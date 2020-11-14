|
|
|ARMY
|TULANE
Pratt leads Tulane while Army self destructs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Michael Pratt threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns, Amare Jones scored a rushing touchdown and Tulane broke open a close game with a 38-12 win over Army on Saturday.
The Green Waves (5-4) built a two-score lead in the first quarter when Pratt threw a 4-yard touchdown to Tyrick James and Jones had a 50-yard scoring run just before the end of the quarter.
Army (6-2) got back in it when Christian Anderson threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Tyrell Robinson, and Andersen's 19-yard touchdown run brought the Black Knights within 14-12 following a blocked point-after attempt and a failed two-point conversion.
Pratt found Jha'Quan Jackson for a 21-yard touchdown pass early in third for a nine-point lead, which triggered the beginning of the end for Army.
On their final five drives of the game, Army threw an interception, turned the balled over on downs on two straight drives, coughed it up on a fumble that led to to a scoring play for Tulane then threw an interception.
Anderson led Army with 77 yards rushing on 17 attempts. The loss ended the Black Knights' four-game win streak.
---
|
|
C. Anderson
4 QB
36 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 77 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
197 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|15
|8
|Passing
|2
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|303
|368
|Total Plays
|70
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|270
|171
|Rush Attempts
|57
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|33
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|5-13
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|5-46.0
|Return Yards
|8
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|33
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|270
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|303
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|4/12
|36
|1
|2
|
T. Riley 38 RB
|T. Riley
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|17
|77
|1
|19
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|10
|60
|0
|17
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|9
|51
|0
|35
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|6
|32
|0
|18
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|7
|24
|0
|9
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|5
|22
|0
|11
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Roberts 14 WR
|M. Roberts
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Walters 11 RB
|B. Walters
|4
|3
|11
|0
|10
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|3
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
I. Alston 86 WR
|I. Alston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhattigan 47 LB
|J. Rhattigan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mabry 18 DB
|C. Mabry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDuffie 3 DB
|J. McDuffie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 45 LB
|S. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Funk 86 DL
|J. Funk
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cameron 85 TE
|C. Cameron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Salyers 1 K
|L. Salyers
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|4
|40.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|3
|15.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|19/27
|197
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|60
|1
|50
|
J. Ibieta 13 QB
|J. Ibieta
|3
|29
|0
|29
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|7
|27
|0
|11
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|5
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|7
|9
|0
|5
|
L. Ammons 30 WR
|L. Ammons
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Coltrin 8 QB
|J. Coltrin
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|9
|6
|85
|0
|26
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|5
|5
|37
|1
|21
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Daniels 14 TE
|C. Daniels
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|2
|12
|1
|8
|
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Toles 23 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 24 LB
|D. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Friloux 95 DL
|A. Friloux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Seiden 91 DE
|N. Seiden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dyson 17 DB
|C. Dyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|5
|46.0
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 28 for 3 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(14:30 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 30 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 30(13:54 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 30(13:50 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 23 yards from ARM 30 out of bounds at the TUL 47.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(13:43 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to ARM 46 FUMBLES (20-M.Broughton). 5-S.Huderson to ARM 46 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 46(13:20 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to ARM 35 for 11 yards (3-J.McDuffie20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(12:37 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(12:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to ARM 36 for -1 yard (2-M.Morrison).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 36(11:57 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to ARM 22 for 14 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(11:38 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to ARM 13 for 9 yards (22-C.Cunningham53-A.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 13(10:56 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to ARM 9 for 4 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - TULANE 9(10:09 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to ARM 3 for 6 yards (53-A.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 3(9:38 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to ARM 4 for -1 yard (22-C.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 4(9:01 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 57 yards from TUL 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 30 for 22 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(8:49 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 30 for no gain (77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 30(8:08 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 30(8:04 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 37 for 7 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARMY 37(7:17 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 43 yards from ARM 37. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 27 for 7 yards (48-K.O'Connor).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(7:06 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 37 for 10 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(6:43 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 46 for 9 yards (3-J.McDuffie).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 46(6:16 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 41 for -5 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 41(5:36 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 41(5:32 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 46 yards from TUL 41. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 19 for 6 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(5:21 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 23 for 4 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 23(4:48 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 41 for 18 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(4:10 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 49 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 49(3:43 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to TUL 47 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(3:10 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to TUL 45 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 45(2:26 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to TUL 43 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 43(1:45 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to TUL 43 for no gain (48-D.Williams).
|-7 YD
|
4 & 6 - ARMY 43(1:03 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to TUL 50 FUMBLES. 21-T.Robinson to TUL 50 for no gain (31-L.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(0:58 - 1st) 11-A.Jones runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(0:47 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 27 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(0:10 - 1st) 5-A.Howard to ARM 29 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 29(15:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 33 for 4 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 33(14:16 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 37 for 4 yards (94-E.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:40 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 37 for no gain (7-P.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to TUL 46 for 17 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(12:25 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to TUL 11 for 35 yards (8-W.Langham24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(11:45 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to TUL 11 for no gain (40-N.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 11(11:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to TUL 10 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 10(10:32 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 21-T.Robinson. 21-T.Robinson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(10:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 14 for 14 yards (5-A.Howard).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 14(10:21 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 13 for -1 yard (95-N.Cockrill). Team penalty on TUL Holding declined.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 13(9:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 14-C.Daniels. 14-C.Daniels to TUL 22 for 9 yards (53-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 22(9:08 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Toles.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 22(9:01 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 37 yards from TUL 22 Downed at the ARM 41.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(8:48 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 50 for 9 yards (9-K.Howard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 50(8:06 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to TUL 48 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(7:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to TUL 44 for 4 yards (91-N.Seiden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 44(6:52 - 2nd) 40-C.Barnard to TUL 40 for 4 yards (48-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 40(6:00 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to TUL 39 for 1 yard (8-W.Langham).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 39(5:31 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to TUL 36 for 3 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(4:58 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to TUL 19 for 17 yards (9-K.Howard94-E.Hicks).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(4:19 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:12 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to TUL 2 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:12 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 30 for 5 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(3:50 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 32 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 32(3:11 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 32(3:06 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 26 yards from TUL 32 Downed at the ARM 42.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(2:56 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 14-M.Roberts False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 42. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARMY 37(2:56 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 35 for -2 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - ARMY 35(2:16 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 86-I.Alston.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - ARMY 35(2:10 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson complete to 11-B.Walters. 11-B.Walters to ARM 45 for 10 yards (37-M.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 45(1:48 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 40 yards from ARM 45 to TUL 15 fair catch by 4-J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(1:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 15(1:36 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 15 for no gain (47-J.Rhattigan).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 15(1:30 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 23 for 8 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 23(1:24 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 63 yards from TUL 23. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 16 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(1:12 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 21 for 5 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARMY 21(0:57 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 32 for 11 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(0:45 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Robinson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 32(0:41 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 35 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody9-K.Howard).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 35(0:36 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 41 for 6 yards (5-C.Sample).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 41(0:30 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 54 yards from ARM 41 Downed at the TUL 5.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 5(0:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt kneels at TUL 4 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 31 for 6 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 31(14:40 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 41 for 10 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(14:25 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 48 for 7 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 48(13:43 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 50 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 50(13:04 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to ARM 48 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan53-A.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(12:34 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones to ARM 40 for 8 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 40(12:11 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to ARM 37 for 3 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(11:35 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to ARM 11 for 26 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(10:56 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to ARM 10 for 1 yard (22-C.Cunningham). Penalty on TUL 70-T.Shafter Holding 10 yards enforced at ARM 11. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 21(10:31 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(10:23 - 3rd) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 27 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(9:47 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 31 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 31(9:13 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 86-I.Alston INTERCEPTED by 31-L.Brooks at TUL 46. 31-L.Brooks to TUL 46 for no gain (86-I.Alston).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(9:05 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 45 for -1 yard (95-N.Cockrill).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 45(8:31 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to ARM 39 for 16 yards (4-J.Moore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(7:58 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Penalty on TUL 70-T.Shafter Holding 10 yards enforced at ARM 39. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 49(7:50 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to ARM 36 for 13 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 36(7:09 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson to ARM 13 for 23 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(6:35 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 13(6:32 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 14-C.Daniels. 14-C.Daniels to ARM 9 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 9(5:47 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Robertson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 9(5:42 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(5:38 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 23 for -2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARMY 23(4:54 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 33 for 10 yards (9-J.Monroe37-M.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 33(4:23 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 43 for 10 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(3:38 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to TUL 43 for 14 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(3:38 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to TUL 36 for 7 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 36(3:38 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to TUL 34 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(2:55 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to TUL 32 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux5-C.Sample).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(2:05 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to TUL 29 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 29(1:47 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to TUL 25 for 4 yards (48-D.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 25(1:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to TUL 22 for 3 yards (48-D.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(0:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to TUL 25 for -3 yards (7-P.Johnson28-M.Moody).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to TUL 16 for 9 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 16(14:26 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to TUL 12 for 4 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(13:48 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to TUL 11 for 1 yard (7-P.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 11(13:26 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to TUL 10 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 10(12:43 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Walters.
|-3 YD
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 10(12:38 - 4th) 38-T.Riley complete to 11-B.Walters. 11-B.Walters to TUL 13 for -3 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(12:26 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 9 for -4 yards (95-N.Cockrill).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - TULANE 9(11:50 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 19 for 10 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 19(11:08 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 28 for 9 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(10:34 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 27 for -1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 27(10:00 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 27(9:52 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 37 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 37(9:29 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 42 for 5 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(9:02 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 43 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 43(8:17 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 45 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan53-A.Smith). Team penalty on TUL Holding declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 45(7:53 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 42 for -3 yards (52-A.West).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 42(7:09 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 58 yards from TUL 42 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(6:55 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 22 for 2 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 22(6:21 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 23 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 23(6:01 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson sacked at ARM 19 for -4 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 11 - ARMY 19(5:22 - 4th) 53-A.Smith to ARM 17 for -2 yards (24-D.Williams7-P.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(5:18 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to ARM 14 for 3 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 14(4:35 - 4th) 4-J.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 10 FUMBLES. 23-J.Toles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 17 for 15 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(4:15 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 22 for 5 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 22(3:43 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 11-B.Walters. 11-B.Walters to ARM 26 for 4 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 26(3:24 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to ARM 38 for 12 yards (37-M.Clark8-W.Langham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(3:13 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 38(3:04 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 45 for 7 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 45(2:43 - 4th) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-W.Langham at TUL 48. 8-W.Langham to TUL 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(2:38 - 4th) 8-J.Coltrin to TUL 49 for 1 yard (86-J.Funk).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 49(2:34 - 4th) 13-J.Ibieta to ARM 48 for 3 yards (45-S.Jones86-J.Funk).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 48(2:27 - 4th) 13-J.Ibieta to ARM 19 for 29 yards (18-C.Mabry).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(1:45 - 4th) 13-J.Ibieta to ARM 22 for -3 yards (45-S.Jones18-C.Mabry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULANE 22(1:01 - 4th) 8-J.Coltrin to ARM 16 for 6 yards (18-C.Mabry86-J.Funk).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 16(0:19 - 4th) 30-L.Ammons to ARM 9 for 7 yards (18-C.Mabry).
