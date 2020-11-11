|
|
|SC
|MISS
Ole Miss looks to keep momentum rolling vs. South Carolina
Despite their matching records, the host Ole Miss Rebels and visiting South Carolina Gamecocks enter their matchup Saturday night trending in opposite directions.
The Rebels (2-4, 2-4 SEC) are coming off a 54-21 road win at Vanderbilt on Oct. 31, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Ole Miss totaled more than 600 yards for the third time this season and sophomore quarterback Matt Corral earned both Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week and Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 31 of 34 passes and throwing six touchdown passes without an interception.
Meanwhile at South Carolina (2-4, 2-4), coach Will Muschamp is on an even hotter seat than he was coming off a 4-8 season. And he's looking for a starting quarterback after back-to-back losses to LSU and Texas A&M in which his team gave up 100 combined points.
Muschamp announced late Sunday night that grad transfer Collin Hill, former starter Ryan Hilinski and freshman Luke Doty would compete for the job in practice this week.
"We need a spark -- that's the bottom line -- and that position is so critical," Muschamp told reporters. "We need to change some things up and look at what we carry into each game. That's a position we certainly could change some things up and we'll see how (our practices) go."
Hill has thrown for 1,142 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on 104 of 177 attempts, but was held to only 66 yards on 8-of-21 passing and threw two interceptions in last week's 48-3 loss to Texas A&M. The Aggies outgained the Gamecocks 530-150.
Hilinski started 11 games in 2019 and passed for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Doty, an Elite 11 prospect, has played in three games this season but attempted only one pass.
"We are just going to have to prepare and whoever plays, plays," first-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said this week.
While South Carolina tries to settle its quarterback situation, its running game will be led by sophomore Kevin Harris, who is averaging 112.2 yards from scrimmage per game and has scored eight touchdowns.
"We need to take care of us and what we need to do to be successful, and that's, No. 1, finding the best guy at that position that can help us -- or the best two guys at that position that can help us or, shoot, the best three guys at that position that can help us," Muschamp said.
Corral ranks 12th in the nation in passer rating (176.7) and has thrown for 1,846 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
His top target is junior wide receiver Elijah Moore, who leads the nation in receptions (61) and is third in receiving yards (829) and fourth in yards per game (138.2).
"This is a first-round slot," Kiffin said. "I didn't coach him, but he kind of reminds me of (former NFL receiver) Steve Smith. Just the stop-and-start ability is so explosive and a great route runner."
Ole Miss is ranked fifth nationally in total offense (541.0 yards per game) and is averaging 38.0 points per game. However, the Rebels are ranked 104th in red-zone scoring percentage and 88th in turnover margin (-3).
The Rebels are allowing 40.7 points per game (ranked 116th out of 123 FBS teams) as well as 533.5 total yards per game (ranked 120th).
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|31
|Rushing
|15
|14
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|548
|708
|Total Plays
|68
|80
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|318
|195
|Rush Attempts
|39
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.2
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|230
|513
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|28-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|14.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-53
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|6
|8
|Rushing TDs
|5
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|513
|
|
|318
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|548
|TOTAL YDS
|708
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|25
|243
|5
|46
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|9
|82
|0
|33
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|4
|-10
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|12
|10
|117
|1
|36
|
J. Brooks 81 WR
|J. Brooks
|7
|3
|47
|0
|27
|
J. Bell 23 TE
|J. Bell
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Caldwell 89 WR
|G. Caldwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|14-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 27 DB
|J. Foster
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sanders 21 DB
|S. Sanders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 3 LB
|J. Burch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|2
|44.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|28/32
|513
|4
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|2/2
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|17
|84
|2
|39
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|6
|45
|0
|13
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|7
|28
|0
|14
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|10
|20
|1
|6
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|8
|18
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|13
|13
|225
|2
|91
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|4
|4
|141
|0
|57
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|6
|4
|46
|1
|20
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|4
|3
|39
|0
|29
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|3
|2
|34
|0
|27
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
H. Parrish Jr. 25 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 24 DB
|D. Leonard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|
B. Mack 9 LB
|B. Mack
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 DB
|M. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Gill 14 LB
|D. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 38 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|1/1
|22
|7/7
|10
|
C. Griffith 91 K
|C. Griffith
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|15.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 31 for 6 yards (5-J.Haynes24-D.Leonard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 31(14:26 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for 7 yards (32-J.Jones5-J.Haynes).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(13:52 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 37 for -1 yard (9-B.Mack).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 37(13:14 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at MIS 48 for 15 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(12:41 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to MIS 45 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry9-B.Mack).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 45(12:03 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to MIS 42 for 3 yards (24-D.Leonard0-L.Henry).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 42(11:22 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to MIS 30 for 12 yards (20-K.Smith21-A.Finley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(10:46 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to MIS 29 for 1 yard (89-R.Anderson0-L.Henry).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 29(10:08 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to MIS 11 for 18 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 11(9:29 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(9:24 - 1st) Penalty on SC 13-S.Smith Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SC 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 1st) 43-P.White kicks 62 yards from SC 20. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 43 for 25 yards (14-D.Fenwick11-Z.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(9:17 - 1st) 8-E.Moore to MIS 48 for 5 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 48(8:50 - 1st) 8-E.Moore to SC 44 for 8 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 44(8:35 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to SC 35 for 9 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 35(8:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to SC 36 for -1 yard (7-J.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 36(7:54 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to SC 35 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 35(7:29 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to SC 32 for 3 yards (52-K.Enagbare5-K.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(7:10 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to SC 27 for 5 yards (7-J.Robinson5-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISS 27(6:48 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 27(6:43 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to SC 22 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(6:43 - 1st) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 22(6:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 25-H.Parrish. 25-H.Parrish to SC 9 for 13 yards (27-J.Foster53-E.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - MISS 9(6:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to SC 4 for 5 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 4(5:30 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to SC 3 for 1 yard (27-J.Foster).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 3(4:52 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35. 5-D.Joyner to SC 24 for 20 yards (36-A.Cistrunk30-Z.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 24(4:39 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 28 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - SC 28(4:12 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Kelly INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Finley at MIS 37. 21-A.Finley to MIS 37 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(4:07 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to SC 42 for 21 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(3:43 - 1st) 24-S.Conner pushed ob at SC 40 for 2 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISS 40(3:11 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to SC 40 for no gain (99-J.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 40(2:33 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to SC 40 for no gain (99-J.Ellis).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 8 - MISS 40(2:10 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to SC 17 for 23 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 17(1:38 - 1st) 8-E.Moore to SC 8 for 9 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 8(1:09 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to SC 3 for 5 yards (27-J.Foster10-R.Roderick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MISS 3(0:51 - 1st) 2-M.Corral runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(0:47 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 29 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo21-A.Finley).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 29(0:06 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 43 for 14 yards (6-M.Battle).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(15:00 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to MIS 46 for 11 yards (21-A.Finley23-J.Hawkins).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(14:28 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 2nd) 43-P.White kicks 40 yards from SC 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(14:18 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 29 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones7-J.Robinson).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 29(13:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at SC 32 for 39 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(13:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to SC 39 for -7 yards (53-E.Jones6-Z.Pickens).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 17 - MISS 39(12:41 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to SC 24 for 15 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 24(12:23 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to SC 21 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones99-J.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 21(11:44 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah pushed ob at SC 7 for 14 yards (27-J.Foster). Penalty on MIS 13-B.Sanders Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at SC 21. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISS 26(11:33 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to SC 14 for 12 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 14(11:09 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to SC 12 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 12(10:51 - 2nd) 25-H.Parrish to SC 10 for 2 yards (21-S.Sanders53-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 10(10:36 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker False start 5 yards enforced at SC 10. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISS 15(10:17 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to SC 12 for 3 yards (27-J.Foster6-Z.Pickens). Penalty on MIS 11-D.Drummond Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 12.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 27 - MISS 27(10:04 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to SC 15 for 12 yards (9-C.Smith21-S.Sanders).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISS 15(9:43 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:38 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 64 yards from MIS 35. 81-J.Brooks to SC 21 for 20 yards (34-J.Walker36-A.Cistrunk).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 21(9:30 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 15 for -6 yards (4-T.Knight).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 16 - SC 15(8:48 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 48 for 33 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(8:07 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to MIS 48 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 48(7:22 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to MIS 43 for 5 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 43(7:02 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill to MIS 41 for 2 yards (9-B.Mack).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 41(6:26 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs ob at MIS 5 for 36 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - SC 5(5:51 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to MIS 4 for 1 yard (91-H.Northern4-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 4(5:11 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to MIS 4 for no gain (32-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 4(4:30 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to MIS 1 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SC 1(3:41 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:36 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to MIS 29 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 29(3:16 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to SC 19 for 52 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 19(2:56 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore pushed ob at SC 6 for 13 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MISS 6(2:38 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to SC 5 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones52-K.Enagbare).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 5(2:12 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to SC 4 for 1 yard (99-J.Ellis6-Z.Pickens).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 4(1:49 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral sacked at SC 8 for -4 yards FUMBLES (52-K.Enagbare). to SC 8 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MISS 4(1:49 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral sacked at SC 8 for -4 yards FUMBLES (52-K.Enagbare). 22-J.Dixon to SC 8 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 8(1:41 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 8 for no gain (0-L.Henry93-S.David).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 8(1:04 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 6 for -2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - SC 6(1:00 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to SC 13 for 7 yards (0-L.Henry).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SC 13(0:54 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 49 yards from SC 13 Downed at the MIS 38.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 38(0:44 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 47 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 47(0:28 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to SC 47 for 6 yards (6-Z.Pickens99-J.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(0:23 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Conner.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISS 47(0:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah. Penalty on SC 7-J.Robinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 47. No Play.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(0:10 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner pushed ob at SC 5 for 27 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 5 - MISS 5(0:01 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 41 for 16 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(14:41 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to SC 39 for 20 yards (53-E.Jones27-J.Foster).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(14:20 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to SC 40 for -1 yard (99-J.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 40(14:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to SC 37 for 3 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MISS 37(13:14 - 3rd) Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker False start 5 yards enforced at SC 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - MISS 42(13:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to SC 39 for 3 yards (99-J.Ellis6-Z.Pickens).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 10 - MISS 39(12:27 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to SC 22 for 17 yards (9-C.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 22(12:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to SC 14 for 8 yards (10-R.Roderick). Penalty on MIS 11-D.Drummond Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 14.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 12 - MISS 24(11:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to SC 15 for 9 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 15(11:31 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to SC 13 for 2 yards (94-M.Webb7-J.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 13(11:08 - 3rd) 25-H.Parrish to SC 11 for 2 yards (91-T.Hemingway94-M.Webb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 11(10:49 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MISS 11(10:45 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond. Penalty on SC 22-J.Dixon Pass interference 9 yards enforced at SC 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2(10:39 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 60 yards from MIS 35. 5-D.Joyner to SC 25 for 20 yards (15-D.Bermudez).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(10:29 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at SC 38 for 13 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(9:57 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for no gain (46-M.Sanogo21-A.Finley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 38(9:35 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 50 for 12 yards (20-K.Smith89-R.Anderson).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(8:59 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 23-J.Bell. 23-J.Bell to MIS 21 for 29 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 21(8:15 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at MIS 16 for 5 yards (20-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SC 16(7:30 - 3rd) 13-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 16(7:24 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at MIS 1 for 15 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - SC 1(7:05 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill to MIS 1 for no gain (22-T.Tisdale91-H.Northern).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SC 1(6:22 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to MIS 1 for no gain (46-M.Sanogo21-A.Finley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 1(5:46 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 3rd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:39 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 23 for -2 yards (1-J.Horn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 23(5:06 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 25 for 2 yards (52-K.Enagbare53-E.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 25(4:21 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner pushed ob at MIS 32 for 7 yards (27-J.Foster).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISS 32(4:02 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 44 yards from MIS 32 to SC 24 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:59 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 36 for 11 yards (22-J.Dixon7-J.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(2:40 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 45 for 9 yards. Penalty on MIS 13-B.Sanders Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MIS 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MISS 31(2:18 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 31 for no gain (3-J.Burch53-E.Jones).
|+57 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISS 31(1:42 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to SC 12 for 57 yards (9-C.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(1:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to SC 25 fair catch by.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(1:11 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs ob at SC 36 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(0:35 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 36(0:29 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 43 for 7 yards (20-K.Smith5-J.Haynes).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 43(15:00 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to MIS 35 for 22 yards (5-J.Haynes4-T.Knight).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(14:17 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to MIS 24 for 11 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(14:17 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to MIS 12 for 12 yards (14-D.Gill).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(12:58 - 4th) 20-K.Harris runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:50 - 4th) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 4th) 98-M.Jeter kicks 64 yards from SC 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 6 FUMBLES. 24-S.Conner to MIS 6 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 6(12:47 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 9 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones99-J.Ellis).
|+91 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 9(12:16 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 81-J.Brooks.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(12:02 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(11:55 - 4th) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at SC 44 for 19 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 44(11:16 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 48 for 4 yards (32-J.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 48(10:36 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to SC 48 FUMBLES (23-J.Hawkins). to SC 45 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - SC 45(10:02 - 4th) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 40 for -5 yards (89-R.Anderson0-L.Henry).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SC 40(9:24 - 4th) 39-K.Kroeger punts 40 yards from SC 40 to MIS 20 fair catch by 9-J.Ealy.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(9:17 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 25 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones99-J.Ellis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 25(8:56 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 39 for 14 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(8:28 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 43 for 4 yards (99-J.Ellis5-K.Thomas).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 43(7:54 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to SC 28 for 29 yards (9-C.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(7:30 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to SC 27 for 1 yard (91-T.Hemingway).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MISS 27(7:03 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore. Penalty on SC 1-J.Horn Pass interference 14 yards enforced at SC 27. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 13(6:58 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to SC 7 for 6 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 7(6:33 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to SC 5 for 2 yards (7-J.Robinson6-Z.Pickens).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 5(6:12 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to SC 25 fair catch by.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:09 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(6:03 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 24 for -1 yard (94-Q.Bivens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SC 24(5:31 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - SC 24(5:25 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(5:20 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to SC 28 for -4 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISS 28(4:33 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to SC 24 for 4 yards (27-J.Foster6-Z.Pickens).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 24(3:55 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to SC 25 for -1 yard (53-E.Jones5-K.Thomas).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 11 - MISS 25(3:47 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 4th) 91-C.Griffith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 4th) 91-C.Griffith kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 13-S.Smith.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(3:40 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to MIS 48 for 27 yards (23-J.Hawkins).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(3:22 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse pushed ob at MIS 29 for 19 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(3:08 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to MIS 16 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 16(2:53 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 16(2:50 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick pushed ob at MIS 12 for 4 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - SC 12(2:24 - 4th) 15-C.Hill sacked at MIS 19 for -7 yards (95-T.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 13 - SC 19(2:15 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to MIS 5 for 14 yards (24-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - SC 5(2:03 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SC 5(1:59 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Caldwell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SC 5(1:55 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - SC 5(1:52 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 5(1:48 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 8 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones94-M.Webb).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 8(1:03 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 12 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 12(0:17 - 4th) 8-E.Moore runs ob at MIS 18 for 6 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(0:11 - 4th) 25-H.Parrish to MIS 30 for 12 yards.
