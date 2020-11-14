Drive Chart
|
|
|GAST
|APLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
C. Brown IV
4 QB
152 PaYds, PaTD, 12 RuYds
|
|
C. Peoples
6 RB
67 RuYds, RuTD, 12 ReYds, REC
Touchdown 10:25
4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
04:43
pos
6
0
Touchdown 0:54
12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:34
pos
10
9
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-19
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|300
|310
|Total Plays
|71
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|131
|Rush Attempts
|38
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|152
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|11-33
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-44
|2-14
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.4
|6-44.3
|Return Yards
|6
|4
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|152
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|11/33
|152
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|10
|85
|0
|48
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|13
|45
|0
|12
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|11
|12
|0
|13
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|8
|4
|74
|1
|40
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|7
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|8
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|5
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DE
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 NT
|T. Gore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|2/2
|32
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|6
|45.5
|1
|54
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|1
|24.0
|0
|24
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|16/22
|146
|1
|1
|
J. Huesman 7 QB
|J. Huesman
|3/4
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|17
|67
|1
|12
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|11
|36
|0
|16
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|13
|22
|0
|7
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|5
|8
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|5
|3
|60
|0
|55
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|4
|4
|32
|1
|12
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|4
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|5
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|6-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wright 17 DB
|T. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1/1
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|6
|44.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|4
|26.5
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White. to GST 25. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 38 for 13 yards (13-K.Smith).
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(14:35 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 2 yards (97-C.Spurlin99-J.Earle).
|
|
2 & 8 - GAST 40(14:15 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for no gain (21-R.Huff52-D.Jackson).
|
|
3 & 8 - GAST 40(13:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 49 for 9 yards (10-T.Frizzell3-S.Jolly).
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(13:18 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to APP 42 for 9 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|
|
2 & 1 - GAST 42(13:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
|
3 & 1 - GAST 42(12:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to APP 29 for 13 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(12:17 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 29(12:04 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon to APP 31 FUMBLES (21-R.Huff). to APP 33 for no gain.
|
|
3 & 14 - GAST 33(11:25 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to APP 19 for 14 yards.
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 19(11:02 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to APP 19 for no gain (7-T.Cobb10-T.Frizzell).
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 19(10:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|
|
3 & 10 - GAST 19(10:25 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:17 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 60 yards from GST 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 20 for 15 yards (34-A.Lane). Penalty on APP 33-J.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 20.
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(10:11 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 13 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll20-Q.White).
|
|
2 & 7 - APLST 13(9:31 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 9 for -4 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|
|
3 & 11 - APLST 9(8:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 17 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - APLST 17(8:17 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 40 yards from APP 17 to GST 43 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(7:59 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GST 49 for 1 yard (20-Q.White91-J.Clark).
|
|
2 & 9 - APLST 49(7:27 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to GST 43 for 6 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen34-A.Lane).
|
|
3 & 3 - APLST 43(6:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson pushed ob at GST 35 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:21 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to GST 27 for 8 yards (91-J.Clark).
|
|
2 & 2 - APLST 27(5:39 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GST 28 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
|
3 & 3 - APLST 28(4:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to GST 16 for 12 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 16(4:45 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GST 16 for no gain (3-C.Bacon47-J.Taylor).
|
|
2 & 10 - APLST 16(4:25 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Gibbs.
|
|
3 & 10 - APLST 16(4:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil. Penalty on GST 20-Q.White Pass interference 14 yards enforced at GST 16. No Play.
|
|
1 & 2 - APLST 2(4:16 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
|
2 & 2 - APLST 2(4:16 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to GST 2 for no gain (28-C.Moore).
|
|
3 & 2 - APLST 2(3:36 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GST 4 for -2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen52-D.Wilson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - APLST 4(2:58 - 1st) 91-C.Staton 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by.
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(2:53 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 34 for 9 yards (13-K.Smith).
|
|
2 & 1 - GAST 34(2:29 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 33 FUMBLES. 4-C.Brown to GST 33 for no gain.
|
|
3 & 2 - GAST 33(1:58 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 40 for 7 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(1:23 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 43 for 3 yards.
|
|
2 & 7 - GAST 43(0:48 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
|
3 & 7 - GAST 43(0:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAST 43(0:40 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 49 yards from GST 43 to APP 8 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 8(0:33 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 9 for 1 yard (7-J.Strachan97-A.Smith).
|
|
2 & 9 - APLST 9(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
|
|
3 & 9 - APLST 9(14:55 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 25 for 16 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(14:29 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to APP 27 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll97-A.Smith).
|
|
2 & 8 - APLST 27(13:52 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 33 for 6 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
|
3 & 2 - APLST 33(13:09 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 31 for -2 yards (37-V.Heyward91-J.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 31(12:39 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from APP 31. 20-Q.White pushed ob at GST 30 for 6 yards (12-S.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(12:29 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 30 for no gain (52-D.Jackson21-R.Huff).
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 30(11:58 - 2nd) 80-M.Marshall to GST 33 for 3 yards (21-R.Huff).
|
|
3 & 7 - GAST 33(11:23 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAST 33(11:16 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 46 yards from GST 33. 14-M.Williams to APP 25 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward66-S.Glausier).
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(11:05 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(10:59 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 31 for 6 yards (54-T.Moore).
|
|
3 & 4 - APLST 31(10:21 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 8-M.Williams. 8-M.Williams to APP 27 for -4 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - APLST 27(9:42 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 37 yards from APP 27 to GST 36 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(9:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to GST 45 for 9 yards (7-T.Cobb21-R.Huff).
|
|
2 & 1 - GAST 45(9:14 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
|
3 & 1 - GAST 45(9:14 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to GST 47 for 2 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(8:39 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to APP 42 for 11 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(8:19 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to APP 38 for 4 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|
|
2 & 6 - GAST 38(7:52 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to APP 33 for 5 yards (7-T.Cobb3-S.Jolly).
|
|
3 & 1 - GAST 33(7:22 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to APP 35 for -2 yards (31-N.Hampton7-T.Cobb).
|
|
4 & 3 - GAST 35(6:46 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:40 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 46 for 11 yards (37-V.Heyward34-A.Lane).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(6:19 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 49 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
|
2 & 7 - APLST 49(5:45 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at GST 50 for 1 yard (20-Q.White).
|
|
3 & 6 - APLST 50(5:08 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 35 for -15 yards FUMBLES (97-A.Smith). 59-T.Gore runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GST 7-J.Strachan Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GST 50. No Play.
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(4:52 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to GST 33 for 2 yards (28-C.Moore).
|
|
2 & 8 - APLST 33(4:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
|
3 & 8 - APLST 33(4:11 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to GST 33 for no gain (42-B.Carroll1-J.Hunter).
|
|
4 & 8 - APLST 33(3:36 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 81-M.Gibbs. 81-M.Gibbs to GST 26 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(3:28 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 26(3:22 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 40 for 14 yards (7-T.Cobb8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(3:11 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 41 for 1 yard (9-D.Taylor97-C.Spurlin).
|
|
2 & 9 - GAST 41(2:42 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|
|
3 & 9 - GAST 41(2:35 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 41(2:30 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 37 yards from GST 41 to APP 22 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(2:23 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 20 FUMBLES. 12-Z.Thomas to APP 20 for no gain.
|
|
2 & 12 - APLST 20(1:53 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 17 for -3 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
|
3 & 15 - APLST 17(1:44 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 21 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - APLST 21(1:44 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 49 yards from APP 21 to GST 30 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(1:39 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 36 for 6 yards (21-R.Huff).
|
|
2 & 4 - GAST 36(1:24 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 27 for -9 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
|
3 & 13 - GAST 27(1:20 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to APP 25 for 48 yards.
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:12 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(1:06 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash pushed ob at APP 4 for 21 yards (13-K.Smith).
|
|
1 & 4 - GAST 4(1:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|
|
2 & 4 - GAST 4(0:56 - 2nd) 80-M.Marshall to APP 6 for -2 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|
|
3 & 6 - GAST 6(0:17 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - GAST 6(0:14 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 62 yards from GST 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 44 for 41 yards (21-J.Williams).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(0:03 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 46 for 2 yards (91-J.Clark7-J.Strachan).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 26 for 22 yards (21-J.Williams).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(14:56 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 33 for 7 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|
|
2 & 3 - APLST 33(14:38 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to APP 35 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen90-H.Willis).
|
|
3 & 1 - APLST 35(14:07 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to APP 38 for 3 yards (34-A.Lane52-D.Wilson).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(13:44 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 43 for 5 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
|
2 & 5 - APLST 43(13:12 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to GST 50 for 7 yards (52-D.Wilson42-B.Carroll).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(12:37 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to APP 47 for -3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|
|
2 & 13 - APLST 47(12:04 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to GST 50 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - APLST 50(11:29 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 44 for -6 yards (91-J.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - APLST 44(10:57 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 56 yards from APP 44 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(10:49 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 20 for no gain (52-D.Jackson).
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 20(10:12 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 19 for -1 yard (52-D.Jackson).
|
|
3 & 11 - GAST 19(9:25 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 17 for -2 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GAST 17(8:51 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 36 yards from GST 17 Downed at the APP 47.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(8:45 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to GST 45 for 8 yards (1-J.Hunter27-J.Jones).
|
|
2 & 2 - APLST 45(8:14 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to GST 44 for 1 yard (98-J.Denis59-T.Gore).
|
|
3 & 1 - APLST 44(7:39 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to GST 41 for 3 yards (97-A.Smith).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(7:02 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Lane at GST End Zone. 34-A.Lane touchback.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(6:54 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 20 for no gain (97-C.Spurlin52-D.Jackson).
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 20(6:32 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 24 for 4 yards (9-D.Taylor97-C.Spurlin).
|
|
3 & 6 - GAST 24(6:02 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 37 for 13 yards.
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(5:37 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 39 for 2 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|
|
2 & 8 - GAST 39(5:10 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to APP 49 for 12 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(4:45 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 46 for -5 yards FUMBLES (9-D.Taylor). 73-T.Glover to GST 46 for no gain.
|
|
2 & 15 - GAST 46(4:08 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
|
|
3 & 15 - GAST 46(4:06 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to APP 44 for 10 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAST 44(3:26 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown punts 24 yards from APP 44 out of bounds at the APP 20.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(3:20 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 22 for 2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
|
2 & 8 - APLST 22(2:52 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 34 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones28-C.Moore).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(2:27 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 35 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll28-C.Moore).
|
|
2 & 9 - APLST 35(1:49 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GST 10 for 55 yards (34-A.Lane).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(1:29 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to GST 9 for 1 yard (52-D.Wilson91-J.Clark).
|
|
2 & 9 - APLST 9(0:54 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(0:46 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(0:42 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 29 for 4 yards (7-T.Cobb43-H.Paillant).
|Result
|Play
|
|
3 & 6 - APLST 29(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to APP 31 for 40 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(14:39 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to APP 23 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
|
2 & 2 - APLST 23(14:21 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to APP 17 for 6 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 17(13:51 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to APP 19 for -2 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|
|
2 & 12 - APLST 19(13:19 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|
|
3 & 12 - APLST 19(13:14 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to APP 15 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton57-E.Diarrassouba).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - APLST 15(12:32 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 32 for 28 yards (34-A.Lane).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(12:23 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to APP 35 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|
|
2 & 7 - APLST 35(11:40 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 40 for 5 yards (20-Q.White).
|
|
3 & 2 - APLST 40(11:02 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to APP 40 for no gain (34-A.Lane6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - APLST 40(10:31 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 39 yards from APP 40. 20-Q.White to GST 21 for no gain (34-J.Heilig).
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 21(10:23 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 23 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|
|
2 & 7 - GAST 23(9:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|
|
3 & 7 - GAST 23(9:45 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAST 23(9:40 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 54 yards from GST 23 Downed at the APP 23.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 23(9:28 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 38 for 15 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(8:58 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 36 for -2 yards.
|
|
2 & 12 - APLST 36(8:45 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 81-M.Gibbs. 81-M.Gibbs to GST 48 for 16 yards (27-J.Jones).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(8:05 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 49 for -3 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
|
2 & 13 - APLST 49(7:45 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 6-C.Peoples. 6-C.Peoples to GST 39 for 12 yards (28-C.Moore).
|
|
3 & 1 - APLST 39(7:05 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 38 for 1 yard (90-H.Willis28-C.Moore).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(6:32 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 36 for 2 yards (52-D.Wilson91-J.Clark).
|
|
2 & 8 - APLST 36(5:59 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
|
3 & 8 - APLST 36(5:54 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GST 22 for 14 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(5:18 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 10 for 12 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(4:59 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 4th) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by.
|
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(4:55 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(4:49 - 4th) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at GST 26 for 1 yard (17-T.Wright).
|
|
3 & 9 - GAST 26(4:35 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on APP 7-T.Cobb Pass interference 4 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(4:29 - 4th) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 23 for -7 yards (31-N.Hampton9-D.Taylor).
|
|
2 & 17 - GAST 23(3:56 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|
|
3 & 17 - GAST 23(3:51 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on GST 75-S.Gilmore Personal Foul declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - GAST 23(3:45 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 51 yards from GST 23 Downed at the APP 26.
|Result
|Play
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(3:32 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 31 for 5 yards (34-A.Lane).
|
|
2 & 5 - APLST 31(3:25 - 4th) Penalty on GST 6-T.Stephens-McQueen Facemasking 15 yards enforced at APP 31. No Play.
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(3:25 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 47 for 1 yard (7-J.Strachan).
|
|
2 & 9 - APLST 47(3:20 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 45 for 8 yards (28-C.Moore34-A.Lane).
|
|
3 & 1 - APLST 45(2:27 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 44 for 1 yard (7-J.Strachan1-J.Hunter).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(1:52 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 81-M.Gibbs. 81-M.Gibbs to GST 37 for 7 yards.
|
|
2 & 3 - APLST 37(1:08 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 31 for 6 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(0:30 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas kneels at GST 33 for -2 yards.
