|
|
|USC
|ARIZ
Gunnell, Arizona aim big with No. 20 USC in town
No. 20 Southern California, after a thrilling comeback to dispatch its expected top competition in the Pac-12 South, moves on to play a conference foe it has largely dominated.
The Trojans (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will travel to Tucson, Ariz., to play Saturday against Arizona. The Wildcats will be making their season debut after their scheduled opener at Utah was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak among the Utes.
USC needed two touchdowns in the final three minutes, wrapped around a successful onside kick, to eke past Arizona State 28-27 on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Trojans' four turnovers and three failed fourth-down tries left coach Clay Helton eager to see improvement in the team's second game.
"The things we have to clean up are the security of the ball and finishing drives in the red zone," Helton said. "We all made mistakes in that game. We all took turns. It wasn't just one guy."
USC has won seven in a row over Arizona, including a 41-14 decision last season. The Trojans have scored at least 36 points in seven of the past nine meetings, and they could be on their way to a similar point total against a new-look, and largely inexperienced, Arizona defense.
The Wildcats have four new defensive assistants, including coordinator Paul Rhoads, a veteran coach who spent the past two seasons coaching defensive backs at UCLA. He is shifting the Wildcats from a 4-3 to a 3-4, but the preseason grad transfers of stalwarts Tony Fields II (West Virginia) and Colin Schooler (Texas Tech) left the expanded linebacker position perilously thin.
Inside linebacker Anthony Pandy is a good one, and Jalen Harris -- needed to be a key pass rusher -- moves from end to outside linebacker.
But this is a program that hasn't finished better than 92nd nationally in total defense since 2013, and any progress could be measured in baby steps.
On Saturday, the Wildcats will have to deal with quarterback Kedon Slovis as well as one of the best receiver groups in the country and USC's traditional stable of quality running backs.
Slovis was 40 of 55 for 381 yards in the opener, with Drake London (eight catches, 125 yards) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (7-100) each reaching 100 receiving yards. Tyler Vaughns and Bru McCoy combined for 12 catches and 104 yards.
Helton said he was pleased with how Slovis handled check-downs and didn't force the ball into coverage.
"Hopefully, that's where he continues to grow," Helton said.
Third-year Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin has something else to worry about -- an experienced USC defense, directed by first-year coordinator Todd Orlando.
"They've got veteran players and a veteran defensive coordinator that is going to bring it," Sumlin said. "They faced a young quarterback last week and brought it. They've got another young one this week. I don't think that's going to change for him."
USC, which posted seven tackles for loss last week, will take aim at Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, a sophomore who flashed potential in three starts last season. The running back group, led by Gary Brightwell, might be the best position group on the team.
But Arizona is pinning its hopes on the arm and leadership of Gunnell to turn around a program that lost its final seven games of 2019. Gunnell already was chosen a season captain.
"He's really taking charge of the offense," receiver Jamarye Joiner said, "and that's what we need."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Slovis
9 QB
325 PaYds, PaTD, RuYd
|
|
G. Gunnell
17 QB
286 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 40 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|26
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|498
|444
|Total Plays
|75
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|158
|Rush Attempts
|32
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|325
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|30-43
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|11-110
|7-80
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|44
|1
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|325
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|30/43
|325
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|12
|82
|1
|49
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|11
|81
|1
|37
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|6
|7
|1
|8
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|9
|7
|113
|0
|48
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|10
|7
|70
|0
|17
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|7
|4
|68
|0
|31
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|5
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
J. Jackson III 80 WR
|J. Jackson III
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|5
|5
|20
|0
|16
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Wolfe 18 TE
|J. Wolfe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Tuipulotu 93 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 S
|G. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 18 S
|R. Scott
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
|P. Gaoteote IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hewett 22 CB
|D. Hewett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Murphy 90 DL
|C. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|2/3
|30
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|3
|47.7
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|2
|8.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|24/36
|286
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|21
|112
|0
|34
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|13
|40
|0
|19
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|-5
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|6
|5
|110
|1
|75
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|9
|8
|70
|1
|22
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|3
|2
|42
|1
|34
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|4
|3
|20
|0
|15
|
M. Wright 18 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Short 24 DB
|R. Short
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 DB
|L. Burns
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 DB
|J. Turner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 LB
|J. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lopez 51 DL
|R. Lopez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnes 15 DB
|M. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blackwell 52 DL
|A. Blackwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 3 DB
|J. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Henley 48 LB
|P. Henley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mourning 18 LB
|D. Mourning
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 37 DB
|J. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 27 LB
|D. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|3/4
|51
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|3
|45.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(14:55 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 28 for 3 yards (1-P.Gaoteote50-N.Figueroa).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - USC 28(14:18 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at ARI 44. 15-T.Hufanga to ARI 17 for 27 yards (17-G.Gunnell).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(14:07 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 10 for 7 yards (21-J.Turner47-R.Freeburg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 10(13:47 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 10(13:43 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 3 for 7 yards (49-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 3(13:32 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to ARI 3 for no gain (8-A.Pandy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 3(13:02 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 1 for 2 yards (51-R.Lopez92-K.Barrs).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 1(12:40 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:36 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 27 for 2 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 27(12:20 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 33 for 6 yards (15-T.Hufanga21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 33(11:55 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 41 for 8 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(11:37 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 44 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USC 44(11:16 - 1st) 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 44 for no gain (26-K.Mauga).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 44(10:31 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell to USC 45 for 11 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(10:00 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to USC 37 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 37(9:32 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to USC 34 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(9:12 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 34(9:01 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:45 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 29 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason8-A.Pandy).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 29(8:07 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for 6 yards (2-L.Burns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(7:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 35(7:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wolfe.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 35(7:27 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 34 for -1 yard (18-D.Mourning). Penalty on ARI 8-A.Pandy Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(6:58 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 48 for 3 yards (2-L.Burns). Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 45. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 25 - ARIZ 30(6:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 27 for -3 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 28 - ARIZ 27(6:11 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|Penalty
|
3 & 28 - ARIZ 27(6:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London. Penalty on ARI 5-C.Young Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 27. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(5:58 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 47 for 5 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 47(5:28 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 80-J.Jackson. 80-J.Jackson to ARI 30 for 23 yards (24-R.Short).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(5:10 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ARI 21 for 9 yards (47-R.Freeburg18-D.Mourning).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 21(4:38 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to ARI 19 for 2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(4:15 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 14 for 5 yards (2-L.Burns8-A.Pandy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 14(3:39 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to ARI 10 for 4 yards (49-J.Harris).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 10(2:48 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 13 for -3 yards (51-R.Lopez8-A.Pandy).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 13(2:08 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 59 yards from USC 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 28 for 22 yards (14-J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(1:57 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 30 for 2 yards.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 30(1:23 - 1st) 10-J.Joiner to ARI 24 for -6 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - USC 24(0:45 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 15 for -9 yards. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 24. No Play. (50-N.Figueroa).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(0:17 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to ARI 42 for 8 yards (31-H.Echols).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 42(15:00 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 45 for 3 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(14:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Joiner to ARI 46 for 1 yard (93-M.Tuipulotu). Penalty on USC 10-R.Goforth Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 46.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 39(14:15 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to USC 39 for no gain (31-H.Echols).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 39(13:36 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to USC 26 for 13 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(13:19 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to USC 24 for 2 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 24(12:50 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 24 for no gain (2-O.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - USC 24(12:27 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - USC 24(12:22 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(12:16 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 28 for 4 yards (92-K.Barrs49-J.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 28(11:49 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 36 for 8 yards (21-J.Turner48-P.Henley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(11:27 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 36(11:19 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 37 for 1 yard (21-J.Turner27-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 37(10:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARIZ 37(10:34 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 58 yards from USC 37. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 6 for 1 yard (9-G.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 6(10:22 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 40 for 34 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(10:00 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 39 for -1 yard (93-M.Tuipulotu10-R.Goforth).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 39(9:20 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 47 for 8 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 47(8:34 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to USC 46 for 7 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(8:01 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 49 for -5 yards (4-M.Williams50-N.Figueroa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - USC 49(7:17 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 15 - USC 49(7:13 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to USC 36 for 15 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(6:51 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 26 for 10 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(6:27 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to USC 14 for 12 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 14(6:03 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 14(5:57 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - USC 14(5:53 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to USC 6 for 8 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - USC 6(5:12 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:07 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 30 for 5 yards (24-R.Short).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(4:45 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 40 for 10 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(4:26 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 43 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(3:58 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek. Penalty on ARI 21-J.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(3:50 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to ARI 24 for 4 yards (51-R.Lopez92-K.Barrs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 24(3:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 17 for 7 yards (24-R.Short8-A.Pandy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(3:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown. Team penalty on USC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARI 17. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZ 22(3:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 3 for 19 yards (24-R.Short).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 3(2:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 58 yards from USC 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 29 for 22 yards (25-B.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(2:27 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 33 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 33(2:08 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 36 for 3 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 36(1:36 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to ARI 40 for 4 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(1:12 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 40. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(1:12 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to USC 26 for 19 yards (47-S.Ta'ufo'ou).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(0:48 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to USC 14 for 12 yards (4-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 14(0:40 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 14(0:32 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 10 for 4 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - USC 10(0:27 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at USC 14 for -4 yards (18-R.Scott).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - USC 14(0:16 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 41 for 16 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(14:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to USC 39 for -2 yards (52-A.Blackwell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARIZ 39(14:08 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 49 for 10 yards (2-L.Burns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 49(13:34 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns. Team penalty on USC Personal Foul declined.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 49(13:27 - 3rd) Team penalty on USC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USC 49. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - ARIZ 44(13:27 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 44-T.Nomura False start 5 yards enforced at USC 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARIZ 39(13:27 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 61 yards from USC 39 to ARI End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on ARI Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 10(13:18 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 15 for 5 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 15(13:01 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 26 for 11 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(12:39 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 26 for no gain (99-D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 26(12:11 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to ARI 30 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - USC 30(11:42 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 20 for -10 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - USC 20(11:02 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 49 yards from ARI 20. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 42 for 11 yards (37-J.Young).
|Result
|Play
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(10:51 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 10 for 48 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(10:33 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 11 for -1 yard (49-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 11(10:12 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 11(10:07 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ARIZ 11(10:02 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:57 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(9:45 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 32 for 7 yards.
|+49 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 32(9:20 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 19 for 49 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(9:03 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ARI 14 for 5 yards (2-L.Burns21-J.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 14(8:30 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to ARI 11 for 3 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 11(7:54 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 10 for 1 yard (24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 10(7:13 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 8 for 2 yards (92-K.Barrs48-P.Henley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARIZ 8(6:52 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 5 for 3 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 5(6:25 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 1 for 4 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 1(6:06 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 84-E.Krommenhoek False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 1. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 6(5:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on USC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARI 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 11(5:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - ARIZ 11(5:11 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(5:06 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry. Penalty on ARI 2-B.Curry Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at ARI 20. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - USC 10(5:00 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 13 for 3 yards (90-C.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - USC 13(4:28 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to ARI 16 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - USC 16(3:53 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - USC 16(3:43 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 34 yards from ARI 16 Downed at the USC 50.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(3:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 13 for 37 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 13(3:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 11 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 11(2:34 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 10 for 1 yard (24-R.Short52-A.Blackwell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 10(1:55 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 2 for 8 yards. Penalty on USC 18-J.Wolfe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 10. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 22 - ARIZ 25(1:14 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 4 for 21 yards (24-R.Short21-J.Turner).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 4(0:26 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 6 for -2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 6(0:23 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 10 for 4 yards (18-R.Scott10-R.Goforth).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - USC 10(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on ARI 66-R.Congel False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 5(15:00 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 6 for 1 yard (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - USC 6(14:20 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 13 for 7 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - USC 13(13:40 - 4th) 33-T.Loop punts 53 yards from ARI 13. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 40 for 6 yards (2-L.Burns). Penalty on ARI 34-J.Burton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 40.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(13:28 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis to ARI 44 for 1 yard (8-A.Pandy).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 44(13:05 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 46 for -2 yards (52-A.Blackwell). Penalty on USC 18-J.Wolfe Illegal motion declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 46(12:45 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARIZ 46(12:30 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 24 yards from ARI 46 Downed at the ARI 22.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 22(12:24 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 37 for 15 yards (2-O.Griffin15-T.Hufanga).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(11:58 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 43 for 6 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 43(11:45 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 45 for 2 yards (18-R.Scott).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 45(11:02 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 46 for 1 yard (50-N.Figueroa).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 46(10:23 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 48 for 2 yards (99-D.Jackson49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(9:55 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to USC 41 for 11 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(9:33 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to USC 35 for 6 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 35(9:18 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to USC 33 for 2 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - USC 33(8:35 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 33 for no gain (93-M.Tuipulotu4-M.Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - USC 33(7:55 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(7:49 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to USC 24 for -1 yard (21-J.Turner).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 24(7:22 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 35 for 11 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(7:03 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 35(6:58 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 49 for 16 yards (48-P.Henley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(6:35 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 43 for 6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 43(6:16 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 45 for -2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 45(5:33 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 36 for 9 yards (2-L.Burns).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(5:07 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 5 for 31 yards (2-L.Burns).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARIZ 5(4:57 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 6 for -1 yard (49-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 6(4:14 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 6 for no gain (8-A.Pandy99-M.Tapusoa).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 6(3:35 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis kicks 53 yards from USC 35 out of bounds at the ARI 12.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(3:30 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Brightwell.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 35(3:26 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 46 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(3:03 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to USC 49 for 5 yards (10-R.Goforth9-G.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - USC 49(2:37 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 46 for -5 yards. Penalty on USC 90-C.Murphy Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 49. No Play. (90-C.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(2:20 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 29 for 5 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 29(1:55 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to USC 23 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(1:50 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 23(1:47 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to USC 6 for 17 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - USC 6(1:41 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell 86-S.Berryhill runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:35 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 45 for 20 yards (24-R.Short).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(1:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 46 for 9 yards (15-M.Barnes8-A.Pandy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 46(1:05 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 41 for 5 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(1:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 27 for 14 yards (15-M.Barnes37-J.Young).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(0:41 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 8 for 19 yards (24-R.Short).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARIZ 8(0:33 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to ARI 25 fair catch by 10-J.Joiner.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:25 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:18 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 47 for 22 yards (8-C.Steele).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(0:10 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 40 for -7 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - ARIZ 40(0:03 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 40 for no gain.
-
UNLV
SJST
17
31
4th 11:18 FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
21
24
3rd 10:33 FS1
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
32
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
Final ESP2
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
20USC
ARIZ
34
30
Final FOX
-
2ND
BC
45
31
Final ABC
-
USM
WKY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
24
Final FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
34
Final
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
27
20
Final BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
27
20
Final FS2
-
ARK
6FLA
35
63
Final ESPN
-
11OREG
WASHST
43
29
Final FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
24
28
Final ESP2
-
13WISC
MICH
49
11
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
38
Final ESPU
-
SC
MISS
42
59
Final SECN
-
FSU
NCST
22
38
Final ACCN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 12:00pm FS1
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX