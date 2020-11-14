|
|
|MIAMI
|VATECH
No. 9 Miami rallies behind King, D to beat Va. Tech 25-24
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) After coming precariously close to not being able to play Virginia Tech because of COVID-19 issues, No. 9 Miami came away with one of its gutsiest victories of the season.
D'Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, rallying the Hurricanes to a 25-24 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Miami announced it had 13 players unavailable before the game, including three starters and several offensive linemen. There were 15 games called off this week across major college football because of COVID-19, the most of any week both by number and percentage of the schedule.
Miami-Virginia Tech was nearly No. 16.
''We were on the brink,'' Miami coach Manny Diaz said. ''The players' attitude was the most telling. They wanted to play. We were right on the brink at some position groups as to whether we could function as a team.
''We brought the team, and the players came here to win the game. I told them I thought they won the game on Friday with their mentality and their attitude, with all the things we had to go through this week.''
The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay very much alive for a spot in the ACC championship game.
''I just think part of the way you do it is to not panic,'' Diaz said. ''You don't believe you have to play perfectly. You just got to find a way to get the job done.''
Miami scored the game's final 12 points and held the Hokies (4-4, 4-3 ACC) scoreless on their final five possessions.
''It's definitely a lot of positive energy and a lot of belief in the locker room right now,'' Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips said. ''Obviously, you don't want to have tight games like that every week, but a win is a win, and I think every week we're becoming stronger as a team.''
King guided the 'Canes on two long second-half scoring marches. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with Cam'Ron Harris' 6-yard touchdown run, and cut the lead to 24-19 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Miami failed to convert a 2-point conversion.
Miami put together a 10-play, 82-yard drive that ended with King throwing a dart to Mark Pope for a 36-yard touchdown to take a 25-24 lead with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter.
King, who rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter, completed 24 of 38.
Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 201 yards and rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown.
''I hurt for them,'' Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said of his players. ''They came up short today, but it wasn't for a lack of preparation. It wasn't for a lack of effort. It wasn't for a lack of guys caring about each other and guys being selfless. I'm hurting for them because they were so close to getting what they desperately wanted.''
THE TAKEAWAYS
Miami: The Hurricanes played well on defense, despite missing a couple of starters. Miami held the Hokies to a season-low 160 yards rushing and sacked Hooker six times, with Phillips (4.5 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks) providing a lot of the pressure.
''Shoutout to the defense,'' King said. ''They played great all day, and I think the offense made plays when we had to, and that's always good.''
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have lost two straight and three of their past four as they struggle to sustain drives in the second half. Their final five drives ended with three punts, an interception, and on downs. The Hokies need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible for the 28th consecutive season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Miami will remain in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll and may jump a couple of spots pending the outcomes of other games.
UP NEXT
Miami: The 'Canes host Georgia Tech next Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies travel to Pittsburgh - if the Panthers are ready to play. Pitt's game Saturday against Georgia Tech was postponed because both teams were having issues with COVID-19.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. King
1 QB
255 PaYds, PaTD, 15 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
H. Hooker
2 QB
202 PaYds, INT, 59 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|23
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|386
|362
|Total Plays
|86
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|160
|Rush Attempts
|48
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|255
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|24-38
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-77
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-52.4
|6-39.0
|Return Yards
|1
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|386
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|24/38
|255
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|14
|63
|1
|15
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|7
|27
|0
|8
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|8
|25
|0
|9
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|18
|15
|1
|10
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|12
|8
|106
|0
|20
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|8
|6
|51
|0
|17
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|7
|4
|50
|1
|36
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|3
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|2
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|3
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|8-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|6-3
|2.5
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|2-2
|0.5
|1
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|7
|52.4
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|19/29
|202
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|21
|59
|1
|53
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|8
|49
|0
|13
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|4
|36
|2
|19
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|6
|2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|8
|5
|86
|0
|30
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|7
|5
|42
|0
|12
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|1
|30
|0
|32
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|3
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
D. DeIuliis 89 TE
|D. DeIuliis
|3
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|7-7
|1.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|4-1
|2.5
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Adams 46 DL
|E. Adams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 58 DL
|J. Fuga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/2
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|6
|39.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|2
|10.5
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 21 for -4 yards (15-J.Phillips44-B.Jennings).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - VATECH 21(14:30 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 33 for 12 yards (3-G.Frierson5-A.Carter).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(13:43 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 31 for -2 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 31(13:15 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 48 yards from VT 31 to MFL 21 fair catch by 82-J.Howard.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(13:09 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 31 for 10 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(12:57 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan pushed ob at MFL 50 for 19 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(12:38 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to VT 48 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 48(12:10 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to VT 41 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 41(11:58 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to VT 37 for 4 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(11:39 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to VT 34 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 34(11:19 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to VT 33 for 1 yard (9-J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 33(10:58 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to VT 30 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 30(9:58 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales to VT 29 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(9:53 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 29(9:50 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 29(9:44 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 42 for 13 yards (7-A.Blades26-G.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(9:30 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 43 for 1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 43(9:10 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 50 for 7 yards (7-A.Blades).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 50(8:40 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 43 for -7 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - VATECH 43(8:00 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 33 yards from VT 43 Downed at the MFL 24.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(7:45 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 29 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 29(7:20 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 29(7:15 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 29(7:15 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 58 yards from MFL 29 Downed at the VT 13.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 13(7:04 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 20 for 7 yards (1-N.Silvera96-J.Ford).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 20(6:35 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 32 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(6:15 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Team penalty on MFL Offside declined. Penalty on MFL 7-A.Blades Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 32. No Play.
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(6:10 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(6:01 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 28 for 3 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 28(5:31 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 31 for 3 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 31(5:00 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 36 for 5 yards (41-J.Griffin4-D.Hollifield).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(4:44 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 45 for 9 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 45(4:20 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 46 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(3:54 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 48 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 48(3:32 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to VT 35 for 17 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(3:13 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to VT 33 for 2 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 33(2:51 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to VT 18 for 15 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(2:31 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to VT 18 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 18(2:02 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to VT 18 for no gain (23-R.Ashby93-M.Kendricks).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 18(1:23 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at VT 25 for -7 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - MIAMI 25(0:42 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:37 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 30 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 30(0:18 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to MFL 40 for 30 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(15:00 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to MFL 44 for -4 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - VATECH 44(14:24 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to MFL 37 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 37(13:39 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to MFL 37 for no gain (96-J.Ford).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 37(12:56 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(12:51 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 37(12:46 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 38 for 1 yard (17-D.Deablo38-A.Barno).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 38(12:08 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 28 for -10 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - MIAMI 28(11:24 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 28 out of bounds at the VT 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(11:17 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 22 for 2 yards (96-J.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(10:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 24 for 2 yards (96-J.Ford).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 24(10:29 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to MFL 44 for 32 yards (26-G.Hall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(10:12 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to MFL 38 for 6 yards (2-Q.Roche). Team penalty on MFL Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MFL 44. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 39(9:58 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to MFL 33 for 6 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 39(9:58 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to MFL 35 for 4 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 35(9:30 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to MFL 16 for 19 yards (6-S.Brooks26-G.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(9:10 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to MFL 8 for 8 yards (21-B.Bolden15-J.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 8(8:51 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 64 yards from VT 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 16 for 15 yards (47-D.Ferguson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(8:41 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at MFL 19 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 19(8:21 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 30 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(7:57 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 37 for 7 yards (4-D.Hollifield27-A.Chatman).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 37(7:36 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 47 for 10 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(7:10 - 2nd) 1-D.King to VT 48 for 5 yards (46-E.Adams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 48(6:40 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 6-M.Pope False start 5 yards enforced at VT 48. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(6:30 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to VT 44 for 9 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 44(5:58 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at VT 35 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(5:43 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to VT 30 for 5 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(5:26 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to VT 10 for 20 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(5:18 - 2nd) 1-D.King scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(5:11 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell. Penalty on MFL 1-N.Silvera Pass interference 6 yards enforced at VT 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(5:08 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 89-D.Deiuliis. 89-D.Deiuliis to VT 35 for 4 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 35(4:37 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 35 for no gain (2-Q.Roche1-N.Silvera).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 35(4:15 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 29 for -6 yards (6-S.Brooks23-T.Couch).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - VATECH 29(3:50 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from VT 29. 7-X.Restrepo to MFL 31 FUMBLES. 7-X.Restrepo to MFL 32 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(3:37 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 8 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 40(3:15 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 44 for 4 yards (96-N.Pollard4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(2:51 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(2:45 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to VT 39 for 17 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(2:28 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 39(2:23 - 2nd) 1-D.King to VT 36 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 36(1:51 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to VT 22 for 14 yards (27-A.Chatman4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(1:32 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 22(1:28 - 2nd) 1-D.King to VT 18 for 4 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 18(1:55 - 2nd) 1-D.King scrambles to VT 23 for -5 yards (38-A.Barno).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MIAMI 23(0:08 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(0:04 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 94-L.Hedley Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MFL 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 57 yards from MFL 20. 0-J.Holston to VT 36 for 13 yards (34-R.Ragone).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 35 for 10 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(14:25 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 35(14:18 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 35(14:12 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 25 for -10 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - VATECH 25(13:27 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 49 yards from MFL 25. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 26 for no gain (23-T.Couch).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(13:18 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 4 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 30(12:51 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 40 for 10 yards (8-D.Ivey5-A.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(12:21 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Deiuliis.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 40(12:16 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 45 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall91-J.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 45(11:42 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to MFL 48 for 7 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(11:20 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to MFL 38 for 10 yards (21-B.Bolden23-T.Couch).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(11:06 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at MFL 32 for 6 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 32(10:38 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear pushed ob at MFL 29 for 3 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 29(10:23 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson runs ob at MFL 20 for 9 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(9:50 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston to MFL 1 for 19 yards (11-C.Flagg8-D.Ivey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIAMI 1(9:33 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on MFL 12 players declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good. Team penalty on MFL Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:29 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:22 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:18 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 18 for -7 yards (4-D.Hollifield5-J.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - VATECH 18(8:39 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 18. 6-R.Blackshear to MFL 49 for 21 yards (4-K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(8:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to MFL 36 for 13 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(7:56 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs ob at MFL 15 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(7:27 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to MFL 15 for no gain (44-B.Jennings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 15(6:56 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 15(6:50 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at MFL 21 for -6 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - MIAMI 21(6:18 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(6:14 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(6:09 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 41 for 16 yards (37-B.Murray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(5:51 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to MFL 49 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner). Penalty on VT 41-J.Griffin Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 46(5:30 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 50 for 4 yards (4-D.Hollifield58-J.Fuga).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 50(5:11 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to VT 48 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(4:56 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to VT 31 for 17 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(4:32 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at VT 38 for -7 yards (9-J.Reed96-N.Pollard).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - VATECH 38(3:57 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton runs ob at VT 30 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 30(3:17 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to VT 21 for 9 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 30(3:17 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to VT 22 for 8 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 22(2:51 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to VT 20 for 2 yards (17-D.Deablo4-D.Hollifield).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(2:36 - 3rd) 1-D.King pushed ob at VT 13 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 13(2:20 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to VT 13 for no gain (41-J.Griffin).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 13(1:47 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to VT 6 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - VATECH 6(1:31 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:27 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 60-Z.Nelson. 60-Z.Nelson pushed ob at VT 1 for 1 yard (4-D.Hollifield). Team penalty on MFL Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(1:27 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 25 for no gain (44-B.Jennings2-Q.Roche).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:58 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 19 for -6 yards. Penalty on MFL 21-B.Bolden Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VT 19. (15-J.Phillips6-S.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(0:42 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 36 for 2 yards (8-D.Ivey96-J.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 36(15:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 37 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 37(14:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 0-J.Holston. 0-J.Holston to VT 45 for 8 yards (1-N.Silvera7-A.Blades).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(13:46 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Penalty on MFL 8-D.Ivey Pass interference 14 yards enforced at VT 45. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(13:40 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to MFL 40 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks96-J.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 40(13:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to MFL 37 for 3 yards (23-T.Couch).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 37(12:29 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to MFL 38 for -1 yard (1-N.Silvera).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 38(11:52 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 33 yards from MFL 38 Downed at the MFL 5.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 5(11:44 - 4th) Penalty on MFL 65-C.Gaynor False start 2 yards enforced at MFL 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 12 - VATECH 3(11:44 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 3(11:39 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 8 for 5 yards (5-J.Hewitt4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 8(10:53 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 8(10:49 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 8 Downed at the VT 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(10:38 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 40(10:33 - 4th) 83-T.Robinson to VT 45 for 5 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 45(9:53 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 45(9:46 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 37 yards from VT 45 to MFL 18 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(9:38 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 27 for 9 yards (46-E.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 27(9:17 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 29 for 2 yards (46-E.Adams93-M.Kendricks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(8:59 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 31 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby46-E.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 31(8:19 - 4th) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 38 for 7 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 38(8:00 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 44 for 6 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(7:38 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 47 for 3 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 47(7:08 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to VT 46 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(6:47 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins pushed ob at VT 36 for 10 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(6:37 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to VT 36 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 36(6:05 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:59 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Chaney.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(5:59 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-T.Couch at MFL 35. 23-T.Couch to MFL 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(5:52 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 35(5:48 - 4th) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 30 for -5 yards (4-D.Hollifield9-J.Reed).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - VATECH 30(5:01 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 39 for 9 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 39(4:15 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 39 Downed at the VT 9.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(4:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 18 for 9 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 18(3:44 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 28 for 10 yards (3-G.Frierson21-B.Bolden).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(3:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 23 for -5 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIAMI 23(2:55 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 23(2:50 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 16 for -7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - MIAMI 16(2:20 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 41 yards from VT 16 to MFL 43 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(2:13 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 45 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby38-A.Barno).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 45(2:09 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 48 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 48(2:04 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 45 for -3 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 45(1:59 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 45 Downed at the VT 3.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 4(1:45 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 23 for 19 yards (8-D.Ivey26-G.Hall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(1:32 - 4th) Penalty on VT 76-B.Hoffman False start 5 yards enforced at VT 23. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - VATECH 18(1:21 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 27 for 9 yards (5-A.Carter15-J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 27(1:02 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 0-J.Holston. 0-J.Holston pushed ob at VT 30 for 3 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 30(0:59 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at VT 33 for 3 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(0:52 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 40 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 40(0:44 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 33 for -7 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 33(0:26 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 89-D.Deiuliis. 89-D.Deiuliis to VT 43 for 10 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(0:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker spikes the ball at VT 43 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 43(0:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 43(0:10 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|-6 YD
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 43(0:05 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson 80-K.Smith 2-H.Hooker to VT 37 for no gain (15-J.Phillips26-G.Hall).
