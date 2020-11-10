In a time-honored tradition, golfers in the Masters field during their warmup rounds at Augusta National do their damndest to skip their ball across the water on the par-3 16th hole to see how close they can get to the pin. In doing so on Tuesday, Jon Rahm happened upon one of the most preposterously unlikely hole-in-ones you'll see.

Rahm triple-skipped his ball over the water onto green grass, after which it propped up perfectly on the green with just the right pace. It then made its way sweeping across the right-to-left green, trickling from the top all the way down directly into the cup. Rahm wasn't even totally sure it really dropped, but in the video you can see when it hits him as he throws his hands in the air and high-fives his caddie as well as his playing partner for the day, Rickie Fowler.

That's two hole-in-ones in as many days for Rahm in practice play, so if you believe in good omens, Rahm seems to have carried the right energies to Augusta this week.

On Monday he also aced the par-3 4th hole playing next to Fowler and Brendon Todd. He posted evidence of the ace on his Instagram and said, "Here's to hoping it happens again later this week!" though he likely was hoping that wish would come true in competitive action.

Rahm has 10-1 odds to win this week, third-best among all golfers in the field behind only Bryson DeChambeau (8-1) and Dustin Johnson (9-1). He finished top 25 in each of his last seven outings on the PGA Tour and won twice this summer -- at the Memorial Tournament and at the BMW Championship.