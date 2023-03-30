Welcome to the Thursday edition of the With the First Pick newsletter, where you're free to graze on a delicious spread of NFL Draft topics to satisfy your insatiable desire for everything draft-related as an appetizer before Thirsty Thursday festivities later.

Today's NFL mock draft 🔮: Bijan Robinson to the Cowboys?

Of our resident NFL Draft analysts Josh Edwards meticulously crafted his three-round mock draft for us today, and it's a dandy. Lamar Jackson getting traded, a club trading up for Will Levis inside the Top 5, and the Packers providing the most fitting end to the Aaron Rodgers saga by drafting a receiver in the first round only after trading their longtime, future Hall of Fame quarterback.

But I buried the lede. Purposely. It was too juicy. Bijan Robinson to Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall. Jerry Jones just wasn't able to resist the temptation of drafting a University of Texas running back to keep him in-state to replace Ezekiel Elliott. All the while, the franchise-tagged Tony Pollard is like "HELLO, what does a guy need to do to get a drink around here?!" After all, Pollard averages 5.1 yards per carry on 510 career regular-season rushes and went over 1,000 yards in 2022.

Here are some other notable prospect-team pairings in Josh's multi-round, trade-filled mock, which you can read in its entirety right here:

1. Carolina Panthers - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

20. Seattle Seahawks - Jordan Addison, WR, USC

30. Philadelphia Eagles - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

54. Los Angeles Chargers - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

87. Minnesota Vikings - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

98. Cleveland Browns - Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

Rumor mill: C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young?

We have a MAJOR development at No. 1 overall, with reports surfacing that the Carolina Panthers have narrowed their options to two quarterback -- Stroud or Young. Head coach Frank Reich made it clear he does not view lack of height as a deterrent for a quarterback in the NFL, and while he did praise Anthony Richardson, Carolina has "effectively ruled out Richardson or Will Levis for the No. 1 selection."

So will it be Stroud or Young? I know who I'd pick, and he played in the Big Ten. I have made it clear I have a strange scouting eye or something. All joking aside, I really like both Stroud and Young and wouldn't give a bad grade to the Panthers for selecting either passer with the top pick.

Ranking position groups from best to worst 📈

In a comprehensive but necessary exercise each draft season, I ranked position groups from best to worst in the 2023 class. Interestingly, just like last year, edge rushers and corners were at the top, but the rest of the list is different from what the 2022 group provided. Makes sense that outside pass rushers and cornerbacks are loaded because every college team has like 14 awesome receivers, a wide-open, pass-happy playbook so covering and pressuring the quarterback is darn important on Saturdays.

Because I'm a generous dude, here's a peek at the middle of the rankings:

6. Tight ends

5. Wide receivers

4. Quarterbacks

Familiarize yourself with these small-school prospects 👀

There are three certainties in life -- death, taxes and CBS Sports HQ's Emory Hunt analyzing every NFL-capable prospect regardless of where they played their college ball. Your tape can be filmed by your mom in the stands and uploaded to a knockoff YouTube site, and Emory will find it, write a detailed scouting report, and project your game to the next level on-air while dressed in a debonair suit. It will happen.

Emory wrote an on-brand article picking a starting offense only consisting of small-school prospects. Shepherd offensive guard Joey Fisher is generating buzz in NFL scouting circles, and of course Emory has him listed. Chattanooga's McClendon Curtis looked the part at the Senior Bowl and is a mammoth individual at 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds. He's on Emory's starting 11 too. If you want to impress your friends with knowledge of a prospect from, say, Incarnate Word when he's drafted, you'll want to thoroughly study Emory's piece.

