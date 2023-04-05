Welcome to the April 5 edition of the With the First Pick newsletter. I wrote the date today because April 5 may not mean anything to a lot of people, but here it means we're exactly three weeks away from NFL Draft eve! That's just how my brain works this time of year. You too? Good. You'll love it here.

If you missed last week's launch, we're rebranding the Pick Six newsletter through the end of April, and I, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso, will be with you every step of the way. This daily newsletter's sole purpose is to track everything transpiring in the NFL and spin it into a draft angle. I'm telling you -- this is the place to get the latest on everything draft related.

Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Let's get Bijan Robinson to Detroit

We all realize how more than just serviceable running backs can be found later in the draft. We also realize how stunning Robinson is as a football player. The latter universally accepted fact is the reason why the former Texas ball carrier will be picked in the first round, and in my most recent mock, I found the perfect fit -- the Lions!

Imagine Robinson toting the rock behind Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, and the rest of Detroit's punishing offensive front, in the Jamaal Williams role. Stupendous. And likely very valuable to millions of fantasy teams in 2023 and beyond.

Here are some other notable selections from my mock, which features quarterbacks with the first four picks.

1. Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Tennessee Titans (trade with Cardinals) - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

4. Indianapolis Colts - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

10. Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

22. Baltimore Ravens - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Best landing spots for Mac Jones 👀:

Yesterday, we learned Bill Belichick has been shopping his starting quarterback this offseason. So with that news, CBS Sports staffer Cody Benjamin pointed the five best landing spots for the young passer. Here's what Cody wrote about one of the options, the Washington Commanders:

"Despite annual laments from coach Ron Rivera about their failure to identify a sustainable signal-caller, Washington has settled for middling 2023 options up to this point, betting on 2022 rookie Sam Howell to beat out journeyman No. 2 Jacoby Brissett. Picking 16th overall in the draft, they'd likely need a big jump to land an elite prospect under center. Jones would at least give them added competition, and he'd also be under team control for at least three more seasons."

Check Cody's entire article here to discover the other teams that make the most sense if Jones is moved.

Prospect of the day 📈: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Hooker is all the rage in mock drafts of late. Out of seemingly nowhere, the Tennessee star has become a staple in first rounds across the Internet, so it's only right he's featured today. A former four-star recruit who began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to the Tennessee program and shined in his two years as a starter, completing over 68% of his passes with 58 touchdowns to a mere five interceptions.

Those stats were a bit inflated by the Air Raid offense he operated and a ridiculously deep pool of receivers and offensive line talent. He's a quality albeit unspectacular athlete with a good, not amazing arm and can win from inside and outside the pocket. There's no doubting Hooker's productivity. However, there are concerns about his age -- he turned 25 in January -- and the fact he tore his ACL late in the 2022 season. Read his entire, football-dorky scouting report here.

Notable combine results: N/A

N/A Combine measurements: 6-foot-3 1/8", 217 pounds

6-foot-3 1/8", 217 pounds Current CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 56

Steelers seven-round mock draft

You better believe we're in the throws of seven-round mock season, and our resident Steelers expert Bryan Deardo did a seven-round mock-draft simulation, acting as Pittsburgh's GM Omar Khan and writing about his selections. Here are some of Bryan's thoughts on Alabama safety Brian Branch, whom he selected at No. 32 overall, the first pick in this year's second round:

"Versatility is one of Branch's main calling cards, which happens to be one of the things the Steelers are coveting when it comes to their defensive backfield. Pittsburgh recently signed eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson with the thought that he may make the switch to free safety while allowing Minkah Fitzpatrick to move to strong safety. This would create a void at cornerback that Branch, a safety by trade, could fill if he is able to make the switch."

You can read all of Bryan's Steelers selections right here.

