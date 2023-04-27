After nine trillion mock drafts since the start of the football season, I've reached the finish line with the 2023 NFL Draft. This is my final mock before Roger Goodell announces the Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall on Thursday night.
This mock isn't loaded with chalk picks because, you know by know, chalk picks are actually pretty rare during the draft, and this draft feels less chalky than I can remember.
Note: There are only 31 picks in the first round of this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
Let's get to the selections!
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
I want to believe the Redditor. It would be an amazing story. I just can't. The Panthers go with the selection we've all penciled in for a while now.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
DeMeco Ryan pounds the table for the super-long, bendy, athletic rusher over Will Anderson Jr. and a quarterback.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
The owner I believe in the most to make sure he gets the quarterback his team wants is Jim Irsay. While only a minor move, it ensures head coach Shane Steichen gets a big, hyper-athletic, high-upside passer in his offense.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The Cardinals drop back one spot and land a stud, three-down pass-rusher and get picks No. 79 and No. 106 in the process. Win.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
The Seahawks would consider quarterback here but can't pass on Carter to boost the interior of their defensive front. Pete Carroll will feel comfortable dealing with any maturity issues Carter may have.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
This feels like a very Dan Campbell pick. Feisty, in-your-face cornerback who can lock down one side of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
I don't think Josh McDaniels would want to immediately undermine his decision to add Jimmy Garoppolo.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Titans jump at the opportunity to move up for a potential franchise quarterback, and Mike Vrabel returns to his Ohio State roots here to get Stroud.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
The Texans get aggressive after passing on a quarterback at No. 2 overall. Levis has upside because of his physicality and arm talent.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Eagles go with Haason Reddick 2.0 to pair with Haason Reddick 1.0. Smith has All-Pro upside. When in doubt, Howie Roseman goes into the trenches.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
The Falcons feel better about picking Robinson after moving back to pick him. Atlanta gets No. 72 and No. 147 in the trade down.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Bears moved all the way back from No. 1 overall, got a load of picks in the process -- including No. 73 and No. 161 here -- and still were able to pick Skoronski to add to the blocking unit in front of Justin Fields.
From New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Could totally see Mayer surprising the masses and being the first tight end off the board. High-floor, three-down player for Jordan Love's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Jones is a little bit of a project, yet he has massive upside at the left tackle spot.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
The nasty demeanor of the Jets under Robert Saleh makes this a nice fit for Wright. He's that type of mauler, particularly in pass pro.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Commanders stop Gonzalez's slide. He's a long, smooth athlete on the perimeter. He's what the Commanders need.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Steelers make it happen, bringing Porter to Pittsburgh. He's the type of player this defense needs on the outside, and without a top offensive tackle on the board, this is a good choice.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Kancey would round out the defensive outstandingly. He's the best pure pass-rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Hooker would buy GM Jason Licht some job security, having a quarterback on the roster outside of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Yes, the Seahawks dipped into the edge-rusher position last year, but they go that route again with Van Ness because of his athleticism and upside. Seattle likes to wait on the receiver spot.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Chargers don't hesitate here, picking Smith-Njigba to add a dynamic element to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
The Ravens stop Kincaid's mini slide to give Lamar Jackson a premier receiving tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Banks is a super-athletic, long cornerback who feels like the prototypical defensive back for Brian Flores' system.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Jaguars desperately need playmakers in their secondary, and Branch is exactly that. He's also a ridiculously good tackler.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Even though the Giants picked a small receiver early last year -- Wan'Dale Robinson in Round 2 -- they go that route again to give Daniel Jones another weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
More outside pass rush talent in Dallas. McDonald is explosive and bendy around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
The Bills could go receiver here -- namely Quentin Johnston or maybe Josh Downs -- but instead they start the draft with a linebacker given the lack of depth at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs
The Bengals continue their revamping of the secondary with the playmaking Forbes.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Murphy is the logical replacement for Marcus Davenport in the Saints defense. He's a big, physical, athletic, Davenport type.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs
The Eagles love the value they get here with Gibbs, instead of going Robinson at No. 10 overall. Gibbs has a serious juice down the field and could thrive instantly behind Philadelphia's offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
The Chiefs go with another ultra-athletic, long defensive tackle to pair with Chris Jones on the interior.