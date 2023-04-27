The draft is here ... almost, with us closing in on the 24-hour mark for the 2023 NFL Draft. In the next how ever many hours before the draft starts, if anyone tells you they know something is happening -- outside of Carolina first overall -- they are lying. No one knows.
We are in the middle of the craziest draft, from a knowing who will go where perspective, I have ever seen. The only thing normal about this draft is Aaron Rodgers somehow managing to nab the spotlight yet again. My man could be sipping espresso martinis in some cool Parisian café, and he actively chose to play for the Jets instead.
To each his own! Which you may be saying after you read this mock draft -- it's the hardest mock I've done in my decade-plus doing these for CBS and it's also the easiest. Hardest because the info isn't there and the uncertainty looms. Easiest because everyone is going to be wrong.
So ... in the immortal words of Michael Keaton ... let's get nuts.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
I'm not buying the betting market Reddit user SaleEvermore42069 steam on Will Levis going No. 1, although if the Panthers took him it wouldn't be THAT insane. I'll stick with Bryce Young first overall here personally.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
This pick could be ANYTHING. Probably not C.J. Stroud, if only because he's repped by the same agent as Deshaun Watson, but I wouldn't completely rule it out either. Will Levis is in play and so are both the edge rushers or even Jalen Carter (in my opinion). I'm going to go with Anderson here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The Cardinals would love to trade out of this spot! If you don't believe me, just ask them -- six different teams apparently put in offers to get them to move down. It's much harder to trade down on the clock from a top-five spot because of the price working both ways, so Arizona stands pat and surprises everyone by taking an offensive lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Chris Ballard loved the buzz building up on Will Levis and C.J. Stroud so he can grab a guy who provides upside and could be utilized in a run-heavy, power QB run approach that Shane Steichen emphasized in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts. Richardson's upside is immense, and this is a boom or bust pick. Maybe Ballard is just tired of Jim Irsay holding the QB position over his head and is gonna go for broke.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Could have easily made Jalen Carter the pick here, but Seattle prefers the edge rusher and Tyree Wilson is just their type of athletically gifted upside freak, especially with Richardson off the board.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Really wanted to go Bijan here, but Witherspoon fits what the Lions need and want so well. Dude would fit in perfectly with their blue-collar defensive approach.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
People forget, but Josh McDaniels' VERY FIRST DRAFT PICK with the Broncos was Knowshon Moreno. Now, one could argue he hopefully learned his lesson there. But with Josh Jacobs on the tag and presumably leaving and not a whole lot else behind him, let's get weird early by having the Raiders surprise with a top-tier player in the draft and a running back in the top 10. Al Davis would be so proud.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Falcons fortified their defensive backfield by snagging former top-three pick Jeff Okudah from Detroit, but their desire to add to the position only speaks to the likelihood of attacking it in the draft.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Hard to see Carter making it past Chicago where Ryan Poles will get BOFFO grades for his decision-making if he moves from No. 1 to No. 9, adds D.J. Moore and several choice draft picks AND gets Jalen Carter. You can already here the sad, loud contingent of Bears homers (and you know you are) celebrating this as the Bears being back permanently as if they've been here since the second Mike Ditka left outside the fluke Grossman season. But seriously, this would be a home run pick.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
People hate Drew Sanders, BUT WATCH HIM PLAY FOLKS. The Eagles can afford to be a little more patient with someone who could turn into a pass-rushing monster down the line.
Round 1 - Pick 11
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Titans have TWO quarterbacks to choose from (everyone pipe down, Justin Fields fell to 11 two years ago and Patrick Mahomes went 10th overall, this is totally normal) and opt to go with the accurate prospect from Mike Vrabel's alma mater. One note here: if the Titans *can* draft Stroud and pass on him, knowing Vrabel's connections, that's a massive red flag.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
What? I told you in the headline the Texans would draft Will Levis. 😶🌫️
From New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
There is no way you can't convince me the Packers will use this pick to do anything other than shove the first-round wide receiver narrative in Aaron Rodgers face, especially after flipping with the Jets on this pick. With Christian Watson already in the fold, the Packers' needs at wide receiver fit this class nicely.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Patriots are the biggest enigma in the league. If Bill Belichick wasn't running this team, we would have major questions about the roster. Vegas has already spoken, making them 10-1 to win the AFC East, by far the biggest number in the division.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Jets are going to make their pick with Aaron Rodgers in mind as well and land themselves more help on the offensive line as they shove all in on 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Cornerback feels good/correct/adequate for the Commanders, and a local product works nicely. This team will not rock the boat during the draft amid a $6 billion sale -- that's my very strong guesstimate.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
It just kind of feels right, I guess? The Steelers could go in a bunch of different directions, but I like the alum/parental angle here.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 18
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
The Chiefs and Zay Flowers go together like lamb and tunafish. Perhaps you prefer spaghetti and meatball? Either way, Andy Reid/Brett Veach aren't scared to move up for someone they like.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The Bucs are a hard team to figure out because of their needs and roster status, the latter being mixed with the state of the NFC South. I think they just keep adding to the roster and hope they pop a draft class and steal the division.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Anthony Richardson makes a world of sense for Seattle, but he wasn't there. You know who makes MORE sense? Leadership dude later in the first round with a perfect Geno Smith contract setup. This is tall Russ 2.0.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Do not sleep on where the Chargers are at wide receiver right now with respect to these contracts -- they need more bodies there, and GM Tom Telesco isn't scared to dip into the UT talent pool.
Round 1 - Pick 22
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
The Ravens are uniquely positioned here because they badly need to keep getting Lamar Jackson wide receiver help. Not because he needs it -- he does -- but because it will incentivize the expediting of a long-term deal. Johnston plus Odell Beckham plus Rashod Bateman is kind of fun, right? Plus, new OC Todd Monken has watched a ton of TCU tape....
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
I'd be willing to wager substantially that this first Vikings pick is a defensive player from either Clemson or Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
The Jags signed Cam Robinson to a "long-term deal," but he is basically going to be cut after this year. If Walker Little progresses, he moves to left tackle while Wright slides in on the right side. Feels very Trent Baalke.
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
The Giants leaning into helping Daniel Jones makes way too much sense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
This feels like such a perfect fit for the Cowboys and everything they need and want from a player and prospect. Assuming they're not too low to get him, this is the one team/player match I would lock in outside No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
The Bills draft defense in the first round under Sean McDermott, and I'm not sure why that would change. If someone tells you they have too many edge rushers, just say look them in the eye and say "13 seconds."
Round 1 - Pick 28
Joe Tippmann IOL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
A tight end was tempting here to troll John Breech, but instead let's give the Bengals a starting center of the future for Joe Burrow. Ted Karras was born in 1993, so let's not act like he's young folks.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs
Ballhawk who fits the bill for Mickey Loomis.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Eagles like to load up a year early, so we'll have them grab some OL help ahead of time. If this OL prospect is 10% as good as their current right tackle, they'd sign in blood and/or melted American cheese.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs
The Lions end up with the best of both worlds by landing an aggressive cornerback and a running back to fill the depth chart out. Given that OL and the coaching staff and the contracts D'Andrew Swift and David Montgomery are on, they don't have enough depth right now.