB
28 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 14 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|15
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-15
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|315
|291
|Total Plays
|70
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|89
|Rush Attempts
|41
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|176
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|11-29
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.3
|6-33.7
|Return Yards
|6
|135
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|7-114
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|9/20
|140
|0
|1
|
T. Centeio 7 QB
|T. Centeio
|2/9
|36
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|12
|76
|1
|21
|
C. Hunter 28 RB
|C. Hunter
|7
|31
|0
|21
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
T. Centeio 7 QB
|T. Centeio
|9
|12
|0
|10
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|6
|0
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|8
|5
|109
|0
|38
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|10
|4
|48
|1
|21
|
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Francis 10 DB
|T. Francis
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 9 DB
|L. Stewart
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Moore 35 LB
|A. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 DB
|M. Cameron
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 1 DL
|S. Patchan
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 DB
|R. Ajayi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hickerson-Rooks 15 DL
|B. Hickerson-Rooks
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Polson 36 LB
|P. Polson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Owens 2 DB
|D. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 91 DL
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 55 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 33 DL
|M. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Liss 96 K
|R. Liss
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|8
|43.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|6
|16.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|16/28
|202
|1
|0
|
C. Fennegan 8 QB
|C. Fennegan
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|4
|52
|0
|28
|
D. Smith 37 RB
|D. Smith
|10
|33
|0
|13
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|13
|28
|2
|7
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Crowe 31 LB
|T. Crowe
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|5
|-28
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|6
|6
|103
|0
|33
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|9
|4
|47
|0
|39
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|4
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Griffin 15 WR
|M. Griffin
|4
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ewing 59 DE
|J. Ewing
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whitney 53 DE
|S. Whitney
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dooley 66 OL
|B. Dooley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 46 S
|A. Teubner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cole 24 CB
|D. Cole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Waleed 23 WR
|K. Waleed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|1/1
|38
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|5
|35.8
|1
|43
|
K. Downing 49 P
|K. Downing
|1
|23.0
|0
|23
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3
|20.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|6
|14.0
|33
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 18 for 16 yards (49-D.Herberg45-N.Provenzano).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 18(14:52 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 18(14:47 - 1st) 22-D.Wright to CSU 15 for -3 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - COLOST 15(14:17 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - COLOST 15(14:13 - 1st) punts 0 yards from CSU 15 blocked by 26-A.Williams. 26-A.Williams runs no gain for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 17 for 16 yards (52-D.Schramm). Penalty on CSU 53-C.Plath Holding 8 yards enforced at CSU 17.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 9(14:03 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 11 for 2 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 11(13:39 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 12 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey99-S.Matlock).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 12(13:09 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 13 for 1 yard (2-J.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLOST 13(12:35 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 46 yards from CSU 13. 28-K.Kaniho to CSU 15 FUMBLES (85-T.McBride). 85-T.McBride recovers at the CSU 15. 85-T.McBride to CSU 15 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(12:17 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 15 for no gain (53-S.Whitney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 15(11:47 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 19 for 4 yards (99-S.Matlock).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 19(11:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 19(11:10 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 39 yards from CSU 19. 26-A.Williams to CSU 48 for 10 yards (53-C.Plath5-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(11:00 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 45 for 3 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 45(10:24 - 1st) 6-C.Thomas to CSU 39 for 6 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 39(9:44 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 34 for 5 yards (11-H.Blackburn12-C.Carter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(9:18 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to CSU 22 for 12 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(8:47 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at CSU 18 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron). Penalty on BOISE 77-U.Osuji Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - COLOST 32(8:22 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 20 - COLOST 32(8:17 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren pushed ob at CSU 18 for 14 yards (15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 18(7:53 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 15-M.Griffin. 15-M.Griffin to CSU 11 for 7 yards (4-R.Ajayi10-T.Francis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 11(7:26 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 9 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson12-C.Carter).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 9(6:50 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 10 for -1 yard (26-M.Cameron).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - COLOST 10(6:23 - 1st) Penalty on CSU 94-D.Phillips Offside 5 yards enforced at CSU 10. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 5(6:11 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:06 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:06 - 1st) 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 36 for 11 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(5:48 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 38 for 2 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 38(5:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles runs ob at CSU 38 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 38(4:51 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BOISE 38(4:47 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 36 yards from CSU 38 to the BOISE 26 downed by 26-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(4:37 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 82-S.Cobbs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 27(4:22 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 27(4:16 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 18 for -9 yards (1-S.Patchan).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - COLOST 18(3:50 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas punts 36 yards from BOISE 18 to CSU 46 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(3:33 - 1st) 22-D.Wright to BOISE 45 for 9 yards (21-T.Jones2-J.Walker).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 45(3:05 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright runs ob at BOISE 11 for 34 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(2:42 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to BOISE 8 for 3 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 8(2:12 - 1st) 22-D.Wright to BOISE 10 for -2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BOISE 10(1:34 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 34 for 32 yards (35-J.Dalmas). Team penalty on CSU Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 34.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(1:06 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to CSU 28 for 4 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 28(0:40 - 1st) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 49 for 21 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(0:16 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 49(0:11 - 1st) 28-C.Hunter to BOISE 49 for 2 yards (66-B.Dooley).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 49(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at BOISE 45 for 4 yards (95-D.Obichere44-R.Whimpey).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - BOISE 45(14:20 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to BOISE 39 for 6 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(13:58 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to BOISE 1 for 38 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BOISE 1(13:42 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 15 for 15 yards (10-T.Francis).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 15(13:35 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier to BOISE 9 for -6 yards (55-T.Brown33-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - COLOST 9(13:00 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 16 - COLOST 9(12:55 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at BOISE 28 for 19 yards (10-T.Francis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(12:36 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to BOISE 37 for 9 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 37(12:02 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 35 for 28 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(11:38 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 34 for 1 yard (11-H.Blackburn).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 34(11:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier to CSU 38 for -4 yards (1-S.Patchan12-C.Carter).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 13 - COLOST 38(10:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs ob at CSU 5 for 33 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - COLOST 5(9:55 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 1 for 4 yards (98-E.Hubbard1-S.Patchan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 1(9:17 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 59 yards from BOISE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 16 for 10 yards (52-D.Schramm).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 16(9:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright runs ob at CSU 46 for 30 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(8:36 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 46(8:32 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 47 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - COLOST 47(7:58 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-J.Skinner at BOISE 43. 0-J.Skinner pushed ob at CSU 36 for 21 yards (12-P.O'Brien).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(7:50 - 2nd) 33-T.Crowe to CSU 35 for 1 yard (42-M.Kamara).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 35(7:26 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - BOISE 35(7:20 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 2-K.Shakir False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 35. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - BOISE 40(7:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 21 for 19 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(7:04 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at CSU 14 for 7 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 14(6:41 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren pushed ob at CSU 16 for -2 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 16(6:10 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to CSU 5 for 11 yards (1-S.Patchan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BOISE 5(5:37 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 2 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 2(5:09 - 2nd) 3-R.Smith to CSU 1 for 1 yard (12-C.Carter15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 1(4:27 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 1 for no gain (35-A.Moore33-M.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 1(3:52 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on CSU 36-P.Polson Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 16 FUMBLES. 10-T.Francis to CSU 16 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 16(3:42 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 20 for 4 yards (95-D.Obichere).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 20(3:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 28 for 8 yards (7-E.Noa28-K.Kaniho).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(2:48 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 33 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey28-K.Kaniho).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 33(2:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 29 for -4 yards FUMBLES (55-S.Irwin). 20-A.Vivens to CSU 29 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - COLOST 29(1:34 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLOST 29(1:30 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from CSU 29 blocked by 26-A.Williams. 52-D.Schramm runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:23 - 2nd) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 27 for 2 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 27(1:00 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 35 for 8 yards (0-J.Skinner55-S.Irwin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(0:45 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(0:40 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 50 for 15 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(0:20 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 50(0:13 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 44 for -6 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 63 yards from CSU 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 31 for 29 yards (9-L.Stewart10-T.Francis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 31(14:54 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 38 for 7 yards (11-H.Blackburn15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 38(14:22 - 3rd) Penalty on BOISE 73-N.Crabtree False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 33(13:57 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 33(13:52 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 28 for -5 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - COLOST 28(13:15 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas punts 42 yards from BOISE 28. 22-D.Wright to CSU 36 for 6 yards (28-K.Kaniho42-D.Cantrell).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(13:04 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 36 for no gain (28-K.Kaniho).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 36(12:38 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to BOISE 43 for 21 yards (44-R.Whimpey0-J.Skinner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(12:22 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to BOISE 33 for 10 yards (7-E.Noa28-K.Kaniho).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(11:59 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to BOISE 23 for 10 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(11:37 - 3rd) 28-C.Hunter to BOISE 21 for 2 yards (55-S.Irwin23-K.Waleed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 21(11:14 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 21(11:07 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 3rd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 45 yards from CSU 35 out of bounds at the BOISE 20.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(10:44 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 82-S.Cobbs.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 35(10:39 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 26 for 39 yards (10-T.Francis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(10:09 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 21 for 5 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 21(9:43 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Van Buren.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 21(9:39 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 21 for no gain (26-M.Cameron).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 21(8:57 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 15 for 13 yards (45-N.Provenzano15-M.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(8:46 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 19 for 4 yards (55-S.Irwin95-D.Obichere).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 19(8:22 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio scrambles to CSU 22 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 22(7:58 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 24 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 24(7:18 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 42 yards from CSU 24. 26-A.Williams to CSU 33 for 33 yards (41-R.Stonehouse).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(7:06 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 33(7:01 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 15-M.Griffin. 15-M.Griffin to CSU 28 for 5 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 28(6:21 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at CSU 32 for -4 yards (94-D.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - COLOST 32(5:36 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir. Penalty on CSU 4-R.Ajayi Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 32. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 17(5:28 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to CSU End Zone FUMBLES (10-T.Francis). 73-N.Crabtree runs no gain for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(5:21 - 3rd) Penalty on CSU 85-T.McBride False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 25. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - BOISE 20(5:21 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio sacked at CSU 19 for -1 yard (53-S.Whitney).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - BOISE 19(4:44 - 3rd) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 18 for -1 yard (95-D.Obichere99-S.Matlock).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 17 - BOISE 18(4:13 - 3rd) 28-C.Hunter to CSU 19 for 1 yard (95-D.Obichere).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BOISE 19(3:39 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 46 yards from CSU 19. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 42 for 7 yards (85-T.McBride).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(3:26 - 3rd) 37-D.Smith to BOISE 44 for 2 yards (10-T.Francis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 44(2:50 - 3rd) Penalty on BOISE 73-N.Crabtree False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - COLOST 39(2:34 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - COLOST 39(2:29 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to CSU 49 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 49(1:45 - 3rd) 37-D.Smith to CSU 46 for 3 yards (55-T.Brown). Team penalty on BOISE Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CSU 49. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLOST 46(1:45 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas punts 42 yards from BOISE 46 to CSU 12 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(1:27 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 18 for 6 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 18(1:03 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 21 for 3 yards (25-B.Wickersham55-S.Irwin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 21(0:37 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 21 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 21(15:00 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 34 yards from CSU 21 to the BOISE 45 downed by 5-D.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(14:48 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to BOISE 47 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 47(14:12 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 47(14:05 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to CSU 44 for 9 yards (10-T.Francis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(13:34 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to CSU 39 for 5 yards (12-C.Carter5-D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 39(12:57 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to CSU 35 for 4 yards (94-D.Phillips5-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 35(12:13 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 34 for 1 yard (42-M.Kamara94-D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(11:38 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 34 for no gain (42-M.Kamara1-S.Patchan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 34(11:00 - 4th) Penalty on BOISE 69-G.Curran Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 34.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 25 - COLOST 49(11:00 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 43 for 6 yards (2-D.Owens15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - COLOST 43(11:00 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Van Buren.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - COLOST 43(10:28 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas punts 43 yards from CSU 43 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(10:12 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 40 for 40 yards (26-A.Williams0-J.Skinner). Penalty on CSU 85-T.McBride Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CSU 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - BOISE 15(9:55 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 15 for no gain (25-B.Wickersham).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - BOISE 15(9:19 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 14 for -1 yard (34-A.Teubner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - BOISE 14(8:47 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Polendey.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BOISE 14(8:41 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 47 yards from CSU 14. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 38 for -1 yard (9-L.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(8:29 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to BOISE 43 for 5 yards (11-H.Blackburn5-D.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 43(7:51 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to CSU 44 for 13 yards (9-L.Stewart42-M.Kamara).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(7:13 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to CSU 42 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson42-M.Kamara).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 42(6:31 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to CSU 41 for 1 yard (91-J.Mitchell94-D.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 41(5:41 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Griffin.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 41(5:35 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas punts 16 yards from CSU 41 out of bounds at the CSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(5:24 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 24 for -1 yard (48-B.DeRose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 24(4:57 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 24(4:50 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BOISE 24(4:42 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 56 yards from CSU 24. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 32 for 12 yards (10-T.Francis).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(4:29 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to BOISE 31 for -1 yard (35-A.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 31(3:48 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to BOISE 31 for no gain (35-A.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 31(3:10 - 4th) 8-C.Fennegan incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Griffin.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BOISE 31(3:00 - 4th) 49-K.Downing punts 23 yards from BOISE 31 out of bounds at the CSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(2:50 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 45 for -1 yard (59-J.Ewing).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 45(2:22 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to BOISE 40 for 15 yards (48-B.DeRose24-D.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:02 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(1:54 - 4th) 28-C.Hunter to BOISE 36 for 4 yards (59-J.Ewing66-B.Dooley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 36(1:23 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Polendey.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 36(1:13 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
