|
|
|PSU
|NEB
Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost.
The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday.
''The state needed it, the team needed it, I needed it,'' Frost said. ''We talked at halftime, and I talked to them frankly, that we've been in this situation before. You need to learn how to win. Winning will help the kids know they can win going forward.''
Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.
''That decision is one of the hardest decisions I've ever made,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''I think so much of Adrian Martinez as a person. He's been through a lot with us. He certainly practiced well enough to play so it was a tough decision. I thought considering it was (Luke's) first start he did a lot of good things and there's a lot there to build on.''
The little brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey had a hand in two touchdowns in the first half. The Huskers (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) lost their rhythm after that, managing just 95 yards and three points the rest of the way. He was 13 of 21 for 152 yards and he ran 13 times for 67.
''There's a comfort level that was grown throughout the game, so that's something huge going into next week,'' McCaffrey said. ''That's definitely the most valuable thing taken from this game, and most important we got a win.''
A Top 10 team to start the season, the Lions (0-4, 0-4) are off to their worst start since Joe Paterno's 2001 team also opened with four straight losses.
Quarterback Sean Clifford struggled again, getting replaced by Will Levis after turning over the ball on two the Lions' first three possessions.
''This year, obviously, we're not making enough plays and the turnovers, it's been challenging to overcome,'' Lions coach James Franklin said. ''This year, with the results, it magnifies everything.''
Nebraska led 27-6 at half, but the Lions pulled within a touchdown and had two chances to tie or go ahead in the final 4 minutes.
The Lions turned the ball over on downs after Levis threw four straight incompletions from the 11-yard line. Nebraska went three-and-out, and Levis moved his team to the 9. He threw in desperation under pressure from Ben Stille on fourth down, the ball hit the turf and the Huskers ran out the clock.
''I went in there and executed but it just wasn't enough,'' Levis said. ''There's room for improvement all across the board, especially in the red zone. It means nothing if you get the ball all the way down there and then don't score.''
Franklin sidestepped talk about the quarterback situation. Levis was 14 of 31 for 219 yards and ran 18 times for 61 yards.
''He went in and gave us a spark,'' Franklin said. ''He made plays in the passing game, I thought he did a good job managing the game overall. It gives us something to build on for sure.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The Lions out-yarded the Huskers 501-298, but turnovers continue to plague them and they're staring at the possibility of an 0-5 start for the first time since the program started in 1887.
Nebraska: McCaffrey capitalized on his opportunity. He brings a spark to the offense, is always a threat to run and on one play showed quite the flair with a left-handed pass when he was about to be sacked.
LONG DAY OF WORK
Penn State had possession for over 36 minutes, leaving Nebraska's defense on the field for 91 plays.
''''I'd say toward the end of the game it took a toll on us,'' said cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who had a 55-yard interception return. ''Once they called their timeouts, we got just a sip of water, that's all we need. We wanted to be the ones to finish the game off and we did that.''
ROBINSON'S ROLE
Frost planned to get the explosive Wan'Dale Robinson more involved in the offense, but he didn't expect it to be with him playing running back. Robinson, who mostly plays receiver, replaced an injured Dedrick Mills and carried 16 times for 60 yards. He also caught five balls for 11 yards.
UP NEXT
Penn State hosts Iowa on Nov. 21. The Nittany Lions have beaten the Hawkeyes six straight times.
Nebraska hosts Illinois on Nov. 21. The Huskers are 6-1 against the Illini since joining the Big Ten.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
W. Levis
7 QB
219 PaYds, 61 RuYds
|
|
L. McCaffrey
7 QB
152 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 67 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|17
|Rushing
|16
|9
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|501
|298
|Total Plays
|91
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|245
|146
|Rush Attempts
|52
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|256
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|19-39
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|5-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-34.0
|4-40.5
|Return Yards
|21
|80
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|1-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-55
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|256
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|245
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|501
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|14/31
|219
|0
|0
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|5/8
|37
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|16
|66
|1
|11
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|18
|61
|0
|14
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|4
|50
|0
|36
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|8
|49
|1
|31
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|6
|19
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|10
|7
|113
|0
|74
|
P. Washington 18 WR
|P. Washington
|11
|5
|70
|0
|19
|
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|4
|3
|35
|0
|20
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|8
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 10 LB
|L. Dixon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|3/3
|40
|2/2
|11
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|13/21
|152
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|13
|67
|1
|22
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|16
|60
|0
|14
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|5
|11
|0
|5
|
R. Thompkins 25 RB
|R. Thompkins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|2
|2
|54
|1
|45
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|4
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|7
|5
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Payne 49 DL
|P. Payne
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 18 S
|M. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 CB
|Q. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 38 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|3/3
|30
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 99 P
|W. Przystup
|4
|40.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 30 for 5 yards (13-E.Brooks1-J.Brisker).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 30(14:42 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to PSU 45 for 25 yards (2-K.Ellis38-L.Wade).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(14:22 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to PSU 43 for 2 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEB 43(14:00 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PSU 40 for 3 yards (38-L.Wade13-E.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NEB 40(13:24 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 57-E.Piper False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 40. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 45(13:20 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey runs ob at PSU 33 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(12:53 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to PSU 29 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher40-J.Luketa).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(12:26 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to PSU 18 for 11 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(12:08 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to PSU 14 for 4 yards (1-J.Brisker40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEB 14(11:44 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|-77 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 14(11:42 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to PSU 1 FUMBLES. to PSU 9 for 8 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 14(11:30 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to PSU 1 for 13 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NEB 1(11:30 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 54 yards from NEB 35. 26-C.Holmes to PSU 20 for 9 yards (32-N.Cooper2-C.Tannor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(11:19 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 24 for 4 yards (13-J.Domann3-W.Honas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 24(10:57 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 25 for 1 yard (9-M.Dismuke).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 25(10:11 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 38 for 13 yards (9-M.Dismuke13-J.Domann).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(9:45 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George pushed ob at PSU 44 for 6 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 44(9:22 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to NEB 45 for 11 yards (31-C.Miller99-T.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(8:57 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to NEB 41 for 4 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - PSU 41(8:22 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson INTERCEPTED by 5-C.Taylor-Britt at NEB 30. 5-C.Taylor-Britt pushed ob at PSU 15 for 55 yards (3-P.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 15(8:10 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 9 for 6 yards (40-J.Luketa28-J.Oweh).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 9(7:46 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 5 for 4 yards (13-E.Brooks12-B.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEB 5(7:26 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 4 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 4(6:56 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 5 for -1 yard (28-J.Oweh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEB 5(6:23 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NEB 5(6:18 - 1st) 33-C.Culp 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 53 yards from NEB 35. 24-K.Lee to PSU 18 for 6 yards (32-N.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 18(6:10 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 18(6:04 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 22 for 4 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 22(5:30 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 31 for 9 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(5:12 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 35 for 4 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 35(4:31 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 37 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller9-M.Dismuke).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 37(3:56 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 48 for 11 yards (49-P.Payne).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(3:24 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson. Penalty on NEB 7-D.Bootle Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 48. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(3:19 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to NEB 34 for 8 yards (18-M.Farmer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 34(2:50 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to NEB 31 for 3 yards (28-L.Reimer98-C.Rogers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(2:26 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to NEB 29 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 29(1:45 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to NEB 15 for 14 yards (9-M.Dismuke13-J.Domann).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(1:10 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to NEB 16 for -1 yard (13-J.Domann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PSU 16(0:33 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to NEB 16 for no gain (13-J.Domann9-M.Dismuke).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PSU 16(15:00 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - PSU 16(14:54 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 30 yards from PSU 35 out of bounds at the NEB 35.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(14:50 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to NEB 38 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher10-L.Dixon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 38(14:24 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 40 for 2 yards (12-B.Smith). Penalty on PSU 12-B.Smith Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at NEB 40.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(14:09 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 64 yards from NEB 35. 28-D.Ford to PSU 21 for 20 yards (38-B.Belt21-N.Pola-Gates).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(13:54 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 24 for 3 yards (44-G.Nelson38-D.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 24(13:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 30 for 6 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 30(12:47 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 32 for 2 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(12:06 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 39 for 7 yards (8-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PSU 39(12:06 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 26 for -13 yards FUMBLES (8-D.Williams). 8-D.Williams runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(11:29 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 29 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(11:06 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 34 for 5 yards (9-M.Dismuke). Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 34.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(11:06 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 34 for 5 yards (42-N.Henrich9-M.Dismuke).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NEB 34(10:41 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 34 for no gain (13-J.Domann).
|+36 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEB 34(10:09 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes pushed ob at NEB 30 for 36 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 30(9:37 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to NEB 24 for 6 yards (95-B.Stille).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 24(9:19 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to NEB 21 for 3 yards (99-T.Robinson95-B.Stille).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NEB 21(8:41 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to NEB 21 for no gain (3-W.Honas).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEB 21(7:59 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to NEB 19 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller44-G.Nelson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(7:31 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to NEB 9 for 10 yards (98-C.Rogers9-M.Dismuke).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - NEB 9(7:13 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to NEB 7 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas13-J.Domann).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 7(6:42 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to NEB 8 for -1 yard (3-W.Honas49-P.Payne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NEB 8(5:58 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - NEB 8(5:58 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 69-C.Thorpe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEB 8. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - NEB 23(5:52 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(5:48 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Brown.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(5:43 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck pushed ob at NEB 46 for 21 yards (38-L.Wade12-B.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 46(5:29 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 97-P.Mustipher Offside 5 yards enforced at NEB 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PSU 49(5:14 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to PSU 49 for no gain (28-J.Oweh).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 49(4:37 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 41 for 8 yards (38-L.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(4:11 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 41(4:04 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 40 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 40(3:29 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to PSU 42 for -2 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - PSU 42(2:43 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PSU 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - PSU 47(2:42 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 38 yards from PSU 47 to the PSU 9 downed by 3-J.Nance.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 9(2:35 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to PSU 28 for 19 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 28(2:19 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis scrambles to PSU 33 for 5 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NEB 33(1:56 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEB 33(1:53 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Ford.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEB 33(1:50 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 34 yards from PSU 33. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to PSU 42 for 25 yards (98-J.Stout77-J.Culpepper).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(1:39 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at PSU 37 for 5 yards (23-C.Jacobs).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 37(1:33 - 2nd) 25-R.Thompkins to PSU 35 for 2 yards (20-A.Isaac).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PSU 35(1:24 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PSU 35 for no gain (38-L.Wade).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - PSU 35(1:17 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 29 for 6 yards (9-J.Porter97-P.Mustipher).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 29(1:00 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 28 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 28(0:59 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 28(0:51 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 24-M.Scott. 24-M.Scott pushed ob at PSU 14 for 14 yards (9-J.Porter20-A.Isaac).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 14(0:41 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to PSU 9 for 5 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 9(0:36 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to PSU 6 for 3 yards (28-J.Oweh12-B.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 6(0:25 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to PSU 7 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith10-L.Dixon).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PSU 7(0:03 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 52 yards from NEB 35. 28-D.Ford to PSU 29 for 16 yards (21-N.Pola-Gates).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(14:56 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis 13-K.Lambert-Smith to PSU 49 for 20 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(14:31 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis scrambles to NEB 47 for 4 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 47(1:40 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to NEB 41 for 6 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(13:36 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to NEB 39 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas93-D.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEB 39(13:03 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NEB 39(12:58 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - NEB 39(12:53 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout 56 yards Field Goal is No Good. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to NEB 34 for 34 yards (72-B.Effner).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 34(12:39 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to PSU 44 for 22 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(12:04 - 3rd) 24-M.Scott to PSU 43 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa97-P.Mustipher).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 43(11:31 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PSU 42 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PSU 42(10:56 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 42(10:56 - 3rd) 90-W.Przystup punts 24 yards from PSU 42 out of bounds at the PSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(10:44 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 24 for 6 yards (93-D.Daniels31-C.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 24(10:14 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 26 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller13-J.Domann).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 26(9:35 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 29 for 3 yards (49-P.Payne).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(9:06 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington. Penalty on NEB 18-M.Farmer Pass interference 14 yards enforced at PSU 29. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(8:59 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson pushed ob at NEB 36 for 21 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(8:25 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to NEB 31 for 5 yards (31-C.Miller99-T.Robinson).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 31(7:57 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(7:51 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 20 for -5 yards (28-J.Oweh18-S.Toney).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - PSU 20(7:30 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 30 for 10 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - PSU 30(6:55 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey sacked at NEB 26 for -4 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 26(6:17 - 3rd) 90-W.Przystup punts 47 yards from NEB 26. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 48 for 21 yards (18-M.Farmer).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(6:04 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to NEB 41 for 11 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(5:35 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to NEB 30 for 11 yards (6-Q.Newsome9-M.Dismuke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 30(5:02 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to NEB 29 for 1 yard (95-B.Stille44-G.Nelson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 29(4:21 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to NEB 19 for 10 yards (44-G.Nelson3-W.Honas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(3:52 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to NEB 12 for 7 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 12(3:31 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to NEB 7 for 5 yards (9-M.Dismuke3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - NEB 7(3:01 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to NEB 7 for no gain (2-C.Tannor3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEB 7(2:19 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to NEB 7 for no gain (13-J.Domann44-G.Nelson).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 7(1:44 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to NEB 10 for -3 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NEB 10(1:04 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:01 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson runs ob at NEB 39 for 14 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(0:26 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 47 for 8 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 47(15:00 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 47 for 6 yards (18-S.Toney13-E.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(14:30 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 44 for 3 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 44(14:00 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts pushed ob at PSU 35 for 9 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(13:28 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 30 for 5 yards (18-S.Toney). Penalty on PSU 18-S.Toney Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at PSU 30.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 15(12:54 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to PSU 14 for 1 yard (97-P.Mustipher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 14(12:10 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to PSU 9 for 5 yards (1-J.Brisker13-E.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 9(11:30 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to PSU 7 for 2 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NEB 7(10:38 - 4th) Team penalty on NEB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PSU 7. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NEB 12(10:38 - 4th) 33-C.Culp 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 4th) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(10:34 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+74 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(10:29 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to NEB 1 for 74 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 1 - NEB 1(10:07 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to NEB 5 for -4 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 5(9:25 - 4th) 28-D.Ford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(9:20 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 25 for no gain (12-B.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(8:44 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 33 FUMBLES (1-J.Brisker). out of bounds at the NEB 33.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 33(8:11 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 42 for 9 yards (1-J.Brisker2-K.Ellis).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(7:46 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Scott INTERCEPTED by 12-B.Smith at NEB 48. 12-B.Smith to NEB 48 for no gain (24-M.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(7:39 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Lambert-Smith.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 48(7:20 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to NEB 41 for 7 yards (9-M.Dismuke49-P.Payne).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 41(7:04 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to NEB 37 for 4 yards (49-P.Payne99-T.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(6:42 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 37(6:39 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 37(6:35 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford pushed ob at NEB 32 for 5 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 5 - NEB 32(6:03 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to NEB 21 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(5:30 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to NEB 18 for 3 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 18(4:58 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to NEB 15 for 3 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 15(4:19 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to NEB 11 for 4 yards (44-G.Nelson98-C.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 11(3:58 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 11(3:52 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEB 11(3:48 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - NEB 11(3:43 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(3:37 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 14 for 3 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 14(2:51 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 16 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PSU 16(2:47 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PSU 16(2:41 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 53 yards from NEB 16 to PSU 31 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 31(2:34 - 4th) 7-W.Levis scrambles to PSU 45 for 14 yards (49-P.Payne).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(2:16 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to PSU 49 for 4 yards (9-M.Dismuke13-J.Domann).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 49(1:57 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to NEB 42 for 9 yards (31-C.Miller3-W.Honas).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(1:42 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington to NEB 27 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 27(1:26 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 27(1:20 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to NEB 20 for 7 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 20(0:58 - 4th) 7-W.Levis complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington runs ob at NEB 9 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - NEB 9(0:53 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEB 9(0:48 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NEB 9(0:44 - 4th) 7-W.Levis sacked at NEB 13 for -4 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
4 & 13 - NEB 13(0:37 - 4th) 7-W.Levis incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 13(0:31 - 4th) kneels at NEB 8 for -5 yards.
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
24
4th 5:30 ESPN
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
4th 5:15 ESP2
-
2ND
BC
45
23
4th 5:56 ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
20
23
4th 7:49 FOX
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
12
4th 12:37 FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
31
4th 8:30
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
17
10
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
0
1st 8:06 FS2
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN
-
USM
WKY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
6FLA
0
062 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
073 O/U
-28.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
13WISC
MICH
0
051.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
MISS
0
071.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
FSU
NCST
0
061 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
CAL
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sun 12:00pm FS1
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX