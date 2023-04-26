Welcome to Wednesday's edition of the With the First Pick newsletter. Tomorrow, when I take my first sip of coffee, I'm going to go full Shannon Sharpe drinking Diet Mountain Dew. Everything will be blissful. The 2023 NFL Draft will finally be here. Now, in my best motivational social media bro tone I'm going to say, let's knock today out of the park in anticipation of tomorrow's grand event.

Of course, the rebrand of the Pick Six newsletter isn't stopping now. And I, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso, will be with you through this glorious week. This daily newsletter's sole purpose of existence is to track everything transpiring in the NFL and spin it into a draft angle.

Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Tyree Wilson to Bears

Tyree Wilson Getty Images

Josh Edwards wrote his annual "what I would do" mock, and it's fantastic. After some usual suspects at No. 1 and No. 2 -- Bryce Young to the Panthers and C.J. Stroud to the Texans -- he has Wilson slipping all the way to Chicago at No. 9 overall instead of landing in Houston with the second pick.

There are plenty of surprise selections late in Round 1. We get Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah within the first 31 selections. Josh is clearly quite high on both. Here are some other notable prospect-team pairings:

13. Green Bay Packers - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

14. New England Patriots - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

17. Pittsburgh Steelers - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

26. Dallas Cowboys - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Rumors and draft favorites

In the latest episode, Ryan Wilson and Rick Spielman begin by tackling the bananas Will Levis rumor and addressing the draft impact of the Aaron Rodgers trade. After that, they dive into their 20 favorite prospects in the 2023 class then finish with their 10 favorite sleepers. And there's a difference between those two groups.

Revisiting trade-ups for non-QBs in last decade

Brandin Cooks USATSI

We always get enamored with trade-ups for quarterbacks in the draft. And they are the most likely. But we typically do see a few draft-day ascensions from teams targeting non-quarterbacks. This piece from staffer Bryan Deardo is a critical refresher on the latter swaps since 2013 because it maps out those trades in detail, making it easy to discern the winner and loser of each transaction. Good to have these in the front of the cranium before tomorrow night.

Do you want your team trading up for a non-quarterback in the first round?

Predicting the draft's biggest surprises 👀

How about this juicy piece from staffer Cody Benjamin on draft eve? Getting even like 8-10 picks correct in a mock draft has all but scientifically been proven to be impossible. You know what else is comparably difficult? Predicting huge surprises. And it's even more challenging in this draft than others.

Cody has four quarterbacks going in the top 5 (!), the Patriots drafting a quarterback for the third-straight year (after the first round here), and multiple believed-to-be first-round receivers slipping onto the second day of the draft, among other surprises.

There's also some trade predictions too. OK, stop reading this. Go read Cody's article already.

News & Notes 📝

Will Levis USATSI