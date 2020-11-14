Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSTSM
|GAS
Key Players
|
|
B. McBride
2 QB
155 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
|
|
S. Werts
1 QB
51 PaYds, INT, 120 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
Touchdown 12:59
98-D.Lewis kicks 62 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
6
7
Touchdown 7:20
11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
43
yds
00:07
pos
20
20
Touchdown 6:16
2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:06
pos
27
30
Touchdown 2:58
2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:25
pos
37
40
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|6
|18
|Passing
|10
|1
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|299
|437
|Total Plays
|51
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|386
|Rush Attempts
|19
|65
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|269
|51
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|6-9
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|6
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|3-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|51
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|386
|
|
|299
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|7/13
|155
|2
|0
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|12/18
|114
|1
|2
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|6
|31
|0
|11
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|7
|26
|1
|11
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|2
|7
|0
|13
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|6
|5
|71
|1
|43
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|2
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|6
|4
|47
|0
|15
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|39
|0
|29
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|2
|2
|32
|1
|24
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|4
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|12-3
|0.0
|1
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 S
|Z. Childress
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 13 S
|D. Mask
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 7 LB
|M. Coleman
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 5 S
|K. Anderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 DL
|G. Daniels
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 31 CB
|K. Rodgers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 18 LB
|C. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Obiang 92 DL
|S. Obiang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ray 93 DE
|D. Ray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Galvan-Vazquez 97 DL
|E. Galvan-Vazquez
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 43 K
|S. Keller
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|4
|41.0
|97
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|6/9
|51
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|21
|120
|3
|36
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|14
|103
|0
|32
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|14
|79
|1
|18
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|8
|65
|0
|27
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|5
|15
|0
|6
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Smith 85 WR
|E. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
|E. Kitchen Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 92 DE
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 S
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 15 LB
|Q. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|4/4
|41
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 34 for 34 yards (20-S.Robertson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(14:54 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 45 for 11 yards (47-R.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(14:29 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 45 for no gain (94-C.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAS 45(14:04 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Sturges.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAS 45(13:57 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|-38 YD
|
4 & 10 - GAS 45(13:50 - 1st) to TXST 7 FUMBLES. to TXST 7 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(12:44 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 30 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 30(12:05 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for 3 yards (8-H.Vinson0-J.Morris).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 33(11:38 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin pushed ob at GSO 39 for 6 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(11:19 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 28-D.Carter. 28-D.Carter to GSO 47 for 8 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - GAS 47(10:41 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 47 for no gain (0-J.Morris).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 47(9:56 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 35 for 18 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(9:16 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to TXST 29 for 6 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 29(8:35 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(8:25 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Byrd at TXST 30. 45-R.Byrd to TXST 25 for 5 yards (22-C.Hill). Penalty on TXST 12-J.Banks Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at TXST 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 12(8:18 - 1st) 4-G.Green to TXST 12 for no gain (93-D.Ray33-B.Stringer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 12(6:50 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to TXST 9 for 3 yards (0-J.Morris13-D.Mask).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - GAS 9(6:50 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at TXST 17 for -8 yards (7-M.Coleman).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - GAS 17(6:11 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 28-J.Jeter.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(6:05 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 24 for -1 yard (92-J.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(5:35 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Speights.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(5:28 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 36 for 12 yards (13-D.Canteen47-R.Wade).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(4:56 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 37 for 1 yard (12-A.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 37(4:27 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 39 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd47-R.Wade).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 39(3:43 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-K.Duncan at GSO 29. 27-K.Duncan to GSO 29 for no gain (3-J.Haydel).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(3:32 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 35 for 6 yards (27-L.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 35(3:18 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 45 for 10 yards (5-K.Anderson27-L.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(2:36 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to TXST 49 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 49(1:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to TXST 41 for 8 yards (33-B.Stringer).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 41(1:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to TXST 43 FUMBLES. 7-M.Coleman to TXST 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(1:10 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 46 for 3 yards (5-B.Josue45-R.Byrd).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 46(0:41 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 50 for 4 yards (15-Q.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 50(0:11 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to GSO 49 for 1 yard (27-K.Duncan).
|Int
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 49(15:00 - 2nd) 55-S.Tupou incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-Q.Williams at GSO 34. 15-Q.Williams to GSO 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(14:53 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 30 for 36 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(14:12 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 29 for 1 yard (92-S.Obiang).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 29(13:30 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 27 for 2 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 27(12:49 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 24 for 3 yards (11-Z.Childress5-K.Anderson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - GAS 24(12:15 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:09 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 32 for 7 yards (21-Z.McGee11-T.Bradley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(11:46 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 39 for 7 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(11:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 48 for 9 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 48(10:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to GSO 47 for 5 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(10:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to GSO 39 for 8 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 39(10:03 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt scrambles runs ob at GSO 36 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(9:34 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to GSO 36 for no gain (44-J.Ellis).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(9:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to GSO 25 for 11 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(8:33 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs ob at GSO 16 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 16(8:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to GSO 11 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(7:36 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:13 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 31 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 31(6:37 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 1 yard (7-M.Coleman).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 32(6:01 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 34 for 2 yards (7-M.Coleman33-B.Stringer).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - GAS 34(5:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 29(5:06 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 38 yards from GSO 29 to TXST 33 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(5:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 35 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd15-Q.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 35(4:28 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 35(4:19 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 42 for 7 yards (13-D.Canteen14-D.Baker).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 42(3:43 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 41 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 41(3:38 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at TXST 41 for no gain (8-H.Vinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 41(2:54 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to TXST 38 for 3 yards (33-B.Stringer).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 38(2:17 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright to TXST 32 for 6 yards (7-M.Coleman).
|+28 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 32(1:32 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 4 for 28 yards (0-J.Morris93-D.Ray).
|+28 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 32(1:32 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 4 for 28 yards (0-J.Morris93-D.Ray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - GAS 4(1:32 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 93-D.Ray Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at TXST 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAS 2(1:13 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 28-J.Jeter.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(1:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 32 for 7 yards (12-A.Wilson45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAS 32(0:50 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAS 32(0:46 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAS 32(0:42 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards from TXST 32 to GSO 29 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 31 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 31(14:29 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 34 for 3 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 34(14:45 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 38 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(14:20 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 44 for 6 yards (27-L.Harris95-N.Ezidore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 44(13:53 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 46 for 10 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(13:10 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 85-E.Smith. 85-E.Smith to TXST 40 for 6 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 40(12:40 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to TXST 36 for 4 yards (98-G.Daniels).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(12:09 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 29 for 7 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 29(11:25 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 27 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 27(10:45 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 23 for 4 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(10:00 - 3rd) Penalty on GSO 51-A.Dowdell False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - GAS 28(8:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - GAS 28(8:24 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 20 for 8 yards (0-J.Morris).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - GAS 20(7:42 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at TXST 22 for -2 yards. Team penalty on GSO Holding declined. (97-E.Galvan-Vazquez).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - GAS 22(7:15 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 30 yards from GSO 35 out of bounds at the TXST 35.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(7:09 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 34 for -1 yard (0-R.Johnson94-C.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 34(6:39 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 41 for 7 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+59 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 41(6:16 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 3rd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(6:03 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 48 for 23 yards (31-K.Rodgers0-J.Morris).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(5:23 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 40 for 12 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(5:23 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to TXST 35 for 5 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 35(5:23 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 28 for 7 yards (0-J.Morris18-C.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(4:43 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 24 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 24(4:08 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to TXST 19 for 5 yards (98-G.Daniels).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 19(2:51 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 17 for 2 yards (95-N.Ezidore0-J.Morris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 17(2:10 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 12 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 12(1:35 - 3rd) 4-G.Green to TXST 9 for 3 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 9(0:53 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 10 for -1 yard (33-B.Stringer).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:22 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 53 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 33 for 21 yards (20-S.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(14:16 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Sturges.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(14:11 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 48 for 15 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(13:45 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to GSO 42 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(13:09 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(13:05 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to GSO 36 for 6 yards (0-R.Johnson5-B.Josue).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 36(12:31 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to GSO 32 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis15-Q.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(12:07 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee. Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(11:59 - 4th) 2-B.McBride sacked at GSO 23 for -6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 23(11:16 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 23(11:09 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to GSO 10 for 13 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 10(10:23 - 4th) 43-S.Keller 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 21 for 18 yards (8-H.Vinson14-T.Graham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(10:12 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 28 for 7 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 28(9:38 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 30 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 30(8:55 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to TXST 38 for 32 yards (0-J.Morris11-Z.Childress).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(8:16 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 40 for -2 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - GAS 40(7:31 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - GAS 40(7:25 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood. Penalty on TXST 8-H.Vinson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TXST 40. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:14 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to TXST 11 for 14 yards (11-Z.Childress8-H.Vinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 11(6:33 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to TXST 9 for 2 yards (27-L.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 9(5:53 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 7 for 2 yards (27-L.Harris98-G.Daniels).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 7(5:07 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to TXST 3 for 4 yards (27-L.Harris98-G.Daniels).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - GAS 3(4:19 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 56 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 21 for 12 yards (37-C.Collier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(4:09 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GAS 21(4:03 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee. Penalty on GSO 13-D.Canteen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 21. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(3:57 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs ob at TXST 47 for 11 yards.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(3:30 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to GSO 24 for 29 yards (2-J.Jackson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(2:58 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 4th) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 63 yards from TXST 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 14 for 12 yards (80-C.Speights).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 14(2:45 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche pushed ob at GSO 19 for 5 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 19(2:18 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 20 for 1 yard (91-J.Revels18-C.Taylor).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 20(2:12 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 47 for 27 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(1:32 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 48 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 48(1:27 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to TXST 45 for 3 yards (98-G.Daniels).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 45(1:23 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to TXST 40 for 5 yards (27-L.Harris55-S.Tupou).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(0:41 - 4th) 1-S.Werts kneels at TXST 41 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAS 41(0:18 - 4th) 1-S.Werts kneels at TXST 42 for -1 yard.
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
24
4th 5:30 ESPN
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
4th 5:15 ESP2
-
2ND
BC
45
23
4th 5:56 ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
20
23
4th 7:49 FOX
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
12
4th 12:37 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
31
4th 8:30
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
17
10
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
0
1st 8:06 FS2
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN
-
USM
WKY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
6FLA
0
062 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
073 O/U
-28.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
13WISC
MICH
0
051.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
MISS
0
071.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
FSU
NCST
0
061 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
CAL
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sun 12:00pm FS1
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX