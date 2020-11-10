|
|
|LVILLE
|UVA
Louisville, Virginia ready after extra week to prepare
Following the 2020 version of a bye week, Louisville travels to Virginia for a rescheduled Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
The game between the Cardinals (2-5, 1-5 ACC) and Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4) was pushed back one week following positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantining within the Louisville football program.
Both teams originally were scheduled off this weekend due to the ACC's foresight amid the pandemic, as the league allowed for 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference) played over 13 weeks, with each school having two open dates.
Louisville resumed activities on Sunday following a four-day pause after 10 players and five support staff members tested positive and seven others (players and staff) had to be quarantined. It was the second outbreak for the Cardinals, who were short nine players in a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech on Oct. 31.
"We waited until we got the results back before we even met with the guys," coach Scott Satterfield told the Courier Journal. "When we first had our meeting, our guys were kind of looking around saying, 'What are we doing?' Once we got into it and started to practice, I thought guys were flying around and we had a very productive practice. We were excited about getting back out on the field."
Having an extra week to prepare for Virginia wasn't necessarily a good thing, according to Satterfield.
"You don't want to overanalyze an opponent," he said. "Even when you've had two weeks to prepare for a team, you don't want to overanalyze. It ends up being information overload."
The Cavaliers might have lost some momentum from their 44-41 upset of then-No. 15 North Carolina on Halloween night, but Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said his team is refreshed and recharged.
"It was nice to have a break, actually," Mendenhall said Monday. "A subtle change in routine. A couple days off. A little bit of a break for our players. ... Just a moment to pause, reflect on the first part of the season and to prepare for the second part."
The crucial matchup Saturday figures to be Louisville redshirt sophomore running back Javian Hawkins against a Virginia run defense anchored by senior linebacker Charles Snowden and sophomore linebacker Nick Jackson.
Hawkins has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of his past four games and leads the ACC with 822 yards on the ground (117.4 per game). He has seven rushing touchdowns, including a 90-yard burst against the Hokies.
The Cavaliers rank fourth in the league against the run, allowing 3.3 yards per carry and 126.8 yards per game. The 6-foot-7 Snowden has 7.5 tackles for loss in his past two games.
Virginia's offense could get a boost this weekend with the return of 6-7 true freshman receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and the debut of running back Ronnie Walker, a transfer from Indiana. Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is expected to play after leaving the UNC game late with an undisclosed injury.
--Field Level Media
|
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
161 PaYds, INT, 197 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
203 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 60 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|478
|368
|Total Plays
|60
|65
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|317
|165
|Rush Attempts
|39
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.1
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|161
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|-1
|89
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--1
|1-85
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|317
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|13/21
|161
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|20
|197
|2
|47
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|7
|76
|0
|50
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|12
|44
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|9
|5
|71
|0
|24
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|1
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|4
|25
|0
|14
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boykin 98 DE
|J. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|1/1
|48
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Lupo 43 K
|L. Lupo
|3
|36.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|3
|21.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|15/23
|203
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|15
|60
|2
|11
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|12
|50
|0
|12
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|8
|32
|0
|14
|
R. Walker Jr. 20 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|5
|20
|0
|11
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|7
|4
|74
|1
|24
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|5
|3
|46
|0
|29
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|3
|3
|46
|0
|33
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Starling 82 WR
|D. Starling
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Clary 14 DB
|A. Clary
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 19 DT
|J. Briggs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Malani 45 DL
|N. Malani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|1/1
|23
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|4
|42.5
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|4
|18.8
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 25 for 23 yards (44-D.Jones22-Y.Abdullah).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:55 - 1st) 4-B.Kemp to UVA 26 for 1 yard (3-R.Yeast38-J.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UVA 26(14:30 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 26 for no gain (90-J.Goldwire).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UVA 26(13:55 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UVA 26(13:48 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 44 yards from UVA 26 to LOU 30 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(13:40 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 30(13:33 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 35 for 5 yards (0-Z.Zandier30-D.Amos).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 35(12:52 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith pushed ob at LOU 46 for 11 yards (14-A.Clary).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(12:22 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 48 for 2 yards (9-C.King7-N.Taylor).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 48(11:52 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith pushed ob at UVA 38 for 14 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(11:12 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to UVA 33 for 5 yards (9-C.King30-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 33(10:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 33(10:21 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 80-J.Watkins. 80-J.Watkins pushed ob at UVA 28 for 5 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(9:45 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to UVA 13 for 15 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(9:01 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to UVA 10 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier6-N.Jackson).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 10(8:15 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to UVA 16 for -6 yards (15-D.Cross).
|Int
|
3 & 13 - LVILLE 16(7:27 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 36-M.Burkley INTERCEPTED by 7-N.Taylor at UVA 15. 7-N.Taylor runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 60 yards from UVA 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 16 for 11 yards (21-W.Taulapapa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 16(7:06 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+50 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 16(7:01 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to UVA 34 for 50 yards (14-A.Clary56-M.Gahm).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(6:15 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to UVA 32 for 2 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - UVA 32(5:33 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at UVA 41 for -9 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 17 - UVA 41(4:48 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to UVA 30 for 11 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UVA 30(4:05 - 1st) 32-J.Turner 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 61 yards from LOU 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 17 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(3:53 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 19 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns99-D.Tell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 19(3:33 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 21 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 21(2:54 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 28 for 7 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(2:23 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 34 for 6 yards (7-M.Montgomery92-M.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 34(1:55 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 40 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(1:25 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 48 for 8 yards (13-K.Clark).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 48(0:56 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry. Penalty on LOU 13-K.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(0:52 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 42(0:47 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to LOU 21 for 21 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE(0:25 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan. Penalty on LOU 12-M.Character Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 21. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(0:25 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to LOU 3 FUMBLES (12-M.Character). 38-J.Fagot to LOU 3 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 3(0:16 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 4 for 1 yard (45-N.Malani19-J.Briggs).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 4(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to UVA 49 for 47 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(14:18 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith pushed ob at UVA 48 for 1 yard (9-C.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UVA 48(13:47 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UVA 48(13:42 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 36-M.Burkley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UVA 48(13:37 - 2nd) 43-L.Lupo punts 32 yards from UVA 48 to UVA 16 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 16(13:29 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 30 for 14 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(13:02 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at UVA 40 for 10 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(12:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis INTERCEPTED by 12-M.Character at LOU 42. 12-M.Character to LOU 41 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(12:28 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to UVA 23 for 36 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 23(11:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to UVA 23 for no gain (6-N.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 23(11:13 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to UVA 19 for 4 yards (19-J.Briggs56-M.Gahm).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 19(10:23 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 18 for 18 yards (23-K.Cloyd). Penalty on LOU 23-K.Cloyd Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UVA 18.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(10:07 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to LOU 47 for 20 yards (38-J.Fagot3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(9:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 47(9:39 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to LOU 40 for 7 yards (12-M.Character).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 40(9:01 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 37 for 3 yards (22-Y.Abdullah12-M.Character).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(8:28 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to LOU 32 for 5 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 32(7:46 - 2nd) 20-R.Walker pushed ob at LOU 21 for 11 yards (12-M.Character).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(7:27 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at LOU 20 for 1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 20(6:52 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to LOU 8 for 12 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - LVILLE 8(6:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(6:03 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 30 for 5 yards (30-D.Amos).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 30(5:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 29 for -1 yard (11-C.Snowden30-D.Amos).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 29(5:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 44 for 15 yards (9-C.King7-N.Taylor).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(4:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to UVA 42 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(3:45 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to UVA 38 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson). Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 41.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 19 - UVA 49(3:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at LOU 50 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - UVA 50(2:35 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to UVA 41 for 9 yards (9-C.King0-Z.Zandier).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UVA 41(1:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 46 for -13 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - UVA 46(1:46 - 2nd) 43-L.Lupo punts 45 yards from LOU 46. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 13 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery80-J.Watkins).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(1:37 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 16 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery90-J.Goldwire).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 16(1:04 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 19 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 19(0:38 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 19(0:31 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 40 yards from UVA 19 to the LOU 41 downed by 57-T.Finkelston.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(0:23 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to UVA 45 for 14 yards (14-A.Clary).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at UVA 48 for -3 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 48(0:10 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - LVILLE 48(0:04 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to UVA 33 for 15 yards (14-A.Clary45-N.Malani).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 39 for 14 yards (14-A.Clary).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(14:28 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 42 for 3 yards (19-J.Briggs6-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 42(13:50 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 44 for 2 yards (14-A.Clary).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 44(13:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 47 for 3 yards (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - UVA 47(12:18 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 48 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier91-M.Alonso).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(12:12 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to LOU 47 for 1 yard (22-Y.Abdullah38-J.Fagot).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 47(11:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to LOU 44 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 44(11:08 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to LOU 11 for 33 yards (12-M.Character). Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(10:45 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to LOU 9 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 9(10:04 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(9:58 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 29 for 4 yards (95-A.Atariwa11-C.Snowden).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 29(9:20 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 30 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - UVA 30(8:44 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 28 for -2 yards (91-M.Alonso).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UVA 28(7:56 - 3rd) 43-L.Lupo punts 32 yards from LOU 28 Downed at the UVA 40.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(7:49 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 39 for -1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 39(7:21 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 46 for 7 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 46(6:45 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 47 for 1 yard (57-D.Kinnaird22-Y.Abdullah).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 47(5:58 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 41 yards from UVA 47 to LOU 12 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 12(5:50 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 26 for 14 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(5:10 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 40 for 14 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(4:28 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to UVA 47 for 13 yards (14-A.Clary30-D.Amos).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(4:10 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to UVA 45 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson). Team penalty on UVA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UVA 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - UVA 42(4:00 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 79-C.DeGeorge False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 42. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(3:37 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to UVA 1 for 46 yards (9-C.King).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(2:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 60 yards from LOU 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 26 for 21 yards (23-K.Cloyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(2:44 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Misch.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 26(2:40 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles pushed ob at UVA 28 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery). Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at UVA 28.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(2:15 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson pushed ob at UVA 50 for 7 yards (12-M.Character).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 50(1:42 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to LOU 44 for 6 yards (10-R.Burns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(1:02 - 3rd) 20-R.Walker to LOU 44 for no gain (98-J.Boykin17-D.Etheridge).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44(10:22 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to LOU 42 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 42(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at LOU 36 for 6 yards (12-M.Character).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 36(14:18 - 4th) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 36. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(14:06 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at LOU 34 for -3 yards (57-D.Kinnaird).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 34(13:45 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to LOU 30 for 4 yards (41-R.Puryear).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 30(13:07 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to LOU 6 for 24 yards (3-R.Yeast). Penalty on UVA 81-L.Davis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LOU 6.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(12:38 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 82-D.Starling. 82-D.Starling to LOU 15 for 6 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 15(11:53 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to LOU 11 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery99-D.Tell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(11:38 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Misch.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 11(11:33 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to LOU 7 for 4 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 7(10:48 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to LOU 5 for 2 yards (57-D.Kinnaird).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 5(10:04 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 29 for 29 yards (32-J.Ahern).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 29(9:56 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UVA 24(9:56 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 28 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson19-J.Briggs).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 28(9:23 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 38 for 10 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 38(8:34 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to UVA 35 FUMBLES (1-N.Grant). 1-N.Grant to UVA 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(8:22 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 1 yard (90-J.Goldwire57-D.Kinnaird).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 36(7:40 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Starling.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 36(7:36 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to LOU 35 for 29 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(6:51 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to LOU 24 for 11 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(6:10 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to LOU 14 for 10 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(5:41 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 8 for 6 yards (92-M.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 8(5:02 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to LOU 9 for -1 yard (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 9(4:34 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 63 yards from UVA 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 25 for 23 yards (10-P.Jones66-J.Duenkel).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(4:22 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 39 FUMBLES (0-Z.Zandier). 14-A.Clary to LOU 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(4:14 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to LOU 30 for 9 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 30(3:24 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to LOU 32 for -2 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 32(2:38 - 4th) 4-B.Kemp to LOU 30 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 30(2:22 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to LOU 30 for no gain (22-Y.Abdullah10-R.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(2:17 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs ob at UVA 46 for 24 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(1:57 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 36-M.Burkley. 36-M.Burkley pushed ob at UVA 41 for 5 yards (7-N.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 41(1:50 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to UVA 41 for no gain (6-N.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 41(1:45 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to UVA 38 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UVA 38(1:20 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(1:13 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 40 for 2 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 40(1:06 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 43 for 3 yards (33-I.Hayes22-Y.Abdullah).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 43(0:57 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to UVA 45 for 2 yards (33-I.Hayes7-M.Montgomery).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 45(0:09 - 4th) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UVA 45. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 40(0:09 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 45 yards from UVA 40 to LOU 15 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
