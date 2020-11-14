|
|WCAR
|LIB
Willis accounts for 5 TDs, No. 22 Liberty routs W Carolina
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading No. 22 Liberty over Western Carolina 58-14 on Saturday.
Liberty (8-0) won its 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation's longest active winning streak.
Playing their first game of the season, the Catamounts (0-1) trailed 14-7 early in the second quarter. Liberty then scored four straight touchdowns in the next 14 minutes.
Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40 and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards and rushed for 97 yards on eight carries.
Willis has accounted for 16 touchdowns in the past three games, including 12 in the air. He threw for just three TDs in the Flames' first five games.
Kevin Shaa caught two passes for a career-high 137 yards and a touchdown. CJ Daniels added 96 yards and two touchdowns on two catches.
The Catamounts used two quarterbacks in their season debut, and both produced a touchdown. Will Jones connected on a 9-yard pass to Clayton Bardall in the second quarter, and Mark Wright scored on a designed run from 3 yards out late in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Carolina: The Catamounts played their first game in 357 days after they ended last season with a 66-3 loss at Alabama on Nov. 23, 2019. They are now 0-58 against FBS competition and 0-6 against FBS Top 25 teams. Western Carolina plays two more games this fall before turning its attention to an eight-game Southern Conference spring schedule.
Liberty: The Flames haven't had a problem distributing the ball to different players this season in replacing the production of Antonio Gandy-Golden, who had three 1,000-yard seasons and is now in the NFL with Washington. Eight players, led by Shaa and Daniels, caught passes from Willis and backup Chris Ferguson in the blowout victory. It is the sixth time this season at least eight different players caught passes from Flames QBs.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Flames entered the poll for the first time in program history at No. 25 on Nov. 1 and moved up three spots to No. 22 after their dramatic win at Virginia Tech. Will their rise continue after a second win over an FCS program this season? With six games involving Top 25 teams either postponed or canceled this weekend, Liberty was able to make its case to the voters to move up the rankings as other programs were sidelined.
UP NEXT
Western Carolina: at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Liberty: at N.C. State on Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
W. Jones
74 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 32 RuYds
|
|
M. Willis
7 QB
306 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 97 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|282
|633
|Total Plays
|68
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|9.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|254
|Rush Attempts
|38
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|140
|379
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|18-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|15.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|7-77
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.4
|4-6.3
|Return Yards
|0
|39
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|140
|PASS YDS
|379
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|254
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|633
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|12
|79
|0
|15
|
W. Jones 15 QB
|W. Jones
|5
|32
|0
|28
|
M. Wright 2 QB
|M. Wright
|10
|12
|1
|8
|
H. Bradley 21 RB
|H. Bradley
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
M. Stanley 22 RB
|M. Stanley
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
C. Ferguson 45 RB
|C. Ferguson
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
M. Richardson 10 QB
|M. Richardson
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
C. Jones 13 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Cosenke 84 TE
|O. Cosenke
|5
|5
|56
|0
|30
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|4
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
D. Patten 6 WR
|D. Patten
|5
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
R. Jones 16 WR
|R. Jones
|4
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
C. Bardall 86 TE
|C. Bardall
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
L. Sutton 88 WR
|L. Sutton
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
K. Hambrick 80 WR
|K. Hambrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 13 RB
|C. Jones
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Quillen 82 WR
|J. Quillen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Stribling 14 WR
|M. Stribling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harris 37 LB
|T. Harris
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Kent Jr. 13 CB
|R. Kent Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 58 LB
|D. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hampton 10 LB
|W. Hampton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeCruz 25 LB
|D. DeCruz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gethers 2 CB
|A. Gethers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Manns 44 LB
|N. Manns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 93 DL
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rogers 4 DB
|A. Rogers
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bell 92 DL
|D. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 68 DL
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Milner 96 DL
|K. Milner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Childers 27 LB
|T. Childers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guinn 91 DT
|J. Guinn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Palao 99 DL
|R. Palao
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 9 S
|D. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allison 41 S
|C. Allison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roach 33 LB
|C. Roach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luther 69 OL
|D. Luther
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hambrick 80 WR
|K. Hambrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. McCollum 89 K
|R. McCollum
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Dickerson 83 K
|B. Dickerson
|4
|41.0
|1
|49
|
C. Ferguson 45 RB
|C. Ferguson
|1
|8.0
|0
|8
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|14/19
|306
|3
|0
|
C. Ferguson 14 QB
|C. Ferguson
|4/5
|73
|1
|0
|
J. Bennett 6 QB
|J. Bennett
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|8
|97
|2
|43
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|15
|68
|1
|14
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|4
|32
|1
|34
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|4
|31
|0
|22
|
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|9
|31
|0
|9
|
J. Bennett 6 QB
|J. Bennett
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|2
|2
|137
|1
|83
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|3
|2
|96
|2
|56
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|4
|4
|65
|1
|44
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|3
|3
|37
|0
|16
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|3
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
T. Hobbs 12 TE
|T. Hobbs
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 50 DT
|H. Chibueze
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 CB
|Q. Reese
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Sings V 33 DE
|S. Sings V
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 38 S
|C. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Poole 57 LB
|C. Poole
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 17 S
|B. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kidd-Glass 0 S
|T. Kidd-Glass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lovins 34 S
|A. Lovins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 DE
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Caper 5 LB
|M. Caper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Green 93 DT
|W. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wolk 92 DT
|M. Wolk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|1/2
|54
|6/6
|9
|
J. Stricker 90 K
|J. Stricker
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crawford 82 WR
|D. Crawford
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|51.0
|51
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|3
|5.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Wright complete to 17-R.Jones. 17-R.Jones to WC 33 for 8 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - WCAR 33(14:37 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to WC 41 for 8 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 41(14:06 - 1st) 2-M.Wright complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to LIB 48 for 11 yards (1-J.Scruggs32-A.Pierre).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 48(13:42 - 1st) 2-M.Wright complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to LIB 42 for 6 yards (1-J.Scruggs9-J.Treadwell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WCAR 42(13:15 - 1st) 2-M.Wright complete to 17-R.Jones. 17-R.Jones pushed ob at LIB 38 for 4 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 38(12:56 - 1st) 2-M.Wright incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Stribling.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 38(12:50 - 1st) 2-M.Wright to LIB 34 for 4 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WCAR 34(12:09 - 1st) 2-M.Wright incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Stribling.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - WCAR 34(12:01 - 1st) 89-R.McCollum 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(11:57 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 42 for 8 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 42(11:25 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 47 for 5 yards (38-J.Harris33-C.Roach).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(11:08 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to WC 47 for 6 yards (10-W.Hampton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 47(10:54 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough pushed ob at WC 39 for 8 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(10:32 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to WC 28 for 11 yards (2-A.Gethers).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(9:52 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 28 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LIB 5-D.Stubbs Holding 10 yards enforced at WC 18.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(9:43 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to WC 22 for 6 yards (4-A.Rogers10-W.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 22(9:10 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson to WC 18 for 4 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 18(8:32 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to WC 17 for 1 yard (10-W.Hampton).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 17(7:48 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to WC 4 for 13 yards (37-T.Harris38-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - LIB 4(7:18 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to WC 1 for 3 yards (37-T.Harris4-A.Rogers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 1(6:53 - 1st) 8-J.Mack runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(6:47 - 1st) 2-M.Wright complete to 17-R.Jones. 17-R.Jones to WC 23 for -2 yards (10-T.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - WCAR 23(6:10 - 1st) 2-M.Wright sacked at WC 10 for -13 yards (16-Q.Reese).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 25 - WCAR 10(5:25 - 1st) 2-M.Wright complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer pushed ob at WC 22 for 12 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WCAR 22(4:43 - 1st) 83-B.Dickerson punts 44 yards from WC 22. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 33 for -1 yard (17-R.Jones). Penalty on LIB 14-D.Biggins Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at LIB 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(4:30 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 23(4:26 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 23(4:20 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles pushed ob at LIB 32 for 9 yards (37-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LIB 32(3:45 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 32 for no gain (3-D.Smith37-T.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 32(3:39 - 1st) 2-M.Wright scrambles to LIB 28 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WCAR 28(3:07 - 1st) 2-M.Wright complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer pushed ob at LIB 27 for 1 yard (24-A.Washington).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WCAR 27(2:47 - 1st) 2-M.Wright sacked at LIB 32 for -5 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WCAR 32(1:59 - 1st) 83-B.Dickerson punts 23 yards from LIB 32 to the LIB 9 downed by 27-T.Childers.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 9(1:50 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 22 for 13 yards (37-T.Harris38-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(1:29 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 5 yards (93-R.Johnson38-J.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 27(1:04 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to LIB 43 for 16 yards (38-J.Harris4-A.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(0:41 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 43(0:27 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to LIB 47 for 4 yards (4-A.Rogers).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 47(15:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to WC 44 for 9 yards.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(14:22 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(14:13 - 2nd) 45-C.Ferguson to WC 26 for 1 yard (16-Q.Reese).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 26(13:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones to WC 30 for 4 yards (6-A.Butler55-E.James). Penalty on LIB 55-E.James Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WC 30.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 45(13:29 - 2nd) 45-C.Ferguson to WC 47 for 2 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 8 - WCAR 47(13:06 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to LIB 23 for 30 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 23(12:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones complete to 6-D.Patten. 6-D.Patten to LIB 9 for 14 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - WCAR 9(12:22 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Patten.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 9(12:16 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones complete to 86-C.Bardall. 86-C.Bardall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) 89-R.McCollum extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) 46-P.Robertson kicks 65 yards from WC 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(12:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to WC 32 FUMBLES. 3-D.Douglas to WC 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(12:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(12:02 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 27 for 2 yards (44-N.Manns).
|+54 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 27(11:25 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to WC 19 for 54 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 19(11:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 12-T.Hobbs. 12-T.Hobbs to WC 15 for 4 yards (38-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 15(10:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to WC 11 for 4 yards (38-J.Harris99-R.Palao).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 11(9:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 17-R.Jones to WC 19 for 17 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 19(9:42 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones sacked at WC 11 for -8 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - WCAR 11(9:06 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones pushed ob at WC 17 for 6 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - WCAR 17(8:34 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones complete to 6-D.Patten. 6-D.Patten to WC 27 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - WCAR 27(7:42 - 2nd) Team penalty on WC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WC 27. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WCAR 22(7:43 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 48 yards from WC 22. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 38 for 8 yards (14-Q.Thames).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(7:28 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis pushed ob at LIB 48 for 10 yards (9-D.Davis).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(6:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 44 FUMBLES. 7-M.Willis to LIB 44 for no gain.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 14 - LIB 44(6:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to WC 45 for 11 yards (38-J.Harris92-D.Bell). Penalty on WC 33-C.Roach Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WC 45.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - LIB 44(6:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to WC 45 for 11 yards (38-J.Harris92-D.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 45(5:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to WC 40 for 5 yards (44-N.Manns92-D.Bell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(4:53 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to WC 40 for no gain (99-R.Palao37-T.Harris).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 40(4:20 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 56 yards from LIB 35. 17-R.Jones to WC 25 for 16 yards (58-M.Terrell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(4:13 - 2nd) Team penalty on WC Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at WC 25. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - WCAR 20(4:07 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 32 for 12 yards (33-S.Sings).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WCAR 32(3:45 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones to WC 34 for 2 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - WCAR 34(3:26 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 40 for 6 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 40(3:11 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 42 for 2 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WCAR 42(2:53 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Patten.
|Int
|
3 & 8 - WCAR 42(2:48 - 2nd) 15-W.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-D.Johnson at LIB 50. 11-D.Johnson pushed ob at WC 32 for 18 yards (14-M.Stribling).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(2:35 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to WC 35 for -3 yards (96-K.Milner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LIB 35(2:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Jackson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - LIB 35(2:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles pushed ob at WC 27 for 8 yards (3-D.Smith).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - LIB 27(1:57 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 27(1:51 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 36 for 9 yards (6-A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WCAR 36(1:28 - 2nd) 13-C.Jones to WC 36 for no gain (16-Q.Reese1-J.Scruggs).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - WCAR 36(0:38 - 2nd) 2-M.Wright to WC 44 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 44(0:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Wright sacked at WC 41 for -3 yards (55-E.James).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - WCAR 41(0:02 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to LIB 49 for 10 yards (10-T.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-P.Robertson kicks 65 yards from WC 35. 1-S.Louis pushed ob at WC 49 for 51 yards (14-Q.Thames).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(14:51 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to WC 50 for -1 yard (93-R.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 50(14:28 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to WC 43 for 7 yards (3-D.Smith).
|+43 YD
|
3 & 4 - LIB 43(13:57 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 62 yards from LIB 35. 17-R.Jones to WC 30 for 27 yards (19-B.Brumm9-J.Treadwell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 30(13:39 - 3rd) 22-M.Stanley to WC 35 for 5 yards (32-A.Pierre99-R.Rusins).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 35(13:13 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones pushed ob at LIB 37 for 28 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 37(12:40 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to LIB 32 for 5 yards (6-A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 32(12:13 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones complete to 13-C.Jones. 13-C.Jones to LIB 32 for no gain (23-C.Stone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WCAR 32(11:30 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Jones.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - WCAR 32(11:24 - 3rd) 89-R.McCollum 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(11:19 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 29 for -3 yards (37-T.Harris). Penalty on LIB 15-C.Barrett Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LIB 32. No Play.
|+83 YD
|
1 & 25 - LIB 17(11:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 35 yards from LIB 35 to WC 30 fair catch by 84-O.Cosenke.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 30(10:49 - 3rd) 22-M.Stanley to WC 31 for 1 yard (35-T.Dupree).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 31(10:06 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Quillen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WCAR 31(10:00 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Patten.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WCAR 31(9:52 - 3rd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 49 yards from WC 31. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 28 for 8 yards (4-A.Rogers).
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(9:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis pushed ob at WC 46 for 26 yards (2-A.Gethers). Penalty on LIB 19-B.Brumm Holding 10 yards enforced at WC 50.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(9:18 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 43 for 3 yards (3-D.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LIB 43(8:40 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson incomplete. Intended for 25-P.Pickett.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 43(8:35 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas pushed ob at WC 44 for 13 yards (44-N.Manns13-R.Kent).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(8:03 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 12-T.Hobbs. 12-T.Hobbs to WC 43 FUMBLES (10-W.Hampton). 10-W.Hampton to WC 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 43(7:53 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 45 for 2 yards (35-T.Dupree57-C.Poole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WCAR 45(7:30 - 3rd) 2-M.Wright incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Jones.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WCAR 45(7:24 - 3rd) 2-M.Wright complete to 87-D.Abernethy. 87-D.Abernethy pushed ob at LIB 45 for 10 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 45(7:01 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to LIB 45 for no gain (0-T.Kidd-Glass35-T.Dupree).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 45(6:22 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to LIB 30 for 15 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 30(5:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Wright complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke pushed ob at LIB 26 for 4 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - WCAR 26(5:20 - 3rd) 2-M.Wright complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer to LIB 15 for 11 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 15(4:46 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to LIB 9 for 6 yards (32-A.Pierre92-M.Wolk).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WCAR 9(4:10 - 3rd) 2-M.Wright incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Hambrick. Penalty on LIB 8-J.Faulks Pass interference 7 yards enforced at LIB 9. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - WCAR 2(4:03 - 3rd) Penalty on WC 61-D.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 2. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - WCAR 7(4:03 - 3rd) 2-M.Wright incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Spencer.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WCAR 7(3:57 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to LIB 3 for 4 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WCAR 3(3:18 - 3rd) 2-M.Wright runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 3rd) 89-R.McCollum extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 3rd) 46-P.Robertson kicks 65 yards from WC 35. 82-D.Crawford to LIB 17 for 17 yards (33-C.Roach45-C.Ferguson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(3:04 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 25 for 8 yards (91-J.Guinn).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 25(2:30 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 26 for 1 yard.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 26(1:59 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 40 for 14 yards (27-T.Childers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(1:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 41 for 1 yard (25-D.DeCruz).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 41(0:29 - 3rd) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 44 for 3 yards (25-D.DeCruz).
|+56 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 44(15:00 - 4th) 14-C.Ferguson complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(14:49 - 4th) 90-J.Stricker extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(14:49 - 4th) 20-D.Spencer to WC 30 for 5 yards (57-C.Poole).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 30(14:19 - 4th) 2-M.Wright to WC 35 for 5 yards (50-H.Chibueze57-C.Poole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 35(13:35 - 4th) 2-M.Wright incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Jones.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 35(13:30 - 4th) 2-M.Wright incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 57-C.Poole at WC 41. 57-C.Poole to WC 35 for 6 yards (80-K.Hambrick69-D.Luther).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(12:49 - 4th) Penalty on WC 76-J.Combs False start 5 yards enforced at WC 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - WCAR 20(12:49 - 4th) 2-M.Wright scrambles to WC 21 for 1 yard (33-S.Sings).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - WCAR 21(12:05 - 4th) 2-M.Wright complete to 88-L.Sutton. 88-L.Sutton pushed ob at WC 22 for 1 yard (33-S.Sings).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - WCAR 22(11:25 - 4th) 2-M.Wright to WC 30 for 8 yards (38-C.Robinson). Penalty on WC 62-M.Harper Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WCAR 30(10:57 - 4th) 45-C.Ferguson punts 8 yards from WC 30 out of bounds at the WC 38.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(10:46 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC 29 for 9 yards (10-W.Hampton4-A.Rogers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 29(9:56 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC 28 for 1 yard (37-T.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(9:09 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC 25 for 3 yards (68-T.Stevenson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 25(8:22 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC 20 for 5 yards (2-A.Gethers4-A.Rogers). Penalty on LIB 19-B.Brumm Holding 10 yards enforced at WC 20.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - LIB 30(7:51 - 4th) 6-J.Bennett sacked at WC 35 for -5 yards (37-T.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 17 - LIB 35(7:05 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC 36 for -1 yard (92-D.Bell38-J.Harris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - LIB 36(6:14 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 56 yards from LIB 35. 13-C.Jones to WC 9 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 9(6:07 - 4th) 10-M.Richardson to WC 13 for 4 yards (38-C.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WCAR 13(5:27 - 4th) 10-M.Richardson to WC 14 for 1 yard (16-Q.Reese).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WCAR 13(5:27 - 4th) 10-M.Richardson to WC 14 FUMBLES (57-C.Poole). 57-C.Poole to WC 14 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 14(4:41 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC 13 for 1 yard (41-C.Allison9-D.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 13(4:04 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC 9 for 4 yards (25-D.DeCruz).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 9(3:20 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC 6 for 3 yards (27-T.Childers).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 6(2:27 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson to WC End Zone FUMBLES. Downed at the WC End Zone touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 20(2:20 - 4th) 21-H.Bradley to WC 23 for 3 yards (93-W.Green).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WCAR 23(1:50 - 4th) 15-W.Jones complete to 88-L.Sutton. 88-L.Sutton pushed ob at WC 29 for 6 yards (34-A.Lovins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WCAR 29(1:43 - 4th) 21-H.Bradley to WC 32 for 3 yards (5-M.Caper38-C.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 32(1:08 - 4th) 21-H.Bradley to WC 34 for 2 yards (38-C.Robinson93-W.Green).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WCAR 34(0:30 - 4th) 10-M.Richardson to WC 31 for -3 yards (91-K.Charles).
