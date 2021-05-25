The Washington Football Team impressed last season, as Ron Rivera claimed a divisional title and gave the eventual Super Bowl champions a run for their money in the postseason despite battling constant quarterback issues. Washington has righted the ship in many ways this offseason, as the team signed a starting quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick, a talented offensive weapon in Curtis Samuel and then a legitimate starting cornerback in William Jackson. Washington also had a solid 2021 NFL Draft, and put together a class that could make an immediate impact in Year 1.

The NFC East should again be an interesting division to follow, but let's hope these teams win some more games in 2021. Below, we will break down every game on Washington's schedule this upcoming season. How far can Rivera get this team in 2021?

Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

This game was actually one of my top five picks for Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Rivera era started off with a bang last year, as Washington defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by 10 points after trailing by 17 in the second quarter. Washington's elite defense will provide a tough test for second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, and Fitzpatrick has been known to start seasons hot before cooling off. Back in 2018, he became the first quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in three consecutive games -- with those three games being the first three contests of the season. Washington begins the 2021 season with an "upset" win.

Prediction: Washington wins 30-24

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 vs. New York Giants

Opponent win total: O/U 7

Washington is winless against the Giants in their last five matchups, but New York won both of last year's contests by a combined four points. It seems likely Washington will at least split the season series this season, and I'll take them to win at home in Week 2 on "Thursday Night Football."

Prediction: Washington wins 27-24

Projected record: 2-0

Week 3 at Buffalo Bills

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

The Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and I believe they will carry the momentum they created for themselves in 2020 to 2021. Sean McDermott's defense started slow last year, but I don't think that happens again. Bills hand Washington its first loss.

Prediction: Washington loses 30-23

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

This could be a trap game for Washington. Atlanta is rebuilding in many ways, but first-year head coach Arthur Smith should be able to put up points with Matt Ryan and Kyle Pitts. The Falcons can't play with a lead, but they are capable of surprises.

Prediction: Washington loses 35-31

Projected record: 2-2

Week 5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

The Saints are going to be a different team in 2021 without Drew Brees. While they were perennial contenders with him, their ceiling moving forward hinges on whomever takes over -- which will be Jameis Winston in my opinion. The former No. 1 overall pick has had ups and downs in his career, but I'll take Washington to avenge its upset loss to the Falcons in Week 4 here.

Prediction: Washington wins 28-20

Projected record: 3-2

Week 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Opponent win total: O/U 12

Patrick Mahomes vs. Washington's defense should make for an exciting game, but I'm not going to pick against Kansas City here.

Prediction: Washington loses 30-24

Projected record: 3-3

Week 7 at Green Bay Packers

Opponent win total: N/A

This is a tough game to predict given the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay. Let's assume he's under center for the Packers in 2021. That should make Green Bay favorites in this Week 7 matchup, and the fact that it will be played at Lambeau Field doesn't help Washington.

Prediction: Washington loses 28-23

Projected record: 3-4

Week 8 at Denver Broncos

Opponent win total: N/A

The Broncos are a solid squad, but their quarterback problem is hard to ignore. Maybe catching Denver in the middle of the season is a good thing, as the Broncos could be in the midst of a quarterback switch and a bit discombobulated on the offensive side of the ball. Washington rebounds with a win here.

Prediction: Washington wins 30-21

Projected record: 4-4

Week 10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponent win total: O/U 11.5

Washington is rested coming off a bye for this rematch from Super Wild-Card Weekend! Taylor Heinicke kept it close with Tom Brady, but I'm not going to bet against the reigning Super Bowl champions here. Brady and Co. win, but it's close.

Prediction: Washington loses 31-28

Projected record: 4-5

Week 11 at Carolina Panthers

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Here's a grudge match against Rivera's former team -- whom he actually lost to last year. Washington had a chance to secure the divisional title in Week 16, but Dwayne Haskins' struggles eventually led to a loss. Samuel led the Panthers in both rushing and receiving that game, but now he's playing for the other squad. Washington wins in Week 11.

Prediction: Washington wins 27-21

Projected record: 5-5

Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Opponent win total: O/U 10

A week before Washington's 20-13 loss to Carolina in Week 16 last year, it lost an ugly, 20-15 matchup against the Seahawks. It was another game in which Haskins struggled, but the defense kept Washington in it. Expect this matchup to be a close one, as I would imagine both teams would be beginning to look at the playoff picture. Still, I'm leaning toward Washington to avenge its loss last season, which would be huge because this is a "Monday Night Football" contest.

Prediction: Washington wins 38-35

Projected record: 6-5

Week 13 at Las Vegas Raiders

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Playing in Vegas is going to be tough this season. Not only is it on the other side of the country, but Allegiant Stadium could be one of the best environments in the NFL. The Raiders were a weird team last year and I expect them to be just as unpredictable in 2021. They could lose to a team like the Falcons by 37 points one week, but also be the only team to take down Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season. You just never know with Derek Carr, but I'll give a nod to the Raiders and label this as a potential trap game for Washington.

Prediction: Washington loses 37-31

Projected record: 6-6

Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

The Cowboys are a hard team to analyze heading into 2021. Yes, they secured Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, but Dallas is 10-11 in the last 21 games in which he started. Much of the blame can be placed on the defense, but Washington did sweep this team last year. I'll be fair and say Washington splits the season series with the Cowboys.

Prediction: Washington wins 25-21

Projected record: 7-6

Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 7

It's a bit weird how Washington doesn't get the Cowboys or Eagles until very late in the season. It's also strange how there's a four-week stretch where Washington only plays two teams. It goes without saying, but it's very possible this stretch could decide the division winner. Washington swept the Eagles last year, and I say that happens again in 2021.

Prediction: Washington wins 30-13

Projected record: 8-6

Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

Washington has a chance to make a major statement in prime time in Dallas like they did last Thanksgiving, but the Cowboys steal this game.

Prediction: Washington loses 28-26

Projected record: 8-7

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 7

Washington rebounds with a divisional victory in Week 17.

Prediction: Washington wins 24-20

Projected record: 9-7

Week 18 at New York Giants

Opponent win total: O/U 7

We mentioned earlier in this piece that Washington will at least split the season series against the Giants in 2021, and it's possible this Week 18 rematch could decide the division title or a wild-card slot. It really could go either way, but for the sake of this article we will give Washington a win to end the 2021 regular season.

Prediction: Washington wins 30-28

Projected final record: 10-7