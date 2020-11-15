|
|
Jimmy Lake wins Washington debut, Huskies top Beavers 27-21
SEATTLE (AP) Jimmy Lake's voice didn't finally start to fail until the postgame celebration in the locker room.
It wasn't prettiest debut, but Lake was a winner in his first game as Washington's coach after the Huskies held off Oregon State 27-21 on Saturday night.
Sean McGrew rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Morris added a 1-yard TD plunge, and the Huskies won their ninth straight over the Beavers.
''That was a joyous locker room right there. That's where I probably lost my voice was right there,'' Lake said. ''I'm just so proud of those guys for not flinching during this tumultuous time.''
McGrew was part of a multifaceted rushing attack by Washington (1-0 Pac-12) that rolled up 267 yards rushing. McGrew had just nine carries and scored on a 21-yard run. Kamari Pleasant added 61 yards and a 15-yard TD. Richard Newton ran for 15 carries for 41 yards.
''You all got to see a little bit of it tonight, or a lot of it tonight,'' McGrew said. ''And hopefully there is a lot of it more to come the rest of the season.''
Lake took charge at Washington after Chris Petersen stepped away from coaching after last season. The debut was delayed after last week's game at California was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Golden Bears.
Peyton Henry kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:45 left, the only points scored in the second half by either team.
Jermar Jefferson rushed for 133 yards and a TD for Oregon State, his 12th career 100-yard rushing game. But Jefferson was stopped twice needing less than a yard from the Washington 5 early in the fourth quarter and the Beavers (0-2 Pac-12) on the cusp of taking the lead. Jefferson was stuffed on third- and fourth-down runs, although the Beavers appeared to get unfriendly spots on both runs.
''I felt like I got it the first time when it was third-and-inches but, you know, they said we didn't,'' Jefferson said. ''So I felt like I got it. We felt like we got it.''
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said he believed Jefferson had converted on third down and was thinking of first-and-goal plays.
''What my angle was on the third down call I thought we had it. We were beginning to talk about first down,'' Smith said. ''And then the chains came out and obviously then we had to be prepare for either way it went.''
B.J. Baylor had a 3-yard TD run for Oregon State in the second quarter and Jefferson scored from the 4 just before halftime.
Tristan Gebbia was just 11-of-24 passing for 85 yards and was intercepted on a deflected fourth-down pass with 54 seconds left.
''We did not play perfect, or well enough to win,'' Smith said. ''But I know we competed until the end and had a couple opportunities to win the game.''
The question of who would be Washington's starting quarterback was answered when Morris, a redshirt freshman, took the first snap. The expectation was either Morris or graduate transfer Kevin Thomson would be the starter. But Thomson was in street clothes on the sideline and Morris directed the Huskies.
Morris was 14 of 24 for 141 yards. He wasn't helped early by his wide receivers, who dropped a few passes, including Ty Jones being unable to haul in a potential touchdown toss in the first quarter.
Morris was declared the starter after Washington's final scrimmage of fall camp.
''That was his first college football game in grimy, rainy weather and we grinded it out, and we got Dylan for his first start, he's got a win. He's 1-0,'' Lake said.
BLOCK PARTY
Oregon State jumped out to a 7-0 lead thanks to a special teams blunder by Washington. Long snapper Jaden Green, a true freshman, sailed his first collegiate snap on Washington's opening series well over the head of punter Race Porter. Porter ran back 20 yards and collected the loose ball, but his attempt to still punt was blocked. Jaydon Grant collected the block and ran 11 yards for the score.
It was the first blocked punt for a TD by Oregon State since 2011 against Arizona and the first allowed by Washington since 2012 against USC.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon State: The Beavers run defense is their biggest issue early in the season. Oregon State allowed 229 yards rushing last week to Washington State and was gashed worse by the Huskies.
Washington: The Huskies had a mixed bag on special teams. Along with the blocked punt they gave up a pair of long kickoff returns. They caught a punt at the 5-yard line. And normally reliable kicker Peyton Henry missed a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter that would have given the Huskies a 27-2 lead. Porter did have a punt downed at the 1 in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: The Beavers return home to face California next Saturday.
Washington: The Huskies host Arizona next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
J. Jefferson
6 RB
133 RuYds, RuTD, ReYd, REC
|
|
S. McGrew
25 RB
91 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|24
|Rushing
|11
|16
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|252
|408
|Total Plays
|58
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|267
|Rush Attempts
|34
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|85
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|11-24
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|60
|56
|Punts - Returns
|1-60
|2-56
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|267
|
|
|252
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|11/24
|85
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|23
|133
|1
|17
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|8
|41
|1
|12
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|2
|-15
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|6
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|6
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|4
|3
|17
|0
|6
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|14-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bennett 75 DL
|E. Bennett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Skelton 97 DL
|A. Skelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lightbourn 30 P
|C. Lightbourn
|4
|43.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|31.3
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|1
|49.0
|49
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|14/24
|141
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|9
|91
|1
|27
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|12
|61
|1
|15
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|15
|41
|0
|9
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|4
|21
|1
|14
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Odunze 16 WR
|R. Odunze
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|6
|4
|66
|0
|42
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|4
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
T. Jones 88 WR
|T. Jones
|5
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Odunze 16 WR
|R. Odunze
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 43 LB
|J. Sirmon
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 8 DB
|K. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 40 LB
|A. Tuputala
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 41 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 DB
|A. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 11 DL
|J. Bronson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 53 LB
|M. Tafisi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|2/3
|25
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|2
|42.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|2
|14.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|2
|28.0
|45
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 40 yards from ORS 35 to WAS 25 fair catch by 5-S.McGrew.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 27 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 27(14:22 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to WAS 33 for 6 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 33(13:46 - 1st) 37-J.Westover to WAS 40 for 7 yards (34-A.Roberts36-O.Speights).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(13:11 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 44 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 44(12:33 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 47 for 3 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASH 47(11:51 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant pushed ob at ORS 44 for 9 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(11:36 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to ORS 41 for 3 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 41(10:54 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to ORS 40 for 1 yard (36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WASH 40(10:11 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASH 40(10:05 - 1st) 46-R.Porter punts 0 yards from ORS 40 blocked by 9-H.Rashed. 3-J.Grant runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(9:46 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(9:40 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 29 for 4 yards (99-I.Hodgins0-A.Arnold).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WASH 29(9:05 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 12-P.Nacua. Penalty on ORS 2-N.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WAS 29. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(8:57 - 1st) 4-T.Bynum to ORS 40 for 16 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(8:28 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 26 for 14 yards (3-J.Grant).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 26(8:16 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 24 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts97-A.Skelton). Team penalty on ORS 12 players 5 yards enforced at ORS 26. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 5 - WASH 21(7:52 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 1st) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:44 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORS 32 for 7 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui). Penalty on ORS 84-T.Quitoriano Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - OREGST 15(7:28 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - OREGST 15(7:22 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 20 for 5 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 20(6:50 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jefferson.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OREGST 20(6:43 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 50 yards from ORS 20. 22-T.McDuffie to WAS 41 for 11 yards (12-J.Colletto).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 41(6:33 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 48 for 7 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 48(5:57 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 25 for 27 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(5:18 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 21 for 4 yards (9-H.Rashed36-O.Speights).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 21(4:40 - 1st) 6-R.Newton to ORS 19 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 19(3:57 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 6-R.Newton. 6-R.Newton to ORS 12 for 7 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 12(3:25 - 1st) 6-R.Newton to ORS 10 for 2 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 10(2:50 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to ORS 7 for 3 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WASH 7(2:18 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WASH 7(2:13 - 1st) 47-P.Henry 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(2:10 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 33 for 8 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 33(1:39 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 38 for 5 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(1:00 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 41 for 3 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 41(0:29 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 41(0:23 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 32 for -9 yards FUMBLES (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui). 48-E.Ulofoshio to ORS 32 for no gain. Penalty on ORS 70-J.Levengood Personal Foul declined.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 32(0:13 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORS 24 for 8 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASH 24(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew pushed ob at ORS 15 for 9 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 15(14:22 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry kicks 64 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 19 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(14:09 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 37 for 17 yards (20-A.Turner5-A.Cook).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(13:36 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 44 for 7 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 44(13:05 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 40 for 16 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(12:52 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 38 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 38(12:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to WAS 32 for 6 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 32(11:54 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to WAS 23 for 9 yards (5-A.Cook20-A.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(11:23 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at WAS 18 for 5 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 18(11:00 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 8 for 10 yards (41-C.McDonald).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREGST 8(10:34 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 3 for 5 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 3(9:57 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 3 for no gain (55-R.Bowman3-E.Molden).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 3(9:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 55 yards from ORS 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 23 for 13 yards (13-J.Walling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 23(9:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 23(9:21 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 30 for 7 yards (2-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WASH 30(8:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 12-P.Nacua.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WASH 30(8:34 - 2nd) 46-R.Porter punts 43 yards from WAS 30 to ORS 27 fair catch by 8-T.Bradford.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(8:26 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 31 for 4 yards (40-A.Tuputala).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 31(7:48 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 30 for -1 yard (55-R.Bowman).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 30(7:13 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 24 for -6 yards FUMBLES (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui). 64-N.Eldridge to ORS 24 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
4 & 13 - OREGST 24(6:30 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 13-J.Walling False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 24. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - OREGST 19(6:30 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 41 yards from ORS 19. 22-T.McDuffie to ORS 15 for 45 yards (30-C.Lightbourn).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 15(6:08 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 6 for 9 yards (3-J.Grant). Penalty on WAS 88-T.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 9.
|No Gain
|
1 & 14 - WASH 19(5:42 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 19 for no gain (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - WASH 19(5:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 16-R.Odunze.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - WASH 19(4:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to ORS 6 FUMBLES (0-A.Arnold). 12-P.Nacua to ORS 6 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 6(4:12 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 3 for 3 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - WASH 3(3:42 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 1 for 2 yards (56-R.Sharp12-J.Colletto).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WASH 1(3:03 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 1 for no gain (42-D.Taumoleau75-E.Bennett).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 1(2:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:19 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 63 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 44 for 42 yards (37-T.Horn).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(2:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to WAS 41 for 15 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(1:53 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to WAS 29 for 12 yards (22-T.McDuffie53-M.Tafisi).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(1:38 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to WAS 15 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(1:13 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 15(1:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 15(1:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to WAS 6 for 9 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 6(0:58 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 4 for 2 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - OREGST 4(0:28 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 4(0:23 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 56 yards from ORS 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 25 for 16 yards (32-M.Alfieri).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(0:13 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 36 for 11 yards (2-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(0:02 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 36 for no gain (34-A.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 57 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to WAS 49 for 43 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(14:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 48 for 1 yard (22-T.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 48(14:13 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREGST 48(14:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 47 for 1 yard (3-E.Molden).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 47(13:25 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 42 yards from WAS 47 to WAS 5 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie. Penalty on WAS 55-R.Bowman Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 5(13:17 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 7 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts). Team penalty on WAS Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WASH 7(12:54 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - WASH 7(12:50 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to WAS 21 for 14 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(12:26 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 28 for 7 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 28(11:47 - 3rd) 22-C.Davis to WAS 34 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(11:17 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 22-C.Davis. 22-C.Davis to WAS 40 for 6 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WASH 40(10:33 - 3rd) 22-C.Davis to WAS 40 for no gain (3-J.Grant34-A.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 40(9:54 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 49 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 49(9:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 22-C.Davis. 22-C.Davis to ORS 47 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 47(8:53 - 3rd) 37-J.Westover to ORS 42 for 5 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 42(8:14 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to ORS 39 for 3 yards (75-E.Bennett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 39(7:52 - 3rd) Penalty on ORS 2-N.Wright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 24(7:52 - 3rd) 11-J.McMillan to ORS 17 for 7 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 17(7:52 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 11 for 6 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 11(7:10 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 10 for 1 yard (99-I.Hodgins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASH 10(6:38 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 16-R.Odunze.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WASH 10(5:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - WASH 10(5:50 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(5:42 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 42 for 7 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 42(5:15 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 46 for 4 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(4:57 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to WAS 44 for 10 yards (20-A.Turner43-J.Sirmon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(4:23 - 3rd) 16-C.Flemings to WAS 36 for 8 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 36(3:50 - 3rd) 4-B.Baylor to WAS 35 for 1 yard (94-S.Taimani).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 35(3:14 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 24 for 11 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(2:38 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to WAS 21 for 3 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 21(2:02 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 14 for 7 yards (20-A.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(1:25 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 8 for 6 yards (43-J.Sirmon11-J.Bronson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 8(0:51 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 5 for 3 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 5(15:00 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 5 for no gain (43-J.Sirmon94-S.Taimani).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 5(14:43 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 5 for no gain (20-A.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 5(14:38 - 4th) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 17 for 12 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 17(14:04 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORS 41 for 42 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 41(13:20 - 4th) 37-J.Westover to ORS 37 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts99-I.Hodgins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WASH 37(12:41 - 4th) 22-C.Davis pushed ob at ORS 20 for 17 yards (3-J.Grant). Penalty on WAS 76-L.Wattenberg Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 37. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - WASH 47(12:24 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 22-C.Davis. 22-C.Davis to ORS 38 for 9 yards (2-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WASH 38(11:36 - 4th) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 12-P.Nacua.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - WASH 38(11:30 - 4th) Team penalty on WAS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ORS 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WASH 43(11:30 - 4th) 46-R.Porter punts 42 yards from ORS 43 to the ORS 1 downed by 2-K.Gordon.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 1(11:21 - 4th) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 4 for 3 yards (94-S.Taimani).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 4(10:40 - 4th) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 9 for 5 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 9(10:04 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 15 for 6 yards (40-A.Tuputala).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(9:37 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 15(9:29 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 15(9:25 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 15(9:19 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 42 yards from ORS 15 Downed at the WAS 43.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 43(9:09 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to WAS 48 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WASH 48(8:35 - 4th) Penalty on WAS 51-J.Kirkland False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 48. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 43(8:17 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to ORS 48 for 9 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 48(7:35 - 4th) 9-D.Morris to ORS 44 for 4 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(7:00 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to ORS 39 for 5 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 39(6:16 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to ORS 37 for 2 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASH 37(5:31 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to ORS 35 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 35(4:49 - 4th) 9-D.Morris to ORS 33 for 2 yards (97-A.Skelton).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 33(4:06 - 4th) 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at ORS 16 for 17 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 16(3:28 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to ORS 13 for 3 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 13(3:22 - 4th) 16-R.Odunze to ORS 19 for -6 yards (52-J.Rawls).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - WASH 19(3:15 - 4th) Penalty on WAS 4-T.Bynum False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 19. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 18 - WASH 24(3:15 - 4th) 9-D.Morris scrambles to ORS 10 for 14 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 18 - WASH 24(2:32 - 4th) 9-D.Morris scrambles to ORS 10 for 14 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - WASH 10(2:45 - 4th) Penalty on ORS 28-K.Oladapo Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at ORS 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WASH 5(2:45 - 4th) 24-K.Pleasant to ORS 5 for no gain (99-I.Hodgins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 5(2:40 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to ORS 4 for 1 yard (36-O.Speights).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 4(2:40 - 4th) 6-R.Newton to ORS 5 for -1 yard (75-E.Bennett). Penalty on WAS 74-C.Luciano Personal Foul declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 21 for 21 yards (15-D.Heimuli).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(1:45 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 32 for 11 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 32(1:40 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 37 for 5 yards (3-E.Molden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WASH 37(1:29 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WASH 37(1:08 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Int
|
4 & 5 - WASH 37(1:03 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave INTERCEPTED by 20-A.Turner at ORS 40. 20-A.Turner to ORS 40 for no gain (88-L.Musgrave).
