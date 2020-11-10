|
|
|WISC
|MICH
No. 13 Wisconsin, Michigan shift focus to football
No. 13 Wisconsin visits Ann Arbor on Saturday and is embracing a chance to shift the focus from COVID-19 to their game against unranked Michigan.
The Badgers were idle the past two weeks and won the only game they have played this season, beating Illinois handily on Oct. 23. A total of 17 players and 13 staff tested positive for COVID-19. At least four Badgers' players remained in quarantine as of Tuesday.
"We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan. As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a release.
Michigan (1-2) hasn't lost to Wisconsin at home since 2010. But the Wolverines are struggling and lost to the Badgers 35-14 last season.
The status of redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, who tested positive on Oct. 24, is unclear. Head coach Paul Chryst, who tested positive on the same day, said the Badgers will measure the progress of Mertz all week.
"Graham, the way that he is timing out (is) starting that process of coming back, his tests are all done. So I think he'll be able to have some practice. We'll see if it's enough practice time," Chryst said. "You don't know. Each guy's a little bit different how they handle all of it. We'll kind of see on him and a couple of other guys that were kind of in that early group of (positive tests)."
Mertz turned in a dominant debut performance to lead Wisconsin to a 45-7 win over the Fighting Illini with five touchdown passes.
Tight end Jake Ferguson was Mertz's preferred target, as he caught a team-high seven passes for 72 yards and three touchdowns. The defense held Illinois to 218 total yards and eight first downs.
Michigan isn't in the Top 25 poll for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.
The Wolverines have lost their past two games after defeating Minnesota on the road, and media increasingly has been pressing coach Jim Harbaugh about his chances of leaving for the NFL after this season.
"No matter what I tell you, tomorrow something else will be written by somebody else," Harbaugh said. "I'm going to let my actions speak loudly and, hopefully, you know me, my actions have been consistent."
Harbaugh was happier to talk about his plans for the remainder of the season. He wants to give his underclassmen more experience, so he expects to shuttle more bodies in and out of the game.
"Everybody has been here for at least three to four months, practicing football," Harbaugh said. "Now there's an opportunity to play - and guys are ready. We've talked about it before. You put them out there and let 'em play. That's what they came here for. We recruited all of them."
At this point, the Wolverines need all the help they can get. They were 23-point favorites against in-state rival Michigan State and failed to force a turnover in a 27-24 loss. The Spartans have committed 10 turnovers in their two other outings.
Michigan then lost to Indiana for the first time in 33 years and it wasn't close. The Wolverines allowed 342 passing yards and once again didn't force a turnover in the 38-21 loss.
Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton has posted solid numbers. He's reached the 300-yard passing mark in each of the past two games.
Wisconsin has won four of the past six meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
N. Watson
14 RB
65 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
M. Sainristil
19 WR
23 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|10
|Rushing
|15
|2
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|468
|219
|Total Plays
|73
|45
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|341
|47
|Rush Attempts
|51
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|127
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|13-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|5-42.4
|Return Yards
|40
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-31
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|341
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|219
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|12/22
|127
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|15
|87
|1
|23
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|6
|71
|0
|43
|
D. Davis III 7 WR
|D. Davis III
|7
|65
|1
|18
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|12
|65
|2
|18
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|4
|11
|1
|6
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
S. Bracey 10 WR
|S. Bracey
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|4
|4
|51
|1
|18
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|2
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|4
|2
|27
|0
|20
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Davis III 7 WR
|D. Davis III
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Krumholz 24 WR
|A. Krumholz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mullens 99 DE
|I. Mullens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
|M. Maskalunas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lytle 7 LB
|S. Lytle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|3
|42.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bracey 10 WR
|S. Bracey
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 CB
|D. Engram
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis III 7 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|9/19
|98
|0
|2
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|4/7
|74
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|7
|15
|0
|9
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|7
|5
|0
|4
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|5
|4
|56
|0
|23
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|3
|2
|41
|0
|28
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|4
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 DL
|T. Upshaw
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 4 DB
|V. Gray
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Newburg 99 DL
|G. Newburg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 DL
|M. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 10 LB
|A. Solomon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Speight 67 DL
|J. Speight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mullings 26 LB
|K. Mullings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Welschof 96 DL
|J. Welschof
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hill-Green 41 LB
|N. Hill-Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Vilain 18 DL
|L. Vilain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|5
|42.4
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|33.0
|43
|0
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|24.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 64 yards from MICH 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 34 for 33 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(14:52 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 43 for 9 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - WISC 43(14:14 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 43 for no gain (4-V.Gray). Team penalty on WIS Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at WIS 43. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 38(13:54 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 8-J.Berger. 8-J.Berger to WIS 43 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 43(13:09 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 48 for 5 yards (15-C.Hinton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(12:05 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to MICH 48 for 4 yards (20-B.Hawkins30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WISC 48(11:23 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WISC 48(11:19 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Berger.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WISC 48(11:16 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 48 yards from MICH 48 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(11:08 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-S.Nelson at MICH 33. 9-S.Nelson to MICH 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(11:01 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Davis.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 33(10:55 - 1st) 13-C.Dike to MICH 3 for 30 yards (22-G.Green).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - WISC 3(10:18 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to MICH 2 for 1 yard (67-J.Speight).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 2(9:35 - 1st) 14-N.Watson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 61 yards from WIS 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 47 for 43 yards (24-A.Krumholz39-T.Grass).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(9:19 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 86-L.Schoonmaker False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 47. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - MICH 42(9:19 - 1st) 2-B.Corum to MICH 39 for -3 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - MICH 39(8:40 - 1st) 5-J.Milton to MICH 41 for 2 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|Int
|
3 & 16 - MICH 41(7:58 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-L.Chenal at MICH 45. 45-L.Chenal to MICH 14 for 31 yards (52-K.Barnhart).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 14(7:46 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 14(7:39 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to MICH 11 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone30-D.Hill).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 11(6:53 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to MICH 1 for 10 yards (22-G.Green).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(6:12 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(6:08 - 1st) 2-B.Corum to MICH 27 for 2 yards (95-K.Benton57-J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICH 27(5:27 - 1st) 3-A.Henning to MICH 27 for no gain (99-I.Mullens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICH 27(4:47 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICH 27(4:42 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 42 yards from MICH 27. 7-D.Davis to WIS 40 for 9 yards (45-A.Shibley43-J.McCurry).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(4:30 - 1st) 7-D.Davis to MICH 42 for 18 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(3:50 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 24-A.Krumholz.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 42(3:44 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to MICH 28 for 14 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(3:05 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to MICH 25 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 25(2:25 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 8-J.Berger. 8-J.Berger to MICH 17 for 8 yards (22-G.Green).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 17(1:52 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to MICH 10 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray23-M.Barrett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 10(1:05 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to MICH 9 for 1 yard (91-T.Upshaw23-M.Barrett).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 9(0:21 - 1st) 7-D.Davis to MICH 1 for 8 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(15:00 - 2nd) 34-M.Stokke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 60 yards from WIS 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 28 for 23 yards (24-A.Krumholz18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(14:46 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 28(14:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MICH 30 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICH 30(14:01 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 33 for 3 yards (92-M.Henningsen98-C.Goetz).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICH 33(13:18 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 41 yards from MICH 33 Downed at the WIS 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(13:07 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 24-A.Krumholz.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 26(13:01 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 44 for 18 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(12:22 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to MICH 49 for 7 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 49(11:37 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to MICH 30 for 19 yards (22-G.Green).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(11:00 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to MICH 25 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WISC 25(10:16 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Davis. Penalty on MICH 5-D.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 25. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 10(10:11 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(10:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning to MICH 24 for -1 yard (19-N.Herbig).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MICH 24(9:37 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 11 - MICH 24(9:31 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to WIS 40 for 36 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(8:56 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to WIS 34 for 6 yards (99-I.Mullens).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 34(8:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to WIS 35 for -1 yard (19-N.Herbig).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 35(7:43 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to WIS 22 for 13 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(7:15 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Corum.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 22(7:09 - 2nd) 2-B.Corum to WIS 18 for 4 yards (21-C.Williams98-C.Goetz).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 18(6:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to WIS 9 for 9 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - MICH 9(6:01 - 2nd) 2-B.Corum to WIS 8 for 1 yard (1-F.Hicks25-E.Burrell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 8(5:19 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to WIS 6 for 2 yards (9-S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 6(4:44 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 6(4:44 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to WIS 1 for 5 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MICH 1(4:37 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to WIS 1 for no gain (97-I.Loudermilk).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 1(4:34 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 4 for 3 yards (15-C.Hinton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 4(3:50 - 2nd) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 10 for 6 yards (12-J.Ross30-D.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 10(3:09 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 14 for 4 yards (91-T.Upshaw20-B.Hawkins).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 14(2:30 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 34 for 20 yards (22-G.Green).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(1:47 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 39 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 39(1:17 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis to WIS 47 FUMBLES (22-G.Green). 12-J.Ross to WIS 47 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WISC 39(1:17 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WISC 39(1:13 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 39 for no gain (91-T.Upshaw18-L.Vilain).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WISC 39(1:05 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 44 yards from WIS 39 to MICH 17 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(0:57 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans pushed ob at MICH 28 for 11 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(0:52 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 24 for -4 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - MICH 24(0:21 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton scrambles to MICH 31 for 7 yards (57-J.Sanborn58-M.Maskalunas).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 46 for 21 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(14:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to WIS 42 for 12 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 42(13:52 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to WIS 28 for 14 yards (9-S.Nelson25-E.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(13:14 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 28(13:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICH 28(13:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MICH 28(12:56 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(12:52 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 32 for 7 yards (30-D.Hill).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 32(12:12 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 31 for -1 yard (44-C.McGrone).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WISC 31(11:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 37 for 6 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(10:53 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to MICH 45 for 18 yards (4-V.Gray).
|-27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(10:14 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis to MICH 28 FUMBLES. 30-D.Hill to MICH 28 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(10:14 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Davis.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 45(10:09 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to MICH 38 for 7 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WISC 38(9:19 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 38(9:14 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 34 yards from MICH 38 Downed at the MICH 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 4(9:04 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 8 for 4 yards (98-C.Goetz97-I.Loudermilk).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 8(8:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MICH 7 for -1 yard (19-N.Herbig).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICH 7(7:38 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICH 7(7:32 - 3rd) 91-B.Robbins punts 37 yards from MICH 7 to MICH 44 fair catch by 7-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(7:24 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz sacked at MICH 48 for -4 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - WISC 48(6:36 - 3rd) 7-D.Davis to MICH 41 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray20-B.Hawkins). Penalty on MICH 20-B.Hawkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 41.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(6:16 - 3rd) 7-D.Davis runs ob at MICH 14 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 14(5:27 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to MICH 13 for 1 yard (23-M.Barrett91-T.Upshaw).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 13(4:50 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(4:45 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 48 for 23 yards (18-C.Wilder9-S.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(4:10 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 49 for 1 yard (19-N.Herbig).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 49(3:38 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs ob at WIS 23 for 28 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 23(3:06 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:00 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to WIS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(3:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 29 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 29(2:19 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 30 for 1 yard (91-T.Upshaw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WISC 30(1:41 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Watson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WISC 30(1:34 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 44 yards from WIS 30. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 34 for 8 yards. Penalty on MICH 28-C.Turner Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WIS 30. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(1:22 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 36 for 1 yard (58-M.Smith30-D.Hill).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 36(0:46 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis to WIS 42 for 6 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 42(15:00 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to MICH 40 for 18 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(14:16 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to MICH 36 for 4 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 36(13:33 - 4th) 7-D.Davis to MICH 26 for 10 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(12:51 - 4th) 7-D.Davis to MICH 20 for 6 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 20(12:09 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to MICH 16 for 4 yards (12-J.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(11:27 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to MICH 16 for no gain (23-M.Barrett).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 16(11:02 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to MICH 7 for 9 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 7(10:23 - 4th) 34-M.Stokke to MICH 4 for 3 yards (58-M.Smith12-J.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - WISC 4(9:42 - 4th) 7-D.Davis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 57 yards from WIS 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 25 for 17 yards (39-T.Grass).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(9:31 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(9:26 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICH 25(9:23 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICH 25(9:17 - 4th) 91-B.Robbins punts 47 yards from MICH 25. 6-D.Engram to WIS 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(9:08 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to MICH 29 for 43 yards (22-G.Green).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 29(8:27 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to MICH 23 for 6 yards (15-C.Hinton).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 23(7:40 - 4th) 8-J.Berger runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 4th) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 62 yards from WIS 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 35 for 32 yards (22-J.Van Dyke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(7:25 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to MICH 35 for no gain (98-C.Goetz7-S.Lytle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 35(6:51 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to MICH 35 for no gain (18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICH 35(6:16 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 35 for no gain (20-I.Guerendo).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICH 35(5:43 - 4th) 91-B.Robbins punts 45 yards from MICH 35. 6-D.Engram to WIS 20 for no gain (43-J.McCurry).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(5:34 - 4th) 10-S.Bracey to WIS 23 for 3 yards (99-G.Newburg).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 23(4:50 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 28 for 5 yards (41-N.Hill-Green10-A.Solomon).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 28(4:01 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 32 for 4 yards (99-G.Newburg).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(3:11 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WIS 40 for 8 yards (26-K.Mullings).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 40(2:24 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 49 for 9 yards (10-A.Solomon7-M.Paige).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(1:37 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to MICH 47 for 4 yards (96-J.Welschof).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 47(0:52 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to MICH 45 for 2 yards (90-M.Morris).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - WISC 45(0:14 - 4th) 15-D.Vanden Boom kneels at MICH 47 for -2 yards.
