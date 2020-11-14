Drive Chart
Key Players
B. McBride 2 QB
155 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
S. Werts 1 QB
51 PaYds, INT, 120 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:04
1-S.Werts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:42
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:59
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:59
98-D.Lewis kicks 62 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:44
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:35
1-S.Werts runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
04:19
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:25
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Field Goal 6:11
99-A.Raynor 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
3
yds
02:07
pos
7
17
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:15
99-A.Raynor 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
42
yds
02:38
pos
7
20
Touchdown 7:36
22-C.Hill runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:39
pos
13
20
Point After TD 7:30
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 7:20
11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
43
yds
00:07
pos
20
20
Point After TD 7:13
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Touchdown 1:13
1-S.Werts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
39
yds
02:30
pos
21
26
Point After TD 1:08
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 7:15
99-A.Raynor 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
58
yds
07:45
pos
21
30
Touchdown 6:16
2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:06
pos
27
30
Point After TD 6:03
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
30
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:28
12-W.Kennedy runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
63
yds
05:10
pos
28
36
Point After TD 14:22
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
37
Field Goal 10:23
43-S.Keller 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
42
yds
03:59
pos
31
37
Field Goal 4:19
99-A.Raynor 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
61
yds
05:59
pos
31
40
Touchdown 2:58
2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:25
pos
37
40
Point After TD 2:50
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
40
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 20
Rushing 6 18
Passing 10 1
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-9 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 299 437
Total Plays 51 74
Avg Gain 5.9 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 30 386
Rush Attempts 19 65
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 5.9
Yards Passing 269 51
Comp. - Att. 19-32 6-9
Yards Per Pass 8.0 4.9
Penalties - Yards 3-30 4-40
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 1-39.0 1-38.0
Return Yards 6 5
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-6 3-5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas St. 1-8 71471038
Ga. Southern 5-2 171031040
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, GA
 269 PASS YDS 51
30 RUSH YDS 386
299 TOTAL YDS 437
Texas St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. McBride 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 155 2 0 204.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 1125 9 7 113.2
B. McBride 7/13 155 2 0
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 114 1 2 116.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 819 8 4 143.5
T. Vitt 12/18 114 1 2
S. Tupou 55 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
S. Tupou 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Sturges 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 483 5
B. Sturges 6 31 0 11
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 418 3
C. Hill 7 26 1 11
B. McBride 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 35 0
B. McBride 2 7 0 13
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 127 1
T. Vitt 2 2 0 3
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 280 2
J. Jeter 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Barbee 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 393 8
M. Barbee 6 5 71 1 43
J. Banks 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 141 1
J. Banks 2 1 59 1 59
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 146 0
T. Graham Jr. 6 4 47 0 15
D. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 173 0
D. Jackson 2 2 39 0 29
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 245 1
J. Sheread 2 2 32 1 24
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 293 3
J. Haydel 4 3 12 0 7
C. Speights 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 174 1
C. Speights 3 2 9 0 7
B. Sturges 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 101 1
B. Sturges 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Morris 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Morris 12-3 0.0 1
H. Vinson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
H. Vinson 7-1 0.0 0
Z. Childress 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Z. Childress 6-1 0.0 0
L. Harris 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
L. Harris 6-1 0.0 0
D. Mask 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Mask 5-1 0.0 0
M. Coleman 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
M. Coleman 4-0 1.0 0
K. Anderson 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Anderson 3-1 0.0 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 3-1 0.0 0
G. Daniels 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Daniels 3-2 0.0 0
K. Rodgers 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Rodgers 3-0 0.0 0
B. Stringer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Stringer 3-2 0.0 0
J. Revels 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Revels 2-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Taylor 2-2 0.0 0
S. Obiang 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Obiang 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ray 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ray 1-1 0.0 0
E. Galvan-Vazquez 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Galvan-Vazquez 1-0 1.0 0
S. Tupou 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Tupou 1-1 0.0 0
M. Barbee 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Barbee 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
5/6 19/19
S. Keller 1/1 27 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 0 0
S. O'Kelly 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 41.0 97 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 40 0
J. Haydel 4 41.0 97 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 51 0 1 92.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 739 5 5 128.4
S. Werts 6/9 51 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 120 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 474 3
S. Werts 21 120 3 36
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 103 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 214 1
L. Wright 14 103 0 32
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 297 5
W. Kennedy III 14 79 1 18
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 79 0
M. LaRoche 8 65 0 27
G. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 118 1
G. Green 5 15 0 6
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Tomlin 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 133 0
W. Kennedy III 1 1 23 0 23
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Carter Jr. 1 1 8 0 8
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
L. Wright 1 1 6 0 6
E. Smith 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
E. Smith 1 1 6 0 6
K. Hood 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 110 1
K. Hood 2 1 5 0 5
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 192 1
M. Murray 2 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Ellis 4-0 1.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 4-0 0.0 1
R. Johnson III 0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 2-0 0.0 0
Z. McGee 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. McGee 2-0 0.0 0
D. Canteen 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Canteen 2-0 0.0 0
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Kitchen Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 2-3 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Byrd 2-2 0.0 1
A. Wilson 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ellis 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
Q. Williams 1-2 0.0 1
B. Josue 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Josue 1-1 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Baker Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Raynor 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/11 21/21
A. Raynor 4/4 41 4/4 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
A. Beck II 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
W. Kennedy III 1 12.0 12 0
K. Hood 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
K. Hood 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:25 TXSTSM 25 0:00 1 76 INT
6:05 TXSTSM 25 2:22 6 4 INT
1:10 TXSTSM 43 0:59 4 -9 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 TXSTSM 25 4:39 11 75 TD
7:20 GAS 43 0:07 1 43 TD
5:00 TXSTSM 33 1:17 4 8 Downs
1:08 TXSTSM 25 0:26 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:09 TXSTSM 35 1:06 3 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 TXSTSM 33 3:59 10 57 FG
4:15 TXSTSM 21 1:25 5 79 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 TXSTSM 7 0:42 2 7 TD
12:44 GAS 25 4:19 8 75 TD
8:18 TXSTSM 12 2:07 2 3 FG
3:32 GAS 29 2:14 5 28 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 GAS 34 2:38 4 42 FG
7:30 GAS 25 0:00 1 32 INT
7:13 GAS 25 2:07 4 4 Punt
3:38 TXSTSM 41 2:30 6 41 TD
0:35 GAS 29 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 7:45 14 53 FG
6:03 GAS 25 5:10 9 53 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 GAS 21 5:59 10 76 FG
2:50 GAS 14 2:32 8 44 Downs

GAS
Eagles
 - TD (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 34 for 34 yards (20-S.Robertson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34
(14:54 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 45 for 11 yards (47-R.Wade).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(14:29 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 45 for no gain (94-C.Wright).
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 45
(14:04 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Sturges.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 45
(13:57 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
-38 YD
4 & 10 - GAS 45
(13:50 - 1st) to TXST 7 FUMBLES. to TXST 7 for no gain.

GAS
Eagles
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 7 - GAS 7
(13:41 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 1 for 6 yards (8-H.Vinson).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 1
(13:04 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:59 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Interception (1 plays, 76 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:59 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 62 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:44 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

GAS
Eagles
 - FG (2 plays, 3 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:44 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(12:44 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 30 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30
(12:05 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for 3 yards (8-H.Vinson0-J.Morris).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 33
(11:38 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin pushed ob at GSO 39 for 6 yards (11-Z.Childress).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39
(11:19 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 28-D.Carter. 28-D.Carter to GSO 47 for 8 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
No Gain
2 & 2 - GAS 47
(10:41 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 47 for no gain (0-J.Morris).
+18 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 47
(9:56 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 35 for 18 yards (11-Z.Childress).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35
(9:16 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to TXST 29 for 6 yards (55-S.Tupou).
+29 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 29
(8:35 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:25 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Interception (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:25 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(8:25 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Byrd at TXST 30. 45-R.Byrd to TXST 25 for 5 yards (22-C.Hill). Penalty on TXST 12-J.Banks Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at TXST 25.

GAS
Eagles
 - Fumble (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 12
(8:18 - 1st) 4-G.Green to TXST 12 for no gain (93-D.Ray33-B.Stringer).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 12
(6:50 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to TXST 9 for 3 yards (0-J.Morris13-D.Mask).
Sack
3 & 7 - GAS 9
(6:50 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at TXST 17 for -8 yards (7-M.Coleman).
Field Goal
4 & 15 - GAS 17
(6:11 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Interception (4 plays, -9 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 28-J.Jeter.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(6:05 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 24 for -1 yard (92-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24
(5:35 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Speights.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 24
(5:28 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 36 for 12 yards (13-D.Canteen47-R.Wade).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36
(4:56 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 37 for 1 yard (12-A.Wilson).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 37
(4:27 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 39 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd47-R.Wade).
Int
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 39
(3:43 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-K.Duncan at GSO 29. 27-K.Duncan to GSO 29 for no gain (3-J.Haydel).

GAS
Eagles
 - FG (4 plays, 42 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(3:32 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 35 for 6 yards (27-L.Harris).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 35
(3:18 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 45 for 10 yards (5-K.Anderson27-L.Harris).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(2:36 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to TXST 49 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 49
(1:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to TXST 41 for 8 yards (33-B.Stringer).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41
(1:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to TXST 43 FUMBLES. 7-M.Coleman to TXST 43 for no gain.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(1:10 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 46 for 3 yards (5-B.Josue45-R.Byrd).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 46
(0:41 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 50 for 4 yards (15-Q.Williams).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 50
(0:11 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to GSO 49 for 1 yard (27-K.Duncan).
Int
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 55-S.Tupou incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-Q.Williams at GSO 34. 15-Q.Williams to GSO 34 for no gain.

GAS
Eagles
 - Interception (1 plays, 32 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34
(14:53 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 30 for 36 yards (13-D.Mask).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(14:12 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 29 for 1 yard (92-S.Obiang).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 29
(13:30 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 27 for 2 yards (0-J.Morris).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 27
(12:49 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 24 for 3 yards (11-Z.Childress5-K.Anderson).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - GAS 24
(12:15 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - TD (1 plays, 43 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(12:09 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 32 for 7 yards (21-Z.McGee11-T.Bradley).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32
(11:46 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 39 for 7 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(11:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 48 for 9 yards (14-D.Baker).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 48
(10:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to GSO 47 for 5 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(10:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to GSO 39 for 8 yards (21-Z.McGee).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 39
(10:03 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt scrambles runs ob at GSO 36 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36
(9:34 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to GSO 36 for no gain (44-J.Ellis).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 36
(9:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to GSO 25 for 11 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(8:33 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs ob at GSO 16 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 16
(8:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to GSO 11 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11
(7:36 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:30 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

GAS
Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:30 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(7:30 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-J.Morris at GSO 49. 0-J.Morris to GSO 43 for 6 yards.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+43 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(7:20 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:13 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

GAS
Eagles
 - TD (6 plays, 41 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:13 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(7:13 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 31 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 31
(6:37 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 1 yard (7-M.Coleman).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 32
(6:01 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 34 for 2 yards (7-M.Coleman33-B.Stringer).
Penalty
4 & 1 - GAS 34
(5:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 34. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 29
(5:06 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 38 yards from GSO 29 to TXST 33 fair catch by 3-J.Haydel.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(5:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 35 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd15-Q.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 35
(4:28 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 35
(4:19 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 42 for 7 yards (13-D.Canteen14-D.Baker).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 42
(3:43 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 41 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).

GAS
Eagles
 - Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 41
(3:38 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at TXST 41 for no gain (8-H.Vinson).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 41
(2:54 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to TXST 38 for 3 yards (33-B.Stringer).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 38
(2:17 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright to TXST 32 for 6 yards (7-M.Coleman).
+28 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 32
(1:32 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 4 for 28 yards (0-J.Morris93-D.Ray).
+28 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 32
(1:32 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 4 for 28 yards (0-J.Morris93-D.Ray).
Penalty
1 & 4 - GAS 4
(1:32 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 93-D.Ray Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at TXST 4. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - GAS 2
(1:13 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:08 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

GAS
Eagles
 - FG (14 plays, 53 yards, 7:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:08 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 28-J.Jeter.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(1:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 32 for 7 yards (12-A.Wilson45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
2 & 3 - GAS 32
(0:50 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 32
(0:46 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 32
(0:42 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards from TXST 32 to GSO 29 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29
(0:35 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 33 for 4 yards (11-Z.Childress).

GAS
Eagles
 - Downs (9 plays, 53 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 31 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 31
(14:29 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 34 for 3 yards (13-D.Mask).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 34
(14:45 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 38 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(14:20 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 44 for 6 yards (27-L.Harris95-N.Ezidore).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 44
(13:53 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 46 for 10 yards (11-Z.Childress).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(13:10 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 85-E.Smith. 85-E.Smith to TXST 40 for 6 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 40
(12:40 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to TXST 36 for 4 yards (98-G.Daniels).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(12:09 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 29 for 7 yards (5-K.Anderson).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 29
(11:25 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 27 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 27
(10:45 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 23 for 4 yards (8-H.Vinson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 23
(10:00 - 3rd) Penalty on GSO 51-A.Dowdell False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 23. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - GAS 28
(8:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood.
+8 YD
2 & 15 - GAS 28
(8:24 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 20 for 8 yards (0-J.Morris).
Sack
3 & 7 - GAS 20
(7:42 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at TXST 22 for -2 yards. Team penalty on GSO Holding declined. (97-E.Galvan-Vazquez).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - GAS 22
(7:15 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:09 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 30 yards from GSO 35 out of bounds at the TXST 35.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(7:09 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 34 for -1 yard (0-R.Johnson94-C.Wright).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 34
(6:39 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 41 for 7 yards (47-R.Wade).
+59 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 41
(6:16 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:03 - 3rd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

GAS
Eagles
 - FG (10 plays, 76 yards, 5:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:03 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(6:03 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 48 for 23 yards (31-K.Rodgers0-J.Morris).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48
(5:23 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 40 for 12 yards (13-D.Mask).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(5:23 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to TXST 35 for 5 yards (13-D.Mask).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 35
(5:23 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 28 for 7 yards (0-J.Morris18-C.Taylor).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(4:43 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 24 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 24
(4:08 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to TXST 19 for 5 yards (98-G.Daniels).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 19
(2:51 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to TXST 17 for 2 yards (95-N.Ezidore0-J.Morris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 17
(2:10 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 12 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 12
(1:35 - 3rd) 4-G.Green to TXST 9 for 3 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 9
(0:53 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TXST 10 for -1 yard (33-B.Stringer).

GAS
Eagles
 - TD (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
4 & 3 - GAS 10
(15:00 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to TXST 6 for 4 yards (5-K.Anderson).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - GAS 6
(14:28 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:22 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:22 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 53 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 33 for 21 yards (20-S.Robertson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(14:16 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Sturges.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(14:11 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 48 for 15 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(13:45 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to GSO 42 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(13:09 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(13:05 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to GSO 36 for 6 yards (0-R.Johnson5-B.Josue).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 36
(12:31 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to GSO 32 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis15-Q.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(12:07 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee. Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 32. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(11:59 - 4th) 2-B.McBride sacked at GSO 23 for -6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 23
(11:16 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
+13 YD
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 23
(11:09 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to GSO 10 for 13 yards (27-K.Duncan).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 10
(10:23 - 4th) 43-S.Keller 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAS
Eagles
 - Downs (8 plays, 44 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:18 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 21 for 18 yards (8-H.Vinson14-T.Graham).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21
(10:12 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 28 for 7 yards (0-J.Morris).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 28
(9:38 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 30 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels).
+32 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 30
(8:55 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to TXST 38 for 32 yards (0-J.Morris11-Z.Childress).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(8:16 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 40 for -2 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
No Gain
2 & 12 - GAS 40
(7:31 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
Penalty
3 & 12 - GAS 40
(7:25 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood. Penalty on TXST 8-H.Vinson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TXST 40. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(7:14 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to TXST 11 for 14 yards (11-Z.Childress8-H.Vinson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11
(6:33 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to TXST 9 for 2 yards (27-L.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 9
(5:53 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 7 for 2 yards (27-L.Harris98-G.Daniels).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 7
(5:07 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to TXST 3 for 4 yards (27-L.Harris98-G.Daniels).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - GAS 3
(4:19 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAS
Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:15 - 4th) 98-D.Lewis kicks 56 yards from GSO 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 21 for 12 yards (37-C.Collier).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 21
(4:09 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
Penalty
2 & 10 - GAS 21
(4:03 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee. Penalty on GSO 13-D.Canteen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 21. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(3:57 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs ob at TXST 47 for 11 yards.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47
(3:30 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to GSO 24 for 29 yards (2-J.Jackson).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24
(2:58 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:50 - 4th) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.

GAS
Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:50 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 63 yards from TXST 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 14 for 12 yards (80-C.Speights).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14
(2:45 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche pushed ob at GSO 19 for 5 yards (0-J.Morris).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 19
(2:18 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 20 for 1 yard (91-J.Revels18-C.Taylor).
+27 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 20
(2:12 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 47 for 27 yards (13-D.Mask).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47
(1:32 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to TXST 48 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 48
(1:27 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to TXST 45 for 3 yards (98-G.Daniels).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 45
(1:23 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to TXST 40 for 5 yards (27-L.Harris55-S.Tupou).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(0:41 - 4th) 1-S.Werts kneels at TXST 41 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 41
(0:18 - 4th) 1-S.Werts kneels at TXST 42 for -1 yard.
