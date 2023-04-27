tyree-wilson.jpg
After nine trillion mock drafts since the start of the football season, I've reached the finish line with the 2023 NFL Draft. This is my final mock before Roger Goodell announces the Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall on Thursday night. 

This mock isn't loaded with chalk picks because, you know by know, chalk picks are actually pretty rare during the draft, and this draft feels less chalky than I can remember.

Note: There are only 31 picks in the first round of this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering. 

Let's get to the selections!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
I want to believe the Redditor. It would be an amazing story. I just can't. The Panthers go with the selection we've all penciled in for a while now.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
DeMeco Ryan pounds the table for the super-long, bendy, athletic rusher over Will Anderson Jr. and a quarterback.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The owner I believe in the most to make sure he gets the quarterback his team wants is Jim Irsay. While only a minor move, it ensures head coach Shane Steichen gets a big, hyper-athletic, high-upside passer in his offense.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals drop back one spot and land a stud, three-down pass-rusher and get picks No. 79 and No. 106 in the process. Win.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks would consider quarterback here but can't pass on Carter to boost the interior of their defensive front. Pete Carroll will feel comfortable dealing with any maturity issues Carter may have.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This feels like a very Dan Campbell pick. Feisty, in-your-face cornerback who can lock down one side of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I don't think Josh McDaniels would want to immediately undermine his decision to add Jimmy Garoppolo.
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans jump at the opportunity to move up for a potential franchise quarterback, and Mike Vrabel returns to his Ohio State roots here to get Stroud.
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Texans get aggressive after passing on a quarterback at No. 2 overall. Levis has upside because of his physicality and arm talent.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Eagles go with Haason Reddick 2.0 to pair with Haason Reddick 1.0. Smith has All-Pro upside. When in doubt, Howie Roseman goes into the trenches.
  Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons feel better about picking Robinson after moving back to pick him. Atlanta gets No. 72 and No. 147 in the trade down.
  Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears moved all the way back from No. 1 overall, got a load of picks in the process -- including No. 73 and No. 161 here -- and still were able to pick Skoronski to add to the blocking unit in front of Justin Fields.
  From New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Could totally see Mayer surprising the masses and being the first tight end off the board. High-floor, three-down player for Jordan Love's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jones is a little bit of a project, yet he has massive upside at the left tackle spot.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Darnell Wright OT
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The nasty demeanor of the Jets under Robert Saleh makes this a nice fit for Wright. He's that type of mauler, particularly in pass pro.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders stop Gonzalez's slide. He's a long, smooth athlete on the perimeter. He's what the Commanders need.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Steelers make it happen, bringing Porter to Pittsburgh. He's the type of player this defense needs on the outside, and without a top offensive tackle on the board, this is a good choice.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Calijah Kancey DL
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kancey would round out the defensive outstandingly. He's the best pure pass-rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Hendon Hooker QB
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
Hooker would buy GM Jason Licht some job security, having a quarterback on the roster outside of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Yes, the Seahawks dipped into the edge-rusher position last year, but they go that route again with Van Ness because of his athleticism and upside. Seattle likes to wait on the receiver spot.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers don't hesitate here, picking Smith-Njigba to add a dynamic element to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens stop Kincaid's mini slide to give Lamar Jackson a premier receiving tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Banks is a super-athletic, long cornerback who feels like the prototypical defensive back for Brian Flores' system.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Brian Branch S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars desperately need playmakers in their secondary, and Branch is exactly that. He's also a ridiculously good tackler.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Even though the Giants picked a small receiver early last year -- Wan'Dale Robinson in Round 2 -- they go that route again to give Daniel Jones another weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
10th
More outside pass rush talent in Dallas. McDonald is explosive and bendy around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Jack Campbell LB
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bills could go receiver here -- namely Quentin Johnston or maybe Josh Downs -- but instead they start the draft with a linebacker given the lack of depth at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Emmanuel Forbes CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Bengals continue their revamping of the secondary with the playmaking Forbes.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Murphy is the logical replacement for Marcus Davenport in the Saints defense. He's a big, physical, athletic, Davenport type.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles love the value they get here with Gibbs, instead of going Robinson at No. 10 overall. Gibbs has a serious juice down the field and could thrive instantly behind Philadelphia's offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chiefs go with another ultra-athletic, long defensive tackle to pair with Chris Jones on the interior.