'Thursday Night Football' tonight: Color Rush, streaming, TV, why Rams will win

A year ago, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers combined to go 6-26. If that sort of futility isn't an impetus to change we don't know what is. Both teams enter 2017 with young new head coaches -- Los Angeles' Sean McVay is 31; San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan is 37 -- both known for their abilities to field explosive offenses.

So far, we've yet to see what they had previously accomplished with the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons , but that's only a matter of time. How much time, exactly, depends on one very important factor: Your quarterback. That's good news for McVay, who has already begun the process of remaking 2016 first-overall pick Jared Goff after a forgettable rookie season that included seven starts, a 54.6 completion percentage with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. In two games, Goff is completing 67 percent of his throws with two touchdowns and a pick.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have one of the league's worst offenses, ahead of only the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals , according to Football Outsiders' metrics. And journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer has been just that, ranking 31st among all starters ( Andy Dalton is last). And while the 49ers have been replacement-level on defense, it's just not enough to overcome the deficiencies on offense. It's why we like the Rams to win on Thursday night.

Our prediction: Rams 20 49ers 13

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sept. 21, 8:25 p.m. ET



Sept. 21, 8:25 p.m. ET TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Explain it one more time: Why isn't Colin Kaepernick on an NFL roster?

These two teams last met in Week 16 of the 2016 season, less than two weeks after the Rams mercifully put Jeff Fisher out of his misery. Goff got the start and the Rams led 21-7 in the fourth quarterback before Colin Kaepernick ran for a touchdown, threw another, and converted a two-point conversion to give the 49ers their second and last win of the season. For the Rams, it was their sixth straight defeat, and they'd go on to lose the season finale for good measure. Goff finished 11 of 24 for 90 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted two times and sacked four more. Running back Todd Gurley had 67 yards on 23 carries and also scored, and the team's leading receiver was Lance Kendricks , who managed 36 yards on three catches.

For the 49ers, Kaepernick (hey, there's his name again!) was 28 of 37 for 266 yards with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and an interception. Carlos Hyde gained 38 yards on 13 carries and Rod Streater led all receivers with 63 yards on six catches.

"The last few possessions, it seemed like we gave up," Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson said after the game. "The whole team, including myself."

Here's your silver lining, 49ers' fans

There are few reasons for 49ers' fans to celebrate -- the team is 7-26 since Jime Harbaugh left for the University of Michigan and 3-19 since Week 14 of the 2015 season -- but here's a bright spot: The team's last three wins ... have all come against the Rams. The 49ers have averaged 23 points in those games, allowing just 12.3. Juxtapose that with their last 19 losses: 16.3 points scored, on average, while allowing 30.2.

The problem, of course, is that Fisher no longer coaches the Rams and Goff looks like a completely different player.

It's Color Rush Thursday (again), y'all!

Every Thursday is Color Rush Thursday in the NFL. You're welcome.

Just like last season, Color Rush will be a Thursday Night Football staple. In the meantime, here is every team's Color Rush uniform from 2016.

AFC Color Rush

NFC Color Rush

Thursday night TV schedule

Week 3: Rams at 49ers, Sept. 21 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Rams at 49ers, Sept. 21 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network Week 4: Bears at Packers, Sept. 28 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Bears at Packers, Sept. 28 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 5: Patriots at Buccaneers, Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Patriots at Buccaneers, Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 6: Eagles at Panthers, Oct. 12 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Eagles at Panthers, Oct. 12 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 7: Chiefs at Raiders, Oct. 19 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Chiefs at Raiders, Oct. 19 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 8: Dolphins at Ravens, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Dolphins at Ravens, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 9: Bills at Jets, Nov. 2 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Bills at Jets, Nov. 2 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network Week 10: Seahawks at Cardinals, Nov. 9 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Seahawks at Cardinals, Nov. 9 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN Week 11: Titans at Steelers, Nov. 16 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Titans at Steelers, Nov. 16 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN Week 12: Giants at Redskins, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Giants at Redskins, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Week 13: Redskins at Cowboys, Nov. 30 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Redskins at Cowboys, Nov. 30 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN Week 14: Saints at Falcons, Dec. 7 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Saints at Falcons, Dec. 7 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN Week 15: Broncos at Colts, Dec. 14 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

'TNF' comes to Amazon

After Twitter hosted several "Thursday Night Football" games during the 2016 for live streaming, it lost a bid for the NFL's 2017 streaming package to Amazon, which will stream 10 Thursday night games during the season as well as a Christmas Day game in Week 16 for Amazon Prime members. You can read more about Amazon's deal here.

Here are the games available for streaming from Amazon: