In their first season under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Arizona Cardinals didn't get to run their preferred offense for much of the season. With Kyler Murray rehabbing from a torn ACL and sitting out the first nine games, Arizona started Clayton Tune and Joshua Dobbs under center, going just 1-8 during those contests.

And yet, by the end of the season, the Cardinals' offense was only slightly below average. It ranked 19th in yards and 24th in points, tied for 14th in yards per play 19th in points per drive, as well as 18th in the share of drives that ended in a touchdown or field goal. Again, despite having their starting quarterback on the field for less than half the season.

Specifically, Arizona's run game was quite good. The Cardinals checked in fourth in rushing yards despite ranking 13th in attempts, and their 5.0 yards per carry average was second in the NFL. The Cards also ranked ninth in FTN's rushing DVOA and sixth in Tru Media's expected points added per rush.

The passing game unsurprisingly lagged behind, though: 26th in yards, 28th in net yards per attempt, 23rd in DVOA, and 25th in EPA/play. Of course, they'll have Murray for the entire season in 2024, and they added one of the most decorated wide receiver prospects in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr. During his final two seasons at Ohio State, Harrison racked up a ridiculous 144 catches for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns. He's expected to step right in and be the team's No. 1 wideout, and Murray is excited about what he'll bring to the table.

"I think that takes us to another level," Murray said, via ESPN. "When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he's got to go do it and he knows that. We all know it, but as far as manipulating coverage and stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he's not open, he's open. I'm excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league."

Harrison's teammates on both sides of the ball have taken notice of his skill set and his work ethic. Cornerback Garrett Wilson said simply that Harrison is "special," noting his height and movement ability, as well as his ability to track the ball in the air.

"I think he's very perspicacious and always seeking information and very self-aware," fellow wide receiver Michael Wilson said. "And, so, with that attitude, combined with having elite traits that you can't teach and a great natural field for the position, I truly think sky's the limit for him."

While Harrison said he wasn't aware what "perspicacious" means ("of acute mental vision or discernment"), he did appreciate the "awesome" sentiment, even while cautioning that he doesn't want to get ahead of himself.

"I didn't want to come in here with a big head," Harrison said. "I knew I had to earn everything, so just simple things like that. Let them go in front as they rightfully deserve. And then they kinda allow me to go in front now because they understand what I can bring to the team."

If Murray, Harrison, Wilson, recent acquisition Zay Jones, tight end Trey McBride, and running backs James Conner and Trey Benson can all hit their potential in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system, the Cardinals have a chance to be much better on offense than they were a year ago. They may not quite be ready to contend for the playoffs, but they could take a significant step forward in Year 2 under Gannon.