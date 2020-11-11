Drive Chart
TOLEDO
WMICH

Key Players
B. Koback 22 RB
77 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 61 ReYds, 7 RECs
K. Eleby 5 QB
284 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -2 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:24
12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:24
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:18
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:18
5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:06
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:12
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:00
21-S.Seymour runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
63
yds
03:18
pos
13
7
Point After TD 2:54
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:04
7-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
02:54
pos
14
13
Point After TD 0:00
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 6:51
29-E.Davis 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
53
yds
02:39
pos
17
14
Touchdown 3:09
22-B.Koback runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
44
yds
01:37
pos
23
14
Point After TD 3:05
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:04
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
47
yds
00:09
pos
24
20
Point After TD 8:55
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 2:30
3-M.Kelly runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
94
yds
06:30
pos
30
21
Point After TD 2:25
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:15
5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
02:32
pos
31
27
Point After TD 9:06
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 3:00
22-B.Koback runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
06:12
pos
37
28
Point After TD 2:54
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
28
Touchdown 0:47
5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
69
yds
02:09
pos
38
34
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:45
16-T.Kapps extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
38
34
Touchdown 0:20
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
51
yds
00:27
pos
38
40
Point After TD 0:17
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
41
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 24
Rushing 9 6
Passing 17 14
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 9-16 2-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 501 437
Total Plays 85 57
Avg Gain 5.9 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 162 153
Rush Attempts 39 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.5
Yards Passing 339 284
Comp. - Att. 30-46 20-29
Yards Per Pass 6.5 9.2
Penalties - Yards 11-63 9-102
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 4 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.0 5-42.4
Return Yards 12 4
Punts - Returns 3-12 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 1-0 14107738
W. Michigan 1-0 14072041
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
 339 PASS YDS 284
162 RUSH YDS 153
501 TOTAL YDS 437
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 339 1 1 129.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 214 4 0 159.9
E. Peters 30/46 339 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 77 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 74 0
B. Koback 24 77 2 15
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
M. Kelly 8 69 1 28
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 93 1
S. Seymour 3 34 1 33
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 67 0
E. Peters 4 -19 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Winstead 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
I. Winstead 4 3 89 0 55
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
B. Koback 8 7 61 0 13
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 1
B. Mitchell 5 2 36 0 35
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
D. Maddox 6 4 33 1 12
J. Newton 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
J. Newton 2 2 29 0 18
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 5 4 24 0 9
J. Turner 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
J. Turner 5 2 24 0 19
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Blackmon 4 3 20 0 12
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Kelly 4 2 17 0 12
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Seymour 1 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Holt 5-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
S. Womack 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Womack 5-1 0.0 0
D. Alexander 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Alexander 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Hines 3-1 0.0 0
T. Anderson 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Anderson 3-2 0.0 0
J. Clark 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Clark 3-0 0.0 0
N. Bauer 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Bauer 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Bolden 3-0 0.0 0
T. Simon 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Simon 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Rogers 1-0 1.0 0
N. Givhan 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Givhan 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dunn 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dunn 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hood 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hood 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
E. Davis 1/2 34 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
B. Flint 2 40.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stuart 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 32 0
J. Stuart 4 18.8 32 0
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
M. Kelly 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.0 15 0
R. Blackmon 3 4.0 15 0
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 284 3 0 185.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.0% 262 3 0 274.4
K. Eleby 20/29 284 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 100 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 68 1
S. Tyler 12 100 0 29
L. Jefferson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 70 1
L. Jefferson 9 34 0 11
J. Kincaide 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 42 1
J. Kincaide 1 21 1 21
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Moore 1 0 0 0
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
K. Eleby 5 -2 2 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 130 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 114 2
D. Eskridge 9 7 130 1 47
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
S. Moore 7 3 85 1 56
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
S. Tyler 8 8 47 0 13
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 68 1
J. Hall 4 2 21 1 12
D. Bussell 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Bussell 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Moment 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
C. Moment 10-1 0.0 0
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
T. Hayward 9-5 0.0 0
B. Garner 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
B. Garner 7-3 0.0 0
M. Kneeland 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Kneeland 7-1 0.0 0
R. Holley 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Holley 5-2 0.0 0
A. Thomas 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Thomas 5-0 1.0 0
P. Lupro 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
P. Lupro 5-3 0.0 0
K. Jones Jr. 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Jones Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
K. Aguirre 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Aguirre 2-2 0.0 0
A. Fayad 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Fayad 2-0 1.0 0
K. Guillory 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Guillory 2-1 0.0 0
B. Fiske 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Fiske 1-3 0.0 0
H. Taylor 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
H. Taylor 1-0 0.0 1
T. Motz 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Motz 1-0 0.0 0
C. Crawford 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Crawford 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/8
T. Kapps 0/0 0 5/6 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
N. Mihalic 5 42.4 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 29.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
D. Eskridge 4 29.0 38 0
M. Kneeland 94 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Kneeland 1 0.0 0 0
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Mihalic 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 TOLEDO 25 3:24 6 75 TD
6:12 TOLEDO 25 3:18 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 31 4:11 9 32 Downs
9:30 TOLEDO 30 2:39 7 53 FG
4:42 WMICH 39 1:37 5 39 TD
1:40 TOLEDO 7 1:08 4 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 24 1:54 6 9 Punt
10:17 TOLEDO 9 1:06 3 3 Punt
8:55 TOLEDO 1 6:30 16 129 TD
1:52 TOLEDO 44 1:15 10 42 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:06 TOLEDO 35 6:12 15 65 TD
0:17 TOLEDO 36 0:14 3 -14 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 25 2:09 3 3 Punt
9:18 WMICH 25 3:06 8 75 TD
2:54 WMICH 40 2:54 8 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 WMICH 37 1:04 4 13 Punt
6:44 WMICH 31 1:54 4 8 Downs
3:05 WMICH 41 1:15 5 16 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 WMICH 22 2:31 4 18 Punt
9:04 TOLEDO 47 0:09 1 47 TD
2:25 WMICH 25 0:19 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 WMICH 18 2:32 7 82 TD
2:54 WMICH 30 2:09 13 70 TD
0:44 WMICH 49 0:27 4 51 TD

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 24-S.Moore to WMC 25 for no gain (56-T.Taylor).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25
(14:23 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 22 for -3 yards (96-D.Hood).
+6 YD
3 & 13 - WMICH 22
(13:42 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 28 for 6 yards (20-S.Holt).
Punt
4 & 7 - WMICH 28
(12:51 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 46 yards from WMC 28. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 25 for -1 yard (2-B.Garner).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+55 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(12:42 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to WMC 20 for 55 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(12:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 21 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 21
(11:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to WMC 9 for 12 yards (20-C.Moment).
+5 YD
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(10:52 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 4 for 5 yards (20-C.Moment55-B.Fiske).
-5 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(10:08 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 9 for -5 yards (2-B.Garner23-T.Hayward).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(9:24 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:18 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:18 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 25 for 25 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).
+56 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(9:12 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to TOL 19 for 56 yards (24-J.Clark).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 19
(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 89-B.Borske False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 19. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - WMICH 24
(8:41 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 16 for 8 yards (48-N.Givhan).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 16
(8:11 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 5 for 11 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+3 YD
1 & 5 - WMICH 5
(7:53 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 2 for 3 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 2
(7:21 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 1 for 1 yard (6-N.Bauer1-T.Anderson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WMICH 1
(6:52 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 1 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 1
(6:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:12 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:12 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(6:12 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29
(5:36 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for 13 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42
(5:11 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 50 for 8 yards (8-R.Holley).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 50
(4:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters scrambles to WMC 48 for 2 yards (20-C.Moment).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(4:09 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 47 for 1 yard (20-C.Moment).
Penalty
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 47
(3:35 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 28-R.Blackmon False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 47. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 48
(3:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Blackmon.
Penalty
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 48
(3:19 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 13-H.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 48. No Play.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(3:14 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour pushed ob at WMC 4 for 33 yards. Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Illegal low block 2 yards enforced at WMC 4.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TOLEDO 2
(3:00 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at WMC 40 for 25 yards (15-M.Coleman).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(2:47 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 43 for 3 yards (98-D.Alexander).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WMICH 43
(2:10 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 43
(2:03 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 48 for 9 yards (24-J.Clark).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48
(1:32 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 37 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 37
(1:09 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 33 for 4 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 33
(0:31 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 21 for 12 yards (31-D.Bolden).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(0:04 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 3
(0:00 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Offside 2 yards enforced at TOL 3. No Play.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Downs (9 plays, 32 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 59 yards from WMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 31 for 25 yards (39-N.Mihalic).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(14:53 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to TOL 37 for 6 yards (15-K.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 37
(14:19 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles pushed ob at TOL 41 for 4 yards (90-K.Aguirre).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(13:43 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 40 for -1 yard (55-B.Fiske).
+19 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 40
(13:10 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to WMC 41 for 19 yards (2-B.Garner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(12:53 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to WMC 38 for 3 yards (55-B.Fiske). Penalty on TOL 73-N.Rosi Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 41. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 49
(12:31 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to TOL 50 for 1 yard (1-A.Fayad).
+5 YD
2 & 19 - TOLEDO 50
(11:55 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to WMC 45 for 5 yards (8-R.Holley23-T.Hayward).
+8 YD
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 45
(11:17 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 37 for 8 yards (4-P.Lupro).
No Gain
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 37
(10:49 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 37
(10:45 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on TOL 99-D.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WMC 37. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 48
(10:39 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 48
(10:34 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - WMICH 48
(10:26 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 50 for -2 yards (91-J.Hines).
Punt
4 & 12 - WMICH 50
(9:41 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 33 yards from TOL 50. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 15 for -2 yards (2-D.Bussell). Penalty on WMC 2-D.Bussell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 15.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - FG (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(9:30 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to WMC 35 for 35 yards (13-H.Taylor).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(9:12 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 31 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 31
(8:53 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 31
(8:48 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 24 for 7 yards (8-R.Holley23-T.Hayward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(8:10 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
Sack
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(8:05 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at WMC 29 for -5 yards FUMBLES (1-A.Fayad). 22-B.Koback to WMC 45 for no gain.
+28 YD
3 & 31 - TOLEDO 45
(7:39 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 17 for 28 yards (2-B.Garner).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 17
(6:51 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 31 for 28 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 31
(6:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby scrambles to WMC 31 for no gain (1-T.Anderson).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 31
(6:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 37 for 6 yards (99-D.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 37
(5:26 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 40 for 3 yards (98-D.Alexander).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 40
(4:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 39 for -1 yard (31-D.Bolden91-J.Hines).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(4:42 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox. Penalty on TOL 8-D.Maddox Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at WMC 39. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 44
(4:35 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to WMC 29 for 15 yards (2-B.Garner15-K.Jones).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(4:18 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon pushed ob at WMC 17 for 12 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(3:45 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon pushed ob at WMC 10 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 10
(3:09 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:05 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 41 for 38 yards (20-S.Holt).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(2:56 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 35 for 24 yards (20-S.Holt).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35
(2:42 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 26 for 9 yards (20-S.Holt).
Penalty
2 & 1 - WMICH 26
(2:42 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 28-S.Tyler Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 26. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 16 - WMICH 41
(2:09 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 36 for 5 yards (23-T.Simon).
Sack
3 & 11 - WMICH 36
(1:59 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby sacked at TOL 43 for -7 yards (92-D.Rogers).
Punt
4 & 18 - WMICH 43
(1:50 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 36 yards from TOL 43 Downed at the TOL 7.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Halftime (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 7
(1:40 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 12 for 5 yards (20-C.Moment).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 12
(1:00 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 12
(0:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 17 for 5 yards (94-M.Kneeland).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(0:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 23 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward94-M.Kneeland).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 63 yards from WMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 24 for 22 yards (35-J.Moertl).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(14:53 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 30 for 6 yards (20-C.Moment55-B.Fiske).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 30
(14:30 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 30
(14:25 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 35 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(13:57 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(13:48 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 33 for -2 yards (98-K.Guillory2-B.Garner).
No Gain
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 33
(13:11 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Kelly.
Punt
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 33
(13:06 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint punts 45 yards from TOL 33 Downed at the WMC 22.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22
(12:55 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 35 for 13 yards (31-D.Bolden).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35
(12:26 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for 1 yard (6-N.Bauer98-D.Alexander).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 36
(11:49 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 43 for 7 yards (98-D.Alexander).
-3 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 43
(11:10 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 40 for -3 yards (20-S.Holt).
Punt
4 & 5 - WMICH 40
(10:24 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 51 yards from WMC 40 to TOL 9 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 9
(10:17 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 6 for -3 yards (8-R.Holley90-K.Aguirre).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 6
(9:34 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+6 YD
3 & 13 - TOLEDO 6
(9:29 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 12 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
Punt
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 12
(9:11 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint punts 35 yards from TOL 12 Downed at the TOL 47.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (1 plays, 47 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+47 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47
(9:04 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (16 plays, 129 yards, 6:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:55 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 60 yards from WMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 1 for -4 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 1
(8:54 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 4 for 3 yards (20-C.Moment2-B.Garner).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 4
(8:26 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 4
(8:22 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 11 for 7 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11
(7:44 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 13 for 2 yards (94-M.Kneeland98-K.Guillory).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 13
(7:05 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to TOL 18 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 18
(6:21 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to TOL 30 for 12 yards (20-C.Moment4-P.Lupro).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(6:03 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Kelly.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(5:58 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 31 for 1 yard (94-M.Kneeland).
+18 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 31
(5:15 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to TOL 49 for 18 yards (15-K.Jones).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(4:32 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to WMC 31 for 20 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(3:58 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 26 for 5 yards (41-T.Motz90-K.Aguirre).
+19 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 26
(3:11 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 7 for 19 yards (6-A.Thomas15-K.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(2:36 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead INTERCEPTED by 4-P.Lupro at WMC 7. 4-P.Lupro touchback. Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Pass interference 5 yards enforced at WMC 7. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TOLEDO 2
(2:30 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:25 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(2:25 - 3rd) Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 35. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50
(2:25 - 3rd) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 50. No Play.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:25 - 3rd) 49-B.Flint kicks 35 yards from WMC 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(2:25 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 25
(2:21 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 25
(2:15 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 25
(2:06 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 46 yards from WMC 25. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 44 for 15 yards (6-A.Thomas27-R.Selig).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 42 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(1:52 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for -2 yards (23-T.Hayward8-R.Holley).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 42
(1:19 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 45 for 3 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 8-R.Holley Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TOL 45.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(0:51 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 72-B.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 40. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 45
(0:37 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to WMC 42 for 3 yards (20-C.Moment).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 42
(15:00 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 30 for 12 yards (15-K.Jones2-B.Garner).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(14:30 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 22 for 8 yards (4-P.Lupro8-R.Holley).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 22
(13:47 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 18 for 4 yards (94-M.Kneeland23-T.Hayward).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18
(13:19 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 13 for 5 yards (94-M.Kneeland).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 13
(12:32 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to WMC 14 for -1 yard (4-P.Lupro).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 14
(11:52 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox. Penalty on TOL 73-N.Rosi Holding declined.
No Good
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 14
(11:45 - 4th) 29-E.Davis 31 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 55-B.Fiske. to WMC 18 for no gain.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 18
(11:38 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge. Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 18. No Play.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28
(11:15 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 43 for 29 yards (0-S.Womack1-T.Anderson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43
(10:55 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 34 for 9 yards (45-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WMICH 34
(10:25 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 34
(10:15 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 27 for 7 yards (53-D.Dunn).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(9:35 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 16 for 11 yards (24-J.Clark).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16
(9:15 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:06 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (15 plays, 65 yards, 6:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:06 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 62 yards from WMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 35 for 32 yards (39-N.Mihalic4-P.Lupro).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(8:58 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 49 for 14 yards (2-B.Garner4-P.Lupro).
Sack
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(8:31 - 4th) 12-E.Peters sacked at TOL 45 for -4 yards. Team penalty on TOL Holding declined. (6-A.Thomas).
+9 YD
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 45
(8:16 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to WMC 46 for 9 yards (20-C.Moment14-C.Crawford).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 46
(7:54 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to WMC 35 for 11 yards (2-B.Garner).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(7:18 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 31 for 4 yards (2-B.Garner55-B.Fiske).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 31
(6:37 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 25 for 6 yards (98-K.Guillory23-T.Hayward).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(5:59 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 18 for 7 yards (94-M.Kneeland).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 18
(5:13 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 19 for -1 yard (6-A.Thomas).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 19
(4:28 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to WMC 14 for 5 yards (4-P.Lupro).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14
(3:48 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 89-D.Rosi False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 14. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 19
(3:47 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 17 for 2 yards (94-M.Kneeland20-C.Moment).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 17
(3:40 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to WMC 15 for 2 yards (90-K.Aguirre).
No Gain
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 15
(3:34 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
+11 YD
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 15
(3:29 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to WMC 4 for 11 yards (4-P.Lupro).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(3:00 - 4th) 22-B.Koback runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to WMC 25 fair catch by. Team penalty on TOL Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(2:54 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler runs ob at WMC 32 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 32
(2:35 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby scrambles to WMC 35 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WMICH 35
(2:15 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+9 YD
4 & 5 - WMICH 35
(2:05 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 44 for 9 yards (0-S.Womack).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 44
(1:55 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 48 for 8 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 48
(1:50 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 43 for 5 yards (45-D.Johnson0-S.Womack).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43
(1:45 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 38 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 38
(1:19 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to TOL 33 for 5 yards (0-S.Womack).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33
(1:08 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at TOL 2 for 31 yards (0-S.Womack).
No Gain
1 & 2 - WMICH 2
(1:01 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
Penalty
2 & 2 - WMICH 2
(0:56 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore. Penalty on TOL 20-S.Holt Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at TOL 2. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 1 - WMICH 1
(0:53 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on TOL 6-G.Hall Holding 0 yards enforced at TOL 1. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WMICH 1
(0:47 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(0:45 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is no good.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (4 plays, 51 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:45 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps kicks 14 yards from WMC 35. 39-N.Mihalic to WMC 49 for no gain.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - End of Game (3 plays, -14 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(0:44 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 40 for 11 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(0:37 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 27 for 13 yards (0-S.Womack).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(0:31 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 9 for 18 yards (20-S.Holt).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(0:20 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:17 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

WMICH
Broncos

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:17 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 45 yards from WMC 35. 3-M.Kelly to TOL 36 for 16 yards (27-R.Selig).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 36
(0:15 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 36
(0:08 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
Int
3 & 10 - WMICH 36
(0:03 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-H.Taylor at WMC 18. 13-H.Taylor to WMC 22 for 4 yards.
