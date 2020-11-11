Drive Chart
|
|
|TOLEDO
|WMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
B. Koback
22 RB
77 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 61 ReYds, 7 RECs
|
|
K. Eleby
5 QB
284 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -2 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 9:24
12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:24
pos
6
0
Touchdown 9:04
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
47
yds
00:09
pos
24
20
Touchdown 9:15
5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
02:32
pos
31
27
Touchdown 0:20
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
51
yds
00:27
pos
38
40
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|24
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|17
|14
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|501
|437
|Total Plays
|85
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|153
|Rush Attempts
|39
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|339
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|30-46
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|11-63
|9-102
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|5-42.4
|Return Yards
|12
|4
|Punts - Returns
|3-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|339
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|501
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|30/46
|339
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|24
|77
|2
|15
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|8
|69
|1
|28
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|3
|34
|1
|33
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|4
|-19
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead 14 WR
|I. Winstead
|4
|3
|89
|0
|55
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|8
|7
|61
|0
|13
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|5
|2
|36
|0
|35
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|6
|4
|33
|1
|12
|
J. Newton 19 WR
|J. Newton
|2
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|5
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|5
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|4
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|4
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Womack 0 CB
|S. Womack
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 24 CB
|J. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simon 23 S
|T. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 99 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 DE
|T. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DE
|N. Givhan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dunn 53 DT
|D. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Davis 29 K
|E. Davis
|1/2
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Flint 49 P
|B. Flint
|2
|40.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|3
|4.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|20/29
|284
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|12
|100
|0
|29
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|9
|34
|0
|11
|
J. Kincaide 7 RB
|J. Kincaide
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|5
|-2
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|9
|7
|130
|1
|47
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|7
|3
|85
|1
|56
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|8
|8
|47
|0
|13
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|2
|21
|1
|12
|
D. Bussell 2 WR
|D. Bussell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DE
|M. Kneeland
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones Jr. 15 CB
|K. Jones Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DT
|K. Aguirre
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DE
|K. Guillory
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Taylor 13 S
|H. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Motz 41 LB
|T. Motz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crawford 14 CB
|C. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|42.4
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|4
|29.0
|38
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DE
|M. Kneeland
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-S.Moore to WMC 25 for no gain (56-T.Taylor).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(14:23 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 22 for -3 yards (96-D.Hood).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - WMICH 22(13:42 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 28 for 6 yards (20-S.Holt).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 28(12:51 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 46 yards from WMC 28. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 25 for -1 yard (2-B.Garner).
|Result
|Play
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(12:42 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to WMC 20 for 55 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(12:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 21 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 21(11:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to WMC 9 for 12 yards (20-C.Moment).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(10:52 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 4 for 5 yards (20-C.Moment55-B.Fiske).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(10:08 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 9 for -5 yards (2-B.Garner23-T.Hayward).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(9:24 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 25 for 25 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(9:12 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to TOL 19 for 56 yards (24-J.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 89-B.Borske False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 19. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - WMICH 24(8:41 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 16 for 8 yards (48-N.Givhan).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 16(8:11 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 5 for 11 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 5(7:53 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 2 for 3 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 2(7:21 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 1 for 1 yard (6-N.Bauer1-T.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 1(6:52 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 1 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 1(6:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(6:12 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29(5:36 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for 13 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(5:11 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 50 for 8 yards (8-R.Holley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 50(4:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters scrambles to WMC 48 for 2 yards (20-C.Moment).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(4:09 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 47 for 1 yard (20-C.Moment).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 47(3:35 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 28-R.Blackmon False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 48(3:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Blackmon.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 48(3:19 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 13-H.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 48. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(3:14 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour pushed ob at WMC 4 for 33 yards. Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Illegal low block 2 yards enforced at WMC 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TOLEDO 2(3:00 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at WMC 40 for 25 yards (15-M.Coleman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(2:47 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 43 for 3 yards (98-D.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 43(2:10 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 43(2:03 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 48 for 9 yards (24-J.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(1:32 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 37 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(1:09 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 33 for 4 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 33(0:31 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 21 for 12 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(0:04 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 3(0:00 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Offside 2 yards enforced at TOL 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 59 yards from WMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 31 for 25 yards (39-N.Mihalic).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(14:53 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to TOL 37 for 6 yards (15-K.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 37(14:19 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles pushed ob at TOL 41 for 4 yards (90-K.Aguirre).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(13:43 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 40 for -1 yard (55-B.Fiske).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 40(13:10 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to WMC 41 for 19 yards (2-B.Garner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(12:53 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to WMC 38 for 3 yards (55-B.Fiske). Penalty on TOL 73-N.Rosi Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 41. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 49(12:31 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to TOL 50 for 1 yard (1-A.Fayad).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - TOLEDO 50(11:55 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to WMC 45 for 5 yards (8-R.Holley23-T.Hayward).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 45(11:17 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 37 for 8 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 37(10:49 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(10:45 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on TOL 99-D.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WMC 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(10:39 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 48(10:34 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 48(10:26 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 50 for -2 yards (91-J.Hines).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WMICH 50(9:41 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 33 yards from TOL 50. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 15 for -2 yards (2-D.Bussell). Penalty on WMC 2-D.Bussell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 15.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(9:30 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to WMC 35 for 35 yards (13-H.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(9:12 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 31 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 31(8:53 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 31(8:48 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 24 for 7 yards (8-R.Holley23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(8:10 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(8:05 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at WMC 29 for -5 yards FUMBLES (1-A.Fayad). 22-B.Koback to WMC 45 for no gain.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 31 - TOLEDO 45(7:39 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 17 for 28 yards (2-B.Garner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 17(6:51 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 31 for 28 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(6:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby scrambles to WMC 31 for no gain (1-T.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 31(6:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 37 for 6 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 37(5:26 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 40 for 3 yards (98-D.Alexander).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 40(4:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 39 for -1 yard (31-D.Bolden91-J.Hines).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(4:42 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox. Penalty on TOL 8-D.Maddox Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at WMC 39. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 44(4:35 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to WMC 29 for 15 yards (2-B.Garner15-K.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(4:18 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon pushed ob at WMC 17 for 12 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(3:45 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon pushed ob at WMC 10 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 10(3:09 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:05 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 41 for 38 yards (20-S.Holt).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(2:56 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 35 for 24 yards (20-S.Holt).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(2:42 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 26 for 9 yards (20-S.Holt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 26(2:42 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 28-S.Tyler Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 26. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - WMICH 41(2:09 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 36 for 5 yards (23-T.Simon).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - WMICH 36(1:59 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby sacked at TOL 43 for -7 yards (92-D.Rogers).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WMICH 43(1:50 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 36 yards from TOL 43 Downed at the TOL 7.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 7(1:40 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 12 for 5 yards (20-C.Moment).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(1:00 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(0:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 17 for 5 yards (94-M.Kneeland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(0:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 23 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward94-M.Kneeland).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 63 yards from WMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 24 for 22 yards (35-J.Moertl).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(14:53 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 30 for 6 yards (20-C.Moment55-B.Fiske).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 30(14:30 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 30(14:25 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 35 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(13:57 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(13:48 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 33 for -2 yards (98-K.Guillory2-B.Garner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 33(13:11 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Kelly.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 33(13:06 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint punts 45 yards from TOL 33 Downed at the WMC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(12:55 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 35 for 13 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(12:26 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for 1 yard (6-N.Bauer98-D.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 36(11:49 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 43 for 7 yards (98-D.Alexander).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 43(11:10 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 40 for -3 yards (20-S.Holt).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 40(10:24 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 51 yards from WMC 40 to TOL 9 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 9(10:17 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 6 for -3 yards (8-R.Holley90-K.Aguirre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 6(9:34 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - TOLEDO 6(9:29 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 12 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 12(9:11 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint punts 35 yards from TOL 12 Downed at the TOL 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 60 yards from WMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 1 for -4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 1(8:54 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 4 for 3 yards (20-C.Moment2-B.Garner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 4(8:26 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 4(8:22 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 11 for 7 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(7:44 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 13 for 2 yards (94-M.Kneeland98-K.Guillory).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 13(7:05 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to TOL 18 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 18(6:21 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to TOL 30 for 12 yards (20-C.Moment4-P.Lupro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(6:03 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Kelly.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(5:58 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 31 for 1 yard (94-M.Kneeland).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 31(5:15 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to TOL 49 for 18 yards (15-K.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(4:32 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to WMC 31 for 20 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(3:58 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 26 for 5 yards (41-T.Motz90-K.Aguirre).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 26(3:11 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 7 for 19 yards (6-A.Thomas15-K.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(2:36 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead INTERCEPTED by 4-P.Lupro at WMC 7. 4-P.Lupro touchback. Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Pass interference 5 yards enforced at WMC 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TOLEDO 2(2:30 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(2:25 - 3rd) Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(2:25 - 3rd) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 50. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint kicks 35 yards from WMC 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:25 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:21 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:15 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:06 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 46 yards from WMC 25. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 44 for 15 yards (6-A.Thomas27-R.Selig).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(1:52 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for -2 yards (23-T.Hayward8-R.Holley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 42(1:19 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 45 for 3 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 8-R.Holley Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TOL 45.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(0:51 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 72-B.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 45(0:37 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to WMC 42 for 3 yards (20-C.Moment).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 42(15:00 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 30 for 12 yards (15-K.Jones2-B.Garner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(14:30 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 22 for 8 yards (4-P.Lupro8-R.Holley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 22(13:47 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 18 for 4 yards (94-M.Kneeland23-T.Hayward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(13:19 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 13 for 5 yards (94-M.Kneeland).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 13(12:32 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 14 for -1 yard (4-P.Lupro).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 14(11:52 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox. Penalty on TOL 73-N.Rosi Holding declined.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 14(11:45 - 4th) 29-E.Davis 31 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 55-B.Fiske. to WMC 18 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(11:38 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge. Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 18. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(11:15 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 43 for 29 yards (0-S.Womack1-T.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(10:55 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 34 for 9 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 34(10:25 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 34(10:15 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 27 for 7 yards (53-D.Dunn).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(9:35 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 16 for 11 yards (24-J.Clark).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(9:15 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 62 yards from WMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 35 for 32 yards (39-N.Mihalic4-P.Lupro).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(8:58 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 49 for 14 yards (2-B.Garner4-P.Lupro).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(8:31 - 4th) 12-E.Peters sacked at TOL 45 for -4 yards. Team penalty on TOL Holding declined. (6-A.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 45(8:16 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to WMC 46 for 9 yards (20-C.Moment14-C.Crawford).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 46(7:54 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to WMC 35 for 11 yards (2-B.Garner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(7:18 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 31 for 4 yards (2-B.Garner55-B.Fiske).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 31(6:37 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 25 for 6 yards (98-K.Guillory23-T.Hayward).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(5:59 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 18 for 7 yards (94-M.Kneeland).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 18(5:13 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 19 for -1 yard (6-A.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 19(4:28 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to WMC 14 for 5 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(3:48 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 89-D.Rosi False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 14. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 19(3:47 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 17 for 2 yards (94-M.Kneeland20-C.Moment).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 17(3:40 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 15 for 2 yards (90-K.Aguirre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 15(3:34 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 15(3:29 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 4 for 11 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(3:00 - 4th) 22-B.Koback runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to WMC 25 fair catch by. Team penalty on TOL Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 25.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(2:54 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler runs ob at WMC 32 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 32(2:35 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby scrambles to WMC 35 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 35(2:15 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 35(2:05 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 44 for 9 yards (0-S.Womack).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(1:55 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 48 for 8 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 48(1:50 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 43 for 5 yards (45-D.Johnson0-S.Womack).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(1:45 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 38 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 38(1:19 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 33 for 5 yards (0-S.Womack).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(1:08 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at TOL 2 for 31 yards (0-S.Womack).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - WMICH 2(1:01 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 2(0:56 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore. Penalty on TOL 20-S.Holt Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at TOL 2. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - WMICH 1(0:53 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on TOL 6-G.Hall Holding 0 yards enforced at TOL 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WMICH 1(0:47 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:45 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(0:44 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 40 for 11 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(0:37 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 27 for 13 yards (0-S.Womack).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(0:31 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 9 for 18 yards (20-S.Holt).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(0:20 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 45 yards from WMC 35. 3-M.Kelly to TOL 36 for 16 yards (27-R.Selig).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(0:15 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 36(0:08 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 36(0:03 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-H.Taylor at WMC 18. 13-H.Taylor to WMC 22 for 4 yards.
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
060.5 O/U
-14.5
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041 O/U
+9
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
053 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
048 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
057 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm
-
2ND
BC
0
050 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
067.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RICE
LATECH
0
049.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
USM
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
058 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
063.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
PITT
GATECH
0
051.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
ARK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
075.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
FSU
NCST
0
059 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN