No. 19 SMU visits Tulsa with sense of urgency
The American Athletic Conference standings tell an incomplete story, with COVID-related cancellations and postponements not only muddying the title chase but affecting title contenders.
For No. 19 SMU (7-1, 4-1 AAC), the knee-jerk reaction to its upcoming road game against Tulsa (3-1, 3-0 AAC) on Saturday is that a victory is mandatory. The Mustangs' lone loss came to front-running Cincinnati, and with the Golden Hurricane sporting an unbeaten conference mark, SMU seemingly can ill-afford a second AAC loss if it maintains designs on a conference crown.
But with Tulsa having had six games affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including two cancellations, it's impossible to predict how the remainder of the season will unfold, particularly for the Mustangs, who already have eight results in the bank and could spend a handful of idle weeks watching the rest of the competition slug it out for league positioning.
"There are so many games that have yet to be played in our league," Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes said. "Who knows how all of this stuff is going to play out?
"And then there's probably, after we wrap up our season, maybe some teams that are playing for two more weeks. There's just so many unknowns right now so your approach has to be a game-by-game approach. Our guys are aware of what's going on for sure. We won't talk about it much. I don't know if there'll be any extra emphasis on this but they'll be aware of the standings."
The Mustangs are equally reliant upon talent and maturity to navigate the uncertain waters ahead. Senior quarterback Shane Buechele provides a healthy heaping of both, leading FBS in completions (189), attempts (283) and passing yards (2,581), while ranking sixth in passing touchdowns (20) and 20th in passing efficiency (164.6). Buechele has just three interceptions.
The Texas transfer could have a greater profile than he currently sports. If the Mustangs keep winning, their results and the play of their signal-caller will be exceedingly difficult to ignore.
"If anybody does their homework and actually watches the games and they watch Shane play, it's going to be pretty obvious what kind of football player he is," Dykes said. "You turn the game on and he's just productive. He makes good decisions with the ball, he's accurate, he's a great leader. He wants to win.
"He's done everything we've asked him to do from the moment he set foot on campus. He's made everyone around him better and has really been a catalyst for improving our program. I think he deserves national attention."
Tulsa, off to its best conference start in its seven years in the AAC, will play its first game since a 34-30 win over East Carolina on Oct. 30. That contest represented the latest home opener in program history, and the Hurricane had three prior home games either canceled or postponed.
What amounts to an unbalanced schedule seems to put the Hurricane at a disadvantage. But given the circumstances of this unusual season, Tulsa isn't complaining.
"For us, we're just excited for getting on the field again," Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said. "They've played eight games, we've played four, so obviously it's a different scenario for the two of us as we look at our seasons and where we're at and where we're wanting to be."
--Field Level Media
|
|
U. Bentley IV
26 RB
103 RuYds, RuTD, 5 ReYds, REC
|
|
Z. Smith
11 QB
325 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -19 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|27
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|7
|18
|Penalty
|6
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|351
|455
|Total Plays
|76
|83
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|130
|Rush Attempts
|40
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|200
|325
|Comp. - Att.
|18-36
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|11-70
|13-117
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|4-54.5
|Return Yards
|32
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|325
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|455
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|18/36
|200
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|26
|103
|1
|22
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|9
|30
|0
|9
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|5
|18
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|13
|8
|93
|0
|29
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|10
|4
|57
|0
|32
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|3
|2
|24
|1
|22
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|5
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|R. Roberson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bell 13 TE
|J. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 S
|C. Calloway
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 95 DT
|W. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|1/2
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|5
|40.4
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|2
|25.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|26/38
|325
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|21
|94
|1
|19
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|16
|57
|0
|23
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|6
|-19
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|10
|8
|122
|0
|30
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|12
|8
|101
|2
|35
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|6
|5
|57
|0
|18
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|8
|4
|41
|0
|12
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|4-2
|1.0
|1
|
R. Nixon 5 CB
|R. Nixon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DL
|C. Wick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DL
|T. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 99 DL
|E. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Revels III 4 LB
|R. Revels III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lamp 58 DL
|D. Lamp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 44 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 16 QB
|C. Collins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 LB
|B. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|4
|54.5
|1
|75
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley runs ob at SMU 47 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(14:41 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 47 for no gain (3-C.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SMU 47(14:12 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 52-M.Bryant False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 47. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 15 - SMU 42(14:02 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TSA 42 for 16 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 42(13:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TSA 34 for 8 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - SMU 34(13:11 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to TSA 23 for 11 yards (3-C.Williams). Penalty on SMU 78-B.Morris Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SMU 44(12:51 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - SMU 44(12:47 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TSA 41 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SMU 41(12:14 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 36 yards from TSA 41 to the TSA 5 downed by 6-A.Upshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 5(12:06 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith False start 2 yards enforced at TSA 5. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 12 - TULSA 3(12:06 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 7 for 4 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 7(11:41 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 10 for 3 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 10(10:56 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Crossley at TSA 18. 1-B.Crossley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:47 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 28 for 3 yards.
|-9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 28(10:16 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 19 FUMBLES. 40-E.Chatman to TSA 19 for no gain (20-C.Montgomery).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(10:09 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 21 for -2 yards (91-C.Wick).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 21(9:37 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TSA 13 for 8 yards. Penalty on SMU 52-M.Bryant Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 21. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 22 - TULSA 31(9:15 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 31. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(9:11 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 17 for 4 yards (7-T.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 17(8:31 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 17(8:26 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 78-B.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 17. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 22(8:26 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(8:19 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 24 for -1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SMU 24(7:50 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - SMU 24(7:47 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 36 for 12 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(7:31 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 38 for 2 yards (96-D.Levelston). Team penalty on SMU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at TSA 36. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - SMU 41(7:17 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 47 for 6 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(7:00 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to SMU 38 for 15 yards (5-A.Johnson). Team penalty on SMU Illegal substitution declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(6:45 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to SMU 30 for 8 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 30(6:26 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to SMU 20 for 10 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(6:14 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to SMU 18 for 2 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 18(5:41 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 15 for 3 yards (18-C.Cromartie3-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 15(4:54 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to SMU 8 for 7 yards (21-D.Clay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - SMU 8(4:24 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - SMU 8(4:19 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at SMU 12 for -4 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - SMU 12(3:28 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - SMU 17(3:28 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|No Good
|
4 & 17 - SMU 17(3:22 - 1st) 90-Z.Long 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(3:18 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at SMU 36 for 16 yards (7-T.Martin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(3:01 - 1st) Team penalty on TSA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 36.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(3:01 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 43 for 6 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 43(3:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TSA 40 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 40(2:41 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 37 for 3 yards (91-C.Wick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(2:31 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to TSA 34 for 3 yards (21-B.Powers30-J.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 34(1:24 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to TSA 25 for 9 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:57 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TSA 6 for 19 yards (21-B.Powers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - TULSA 6(0:29 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 1 for 5 yards (4-R.Revels).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 1(15:00 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:58 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:58 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(14:58 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 29 for 4 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 29(14:32 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 27 for -2 yards (55-G.Wiley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SMU 27(13:49 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SMU 27(13:44 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 41 yards from TSA 27 to SMU 32 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(13:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 32(13:32 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 99-E.Rogers Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 32. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 37(13:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 41 for 4 yards (12-A.Green).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 41(13:10 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 45 for 4 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(12:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs ob at TSA 45 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(12:12 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to TSA 39 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray23-Z.Collins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 39(11:53 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to TSA 38 for 1 yard (30-J.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 38(11:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 38(11:11 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at TSA 45 for -7 yards. Penalty on TSA 3-C.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 38. No Play. (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(10:58 - 2nd) Penalty on SMU 78-B.Morris False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 33. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 38(10:58 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 36 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 36(10:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 36(10:15 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at TSA 45 for -9 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TULSA 45(9:36 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 18 yards from TSA 45 out of bounds at the TSA 27.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 27(9:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 37 for 10 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(9:10 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 42 for 5 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 42(8:56 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to SMU 49 for 9 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 49(8:34 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to SMU 45 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 45(8:07 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 42 for 3 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 42(7:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to SMU 31 for 11 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(7:16 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 29 for 2 yards (96-D.Levelston).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 29(6:46 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to SMU 20 for 9 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(6:22 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 54 yards from TSA 35. 1-B.Crossley to SMU 35 for 24 yards (23-A.Watkins).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(6:07 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 34 for -1 yard (30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - SMU 34(5:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 25 for -9 yards. Penalty on SMU 7-S.Buechele Intentional grounding 9 yards enforced at SMU 34. No Play. (16-C.Collins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 20 - SMU 25(5:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson. Penalty on TSA 91-C.Wick Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - SMU 30(5:21 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 32 for 2 yards (90-J.Player).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SMU 32(4:52 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 51 yards from SMU 32 to the TSA 17 downed by 5-A.Johnson. Penalty on TSA 21-B.Powers Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at SMU 32. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(4:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine pushed ob at TSA 45 for 8 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 45(4:31 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to TSA 42 for 3 yards (58-D.Lamp).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(4:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TSA 22 for 20 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(3:33 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to TSA 20 for 2 yards (3-C.Williams8-D.Prince).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 20(3:02 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 20(2:53 - 2nd) Penalty on SMU 64-C.Ervin False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 20. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 25(2:53 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 28 for -3 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - TULSA 28(2:42 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(2:37 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 43 for 18 yards (1-B.Crossley11-C.Calloway).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(2:20 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 36 for -7 yards (95-W.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - SMU 36(2:13 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 41 for 5 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - SMU 41(1:40 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 32 for -9 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - SMU 32(1:32 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 51 yards from TSA 32 to the SMU 17 downed by 84-M.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(1:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 25 for 8 yards (30-J.Wright11-T.Reeves).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 25(0:56 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 38 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 25(0:56 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 25(0:51 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for no gain (94-A.Goodlow).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 25(0:05 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 58 yards from SMU 25 to the TSA 17 downed by 11-C.Calloway.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 39 for 14 yards (11-C.Calloway18-C.Cromartie).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(14:43 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 38 for -1 yard (16-T.Denbow).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - SMU 38(14:08 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 42 FUMBLES (50-R.McBryde). 68-T.Bucktrot to TSA 42 for no gain. Penalty on TSA 68-T.Bucktrot Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 38. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 21 - SMU 28(13:44 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 38 for 10 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - SMU 38(13:06 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to SMU 47 for 15 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(12:45 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to SMU 41 for 6 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 41(12:25 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 18 for 23 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 18(12:05 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 18(11:59 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 18(11:56 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to SMU 4 for 14 yards (5-A.Johnson16-T.Denbow).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - SMU 4(11:40 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 5 for -1 yard (18-C.Cromartie33-J.Aho).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 5(10:58 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 1 for 4 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SMU 1(10:51 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 1 for no gain (24-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SMU 1(10:16 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 1 for no gain (55-G.Wiley3-D.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 1(10:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 1(10:08 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 18 for 17 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(10:08 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 18. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(9:54 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 38 for 5 yards (3-C.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 38(9:21 - 3rd) Penalty on SMU 86-T.McIntyre False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 38. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 33(9:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TSA 35 for 32 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(9:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TSA 34 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams5-R.Nixon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 34(8:28 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 33 for 1 yard (97-T.Stevenson1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 33(7:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 33(7:42 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(7:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 34 for 1 yard (40-E.Chatman).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 34(7:12 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 30 for -4 yards (2-C.Jones). Team penalty on TSA Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - SMU 30(6:57 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on SMU 55-G.Wiley Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 30. No Play.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 35(6:53 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at SMU 35 for 30 yards (21-D.Clay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(6:44 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 35 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 35(6:03 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to SMU 28 for 7 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 28(5:29 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 25 for 3 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:00 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 25 for no gain (55-G.Wiley3-D.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(4:40 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to SMU 14 for 11 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 14(4:09 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to SMU 8 for 6 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 8(3:49 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 5 for 3 yards (2-C.Jones).
|-75 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 5(3:29 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 2 FUMBLES (2-C.Jones). 33-J.Aho touchback.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 5(3:29 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to SMU 1 for 4 yards (2-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - SMU 1(3:26 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 1 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 1(2:55 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 1-B.Crossley to SMU 36 for 26 yards (6-C.Lovick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(2:45 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 39 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 39(2:19 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 41 for 2 yards (99-E.Rogers44-J.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 41(1:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 47 for 6 yards (30-J.Wright). Penalty on SMU 4-T.Page Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 41. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - TULSA 26(1:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 31 for 5 yards (5-R.Nixon).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TULSA 31(0:43 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 54 yards from SMU 31. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 16 for 1 yard (24-J.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 16(0:33 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 21 for 5 yards (96-D.Levelston).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 21(15:00 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 28 for 7 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(14:48 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 28(14:40 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 34 for 6 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - SMU 34(14:19 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 46 for 12 yards (23-B.Stephens). Team penalty on SMU Illegal substitution declined.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(13:50 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 35 for 19 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(13:35 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(13:31 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 33 for 8 yards (5-R.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 33(13:05 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 35 for 2 yards (94-A.Goodlow30-J.Wright).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(12:33 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TSA 36 for 29 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(12:12 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TSA 34 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 34(11:33 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 31-T.Lavine.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 34(11:28 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 34(11:25 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to TSA 27 for 7 yards (94-A.Goodlow23-Z.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 27(11:16 - 4th) 8-D.Prince to TSA 30 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SMU 30(11:00 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SMU 30(10:54 - 4th) Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SMU 25(10:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SMU 25(10:47 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 75 yards from TSA 25 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(10:38 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 30 for 10 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(10:07 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 40 for 10 yards (44-J.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(9:40 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at SMU 44 for 4 yards (7-T.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 44(9:10 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 44 for no gain (11-T.Reeves).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 44(8:32 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to TSA 44 for 12 yards (12-A.Green).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(7:55 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 42 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 42(7:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TSA 34 for 8 yards (12-A.Green). Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 42. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(7:09 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to TSA 33 for -1 yard (23-Z.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 33(6:35 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 33(6:29 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - TULSA 33(6:26 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(6:22 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 38 for 5 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 38(5:59 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 38 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SMU 38(5:42 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SMU 38(5:40 - 4th) 37-L.Wilson punts 51 yards from TSA 38. 4-T.Page to SMU 25 for 14 yards (38-A.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(5:29 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 28 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 28(4:54 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 29 for 1 yard (99-E.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(4:16 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULSA 29(4:10 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar punts 36 yards from SMU 29 to the TSA 35 downed by 6-A.Upshaw.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(4:02 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 35(3:58 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 47 for 12 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(3:47 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to SMU 24 for 29 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 24(3:30 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 10 for 14 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(3:24 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 7 for 3 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 7(2:53 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 4 for 3 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SMU 4(2:17 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 32-J.Palmer. 32-J.Palmer runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(2:11 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(2:07 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 25(2:02 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 34 for 9 yards (5-R.Nixon).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 34(1:43 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 35 for 1 yard (90-J.Player1-K.Ray).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(1:35 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Collins at SMU 50. 23-Z.Collins to SMU 45 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(1:29 - 4th) Team penalty on TSA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SMU 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 25 - TULSA 40(1:29 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 42 for 2 yards (57-M.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 23 - TULSA 42(0:44 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to SMU 43 for 15 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 43(0:04 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith kneels at SMU 49 for -6 yards.
