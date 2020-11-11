Drive Chart
CMICH
NILL

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
L. Nichols III 7 RB
91 RuYds, RuTD, 59 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
D. Robinson 17 WR
31 ReYds, ReTD, REC
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:40
10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined.
2
plays
76
yds
00:35
pos
6
0
Point After TD 11:33
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Safety 2:14
to NIL 5 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the NIL End Zone. to NIL End Zone for no gain safety. Team penalty on NIL Batting or punching a loose ball declined.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:58
4-K.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
104
yds
06:02
pos
15
0
Point After TD 8:52
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
0
Field Goal 7:25
64-M.Meeder 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
01:18
pos
19
0
Touchdown 2:00
10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
67
yds
00:37
pos
25
0
Point After TD 1:52
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
0
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:26
7-L.Nichols runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
32
0
Point After TD 14:17
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
0
Field Goal 8:27
39-J.Richardson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
33
yds
05:50
pos
33
3
Touchdown 5:28
12-T.Brock runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
53
yds
03:01
pos
39
3
Point After TD 5:22
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
3
Touchdown 0:17
10-A.Haidet complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
05:11
pos
40
9
Point After TD 0:11
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
10
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 13
Rushing 11 3
Passing 5 8
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 1-11 2-16
4th Down Conv 3-5 1-4
Total Net Yards 433 247
Total Plays 62 66
Avg Gain 7.0 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 237 77
Rush Attempts 42 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 2.4
Yards Passing 196 170
Comp. - Att. 13-20 17-34
Yards Per Pass 7.9 4.8
Penalties - Yards 6-75 5-45
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-34.8 7-37.7
Return Yards 24 0
Punts - Returns 1-24 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
C. Michigan 1-0 72171440
N. Illinois 0-1 0001010
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, IL
 196 PASS YDS 170
237 RUSH YDS 77
433 TOTAL YDS 247
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 196 2 1 179.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 243 1 0 113.9
D. Richardson 13/19 196 2 1
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Brock 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
L. Nichols III 12 91 1 36
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 112 2
K. Lewis 16 59 1 18
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
D. Bracy 5 55 0 43
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
K. Pimpleton 1 25 0 25
Z. Swann 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
Z. Swann 1 12 0 12
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 1
T. Brock 1 10 1 10
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
D. Richardson 4 -8 0 15
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Dixon 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Dixon 3 3 73 1 58
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
L. Nichols III 2 2 59 1 58
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
K. Pimpleton 5 4 32 0 11
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Scott 2 2 19 0 10
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
J. Sullivan 4 2 13 0 10
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
K. Lewis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
G. Douglas 6-2 0.0 0
R. Bowens III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Bowens III 6-2 0.0 0
G. Kreski 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Kreski 4-0 0.0 0
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. McNary 4-2 0.0 0
W. Reid 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Reid 3-1 0.0 0
M. Diallo 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Diallo 3-1 0.0 0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Hairston II 2-1 0.0 0
R. Sturkey 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Sturkey 2-0 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Reed 2-1 0.0 0
J. Whiteside 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Whiteside 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hill 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
O. Dingle 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Dingle 1-0 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McCoy 1-0 0.0 0
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Nichols III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kent 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kent 1-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Stuart 1-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Siddiq 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bristol 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Bristol 1-0 1.0 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/4
M. Meeder 1/1 40 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
L. Elzinga 4 34.8 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 21 0
K. Lewis 2 11.0 21 0
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
K. Pimpleton 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
K. Pimpleton 1 24.0 24 0
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 139 0 0 86.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 202 1 1 126.0
R. Bowers 16/32 139 0 0
A. Haidet 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 31 1 0 345.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 5 0 0 47.3
A. Haidet 1/2 31 1 0
R. Thompson 0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 34 0 0 192.8
R. Thompson 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 49 1
E. Collins 15 43 0 20
H. Waylee 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
H. Waylee 10 23 0 9
R. Thompson 0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
R. Thompson 3 16 0 14
R. Gregory 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
R. Gregory 1 11 0 11
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Richie 2 5 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 106 0
T. Richie 7 7 70 0 17
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
C. Tucker 10 4 53 0 24
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 1
D. Robinson 2 1 31 1 31
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Crawford 3 3 11 0 5
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 0
T. Rudolph 4 1 6 0 6
F. McCray 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
F. McCray 1 0 0 0 0
M. Travis 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Travis 1 0 0 0 0
H. Waylee 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Waylee 2 0 0 0 0
E. Collins 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Collins 3 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pugh 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 1.5
K. Pugh 11-3 1.5 0
J. Hansen 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hansen 5-2 0.5 0
D. Rayner 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Rayner 5-2 0.0 0
M. Kennedy 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
M. Kennedy 4-1 1.0 0
R. Thomas 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Thomas 4-1 0.0 0
J. Ester 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ester 3-1 0.0 0
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Griffin Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
D. Thomas 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lafayette 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lafayette 2-0 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Kramer 2-0 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
N. Rattin 1-5 0.0 0
J. Gandy 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
J. Gandy 1-2 0.0 1
J. Cole 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cole 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
M. McGee 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. McGee 0-1 0.0 0
P. Oppong 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Oppong 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Richardson 1/1 45 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 37.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
M. Ference 7 37.7 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 22.8 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
T. Rudolph 6 22.8 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 CMICH 24 0:35 2 76 TD
9:43 CMICH 31 1:42 4 20 Punt
2:19 CMICH 23 1:02 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 CMICH 28 0:00 1 5 INT
13:30 CMICH 41 6:51 15 -30 Downs
4:56 NILL 39 1:07 3 -7 Punt
2:05 NILL 41 0:27 3 -7 Punt
0:02 CMICH 12 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 6 6:02 13 94 TD
8:43 NILL 28 1:18 3 6 FG
7:06 NILL 27 1:46 4 9 Downs
2:29 CMICH 48 0:37 3 52 TD
0:35 CMICH 35 0:00 3 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:23 CMICH 47 3:01 5 53 TD
0:11 CMICH 25 0:00 1 -5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 26 2:45 6 14 Punt
11:33 NILL 28 1:43 3 2 Punt
7:56 NILL 11 5:34 11 66 Downs
1:10 NILL 26 1:03 5 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:35 NILL 33 0:58 3 0 Punt
6:33 NILL 11 1:24 3 6 Punt
3:42 NILL 15 1:28 4 -15 Safety
1:32 NILL 23 1:22 4 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:20 NILL 25 0:06 2 2 Fumble
5:12 NILL 18 2:37 7 34 Downs
1:52 NILL 25 1:06 4 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 NILL 40 5:50 12 33 FG
5:22 NILL 27 5:11 9 73 TD

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 62 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 26 for 23 yards (32-N.Apsey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(14:55 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 31 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed8-T.Brown).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 31
(14:38 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 39 for 8 yards (25-D.McNary).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(14:20 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 38 for -1 yard (26-M.Diallo).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 38
(13:59 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 48 for 10 yards (25-D.McNary).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 48
(13:20 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 45 for -3 yards (25-D.McNary).
Penalty
4 & 4 - NILL 45
(12:26 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 45. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - NILL 40
(12:15 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 36 yards from NIL 40 to CMC 24 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (2 plays, 76 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24
(12:08 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 42 for 18 yards (7-J.Hansen11-K.Pugh).
+58 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(11:40 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined.
PAT Good
(11:33 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:33 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 28 for 28 yards (4-G.Kreski).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(11:24 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 29 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid25-D.McNary).
-10 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 29
(10:42 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 21 FUMBLES. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 19 for no gain.
+11 YD
3 & 19 - NILL 19
(10:20 - 1st) 22-R.Gregory to NIL 30 for 11 yards (7-L.Nichols2-W.Reid). Team penalty on NIL Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 30
(9:50 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 30 to CMC 31 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(9:43 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson to CMC 46 for 15 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(9:17 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 46
(9:14 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 49 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen14-J.Gandy).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 49
(8:41 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 49 for 2 yards (0-J.Cole99-P.Oppong).
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 49
(8:01 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 38 yards from NIL 49 to NIL 11 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL
Huskies
 - Downs (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:34 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 11
(7:56 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 8 for -3 yards (17-G.Douglas13-T.Hairston).
+15 YD
2 & 13 - NILL 8
(7:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 23 for 15 yards (7-R.Bowens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(6:46 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 23
(6:40 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 27 for 4 yards (13-T.Hairston26-M.Diallo).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 27
(5:59 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 33 for 6 yards (7-R.Bowens).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(5:30 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to CMC 50 for 17 yards (17-G.Douglas7-R.Bowens).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(4:48 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 30 for 20 yards (4-G.Kreski).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(4:13 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 26 for 4 yards (25-D.McNary).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 26
(3:33 - 1st) 3-T.Richie to CMC 22 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas25-D.McNary).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 22
(2:58 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 23 for -1 yard (13-T.Hairston7-R.Bowens).
No Gain
4 & 3 - NILL 23
(2:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(2:19 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 28 for 5 yards (7-J.Hansen38-N.Rattin).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 28
(1:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 1 yard (91-J.Griffin38-N.Rattin).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 29
(1:21 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 29
(1:17 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 29 to NIL 26 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(1:10 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 27 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid17-G.Douglas).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 27
(0:35 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 37 for 10 yards (7-R.Bowens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(0:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 37
(14:57 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 37
(14:51 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 35 yards from NIL 37 to CMC 28 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Interception (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - CMICH 28
(14:44 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Gandy at NIL 33. 14-J.Gandy to NIL 33 for no gain.

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(14:35 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 33
(14:30 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 33 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 33
(13:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 33
(13:37 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 26 yards from NIL 33 out of bounds at the CMC 41.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Downs (15 plays, -30 yards, 6:51 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(13:30 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 6 yards (7-J.Hansen).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 47
(13:07 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 48 for 1 yard (44-J.Ester9-D.Rayner).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 48
(12:37 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 50 for 2 yards (11-K.Pugh).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 50
(12:08 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 48 for 2 yards (55-W.Kramer38-N.Rattin).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(11:48 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to NIL 46 for 2 yards (55-W.Kramer4-R.Thomas).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 46
(11:20 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to NIL 36 for 10 yards (11-K.Pugh).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(10:52 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 35 for 1 yard (11-K.Pugh).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 35
(10:22 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 34 for 1 yard (11-K.Pugh91-J.Griffin).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 34
(9:42 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 27 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 27
(9:16 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 25 for 2 yards (4-R.Thomas).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(8:48 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NIL 15 for 10 yards (11-K.Pugh14-J.Gandy).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 15
(8:21 - 2nd) 24-D.Bracy to NIL 12 for 3 yards (91-J.Griffin).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 12
(8:00 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 7 for 5 yards (4-R.Thomas38-N.Rattin).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 7
(7:40 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 6 for 1 yard (44-J.Ester).
Sack
4 & 1 - CMICH 6
(6:39 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at NIL 11 for -5 yards (11-K.Pugh7-J.Hansen).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 11
(6:33 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 16 for 5 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 16
(5:58 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 17 for 1 yard (45-J.Whiteside).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NILL 17
(5:16 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
Punt
4 & 4 - NILL 17
(5:09 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 17. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 39 for 24 yards.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(4:56 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at NIL 50 for -11 yards FUMBLES (5-M.Kennedy). 56-D.Smith to NIL 50 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 21 - CMICH 50
(4:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 46 for 4 yards (11-K.Pugh).
No Gain
3 & 17 - CMICH 46
(3:59 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
Punt
4 & 17 - CMICH 46
(3:49 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 31 yards from NIL 46 to NIL 15 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL
Huskies
 - Safety (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15
(3:42 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 20 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 20
(3:06 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 21 for 1 yard (71-R.Stuart).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NILL 21
(2:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
-21 YD
4 & 4 - NILL 21
(2:14 - 2nd) to NIL 5 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the NIL End Zone. to NIL End Zone for no gain safety. Team penalty on NIL Batting or punching a loose ball declined.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:05 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference kicks 49 yards from NIL 20. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 41 for 28 yards (5-M.Kennedy15-B.Dozier).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(1:59 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 41
(1:56 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
Sack
3 & 10 - CMICH 41
(1:53 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at NIL 48 for -7 yards (11-K.Pugh).
Punt
4 & 17 - CMICH 48
(1:38 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 25 yards from NIL 48 to NIL 23 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(1:32 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-B.Edwards at CMC 42. 0-B.Edwards to CMC 42 for no gain. Penalty on CMC 13-T.Hairston Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NIL 23. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(1:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Richie to NIL 39 for 1 yard (17-G.Douglas).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 39
(1:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 46 for 7 yards (8-T.Brown).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 46
(1:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-E.Collins. 21-E.Collins to NIL 45 for -1 yard (17-G.Douglas).
Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 45
(0:10 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 43 yards from NIL 45 to CMC 12 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 12
(0:02 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson kneels at CMC 10 for -2 yards.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (13 plays, 94 yards, 6:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 6 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 6
(14:55 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 9 for 3 yards (4-R.Thomas).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 9
(14:30 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for 17 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 26
(13:57 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 35 for 9 yards (9-D.Rayner).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 35
(13:30 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 40 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(13:08 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 30 for 30 yards (3-D.Lafayette). Penalty on CMC 44-H.Buczkowski Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 30
(12:50 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 1 yard (9-D.Rayner38-N.Rattin).
+11 YD
2 & 19 - CMICH 31
(12:13 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 11 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 42
(11:43 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 49 for 9 yards (14-J.Gandy7-J.Hansen).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(11:06 - 3rd) 24-D.Bracy to NIL 6 for 43 yards (15-D.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 6 - CMICH 6
(10:30 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 6 for no gain (11-K.Pugh91-J.Griffin).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 6
(9:49 - 3rd) 24-D.Bracy to NIL 4 for 2 yards (4-R.Thomas).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 4
(9:30 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 1 for 3 yards (44-J.Ester).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 1
(8:58 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:58 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:52 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 23 FUMBLES. 2-W.Reid to NIL 28 for no gain.

NILL
Huskies
 - Fumble (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(8:43 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 28
(8:38 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 23 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner11-K.Pugh).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 23
(8:01 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to NIL 22 for 1 yard (5-M.Kennedy).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NILL 22
(7:25 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:20 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(7:20 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(7:14 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 27 FUMBLES (26-M.Diallo). 26-M.Diallo to NIL 27 for no gain.

NILL
Huskies
 - Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(7:06 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 27 for no gain (11-K.Pugh99-P.Oppong).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 27
(6:32 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 25 for 2 yards (11-K.Pugh9-D.Rayner).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 25
(5:59 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to NIL 19 for 6 yards (16-J.Harris).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - NILL 19
(5:20 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 18 for 1 yard (38-N.Rattin).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (3 plays, 52 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 18
(5:12 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 17 for -1 yard (26-M.Diallo).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 17
(4:37 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 20 for 3 yards (7-R.Bowens).
+24 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 20
(3:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 44 for 24 yards (2-W.Reid).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 44
(3:42 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 44
(3:24 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 44
(3:19 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 46 for 2 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+6 YD
4 & 8 - CMICH 46
(2:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to CMC 48 for 6 yards (4-G.Kreski).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 48
(2:29 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 8-T.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 48. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(2:29 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 42 for 9 yards.
+58 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 42
(2:00 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:52 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:52 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 18 yards (4-G.Kreski).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(1:45 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
Penalty
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(1:40 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph. Penalty on NIL 58-B.Patton Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 25. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - CMICH 15
(1:31 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
+11 YD
3 & 20 - CMICH 15
(1:25 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 26 for 11 yards (7-R.Bowens5-D.Reed).
Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 26
(0:46 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 26 Downed at the CMC 35.

NILL
Huskies
 - FG (12 plays, 33 yards, 5:50 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(0:35 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton to NIL 40 for 25 yards (7-J.Hansen).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(15:00 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 36 for 4 yards (91-J.Griffin).
+36 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 36
(14:26 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:17 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:17 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 64 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 24 yards (6-D.Hill). Penalty on CMC 59-T.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(14:10 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 41 for 1 yard (34-A.Siddiq).
Penalty
2 & 9 - CMICH 41
(13:47 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 65-L.Zschernitz False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 41. No Play.
Sack
2 & 14 - CMICH 36
(13:47 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson sacked at NIL 33 for -3 yards (10-J.Bristol).
+14 YD
3 & 17 - CMICH 33
(12:53 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson to NIL 47 for 14 yards. Penalty on CMC 17-G.Douglas Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 47.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(12:30 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson to CMC 43 for -5 yards (45-J.Whiteside).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - CMICH 43
(11:43 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson to CMC 36 for 7 yards (4-G.Kreski).
+1 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 36
(10:56 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to CMC 35 for 1 yard (19-D.Kent17-G.Douglas).
+14 YD
4 & 7 - CMICH 35
(10:11 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to CMC 21 for 14 yards (7-R.Bowens).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 21
(9:38 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 7-F.McCray. 7-F.McCray to CMC 3 for 18 yards (2-W.Reid). Penalty on NIL 76-J.Champe Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 21. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - CMICH 31
(9:13 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 20 - CMICH 31
(9:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
+4 YD
3 & 20 - CMICH 31
(9:03 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to CMC 27 for 4 yards (4-G.Kreski).
Field Goal
4 & 16 - CMICH 27
(8:27 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

NILL
Huskies
 - TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:23 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 54 yards from NIL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 32 for 21 yards (51-N.Harman). Penalty on NIL 82-T.Tewes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 32.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(8:18 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for -1 yard (5-M.Kennedy44-J.Ester).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 46
(7:43 - 4th) 17-Z.Swann to NIL 42 for 12 yards (9-D.Rayner).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(6:58 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 33 for 9 yards (11-K.Pugh13-M.McGee).
+23 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 33
(6:13 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to NIL 10 for 23 yards (15-D.Thomas5-M.Kennedy).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 10
(5:28 - 4th) 12-T.Brock runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:22 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - End of Game (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:22 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 59 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 27 for 21 yards (2-W.Reid).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(5:13 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 35 for 8 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 35
(4:25 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 37 for 2 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(3:44 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 46 for 9 yards (6-D.Hill).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 46
(2:53 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to CMC 45 for 9 yards (6-D.Hill).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(2:08 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to CMC 40 for 5 yards (18-O.Dingle).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 40
(1:22 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to CMC 36 for 4 yards (9-B.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 36
(0:35 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet incomplete. Intended for 7-F.McCray.
Penalty
4 & 1 - CMICH 36
(0:28 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet to CMC 36 FUMBLES. 9-B.Brown to CMC 36 for no gain. Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 36. No Play.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(0:17 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:11 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

NILL
Huskies

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(0:11 - 4th) 12-T.Brock kneels at CMC 20 for -5 yards.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores