In 2014, movie fans were treated to a cinematic look at draft day for an NFL general manager. In the movie, the main character, Cleveland GM Sonny Weaver Jr., orchestrated a flurry of first-round trades that included the No. 1 overall pick.

While most drafts don't have that much drama, Weaver's first round in "Draft Day" does a good job capturing the excitement that is the NFL Draft, especially during the first round. Millions of fans tune in to see who their favorite team is going to select with their first pick. Fans also watch with the anticipation that at least one or two picks will be swapped while simultaneously ruining every mock draft in the process.

This year's draft will probably also include a trade or two that no one saw coming. There's been rumors that the 49ers may trade Brandon Aiyuk, possibly for a first-round pick. Rest assured that teams who are in need of a talented wideout such as Aiyuk (i.e. the Steelers) will be keeping tabs on this throughout the evening.

Trades involving quarterbacks often take center stage, but there have been many impactful first-round trades that have not included quarterbacks. With that in mind, here's a look at the most impactful first-round trades over the past decade that did not include a quarterback. As you'll see, several team's championship fortunes were altered by a trade they made in the first round.

2014

Saints receive

20th overall pick (Brandin Cooks)

Cardinals receive

27th overall pick (Deone Bucannon)

2014 third-round pick (John Brown)

Cooks put up solid numbers during his three years in New Orleans before he was traded to New England in 2017. Brown played an integral role in the Cardinals' 2015 NFC title game run. Bucannon also had a big 2015 season before injuries started to become an issue.

2015

Chargers receive

15th overall pick (Melvin Gordon)

49ers receive

17th overall pick (Arik Armstead)

2015 fourth-round pick (Blake Bell)

2016 fifth-round pick (Ronald Blair)

With the Chargers, Gordon blossomed into a two-time Pro Bowler while playing alongside Philip Rivers. His play in 2018 helped the Chargers advance to the divisional round of the playoffs for only the second time since 2019.

Armstead was a mainstay on the 49ers' defensive line for nine seasons and is now a member of the Jaguars.

2019

Giants receive

Browns receive

It was big news when the Giants finally traded the popular Beckham after five seasons in the Big Apple. Beckham went onto have a largely forgettable stay in Cleveland, but played an integral role in the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl win.

Lawrence, who the Giants selected with the first-round pick in the Beckham trade, was a Day 1 starter with the New York. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 and is now one of the elite defensive players in the league.

2019

Raiders receive

Bears receive

While Arnette and Edwards were busts, Jacobs' Raiders tenure included two Pro Bowls and a league rushing title. Jacobs penned a multi-year deal with the Packers this offseason.

The acquisition of Mack propelled the Bears to a division title in 2018 and another playoff appearance in 2020. Mack has been named to eight Pro Bowls in what could one day be recognized as a Hall of Fame career.

2020

Steelers receive

Dolphins receive

2020 first-round pick (Austin Jackson)

2020 fifth-round pick (Jake Stowbridge)

2021 sixth-round pick (Jonathan Marshall)

The Steelers were handsomely rewarded for trading away their first-round pick to Miami just two weeks into the 2019 season. Fitzpatrick has blossomed into a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro during his time in Pittsburgh.

Jackson, the player the Dolphins selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, started in 28 games during his first two seasons. Injuries limited him to just two games during the 2022 season. He bounced last year, though, appearing in 16 games.

2020

Vikings receive

Bills receive

It's safe to say that both parties are happy with the outcome of this trade. With Diggs, the Bills dominated the AFC East before his departure to the Texans.

The Vikings acquired the NFL's next great wideout in Jefferson, a three-time Pro Bowler who in 2022 led the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards.

2021

Dolphins receive

6th overall pick (Jaylen Waddle)

2021 fifth-round pick (Isaiahh Loudermilk)

Eagles receive

12th overall pick (Micah Parsons)

2021 fourth-round pick (Zach McPherson)

2022 first-round pick (Kenyon Green)

This was part of a trade that ultimately changed the futures of three franchises. For the Dolphins, the trade allowed them to acquire a receiver who made an immediate impact on Miami's offense. During his first three seasons, Waddle caught 251 passes for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is also the creator of one of the NFL's most popular dance moves.

2021

Eagles receive

10th overall pick (DeVonta Smith

Cowboys receive

12th overall pick (Micah Parsons)

2021 third-round pick (Chauncey Golston)

A year after trading with Miami, the Eagles traded the 12th overall pick to their main rival. The Cowboys used the pick to acquire Parsons, a gifted player who has quickly blossomed into one of the league's top linebackers. The Eagles used the 10th pick to take a receiver who helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2022.

2021

Ravens receive

Chiefs receive

This trade, executed shortly after the Chiefs' offensive line struggled in Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers in 2020, played an integral role in the Chiefs getting back to the top of the mountain in 2022. Brown helped Patrick Mahomes win league and Super Bowl MVP honors for a second time before he signed with Cincinnati last offseason. Bolton, the Chiefs' second first-round pick in this draft, has become a big piece of the Chiefs' defense. He led both teams with 13 tackles during the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

2021

Jets receive

Seahawks receive

While only one player panned out for them in this trade, the Jets are surely OK with that given that that player -- Wilson -- is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. You could argue that Wilson's presence in New York helped compel Aaron Rodgers to come to the Big Apple last offseason.

The Seahawks were able to acquire a veteran Pro Bowl safety in Adams, who enjoyed early success in Seattle before injuries limited his availability.

2022

Titans receive

18th overall pick (Treylon Burks)

2022 third-round pick (Jeremy Ruckert)

Eagles receive

The Eagles acquired a player in Brown who helped them capture the 2022 NFC title. Conversely, Burks has struggled to make an impact as he prepares for his third season in Nashville.

2023

Cardinals receive

12th overall pick

2023 second-round pick

2024 first-round pick

2024 third-round pick

Texans receive

3rd overall pick (Will Anderson Jr.)

2023 fourth-round pick (Dylan Horton)

This trade certainly created some waves. It allowed the Texans to acquire Anderson, who last year won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors while playing a key role in Houston's surprising season. The Cardinals would use the 12th overall pick in a trade with the Lions that gave them the chance to move up to draft offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. The Lions used the 12th pick to select Jahmyr Gibbs, who played an integral role in the Lions getting to within a game of the Super Bowl.