Key Players
C. Brown IV 4 QB
152 PaYds, PaTD, 12 RuYds
C. Peoples 6 RB
67 RuYds, RuTD, 12 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:25
4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
04:43
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:17
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 2:58
91-C.Staton 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
32
yds
05:01
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:14
92-N.Ruiz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
64
yds
01:25
pos
10
3
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 0:54
12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:34
pos
10
9
Point After TD 0:46
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:32
92-N.Ruiz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
60
yds
00:04
pos
13
10
Touchdown 4:59
6-C.Peoples runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
04:33
pos
13
16
Point After TD 4:55
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 19
Rushing 7 10
Passing 8 6
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 9-19 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 300 310
Total Plays 71 73
Avg Gain 4.2 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 148 131
Rush Attempts 38 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 2.8
Yards Passing 152 179
Comp. - Att. 11-33 19-26
Yards Per Pass 4.0 5.7
Penalties - Yards 3-44 2-14
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-42.4 6-44.3
Return Yards 6 4
Punts - Returns 2-6 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia St. 3-3 730313
App. St. 5-1 307717
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC
 152 PASS YDS 179
148 RUSH YDS 131
300 TOTAL YDS 310
Georgia St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 152 1 0 82.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 1188 12 5 134.1
C. Brown IV 11/33 152 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 262 3
T. Gregg 10 85 0 48
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 536 5
D. Coates 13 45 0 12
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 219 5
C. Brown IV 11 12 0 13
J. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 131 0
J. Williams 1 9 0 9
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
M. Marshall 2 1 0 3
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 84 0
T. Dixon 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 377 5
S. Pinckney 8 4 74 1 40
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 192 2
C. McCoy 7 3 29 0 14
J. Thrash 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 116 1
J. Thrash 2 1 21 0 21
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 164 4
R. Carter 8 2 15 0 9
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 113 0
T. Dixon 5 1 13 0 13
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 0
A. Payne 1 0 0 0 0
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 58 0
D. Coates 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Carroll 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
B. Carroll 9-1 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 8-2 0.0 0
J. Jones 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 7-1 0.0 0
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Heyward 6-0 0.0 0
J. Strachan 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Strachan 5-1 1.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Wilson 4-2 0.0 0
C. Moore 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Moore 4-3 0.0 0
A. Lane 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Lane 4-3 0.0 1
J. Clark 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
J. Clark 3-4 1.0 0
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. White 3-1 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
H. Willis 2-1 1.0 0
J. Denis 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Denis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hunter 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-2 0.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bacon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moore 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Smith 1-2 0.0 0
T. Gore 59 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Gore 0-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruiz 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/9 28/29
N. Ruiz 2/2 32 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
M. Hayes 6 45.5 1 54
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 0
C. Brown IV 1 24.0 0 24
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 17 0
Q. White 2 3.0 6 0
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 146 1 1 134.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 1139 11 4 151.0
Z. Thomas 16/22 146 1 1
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 33 0 0 144.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 33 0 0 144.3
J. Huesman 3/4 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 299 3
C. Peoples 17 67 1 12
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 239 2
Z. Thomas 11 36 0 16
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 328 2
M. Williams Jr. 13 22 0 7
N. Noel 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 175 1
N. Noel 5 8 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 231 2
M. Williams 5 3 60 0 55
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
H. Pearson 4 4 32 1 12
M. Gibbs 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 1
M. Gibbs 4 3 30 0 16
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 345 1
T. Hennigan 3 2 22 0 14
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 147 3
C. Wells 2 2 18 0 12
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Peoples 1 1 12 0 12
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 2
J. Virgil 5 3 9 0 6
C. Horn 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
C. Horn 1 0 0 0 0
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Williams Jr. 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Cobb 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
T. Cobb 10-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.5
D. Taylor 6-1 1.5 0
D. Jackson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Jackson 6-3 1.0 0
R. Huff 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Huff 4-2 0.0 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Jolly 4-2 0.0 0
C. Spurlin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Spurlin 3-2 0.0 0
K. Smith 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
N. Hampton 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
N. Hampton 2-1 0.5 0
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Jean-Charles 1-1 0.0 0
T. Frizzell 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Frizzell 1-1 0.0 0
T. Wright 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
B. Harrington 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
B. Harrington 1-0 0.0 0
J. Earle 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Earle 0-1 0.0 0
H. Paillant 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Paillant 0-1 0.0 0
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Diarrassouba 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/7 28/28
C. Staton 1/1 21 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
X. Subotsch 6 44.3 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 26.5 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
S. Jones 4 26.5 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 47 0
M. Williams 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 4:43 13 75 TD
8:13 GAST 43 0:00 1 7 Fumble
2:55 GAST 25 2:15 6 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 GAST 30 1:13 3 3 Punt
9:38 GAST 36 2:52 8 29 Downs
3:28 GAST 26 0:58 5 15 Punt
1:39 GAST 30 1:25 8 64 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 GAST 20 1:58 3 -3 Punt
6:54 GAST 20 3:28 8 36 Punt
0:46 GAST 25 0:04 2 4 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 GAST 21 0:43 3 2 Punt
4:55 GAST 25 1:10 6 -2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 APLST 10 2:00 3 7 Punt
7:59 GAST 50 5:01 12 46 FG
0:33 APLST 8 0:00 6 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 APLST 25 1:23 3 2 Punt
6:40 APLST 35 3:04 8 39 Downs
2:23 APLST 22 0:39 3 -1 Punt
0:11 APLST 44 0:08 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 26 4:03 8 18 Punt
8:45 APLST 47 1:43 4 -27 INT
3:20 APLST 20 2:34 6 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 APLST 32 1:58 3 8 Punt
9:28 APLST 23 4:33 11 77 TD
3:32 APLST 26 3:02 8 41 Game

GAST
Panthers
 - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White. to GST 25. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 38 for 13 yards (13-K.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(14:35 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 2 yards (97-C.Spurlin99-J.Earle).
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 40
(14:15 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for no gain (21-R.Huff52-D.Jackson).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 40
(13:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 49 for 9 yards (10-T.Frizzell3-S.Jolly).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(13:18 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to APP 42 for 9 yards (7-T.Cobb).
No Gain
2 & 1 - GAST 42
(13:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 42
(12:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to APP 29 for 13 yards (3-S.Jolly).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29
(12:17 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 29
(12:04 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon to APP 31 FUMBLES (21-R.Huff). to APP 33 for no gain.
+14 YD
3 & 14 - GAST 33
(11:25 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to APP 19 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(11:02 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to APP 19 for no gain (7-T.Cobb10-T.Frizzell).
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 19
(10:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 19
(10:25 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:17 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:17 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 60 yards from GST 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 20 for 15 yards (34-A.Lane). Penalty on APP 33-J.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10
(10:11 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 13 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll20-Q.White).
Sack
2 & 7 - APLST 13
(9:31 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 9 for -4 yards (7-J.Strachan).
+8 YD
3 & 11 - APLST 9
(8:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 17 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 3 - APLST 17
(8:17 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 40 yards from APP 17 to GST 43 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST
Panthers
 - Fumble (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(8:13 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 50 FUMBLES (97-C.Spurlin). 52-D.Jackson to GST 50 for no gain.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - FG (12 plays, 46 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50
(7:59 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GST 49 for 1 yard (20-Q.White91-J.Clark).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 49
(7:27 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to GST 43 for 6 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen34-A.Lane).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 43
(6:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson pushed ob at GST 35 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(6:21 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to GST 27 for 8 yards (91-J.Clark).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 27
(5:39 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GST 28 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 28
(4:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to GST 16 for 12 yards (37-V.Heyward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 16
(4:45 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GST 16 for no gain (3-C.Bacon47-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 16
(4:25 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Gibbs.
Penalty
3 & 10 - APLST 16
(4:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil. Penalty on GST 20-Q.White Pass interference 14 yards enforced at GST 16. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 2 - APLST 2
(4:16 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
No Gain
2 & 2 - APLST 2
(4:16 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to GST 2 for no gain (28-C.Moore).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 2
(3:36 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GST 4 for -2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen52-D.Wilson).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - APLST 4
(2:58 - 1st) 91-C.Staton 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:55 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(2:53 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 34 for 9 yards (13-K.Smith).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34
(2:29 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 33 FUMBLES. 4-C.Brown to GST 33 for no gain.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 33
(1:58 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 40 for 7 yards (52-D.Jackson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(1:23 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 43 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 43
(0:48 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 43
(0:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 43
(0:40 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 49 yards from GST 43 to APP 8 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 8
(0:33 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 9 for 1 yard (7-J.Strachan97-A.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 9
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Horn.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 9
(14:55 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 25 for 16 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(14:29 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to APP 27 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll97-A.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 27
(13:52 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 33 for 6 yards (27-J.Jones).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 33
(13:09 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 31 for -2 yards (37-V.Heyward91-J.Clark).
Punt
4 & 4 - APLST 31
(12:39 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from APP 31. 20-Q.White pushed ob at GST 30 for 6 yards (12-S.Jones).

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(12:29 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 30 for no gain (52-D.Jackson21-R.Huff).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 30
(11:58 - 2nd) 80-M.Marshall to GST 33 for 3 yards (21-R.Huff).
No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 33
(11:23 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 33
(11:16 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 46 yards from GST 33. 14-M.Williams to APP 25 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward66-S.Glausier).

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(11:05 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25
(10:59 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 31 for 6 yards (54-T.Moore).
-4 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 31
(10:21 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 8-M.Williams. 8-M.Williams to APP 27 for -4 yards (42-B.Carroll).
Punt
4 & 8 - APLST 27
(9:42 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 37 yards from APP 27 to GST 36 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST
Panthers
 - Downs (8 plays, 29 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36
(9:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to GST 45 for 9 yards (7-T.Cobb21-R.Huff).
No Gain
2 & 1 - GAST 45
(9:14 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 45
(9:14 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to GST 47 for 2 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(8:39 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to APP 42 for 11 yards (3-S.Jolly).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(8:19 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to APP 38 for 4 yards (7-T.Cobb).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 38
(7:52 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to APP 33 for 5 yards (7-T.Cobb3-S.Jolly).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 33
(7:22 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to APP 35 for -2 yards (31-N.Hampton7-T.Cobb).
No Gain
4 & 3 - GAST 35
(6:46 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Downs (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(6:40 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 46 for 11 yards (37-V.Heyward34-A.Lane).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46
(6:19 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 49 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 49
(5:45 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at GST 50 for 1 yard (20-Q.White).
Penalty
3 & 6 - APLST 50
(5:08 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 35 for -15 yards FUMBLES (97-A.Smith). 59-T.Gore runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GST 7-J.Strachan Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GST 50. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(4:52 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to GST 33 for 2 yards (28-C.Moore).
No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 33
(4:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
No Gain
3 & 8 - APLST 33
(4:11 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to GST 33 for no gain (42-B.Carroll1-J.Hunter).
+7 YD
4 & 8 - APLST 33
(3:36 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 81-M.Gibbs. 81-M.Gibbs to GST 26 for 7 yards.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(3:28 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 26
(3:22 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 40 for 14 yards (7-T.Cobb8-S.Jean-Charles).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(3:11 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 41 for 1 yard (9-D.Taylor97-C.Spurlin).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 41
(2:42 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
No Gain
3 & 9 - GAST 41
(2:35 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 41
(2:30 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 37 yards from GST 41 to APP 22 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(2:23 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 20 FUMBLES. 12-Z.Thomas to APP 20 for no gain.
Sack
2 & 12 - APLST 20
(1:53 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 17 for -3 yards (90-H.Willis).
+4 YD
3 & 15 - APLST 17
(1:44 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 21 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward).
Punt
4 & 11 - APLST 21
(1:44 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 49 yards from APP 21 to GST 30 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST
Panthers
 - FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(1:39 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 36 for 6 yards (21-R.Huff).
Sack
2 & 4 - GAST 36
(1:24 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 27 for -9 yards (52-D.Jackson).
+48 YD
3 & 13 - GAST 27
(1:20 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to APP 25 for 48 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(1:12 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(1:06 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash pushed ob at APP 4 for 21 yards (13-K.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 4 - GAST 4
(1:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 4
(0:56 - 2nd) 80-M.Marshall to APP 6 for -2 yards (7-T.Cobb).
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 6
(0:17 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAST 6
(0:14 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Halftime (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 62 yards from GST 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 44 for 41 yards (21-J.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(0:03 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 46 for 2 yards (91-J.Clark7-J.Strachan).

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Punt (8 plays, 18 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 26 for 22 yards (21-J.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26
(14:56 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 33 for 7 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 33
(14:38 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to APP 35 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen90-H.Willis).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 35
(14:07 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to APP 38 for 3 yards (34-A.Lane52-D.Wilson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(13:44 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 43 for 5 yards (27-J.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 43
(13:12 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to GST 50 for 7 yards (52-D.Wilson42-B.Carroll).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50
(12:37 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to APP 47 for -3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - APLST 47
(12:04 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to GST 50 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
Sack
3 & 10 - APLST 50
(11:29 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 44 for -6 yards (91-J.Clark).
Punt
4 & 16 - APLST 44
(10:57 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 56 yards from APP 44 to GST End Zone. touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(10:49 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 20 for no gain (52-D.Jackson).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 20
(10:12 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 19 for -1 yard (52-D.Jackson).
-2 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 19
(9:25 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 17 for -2 yards (9-D.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 17
(8:51 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 36 yards from GST 17 Downed at the APP 47.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Interception (4 plays, -27 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 47
(8:45 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to GST 45 for 8 yards (1-J.Hunter27-J.Jones).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 45
(8:14 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to GST 44 for 1 yard (98-J.Denis59-T.Gore).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 44
(7:39 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to GST 41 for 3 yards (97-A.Smith).
Int
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(7:02 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Lane at GST End Zone. 34-A.Lane touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(6:54 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 20 for no gain (97-C.Spurlin52-D.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 20
(6:32 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 24 for 4 yards (9-D.Taylor97-C.Spurlin).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 24
(6:02 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 37 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(5:37 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 39 for 2 yards (29-B.Harrington).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 39
(5:10 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to APP 49 for 12 yards (7-T.Cobb).
Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(4:45 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 46 for -5 yards FUMBLES (9-D.Taylor). 73-T.Glover to GST 46 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 15 - GAST 46
(4:08 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - GAST 46
(4:06 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to APP 44 for 10 yards (9-D.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 44
(3:26 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown punts 24 yards from APP 44 out of bounds at the APP 20.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(3:20 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 22 for 2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 22
(2:52 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 34 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones28-C.Moore).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(2:27 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to APP 35 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll28-C.Moore).
+55 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 35
(1:49 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GST 10 for 55 yards (34-A.Lane).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10
(1:29 - 3rd) 8-M.Williams to GST 9 for 1 yard (52-D.Wilson91-J.Clark).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 9
(0:54 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:46 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - Downs (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:46 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(0:46 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(0:42 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 29 for 4 yards (7-T.Cobb43-H.Paillant).

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+40 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 29
(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to APP 31 for 40 yards (3-S.Jolly).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(14:39 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to APP 23 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 23
(14:21 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to APP 17 for 6 yards (52-D.Jackson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17
(13:51 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to APP 19 for -2 yards (9-D.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 12 - APLST 19
(13:19 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
+4 YD
3 & 12 - APLST 19
(13:14 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to APP 15 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton57-E.Diarrassouba).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - APLST 15
(12:32 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(12:29 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 32 for 28 yards (34-A.Lane).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32
(12:23 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to APP 35 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 35
(11:40 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 40 for 5 yards (20-Q.White).
No Gain
3 & 2 - APLST 40
(11:02 - 4th) 8-M.Williams to APP 40 for no gain (34-A.Lane6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
Punt
4 & 2 - APLST 40
(10:31 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 39 yards from APP 40. 20-Q.White to GST 21 for no gain (34-J.Heilig).

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21
(10:23 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 23 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 23
(9:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 23
(9:45 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 23
(9:40 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 54 yards from GST 23 Downed at the APP 23.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - TD (11 plays, 77 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 23
(9:28 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 38 for 15 yards (27-J.Jones).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(8:58 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 36 for -2 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 12 - APLST 36
(8:45 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 81-M.Gibbs. 81-M.Gibbs to GST 48 for 16 yards (27-J.Jones).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 48
(8:05 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 49 for -3 yards (52-D.Wilson).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - APLST 49
(7:45 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 6-C.Peoples. 6-C.Peoples to GST 39 for 12 yards (28-C.Moore).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 39
(7:05 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 38 for 1 yard (90-H.Willis28-C.Moore).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(6:32 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 36 for 2 yards (52-D.Wilson91-J.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 36
(5:59 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
+14 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 36
(5:54 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GST 22 for 14 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(5:18 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 10 for 12 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10
(4:59 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:55 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (6 plays, -2 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:55 - 4th) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(4:55 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(4:49 - 4th) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at GST 26 for 1 yard (17-T.Wright).
Penalty
3 & 9 - GAST 26
(4:35 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on APP 7-T.Cobb Pass interference 4 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(4:29 - 4th) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 23 for -7 yards (31-N.Hampton9-D.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 17 - GAST 23
(3:56 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
No Gain
3 & 17 - GAST 23
(3:51 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on GST 75-S.Gilmore Personal Foul declined.
Punt
4 & 17 - GAST 23
(3:45 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 51 yards from GST 23 Downed at the APP 26.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - End of Game (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26
(3:32 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 31 for 5 yards (34-A.Lane).
Penalty
2 & 5 - APLST 31
(3:25 - 4th) Penalty on GST 6-T.Stephens-McQueen Facemasking 15 yards enforced at APP 31. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46
(3:25 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 47 for 1 yard (7-J.Strachan).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 47
(3:20 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 45 for 8 yards (28-C.Moore34-A.Lane).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 45
(2:27 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 44 for 1 yard (7-J.Strachan1-J.Hunter).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(1:52 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 81-M.Gibbs. 81-M.Gibbs to GST 37 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 37
(1:08 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to GST 31 for 6 yards (7-J.Strachan).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(0:30 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas kneels at GST 33 for -2 yards.
