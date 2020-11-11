Drive Chart
|CMICH
|NILL
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
L. Nichols III
7 RB
91 RuYds, RuTD, 59 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
D. Robinson
17 WR
31 ReYds, ReTD, REC
Touchdown 11:40
10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined.
2
plays
76
yds
00:35
pos
6
0
Safety 2:14
to NIL 5 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the NIL End Zone. to NIL End Zone for no gain safety. Team penalty on NIL Batting or punching a loose ball declined.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
Touchdown 2:00
10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
67
yds
00:37
pos
25
0
Touchdown 0:17
10-A.Haidet complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
05:11
pos
40
9
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|13
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|2-16
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|433
|247
|Total Plays
|62
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|237
|77
|Rush Attempts
|42
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|196
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-75
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.8
|7-37.7
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|196
|PASS YDS
|170
|237
|RUSH YDS
|77
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|13/19
|196
|2
|1
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|12
|91
|1
|36
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|16
|59
|1
|18
D. Bracy 24 DB
|D. Bracy
|5
|55
|0
|43
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|25
|0
|25
Z. Swann 17 RB
|Z. Swann
|1
|12
|0
|12
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|1
|10
|1
|10
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|4
|-8
|0
|15
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Dixon 15 WR
|D. Dixon
|3
|3
|73
|1
|58
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|2
|2
|59
|1
|58
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|5
|4
|32
|0
|11
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|4
|2
|13
|0
|10
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowens III 7 DB
|R. Bowens III
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kreski 4 DB
|G. Kreski
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McNary 25 DB
|D. McNary
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 2 DB
|W. Reid
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diallo 26 DL
|M. Diallo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
|T. Hairston II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
R. Sturkey 37 DB
|R. Sturkey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Whiteside 44 LB
|J. Whiteside
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hill 6 DB
|D. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
O. Dingle 18 LB
|O. Dingle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Kent 19 DB
|D. Kent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
|A. Siddiq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|1-0
|1.0
|0
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Brown 59 DL
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|1/1
|40
|5/5
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|4
|34.8
|2
|45
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|11.0
|21
|0
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|16/32
|139
|0
|0
A. Haidet 10 QB
|A. Haidet
|1/2
|31
|1
|0
R. Thompson 0 QB
|R. Thompson
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|15
|43
|0
|20
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|10
|23
|0
|9
R. Thompson 0 QB
|R. Thompson
|3
|16
|0
|14
R. Gregory 22 RB
|R. Gregory
|1
|11
|0
|11
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|2
|5
|0
|4
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|7
|7
|70
|0
|17
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|10
|4
|53
|0
|24
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|2
|1
|31
|1
|31
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|3
|3
|11
|0
|5
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|11-3
|1.5
|0
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|5-2
|0.5
|0
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|4-1
|1.0
|0
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Ester 94 DT
|J. Ester
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DT
|J. Griffin Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
D. Thomas 15 CB
|D. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1-5
|0.0
|0
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|1-2
|0.0
|1
J. Cole 0 LB
|J. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Harris 16 CB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. McGee 13 CB
|M. McGee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
P. Oppong 99 DL
|P. Oppong
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|7
|37.7
|1
|46
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|6
|22.8
|28
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 62 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 26 for 23 yards (32-N.Apsey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(14:55 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 31 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed8-T.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 31(14:38 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 39 for 8 yards (25-D.McNary).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(14:20 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 38 for -1 yard (26-M.Diallo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 38(13:59 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 48 for 10 yards (25-D.McNary).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 48(13:20 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 45 for -3 yards (25-D.McNary).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - NILL 45(12:26 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 45. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NILL 40(12:15 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 36 yards from NIL 40 to CMC 24 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(12:08 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 42 for 18 yards (7-J.Hansen11-K.Pugh).
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(11:40 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 28 for 28 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(11:24 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 29 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid25-D.McNary).
|-10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 29(10:42 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 21 FUMBLES. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 19 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - NILL 19(10:20 - 1st) 22-R.Gregory to NIL 30 for 11 yards (7-L.Nichols2-W.Reid). Team penalty on NIL Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 30(9:50 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 30 to CMC 31 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(9:43 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson to CMC 46 for 15 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(9:17 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(9:14 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 49 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen14-J.Gandy).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 49(8:41 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 49 for 2 yards (0-J.Cole99-P.Oppong).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 49(8:01 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 38 yards from NIL 49 to NIL 11 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 11(7:56 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 8 for -3 yards (17-G.Douglas13-T.Hairston).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - NILL 8(7:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 23 for 15 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(6:46 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 23(6:40 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 27 for 4 yards (13-T.Hairston26-M.Diallo).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 27(5:59 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 33 for 6 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(5:30 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to CMC 50 for 17 yards (17-G.Douglas7-R.Bowens).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(4:48 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 30 for 20 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(4:13 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 26 for 4 yards (25-D.McNary).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 26(3:33 - 1st) 3-T.Richie to CMC 22 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas25-D.McNary).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 22(2:58 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 23 for -1 yard (13-T.Hairston7-R.Bowens).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NILL 23(2:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(2:19 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 28 for 5 yards (7-J.Hansen38-N.Rattin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 28(1:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 1 yard (91-J.Griffin38-N.Rattin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 29(1:21 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 29(1:17 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 29 to NIL 26 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(1:10 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 27 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid17-G.Douglas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 27(0:35 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 37 for 10 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(0:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 37(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 37(14:57 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 37(14:51 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 35 yards from NIL 37 to CMC 28 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(14:35 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 33(14:30 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 33 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 33(13:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 33(13:37 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 26 yards from NIL 33 out of bounds at the CMC 41.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(13:30 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 6 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 47(13:07 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 48 for 1 yard (44-J.Ester9-D.Rayner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 48(12:37 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 50 for 2 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 50(12:08 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 48 for 2 yards (55-W.Kramer38-N.Rattin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(11:48 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to NIL 46 for 2 yards (55-W.Kramer4-R.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 46(11:20 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to NIL 36 for 10 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(10:52 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 35 for 1 yard (11-K.Pugh).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 35(10:22 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 34 for 1 yard (11-K.Pugh91-J.Griffin).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 34(9:42 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 27 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 27(9:16 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 25 for 2 yards (4-R.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(8:48 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NIL 15 for 10 yards (11-K.Pugh14-J.Gandy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 15(8:21 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to NIL 12 for 3 yards (91-J.Griffin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 12(8:00 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 7 for 5 yards (4-R.Thomas38-N.Rattin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 7(7:40 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 6 for 1 yard (44-J.Ester).
|Sack
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 6(6:39 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at NIL 11 for -5 yards (11-K.Pugh7-J.Hansen).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 11(6:33 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 16 for 5 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 16(5:58 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 17 for 1 yard (45-J.Whiteside).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NILL 17(5:16 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NILL 17(5:09 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 17. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 39 for 24 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(4:56 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at NIL 50 for -11 yards FUMBLES (5-M.Kennedy). 56-D.Smith to NIL 50 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 21 - CMICH 50(4:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 46 for 4 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - CMICH 46(3:59 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CMICH 46(3:49 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 31 yards from NIL 46 to NIL 15 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 15(3:42 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 20 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 20(3:06 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 21 for 1 yard (71-R.Stuart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NILL 21(2:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|-21 YD
|
4 & 4 - NILL 21(2:14 - 2nd) to NIL 5 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the NIL End Zone. to NIL End Zone for no gain safety. Team penalty on NIL Batting or punching a loose ball declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference kicks 49 yards from NIL 20. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 41 for 28 yards (5-M.Kennedy15-B.Dozier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(1:59 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 41(1:56 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 41(1:53 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at NIL 48 for -7 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CMICH 48(1:38 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 25 yards from NIL 48 to NIL 23 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(1:32 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-B.Edwards at CMC 42. 0-B.Edwards to CMC 42 for no gain. Penalty on CMC 13-T.Hairston Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NIL 23. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(1:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Richie to NIL 39 for 1 yard (17-G.Douglas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 39(1:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 46 for 7 yards (8-T.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 46(1:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-E.Collins. 21-E.Collins to NIL 45 for -1 yard (17-G.Douglas).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NILL 45(0:10 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 43 yards from NIL 45 to CMC 12 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 6 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 6(14:55 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 9 for 3 yards (4-R.Thomas).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 9(14:30 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for 17 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(13:57 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 35 for 9 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 35(13:30 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 40 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(13:08 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 30 for 30 yards (3-D.Lafayette). Penalty on CMC 44-H.Buczkowski Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - CMICH 30(12:50 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 1 yard (9-D.Rayner38-N.Rattin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 19 - CMICH 31(12:13 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 11 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 42(11:43 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 49 for 9 yards (14-J.Gandy7-J.Hansen).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(11:06 - 3rd) 24-D.Bracy to NIL 6 for 43 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - CMICH 6(10:30 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 6 for no gain (11-K.Pugh91-J.Griffin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 6(9:49 - 3rd) 24-D.Bracy to NIL 4 for 2 yards (4-R.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 4(9:30 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 1 for 3 yards (44-J.Ester).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 1(8:58 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(8:43 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 28(8:38 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 23 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner11-K.Pugh).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 23(8:01 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to NIL 22 for 1 yard (5-M.Kennedy).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NILL 22(7:25 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:20 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:14 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 27 FUMBLES (26-M.Diallo). 26-M.Diallo to NIL 27 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(7:06 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 27 for no gain (11-K.Pugh99-P.Oppong).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 27(6:32 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 25 for 2 yards (11-K.Pugh9-D.Rayner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NILL 25(5:59 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to NIL 19 for 6 yards (16-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - NILL 19(5:20 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 18 for 1 yard (38-N.Rattin).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(5:12 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 17 for -1 yard (26-M.Diallo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 17(4:37 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 20 for 3 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 20(3:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 44 for 24 yards (2-W.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(3:42 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 44(3:24 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 44(3:19 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 46 for 2 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 8 - CMICH 46(2:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to CMC 48 for 6 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 48(2:29 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 8-T.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 48. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(2:29 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 42 for 9 yards.
|+58 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 42(2:00 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 18 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(1:45 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(1:40 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph. Penalty on NIL 58-B.Patton Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CMICH 15(1:31 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - CMICH 15(1:25 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 26 for 11 yards (7-R.Bowens5-D.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 26(0:46 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 26 Downed at the CMC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(0:35 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 40 for 25 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(15:00 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 36 for 4 yards (91-J.Griffin).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 36(14:26 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 64 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 24 yards (6-D.Hill). Penalty on CMC 59-T.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 25.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(14:10 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 41 for 1 yard (34-A.Siddiq).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 41(13:47 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 65-L.Zschernitz False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 41. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - CMICH 36(13:47 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson sacked at NIL 33 for -3 yards (10-J.Bristol).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 17 - CMICH 33(12:53 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson to NIL 47 for 14 yards. Penalty on CMC 17-G.Douglas Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 47.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(12:30 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson to CMC 43 for -5 yards (45-J.Whiteside).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - CMICH 43(11:43 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson to CMC 36 for 7 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 36(10:56 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to CMC 35 for 1 yard (19-D.Kent17-G.Douglas).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 35(10:11 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to CMC 21 for 14 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(9:38 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 7-F.McCray. 7-F.McCray to CMC 3 for 18 yards (2-W.Reid). Penalty on NIL 76-J.Champe Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - CMICH 31(9:13 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CMICH 31(9:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 20 - CMICH 31(9:03 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to CMC 27 for 4 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - CMICH 27(8:27 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 54 yards from NIL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 32 for 21 yards (51-N.Harman). Penalty on NIL 82-T.Tewes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 32.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 47(8:18 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for -1 yard (5-M.Kennedy44-J.Ester).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 46(7:43 - 4th) 17-Z.Swann to NIL 42 for 12 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(6:58 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 33 for 9 yards (11-K.Pugh13-M.McGee).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 33(6:13 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 10 for 23 yards (15-D.Thomas5-M.Kennedy).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 10(5:28 - 4th) 12-T.Brock runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 59 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 27 for 21 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(5:13 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 35 for 8 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 35(4:25 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 37 for 2 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(3:44 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 46 for 9 yards (6-D.Hill).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 46(2:53 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to CMC 45 for 9 yards (6-D.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(2:08 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to CMC 40 for 5 yards (18-O.Dingle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 40(1:22 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to CMC 36 for 4 yards (9-B.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 36(0:35 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet incomplete. Intended for 7-F.McCray.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 36(0:28 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet to CMC 36 FUMBLES. 9-B.Brown to CMC 36 for no gain. Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 36. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(0:17 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
