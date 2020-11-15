|
|
|CAL
|UCLA
Thompson-Robinson propels UCLA to 34-10 victory over Cal
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three touchdown passes, rushed for another TD and accounted for 248 yards of total offense as UCLA rolled to a 34-10 victory over California on Sunday morning.
The Bruins and Golden Bears weren't originally slated to face each other this season, but the conference scheduled the Rose Bowl matchup on Friday after Cal's game against Arizona State and UCLA's matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests.
The Sunday morning timeslot was available because the Cal-Arizona State game was pushed back from Saturday before it was called off. Cal was playing its season opener after its Nov. 7 opener against Washington was canceled following one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.
Thompson-Robinson completed 14 of 26 passes for 196 yards and added 52 yards rushing. It is the first time in the junior's career he has thrown three or more TD passes in consecutive games.
The Bruins (1-1) got off to a slow start and trailed 3-0 before taking control. UCLA had a punt blocked and Thompson-Robinson threw an interception before he directed touchdown drives on four of the Bruins' last five possessions in the first half. UCLA led 27-10 at halftime.
Thompson-Robinson's 2-yard run around right end on fourth-and-goal with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter gave the Bruins a 7-3 advantage. His three TD passes in the second quarter went to Charles Njoku, Chase Cota and Kyle Phillips.
The Bruins also had a solid day on the ground, rushing for 244 yards and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Demetric Felton had 107 yards on 25 carries for the second 100-yard game of his career. Brittain Brown added 12 carries for 71 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cal (0-1) had a seven-game winning streak snapped where Chase Garbers has played more than half the game. The junior quarterback was 18 of 33 for 122 yards and was under pressure for most of the day as he was sacked five times.
The Golden Bears' best drive was in the second quarter when they went 75 yards in 12 plays, culminating in Garbers' 8-yard run to bring them within 14-10.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cal: The Golden Bears' defensive line still looks like it is trying to catch up after a lineman tested positive for COVID-19 and most in the position group were quarantined after contact tracing. All the players were cleared to play, but UCLA's offensive line dominated at the point of attack.
UCLA: The Bruins' defense had its best game in coach Chip Kelly's three-year tenure. They forced the Bears to go three-and-out on five of their 12 possessions, had nine tackles for loss and held Cal to 4 of 14 on third-down conversions.
UP NEXT
Cal: Travels to Oregon State on Saturday.
UCLA: Goes to Oregon on Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was pushed back to give the Bruins additional time to prepare.
---
|
|
C. Garbers
7 QB
122 PaYds, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
196 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 52 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|23
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|176
|440
|Total Plays
|62
|80
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|244
|Rush Attempts
|28
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|122
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.7
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|29
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|244
|
|
|176
|TOTAL YDS
|440
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|18/33
|122
|0
|1
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|8
|25
|0
|9
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|4
|14
|0
|11
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|11
|6
|1
|11
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
B. Shaw 9 RB
|B. Shaw
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Street 24 RB
|C. Street
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Moore 16 TE
|C. Moore
|2
|2
|28
|0
|26
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|5
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|4
|4
|17
|0
|12
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Crawford 11 WR
|K. Crawford
|6
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. McWilliams 11 CB
|T. McWilliams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Lee 29 WR
|A. Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Hicks 3 S
|E. Hicks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DE
|J. Tevis
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tattersall 54 LB
|E. Tattersall
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drayden 20 CB
|J. Drayden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 26 S
|C. Woodson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Iosefa 55 LB
|M. Iosefa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Nisich 68 OL
|E. Nisich
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 37 P
|J. Sheahan
|6
|39.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Woodson 26 S
|C. Woodson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|14/26
|196
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|25
|107
|0
|11
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|12
|71
|1
|31
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|12
|52
|1
|17
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|4
|3
|80
|0
|44
|
C. Njoku 18 WR
|C. Njoku
|2
|2
|34
|1
|27
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|7
|3
|16
|1
|9
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 DB
|O. Eboh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|2-1
|1.5
|1
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Egurbide 37 TE
|L. Egurbide
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 DB
|J. Vaughns
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sellers 0 LB
|D. Sellers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|3
|41.7
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|2
|27.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 25 for no gain (44-Z.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:33 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (32-D.Scott47-J.Tevis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 26(14:05 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UCLA 26(13:57 - 1st) punts 0 yards from UCLA 26 blocked by 26-C.Woodson. 19-C.Goode to UCLA 17 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 17(13:50 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 16-C.Moore. 16-C.Moore runs ob at UCLA 15 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 15(13:15 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 6 for 9 yards (37-L.Egurbide).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - CAL 6(12:54 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 7 for -1 yard (37-Q.Lake).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 7(12:12 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers to UCLA 3 for 4 yards (58-D.Jackson0-D.Sellers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CAL 3(11:28 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CAL 3(11:21 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers sacked at UCLA 14 for -11 yards (24-Q.Knight40-C.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CAL 14(11:16 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 21 for 21 yards (25-D.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(11:07 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 30 for 9 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 30(10:52 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 32 for 2 yards (52-B.Croteau54-E.Tattersall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(10:21 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to UCLA 40 for 8 yards (32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 40(10:03 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 40 for no gain (54-E.Tattersall).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 40(9:45 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 42 for 2 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(9:22 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 42 for no gain (52-B.Croteau).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 42(9:12 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-C.Bynum at CAL 22. 24-C.Bynum to CAL 42 for 20 yards (2-K.Philips).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(8:50 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 43 for 1 yard (4-S.Blaylock22-O.Eboh).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 43(8:11 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 46 for 3 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CAL 46(7:29 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAL 46(7:25 - 1st) 37-J.Sheahan punts 42 yards from CAL 46 to UCLA 12 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(7:18 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 25 for 13 yards. Penalty on UCLA 2-K.Philips Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UCLA 12. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 7(6:48 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 10 for 3 yards (90-B.Johnson47-J.Tevis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 10(6:28 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs ob at UCLA 19 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 19(5:57 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 22 for 3 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(5:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 23 for 1 yard (24-C.Bynum).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 23(5:03 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 31(4:50 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 49 for 18 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(4:13 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Allen.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(4:05 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to CAL 27 for 24 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(3:48 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 19 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 19(3:20 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to CAL 15 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng68-E.Nisich).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(2:48 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to CAL 4 for 11 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - UCLA 4(2:05 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to CAL 1 for 3 yards (44-Z.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 1(1:54 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to CAL 2 for -1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 2(1:09 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 2(1:02 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(0:58 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 23 for -2 yards (58-D.Jackson24-Q.Knight).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAL 23(0:15 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 31 for 8 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 31(15:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 31(14:57 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 40 yards from CAL 31 out of bounds at the UCLA 29.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(14:49 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 46 for 17 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(14:32 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 18-C.Njoku. 18-C.Njoku to CAL 47 for 7 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 47(14:02 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 43 for 4 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(13:45 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 40 for 3 yards (54-E.Tattersall90-B.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 40(13:03 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 41 for -1 yard (90-B.Johnson).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 41(12:20 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to CAL 23 for 18 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(12:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 23(12:02 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 27 for -4 yards. Team penalty on UCLA Illegal motion declined.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 14 - UCLA 27(11:57 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 18-C.Njoku. 18-C.Njoku runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(11:45 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(11:39 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 25(11:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 38 for 13 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 38(11:02 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 38(10:57 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 16-C.Moore. 16-C.Moore to UCLA 36 for 26 yards (7-M.Osling).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(10:20 - 2nd) Penalty on CAL 72-M.Mettauer False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CAL 41(10:04 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Shaw at UCLA End Zone. 1-J.Shaw touchback. Penalty on UCLA 26-L.Toailoa Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 41. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(9:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to UCLA 31 for 5 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 31(9:17 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to UCLA 32 for -1 yard (7-M.Osling).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAL 32(8:38 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to UCLA 24 for 8 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 24(8:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to UCLA 20 for 4 yards (97-O.Isibor).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 20(7:56 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to UCLA 8 for 12 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - CAL 8(7:15 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 8(7:18 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 2nd) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 33 for 33 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(7:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 41 for 8 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 41(6:40 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 50 for 9 yards (7-C.Anusiem52-B.Croteau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(6:16 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 50(6:10 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to CAL 6 for 44 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UCLA 6(6:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(5:49 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(5:49 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 32 for 7 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - CAL 32(5:17 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 26 for -6 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CAL 26(4:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - CAL 26(4:30 - 2nd) Penalty on CAL 32-D.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 26. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CAL 21(4:30 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 34 yards from CAL 21 to UCLA 45 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(4:22 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 50 for 5 yards (32-D.Scott8-K.Deng).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 50(3:55 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 50(3:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 50(3:41 - 2nd) 99-L.Akers punts 39 yards from UCLA 50 Downed at the CAL 11.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 11(3:29 - 2nd) Penalty on CAL 4-N.Remigio False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 11. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAL 6(3:29 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 13 for 7 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - CAL 13(2:51 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 40-C.Johnson at CAL 26. 40-C.Johnson to CAL 13 for 13 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(2:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 13 for no gain (47-J.Tevis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 13(2:03 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 5 for 8 yards. Penalty on CAL 26-C.Woodson Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at CAL 11.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCLA 5(1:23 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(1:17 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 31 for 6 yards (24-Q.Knight). Penalty on CAL 72-M.Mettauer Facemasking 12 yards enforced at CAL 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 22 - CAL 13(0:48 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 19 for 6 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 16 - CAL 19(0:42 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 16 for -3 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - CAL 16(0:37 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 27 for 11 yards (97-O.Isibor33-B.Calvert).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 26 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa50-T.Manoa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CAL 26(14:22 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - CAL 26(14:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to CAL 28 for 2 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother37-Q.Lake).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 28(13:22 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 38 yards from CAL 28 to UCLA 34 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(13:18 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 34(13:13 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 38 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 38(12:46 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to CAL 49 for 13 yards (8-K.Deng32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(12:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(12:26 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 49 for no gain (3-E.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 49(11:33 - 3rd) Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Thompson-Robinson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAL 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - UCLA 46(11:15 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 49 for 5 yards (19-C.Goode).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCLA 49(10:42 - 3rd) 99-L.Akers punts 40 yards from CAL 49 to CAL 9 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 9(10:34 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 16 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock21-J.Vaughns).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 16(10:10 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 21 for 5 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(9:49 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 25 for 4 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 25(9:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 23 for -2 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - CAL 23(8:51 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 18 for -5 yards (45-M.Agude).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CAL 18(8:11 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 45 yards from CAL 18 out of bounds at the UCLA 37.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(8:03 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 45 for 8 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 45(7:33 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 46 for 9 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(7:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to CAL 35 for 11 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(7:10 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 35(7:05 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to CAL 34 for 1 yard (8-K.Deng).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 34(6:29 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to CAL 25 for 9 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 34(6:29 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to CAL 26 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 26(6:06 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 25 for 1 yard (47-J.Tevis90-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:47 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 21 for 4 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 21(5:10 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to CAL 17 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks54-E.Tattersall).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 17(4:54 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 16 for 1 yard (24-C.Bynum32-D.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 16(4:41 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 21 for 5 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa33-B.Calvert).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CAL 21(4:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio. Penalty on UCLA 33-B.Calvert Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CAL 21. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(3:54 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 37 for 1 yard (40-C.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CAL 37(3:20 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 34 for -3 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - CAL 34(2:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio. Penalty on UCLA 50-T.Manoa Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CAL 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 49(2:39 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 49(2:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to UCLA 40 for 11 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 40(2:02 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to UCLA 39 for 1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 39(1:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs ob at UCLA 34 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 34(0:42 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to UCLA 29 for 5 yards (21-J.Vaughns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 29(0:25 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAL 29(0:20 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at UCLA 32 for -3 yards (24-Q.Knight92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAL 32(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to UCLA 22 for 10 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - CAL 22(14:33 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(14:27 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 9 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 31(13:50 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 7 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(13:17 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 41 for 3 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 41(12:35 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 48 for 11 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(11:59 - 4th) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at CAL 41 for 7 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 41(11:24 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 37 for 4 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(10:53 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to CAL 31 for 6 yards (19-C.Goode3-E.Hicks).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 31(10:20 - 4th) 28-B.Brown runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(10:12 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 25 for no gain (24-Q.Knight0-D.Sellers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(9:41 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 29 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAL 29(9:03 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 14-M.Young. 14-M.Young to CAL 36 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(8:37 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Young.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 36(8:31 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Moore.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 36(8:26 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 42 for 6 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CAL 42(7:52 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(7:46 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 38 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks99-E.Saunders).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 38(7:07 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 36 for 2 yards (52-B.Croteau47-J.Tevis).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 36(6:23 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 28 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(5:40 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 28 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 28(4:57 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to CAL 24 for 4 yards (52-B.Croteau47-J.Tevis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 24(4:13 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to CAL 19 for 5 yards (20-J.Drayden54-E.Tattersall).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 19(3:39 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to CAL 19 for no gain (32-D.Scott3-E.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 19(3:33 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to CAL 20 for 1 yard (94-D.Magna21-J.Vaughns).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 20(3:01 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to CAL 22 for 2 yards (94-D.Magna97-O.Isibor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAL 22(2:52 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 29-A.Lee.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 22(2:41 - 4th) 37-J.Sheahan punts 39 yards from CAL 22 to UCLA 39 fair catch by 17-L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(2:34 - 4th) 22-K.Jones to UCLA 41 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 41(1:42 - 4th) 22-K.Jones to UCLA 43 for 2 yards (48-O.Patu).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 43(1:06 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin to UCLA 44 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 44(0:17 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 40-C.Johnson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCLA 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCLA 39(0:17 - 4th) 99-L.Akers punts 46 yards from UCLA 39 to CAL 15 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 15(0:10 - 4th) 24-C.Street to CAL 17 for 2 yards (50-T.Manoa).
