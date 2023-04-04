From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina stays put at No. 1 overall and selects the top quarterback on its board. In this scenario, it is C.J. Stroud, who followed up a strong NFL Combine with a strong Pro Day performance.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston elects not to make an offer for No. 1 overall and, instead, wait with baited breath to learn who Carolina is selecting. With C.J. Stroud off the board, the Texans rush to turn the card in for Bryce Young.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona simply needs to add talent to that defense so it may be in its best interest to trade back. However, the idea of selecting Will Anderson Jr. was too tantalizing so the Cards upgrade the pass rush.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Trade! Baltimore sends quarterback Lamar Jackson to Indianapolis in exchange for a package that includes the No. 4 overall selection. With the selection, the Ravens select their replacement for Jackson in Anthony Richardson.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle's defensive line is rounding into shape with the additions of Dre'Mont Jones and now Jalen Carter. They still need to identify some edge rushers but it is one step at a time.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee makes the move up the board for the fourth quarterback: Will Levis. The trade value chart suggests the No. 41 overall selection is enough to get it done, but the Titans may have to pay a premium for the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas has taken its shots at the cornerback position but it has not paid off for it yet. The Raiders return to the well and select a long cornerback with high-level athletic traits to capitalize on some of those turnover opportunities created by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta has a pair of edge rushers to build around with Arnold Ebiketie and now Tyree Wilson, who may have as much upside as any defender in the class.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago needs to upgrade its interior offensive line as well as right tackle. Peter Skoronski has positional flexibility.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Nolan Smith has been compared to Haason Reddick throughout this process. Reddick probably has at least a few years left with Philadelphia, but the Eagles are always thinking ahead and looking for that off-ramp.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 11 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit was able to slide back five spots, pick up a Day 2 selection and still land an edge rusher with upside. Lukas Van Ness is a powerful edge rusher that tested off the charts athletically.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Myles Murphy campaign is losing a bit of steam, but he has great size and speed. It is difficult to overlook his potential, and that is why Houston adds him to its defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Head coach Robert Saleh comes from San Francisco where there is a belief that there is no such thing as too much talent on the defensive line. They plug Bryan Bresee inside next to Quinnen Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd New England needs to find at least one starting option at offensive tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. slides into the role left vacant by Isaiah Wynn's departure in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay needs to locate some talent that can help Jordan Love succeed in his career. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a player who runs the right routes and is always in the right place. The Packers find a quality complement to Christian Watson.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Washington snares an important piece to its secondary in the middle of the first round. Joey Porter Jr. is a long, physical cornerback who raises the ceiling of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Broderick Jones is a young, physical offensive tackle who still has room for growth. He moves really well for his size and has a chance to protect Kenny Pickett's blindside for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Devon Witherspoon is a fiery personality with a physical play style. He should fit right into that Dan Campbell defense that added a former Illini defensive back last year in the draft, safety Kerby Joseph.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay's roster is fine with Baker Mayfield, but the offensive line needs to be more reliable. The selection of O'Cyrus Torrence is the first step toward achieving long-term health for that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Jordan Addison has a slight frame but Seattle will be able to use him underneath while Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf continue pressuring defenses vertically. The idea is that when Lockett's time in the Pacific Northwest comes to an end, Addison will be ready to step into a larger role.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles could have gone in a few directions with running back Bijan Robinson still on the board. For the third consecutive year, the Chargers take an offensive lineman in the first round. Darnell Wright is plugged in on the right side and Trey Pipkins becomes the swing tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore gets a big, vertical outlet for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who the Ravens drafted with the fourth overall pick received from the Colts in the Lamar Jackson trade. Quentin Johnston is unordinary for a bigger wide receiver because of his ability to make plays post-catch.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Trade! Pittsburgh moves up to select one of the top remaining cornerbacks to address the two biggest needs of the first round. Minnesota receives No. 32 overall and a third-round pick in return.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville needs to add another body at the cornerback position. Cam Smith is a fluid player who has shown a lot of improvement over the past year, but he is overly physical downfield.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Giants may have to trade up the board a bit to secure one of the top cornerbacks in this class. They already missed the initial run at the position. Instead, they take an intelligent, versatile safety capable of getting that defense lined up.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas franchise tagged Tony Pollard. It could theoretically move on from him after one season, opening the door for Bijan Robinson to take over. In the short term, Pollard and Robinson form a dynamic duo.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo is looking to add pass-catching weapons for Josh Allen at all times. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid athlete capable of making plays after the catch. He gives the team a dynamic weapon at the position that they have been lacking.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati gets a balanced tight end to block and be another option in chain-moving situations. Michael Mayer grew up in the shadows of Cincinnati and now has the opportunity to return home.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th New Orleans and Seattle are often the most unpredictable teams in the draft. They take players out of left field, but they clearly have a type at edge rusher. The Saints love those massive end players with athletic qualities and Keion White fits the description.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia adds a pass-rushing interior defender to go along with the space-eating Jordan Davis. The Eagles add two pieces to a defensive front that was one of the best in football this past season.