Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 86, per the Boston Globe. Heinsohn has been a fixture in the Celtics organization since his playing days in the 1950s, where he played all nine of his years in the NBA with Boston. During his career, he averaged 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and two assists, and was named an All-Star six times.

Heinsohn was an integral piece to the Celtics dynasty during the '50s and the '60s, winning eight championships in his nine years, and playing alongside fellow all-time greats Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. His illustrious career as a player earned him Hall of Fame honors in 1986, and his No. 15 jersey hangs from the rafters at TD Garden.

The Celtics released a statement celebrating Heinsohn's life after news circulated of his passing:

"It's hard to imagine the Boston Celtics without Tommy Heinsohn. There isn't a generation of Celtics fans for whom Tommy's presence hasn't been felt. He is the only person to be an active participant in each of the Celtics' 17 World Championships, an extraordinary and singular legacy. We take this time to celebrate his life and legacy, and to share in the sorrow of his passing with his family, friends, and fans. As long as there are the Boston Celtics, Tommy's spirit will remain alive."

After a decorated playing career, Heinsohn transitioned to coaching after three years away from the game. Originally, Celtics legendary coach Red Auerbach offered him the head coaching job at the conclusion of the 1966 season as he was set to step down, but Heinsohn declined, saying that Russell "would never play for me." That led to Russell becoming a player-coach for three seasons, and after retiring in 1969, Heinsohn took over a head coach.

During his nine seasons as coach, Heinsohn won Coach of the Year in 1971, and led the Celtics to championships in 1974 and 1976 behind the talents of John Havlicek. In 2015, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame again, this time as a coach. After being let go in the middle of the 1977-78 season, due to a poor 11-23 start, Heinsohn remained loyal to the Celtics franchise, becoming a color commentator for the team. Together with Mike Gorman, the two were the longest continuous on-air duo in professional sports.